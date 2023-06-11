AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN BORDER BATTLE
Bismarck Govs 6, Saskatoon Cubs 3, 6 innings
Saskatoon;000;003;--;3;2;0
Govs;202;02x;--;6;5;1
Colin Plain, Koy Ernst (5) and Osher Stromberg; Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (6) and Marcus Butts. W -- Kalfell. L -- Plain.
Highlights: Saskatoon -- Stromberg 2 BB, R; Easton Thimm 1-for-3, R; Plain BB, R; Brady Wouters 1-for-2, BB, RBI; Plain 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 5 Ks, 1 HBP; Ernst 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 0 Ks. Govs -- Tommy Kraljic 1-for-3, R; Michael Fagerland 2-for-2, triple, BB, 2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger BB, R, RBI; Carter Krueger 1-for-1, 2 BB, R; Parker Sagsveen 2 BB, R, RBI; Butts 1-for-2, triple, 2 RBIs; Kalfell 5.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 Ks, 1 HBP; Patton 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Mandan Chiefs 10, Rapid City 7
Rapid City;102;400;0;--;7;3;1
Mandan;100;027;x;--;10;8;3
Jett Wetzler, Ben Dressler (5), Caden Benke (6), Tyson Ness (6) and Jace Wetzler; Lucas Burgum, Brayden Bunnell (4) and Tukker Horner. W -- Bunnell. L -- Benke.
Highlights: Rapid City -- Joseph Corwin 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R; Mason Mehlhaff 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Dike BB, SB, R; Ja. Wetzler 1-for-3, 3B, RBI; James Furchner BB, R; Je. Wetzler 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Dressler 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 0 K, 1 WP, 1 BK; Benke 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Ness 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 3-for-3, BB, SB, 3 R, RBI; McCoy Keller 2-for-4, 3B, R, 4 RBIs; Tate Olson 1-for-3, BB, R; Dylan Gierke 1-for-3, BB, SB, RBI; Mason Oster 2 BB, 2 R; Horner R, RBI; Burgum 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 7 K, 2 WP; Bunnell 3 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K.
Border Battle
Pool Play
Friday, June 9
Day 1
Game 1: Mandan Chiefs 8, Southeast Twins 3
Game 2: Bismarck Governors 15, Southeast Twins 2
Game 3: Regina White Sox 4, Bismarck Governors 3
Game 4: Minot Vistas 10, Rapid City Stars 1
Game 5: Fargo Post 2 7, Rapid City Stars 0
Saturday, June 10
Day 2
Game 7: Minot Vistas 10, Regina White Sox 1
Game 8: Minot Vistas 8, Saskatoon Cubs 7
Game 9: Bismarck Governors 6, Saskatoon Cubs 3
Game 10: Fargo Post 2 11, Southeast Twins 1
Game 11: Mandan Chiefs 10, Rapid City Stars 7
Game 12: Fargo Post 2 4, Regina White Sox 2
Sunday, June 11
Day 3
Game 6: Mandan Chiefs 5, Saskatoon Cubs 3
Placement games
Game 1: Bismarck Governors 8, Southeast Twins 2
Game 2: Rapid City Starts xxxx, Mandan Chiefs xxxx
Game 3: Minot Vistas vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 3:15 p.m.
Game 4: Fargo Post 2 vs. Regina White Sox, 5:30 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MINNESOTA 19, BISMARCK 11
Minnesota;530;300;017;--;19;18;2
Bismarck;040;403;000;--;11;9;4
Jaiden Mollett, Ethan Sannes (4), Austin Shingledecker (6), Caden Carsen (7), Ryan Lambert (8) and Adam Berghult; Ryan Taylor, Sean Hamilton (1), Brad Helton (5), Grant Richars (8), Justin Goldstein (9) and Nick Johnstone. W -- Carsen. L -- Helton. HR: Minnesota -- Luke Luskey.
Highlights: Minnesota -- Isaac Nett 3-for-4, 2 BB, Sac bunt, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Mitch Cummins 2-for-5, 2B, BB, HBP, SB, 2 R; Carter Hanson 2-for-6, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Berghult 2-for-5, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Luskey 3-for-5, HR, 2B, BB, Sac fly, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Joshua Dykhoff 1-for-2, RBI; Joe Roder 3-for-4, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R, RBI; Tanner Recchio 2-for-3, 2 BB, HBP, SB, 3 R, RBI; Mollett 3.1 IP, 3 H, 8 R (8 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Sannes 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 2 K; Shingledecker 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Carsen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 WP; Lambert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-3, BB, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Kai Hori 1-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI; C.J. Cepicky 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Evan Ames 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Trenton Rowan 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI; Luke Boykin BB, 2 HBP, 2 R; Dylan Perry 1-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Taylor 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 0 K; Hamilton 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 HBP, 1 WP; Helton 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Richars 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Goldstein 1 IP, 4 H, 7 R (7 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 3:38.
Records: Minnesota 3-2; Bismarck 6-7.
EAU CLAIRE 9, BISMARCK 3
(Friday)
Eau Claire;100;341;000;--;9;5;0
Bismarck;001;100;000;--;3;9;0
Cal Higgins, Derek Lilledahl (4), Kale Hopke (6) and Camden Ross; Ty Howry, Ricky Harrison (4), Jaden Brasseaux (6), Ryan Bourassa (8) and Sam Bieser. W – Lilledahl (1-0). L – Howry (0-2). HR – EC, Ryan Nagelbach, Reed Latimer, Rayth Petersen.
Highlights: EC – Dillan Quigley 1-for-5, douhle,3 RBIs; Nagelbach 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Latimer 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI; Petersen 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI. Bis – Jackson Beaman 2-for-5; C.J. Cepicky 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Dillon Goetz 2-for-4, RBI.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 4:45.
Records: Eau Claire 5-5, Bismarck 6-6.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10-3;.769;--
Rockford;8-5;.615;2
Kalamazoo;7-6;.538;3
Kokomo;6-7;.462;4
Kenosha;6-7;.462;4
Battle Creek;4-9;.308;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;8-5;.615;--
Wisconsin Rapids;8-5;.615;--
Green Bay;6-7;.462;2
Lakeshore;6-7;.462;2
Madison;6-7;.462;2
Fond du Lac;3-10;.231;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;10-3;.769;--
Duluth;6-5;.545;3
Eau Claire;6-5;.545;3
Thunder Bay;5-6;.455;4
Waterloo;4-9;.308;6
La Crosse;3-8;.273;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;9-2;.818;--
St. Cloud;9-4;.692;1
Minnesota;3-2;.600;3
Bismarck;6-7;.462;4
Mankato;6-7;.462;4
Minot;1-10;.091;8
Friday, June 9
Eau Claire 9, Bismarck 3
Traverse City 2, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 8, Lakeshore 7
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 0
Rochester 7. La Crosse 5
Willmar 9, Mankato 2
Wausau 5, Madison 2
Rockford 3, Fond du Lac 1
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Green Bay 3
Duluth 13, Thunder Bay 11
St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 5, 10 innings
Minnesota 10, Minot 4
Saturday, June 10
Minnesota 19, Bismarck 11
Madison 5, Lakeshore 4
Duluth 9, La Crosse 5
Battle Creek 6, Kalamazoo 3
Thunder Bay 8, St. Cloud 6, 10 innings
Traverse City 14, Fond du Lac 8
Mankato 3, Rochester 0
Willmar 9, Waterloo 0
Eau Claire 11, Minot 6
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2
Rockford 9, Kokomo 8
Kenosha 13, Green Bay 10
Sunday, June 11
Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Madison at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Kenosha
Willmar at Waterloo
La Crosse at Duluth
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Traverse City
Mankato at Rochester
Eau Claire at Minot
Monday, June 12
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Eau Claire at Minot
Rochester at Duluth
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Rockford
Madison at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Willmar
Tuesday, June 13
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Rockford
Willmar at Mankato
Rochester at Duluth
La Crosse at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wednesday, June 14
Np games scheduled
Thursday, June 15
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Wausau
Kokomo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Fond du Lac
Madison at Lakeshore
Duluth at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minot at Mankato
Waterloo at Rochester