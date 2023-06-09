LEGION BASEBALL
BNC BANK BORDER BATTLE
At Memorial Ballpark
CHIEFS 8, SE SASKATOON TWINS 3
SE Saskatoon Twins;200;001;0;--;3;8;0
Chiefs;002;402;x;--;8;10;2
A.Trimble, K.Husband (4) and D.Brown; Hudsen Sheldon, Tate Olson (6) and Owen Brincks. W – Sheldon. L – Trimble.
Highlights: SE – C.Kerr 1-for-3, double, R; Brown 1-for-4, R; C.Holinger 1-for-3, double; K.Phillips 1-for-2, R; D.Naviaux 2-for-3; R.Beck 2-for-2. Chiefs – Sheldon 3-for-4, 2 R, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; Lucas Burgum 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 1-for-4; Jordan Binder 1-for-1, R; Brincks 1-for-2, double, R.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Fargo Davies: Madison Barnick, jr.; Leighton Robertson, soph.
Minot – Maicee Burke, jr.; Emerson Perrin, jr.
West Fargo Sheyenne – Lindsey Erickson, sr.; Morgan Valvo, sr.
Fargo Shanley – Ella Frisk, sr.; Mia Metzger, jr.
Mandan – Sarah Helderop, fr.
Legacy – Madison Lein, sr.; Oakley Will, sr.
Bismarck – Addison Massey, soph.
Second team
Fargo Davies – Sophie Bjerke, soph.; Ashlyn Sands, sr.
Fargo Shanley – Aubrey Dew, sr.
Mandan – Madison Hertz, jr.; Trinn Nybakken, sr.
Legacy – Payton Kooiman, sr.
Minot – Bria Lewis, jr.
West Fargo Sheyenne – Tenley McMenamy, fr.
Bismarck – Peyton Neumiller, sr.; Emmery Schmitz, sr.
Fargo South – Gracie Sauvageau, jr.
Fargo North – Earth Wild, jr.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year – Ella Frisk, Fargo Shanley
Coach of the Year – Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;9-3;.750;--
Kalamazoo;7-5;.583;2
Rockford;7-5;.583;2
Kokomo;6-6;.500;3
Kenosha;5-7;.417;4
Battle Creek;3-9;.250;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wausau;8-4;.667;--
Wisconsin Rapids;7-5;.583;1
Green Bay;6-6;.500;2
Lakeshore;6-6;.500;2
Madison;5-7;.417;3
Fond du Lac;3-9;.250;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;10-2;.833;--
Duluth;5-5;.500;4
Eau Claire;4-5;.444;4.5
Thunder Bay;4-6;.400;5
Waterloo;4-7;.364;5.5
La Crosse;3-7;.300;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-2;.800;--
St. Cloud;8-3;.727;0.5
Bismarck;6-5;.545;2.5
Minnesota;2-2;.500;3
Mankato;5-7;.417;4
Minot;1-9;.100;7
Friday, June 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, n
Traverse City 2, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 8, Lakeshore 7
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 0
Rochester 7. La Crosse 5
Willmar 9, Mankato 2
Wausau 5, Madison 2
Rockford 3, Fond du Lac 1
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Green Bay 3
Duluth 13, Thunder Bay 11
Waterloo at St. Cloud, n
Minnesota 10, Minot 4
Saturday, June 10
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Traverse City
Rochester at Mankato
Willmar at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Minot
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Rockford
Green Bay at Kenosha
Sunday, June 11
Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Madison at Lakeshore
Green Bay t Kenosha
Willmar at Waterloo
La Crosse at Duluth
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Traverse City
Mankato at Rochester
Eau Claire at Minot