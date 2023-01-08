Area Scores: Jan. 9

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
NORTHWEST COLLEGE 69, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 63
Northwest;30;39;--;69
BSC;39;24;--;63
NORTHWEST COLLEGE – Davion McAdam 25, David Ayala 12, Juan Pablo Camargo Telez 4, Yannice Nlend 4, Will Hemme 2, Brash Emery 6, Mack Page 4, Christian Adun 5, Kolter Merritt 7. Totals: 26-59 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (McAdam 3, Ayala 3, Emery, Adun, Merritt), 7-10 FT, 41 Rebounds (Nlend), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Nlend 4), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots, 6 Steals (Adun 2).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 8, Deonte’ Martinez 26, Anthony Bertucci 8, Jaden Hamilton 3, Tobias Patton 9, Evan Gross 7, Damion Pearce 2. Totals: 24-60 FG, Three-pointers: 8-33 (Martinez 4, Bader 2, Bertucci, Gross), 7-10 FT, 26 Rebounds (Bertucci 6), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Bader 3), 10 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Bader 4).
Records: Northwest College 13-7; Bismarck State College 4-9.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 79, NORTHWEST COLLEGE 66
Northwest;12;29;52;66
BSC;15;45;58;79
NORTHWEST COLLEGE – Roxanne Rogers 9, Yaiza Vacas-Lopez 5, Jimena Montoro-Cabezas 14, Nayelia Acosta 16, Darla Hernandez 8, Ana Knight 14. Totals: 26-63 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Montero-Cabezas 3, Vacas-Lopez, Rogers), 8-9 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hernandez 11), 30 Fouls (Rogers 5, Vacas-Lopez 5, Montoro-Cabezas 5), 6 Assists (Acost 3), 11 Turnovers, 7 Steals (2 with 2).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 21, Haley Gereau 5, Katherine Fox 8, Piper Harris 11, Sydney Gustavsson 28, Rozalind Strong 4, Hadley Pihl 2. Totals: 26-61 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Kinnebrew 4, Gustavsson 3, Harris), 19-29 FT, 38 Rebounds (Gereau 10), 14 Fouls, 7 Assists (Gustavsson 2), 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Gustavsson), 9 Steals (Harris 6).
Records: Bismarck State College 7-6; Northwest College 7-6.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
WARWICK 85, WASHBURN 57
(Saturday)
Washburn;14;25;44;57
Warwick;23;44;66;85
WARWICK -- Donovan McKay Jr. 16, Dwight Hunt 15, Dalton Jaramo 4, Marcus Jaramo 16, Elijah Feather 4, Mark Fassett Jr. 23, Jason Lenor 4, Anthony Touche 3. Three-pointers: Fasett Jr. 4, M.Jaramo 2, McKay.
WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 13, Owen Patterson 2, Dylan Eckel 11, Jack Retterath 7, Ethan Retterath 2, Carter Knutson 1, Alex Retterath 21. Three-pointers: Jacobson 3, Retterath 2.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 54, HEART RIVER 36
(Saturday)
Washburn;18;2;40;54
Heart River;7;13;21;36
HEART RIVER -- Hadley Talkington 4, MacKenzie Schneider 1, Dallas Olson 1, Rubi Johnson 1, Sydney Froehlich 12, Abby Talkington 7, Sage Lecoe 10. Three-pointers:
WASHBURN -- Chev Obering 7, Kari Patterson 9, Sadie Goven 2, Alex Seidler 5, Amelia Swanson 1, Mya Nelson 5, Kesia Boeshans 2, Monica Goven 8, Dara Beck 8, Ashlyn Schmitz 6, Brook Knutson 1. Three-pointers: Obering, Patterson, Nelson, Beck.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;5-0;6-0
Mandan;5-0;6-0
Minot;6-1;7-1
Legacy;4-3;5-3
Dickinson;4-3;5-3
Bismarck;4-3;4-3
Jamestown;3-3;3-3
St. Mary's;1-5;1-6
Turtle Mountain;2-4;2-4
Watford City;0-5;1-5
Williston;0-7;0-7
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
Watford City at Mandan, 8 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
St. Mary’s at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;7-0;7-0
Century;5-0;5-2
Minot;6-1;6-2
Bismarck;5-2;5-2
Jamestown;3-3;4-3
Dickinson;3-4;4-4
St. Mary's;2-4;2-5
Mandan;1-3;2-4
Turtle Mountain;1-4;1-4
Watford City;0-5;1-5
Williston;0-7;0-7
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Century at Williston, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Watford City at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
St. Mary’s at Mandan, 1:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.
Williston at Minot JV, 1:30 p.m.
Devils Lake at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;4-0-1-1;18;6-2-2-1
Legacy;5-1-0-2;17;6-2-0-4
Mandan;5-2-1-0;17;6-3-1-0
Jamestown;4-3-1-0;17;4-4-1-0
Dickinson;3-2-0-3;12;5-2-0-4
Bismarck;2-5-0-0;9;2-9-0-0
Williston;2-4-1-0;8;3-7-1-0
Century;1-2-2-0;7;2-5-2-0
Bottineau-Rugby;2-5-0-0;6;2-8-0-0
Hazen-Beulah;0-4-0-0;0;1-8-0-0
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Minot at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby, 3:15 p.m.
Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
Minot at West Fargo Sheyenne, TBD
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo North-South;5-2-2-0;22;5-2-2-0
Fargo Davies;6-1-1-0;20;6-1-1-0
Minot;4-1-1-2;19;4-3-1-2
Mandan;6-2-0-0;18;7-2-0-0
West Fargo;4-2-1-1;18;5-4-1-1
Grand Forks;5-3-1-1;18;6-3-1-1
Williston;5-2-0-0;15;6-2-0-0
Legacy-Bismarck;2-4-0-0;6;4-5-0-0
Jamestown;2-7-0-0;6;3-7-0-0
Century;1-3-0-2;5;2-4-0-3
Devils Lake;1-7-0-0;3;1-8-0-0
Dickinson;0-7-0-0;0;1-7-0-0
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
West Fargo at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at East Grand Forks, 6 p.m.
Grand Forks at Fargo North-South, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
Devils Lake at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo Davies, TBD
Fargo North-South at Blaine, Minn., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Fargo Davies at Devils Lake, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;3-0;3-0
Century;2-0;5-1
Williston;2-0;5-1
Legacy;3-2;3-2
Minot;1-1;2-4
Jamestown;1-2;4-4
Mandan;1-2;1-2
St. Mary's;0-1;0-1
Dickinson;0-1;4-3
Watford City;0-1;0-6
Turtle Mountain;0-3;1-7
Tuesday, Jan. 10
St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 6 p.m.
Minot at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 4 p.m.
Turtle Mountain vs. Beulah, 6 p.m.
Beulah at Watford City, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Williston vs. Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Mandan Triangular vs. Dickinson, Watford City, 7 p.m.
Jamestown vs. Century, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Rugby, TBD
Saturday, Jan. 14
Legacy at Dickinson, 12 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;3-0;3-1
Minot;2-0;2-0
Bismarck;1-1;1-1
Century;1-1;1-1
Turtle Mountain;1-2;1-2
Mandan;1-2;1-2
Dickinson;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-3;0-3
Thursday, Jan. 12
Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Mandan vs. Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Century, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Minot Tournament, 9 a.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;21;5;7;49
Minot;18;14;2;38
Aberdeen;17;11;3;37
North Iowa;16;14;2;34
St. Cloud;13;14;4;30
Bismarck;12;16;3;27
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;24;7;3;51
New Jersey;20;11;2;42
Northeast;19;11;4;42
Maine;16;12;2;34
Johnstown;13;17;2;28
Philadelphia;12;16;2;26
Danbury;2;26;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;20;11;3;43
Minnesota;19;10;4;42
Kenai River;19;14;2;40
Janesville;16;12;7;39
Chippewa;17;14;2;36
Wisconsin;16;13;2;34
Anchorage;14;13;6;34
Springfield;13;17;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;23;3;4;50
Oklahoma;22;6;1;45
Shreveport;18;10;4;40
New Mexico;17;12;2;36
Amarillo;15;12;3;33
Odessa;14;14;1;29
El Paso;10;17;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;21;5;17
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Mexico at El Paso
Friday, Jan. 13
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Philadelphia at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Springfield at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Odessa at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
El Paso at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, Dec. 14
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at Johnstown
New Jersey at Philadelphia
Austin at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Springfield at Janesville
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Odessa at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
El Paso at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College football
South Dakota State 45, North Dakota State 21
College men’s basketball
Northwest College 69, Bismarck State College 63
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State College 79, Northwest College 66