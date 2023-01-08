 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 9

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTHWEST COLLEGE 69, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 63

Northwest;30;39;--;69

BSC;39;24;--;63

NORTHWEST COLLEGE – Davion McAdam 25, David Ayala 12, Juan Pablo Camargo Telez 4, Yannice Nlend 4, Will Hemme 2, Brash Emery 6, Mack Page 4, Christian Adun 5, Kolter Merritt 7. Totals: 26-59 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (McAdam 3, Ayala 3, Emery, Adun, Merritt), 7-10 FT, 41 Rebounds (Nlend), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Nlend 4), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots, 6 Steals (Adun 2).

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 8, Deonte’ Martinez 26, Anthony Bertucci 8, Jaden Hamilton 3, Tobias Patton 9, Evan Gross 7, Damion Pearce 2. Totals: 24-60 FG, Three-pointers: 8-33 (Martinez 4, Bader 2, Bertucci, Gross), 7-10 FT, 26 Rebounds (Bertucci 6), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Bader 3), 10 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Bader 4).

People are also reading…

Records: Northwest College 13-7; Bismarck State College 4-9.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 79, NORTHWEST COLLEGE 66

Northwest;12;29;52;66

BSC;15;45;58;79

NORTHWEST COLLEGE – Roxanne Rogers 9, Yaiza Vacas-Lopez 5, Jimena Montoro-Cabezas 14, Nayelia Acosta 16, Darla Hernandez 8, Ana Knight 14. Totals: 26-63 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Montero-Cabezas 3, Vacas-Lopez, Rogers), 8-9 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hernandez 11), 30 Fouls (Rogers 5, Vacas-Lopez 5, Montoro-Cabezas 5), 6 Assists (Acost 3), 11 Turnovers, 7 Steals (2 with 2).

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 21, Haley Gereau 5, Katherine Fox 8, Piper Harris 11, Sydney Gustavsson 28, Rozalind Strong 4, Hadley Pihl 2. Totals: 26-61 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Kinnebrew 4, Gustavsson 3, Harris), 19-29 FT, 38 Rebounds (Gereau 10), 14 Fouls, 7 Assists (Gustavsson 2), 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Gustavsson), 9 Steals (Harris 6).

Records: Bismarck State College 7-6; Northwest College 7-6.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

WARWICK 85, WASHBURN 57

(Saturday)

Washburn;14;25;44;57

Warwick;23;44;66;85

WARWICK -- Donovan McKay Jr. 16, Dwight Hunt 15, Dalton Jaramo 4, Marcus Jaramo 16, Elijah Feather 4, Mark Fassett Jr. 23, Jason Lenor 4, Anthony Touche 3. Three-pointers: Fasett Jr. 4, M.Jaramo 2, McKay. 

WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 13, Owen Patterson 2, Dylan Eckel 11, Jack Retterath 7, Ethan Retterath 2, Carter Knutson 1, Alex Retterath 21. Three-pointers: Jacobson 3, Retterath 2. 

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 54, HEART RIVER 36

(Saturday)

Washburn;18;2;40;54

Heart River;7;13;21;36

HEART RIVER -- Hadley Talkington 4, MacKenzie Schneider 1, Dallas Olson 1, Rubi Johnson 1, Sydney Froehlich 12, Abby Talkington 7, Sage Lecoe 10. Three-pointers: 

WASHBURN -- Chev Obering 7, Kari Patterson 9, Sadie Goven 2, Alex Seidler 5, Amelia Swanson 1, Mya Nelson 5, Kesia Boeshans 2, Monica Goven 8, Dara Beck 8, Ashlyn Schmitz 6, Brook Knutson 1. Three-pointers: Obering, Patterson, Nelson, Beck.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;5-0;6-0

Mandan;5-0;6-0

Minot;6-1;7-1

Legacy;4-3;5-3

Dickinson;4-3;5-3

Bismarck;4-3;4-3

Jamestown;3-3;3-3

St. Mary's;1-5;1-6

Turtle Mountain;2-4;2-4

Watford City;0-5;1-5

Williston;0-7;0-7

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

Watford City at Mandan, 8 p.m.

Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

St. Mary’s at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.

Watford City at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;7-0;7-0

Century;5-0;5-2

Minot;6-1;6-2

Bismarck;5-2;5-2

Jamestown;3-3;4-3

Dickinson;3-4;4-4

St. Mary's;2-4;2-5

Mandan;1-3;2-4

Turtle Mountain;1-4;1-4

Watford City;0-5;1-5

Williston;0-7;0-7

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Century at Williston, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Watford City at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

St. Mary’s at Mandan, 1:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2 p.m.

Watford City at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.

Williston at Minot JV, 1:30 p.m.

Devils Lake at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;4-0-1-1;18;6-2-2-1

Legacy;5-1-0-2;17;6-2-0-4

Mandan;5-2-1-0;17;6-3-1-0

Jamestown;4-3-1-0;17;4-4-1-0

Dickinson;3-2-0-3;12;5-2-0-4

Bismarck;2-5-0-0;9;2-9-0-0

Williston;2-4-1-0;8;3-7-1-0

Century;1-2-2-0;7;2-5-2-0

Bottineau-Rugby;2-5-0-0;6;2-8-0-0

Hazen-Beulah;0-4-0-0;0;1-8-0-0

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Minot at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby, 3:15 p.m.

Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

Minot at West Fargo Sheyenne, TBD

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo North-South;5-2-2-0;22;5-2-2-0

Fargo Davies;6-1-1-0;20;6-1-1-0

Minot;4-1-1-2;19;4-3-1-2

Mandan;6-2-0-0;18;7-2-0-0

West Fargo;4-2-1-1;18;5-4-1-1

Grand Forks;5-3-1-1;18;6-3-1-1

Williston;5-2-0-0;15;6-2-0-0

Legacy-Bismarck;2-4-0-0;6;4-5-0-0

Jamestown;2-7-0-0;6;3-7-0-0

Century;1-3-0-2;5;2-4-0-3

Devils Lake;1-7-0-0;3;1-8-0-0

Dickinson;0-7-0-0;0;1-7-0-0

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

West Fargo at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at East Grand Forks, 6 p.m.

Grand Forks at Fargo North-South, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.

Devils Lake at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo Davies, TBD

Fargo North-South at Blaine, Minn., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Fargo Davies at Devils Lake, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;3-0;3-0

Century;2-0;5-1

Williston;2-0;5-1

Legacy;3-2;3-2

Minot;1-1;2-4

Jamestown;1-2;4-4

Mandan;1-2;1-2

St. Mary's;0-1;0-1

Dickinson;0-1;4-3

Watford City;0-1;0-6

Turtle Mountain;0-3;1-7

Tuesday, Jan. 10

St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 6 p.m.

Minot at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 4 p.m.

Turtle Mountain vs. Beulah, 6 p.m.

Beulah at Watford City, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Williston vs. Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Mandan Triangular vs. Dickinson, Watford City, 7 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Century, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Rugby, TBD

Saturday, Jan. 14

Legacy at Dickinson, 12 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;3-0;3-1

Minot;2-0;2-0

Bismarck;1-1;1-1

Century;1-1;1-1

Turtle Mountain;1-2;1-2

Mandan;1-2;1-2

Dickinson;0-0;0-0

Jamestown;0-3;0-3

Thursday, Jan. 12

Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Mandan vs. Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Century, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Minot Tournament, 9 a.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;21;5;7;49

Minot;18;14;2;38

Aberdeen;17;11;3;37

North Iowa;16;14;2;34

St. Cloud;13;14;4;30

Bismarck;12;16;3;27

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;24;7;3;51

New Jersey;20;11;2;42

Northeast;19;11;4;42

Maine;16;12;2;34

Johnstown;13;17;2;28

Philadelphia;12;16;2;26

Danbury;2;26;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;20;11;3;43

Minnesota;19;10;4;42

Kenai River;19;14;2;40

Janesville;16;12;7;39

Chippewa;17;14;2;36

Wisconsin;16;13;2;34

Anchorage;14;13;6;34

Springfield;13;17;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;23;3;4;50

Oklahoma;22;6;1;45

Shreveport;18;10;4;40

New Mexico;17;12;2;36

Amarillo;15;12;3;33

Odessa;14;14;1;29

El Paso;10;17;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;21;5;17

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Mexico at El Paso

Friday, Jan. 13

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Philadelphia at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Springfield at Janesville

St. Cloud at Austin

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Odessa at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

El Paso at Lone Star

Aberdeen at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at Johnstown

New Jersey at Philadelphia

Austin at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Springfield at Janesville

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Odessa at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

El Paso at Lone Star

Aberdeen at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College football

South Dakota State 45, North Dakota State 21

College men’s basketball

Northwest College 69, Bismarck State College 63

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State College 79, Northwest College 66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News