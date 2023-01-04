 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 5

  • 0

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (17);4-0;89;2

2. Mandan (1);4-0;68;5

3. Minot;6-1;59;1

4. Fargo Davies;5-2;21;3

5. Grand Forks Red River;5-1;20;4

Others receiving votes: Fargo North (4-2), Legacy (5-2).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (12);4-2;76;2

2. Minot (3);5-1;67;1

3. Legacy (1);6-0;54;NR

4. Grand Forks Red River (2);6-0;48;4

5. West Fargo;6-1;14;5

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (5-1). 

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 57, CENTRAL MCLEAN 50

(Tuesday)

Central McLean;6;26;38;50

Washburn;9;28;50;57

CENTRAL MCLEAN -- Cade Kjelstrup 14, Adien Hanson 12, Tripp Olson 2, Cole McKeef 14, Owen Anderson 8. Three-pointers: Anderson 2.

WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 12, Owen Patterson 3, Dylan Eckel 8, Alex Retterath 23, Jack Retterath 9, Aiden Perrill 2. Three-pointers: Jacobson 4, Patterson, Retterath. 

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;19;5;6;44

Aberdeen;17;9;3;37

Minot;16;13;2;34

North Iowa;15;13;2;32

St. Cloud;12;13;3;27

Bismarck;11;15;3;25

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;22;7;3;47

Northeast;18;10;4;40

New Jersey;18;11;2;38

Maine;16;10;2;34

Johnstown;13;15;2;28

Philadelphia;11;15;2;24

Danbury;2;26;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;18;10;3;39

Fairbanks;18;11;3;39

Kenai River;18;14;1;37

Janesville;15;11;7;37

Wisconsin;16;13;2;34

Chippewa;16;13;2;34

Anchorage;14;13;6;34

Springfield;13;15;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;22;2;4;48

Oklahoma;20;6;1;41

Shreveport;16;10;4;36

New Mexico;16;11;2;34

Amarillo;15;10;3;33

Odessa;12;14;1;25

El Paso;10;15;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Janesville 4, Anchorage 2

Thursday, Jan. 5

St. Cloud at Minot

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Friday, Jan. 6

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Johnstown at New Jersey

Maine at Maryland

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Fairbanks at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Corpus Christi

El Paso at Shreveport

Kenai River at Minnesota

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Lone Star at New Mexico

St. Cloud at Minot

Saturday, Jan. 7

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Johnstown at New Jersey

Fairbanks at Springfield

Maine at Maryland

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Aberdeen at Austin

El Paso at Shreveport

Kenai River at Minnesota

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Lone Star at New Mexico

St. Cloud at Minot

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College hockey

University of Mary 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

