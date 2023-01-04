Area Scores: Jan. 5

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (17);4-0;89;2
2. Mandan (1);4-0;68;5
3. Minot;6-1;59;1
4. Fargo Davies;5-2;21;3
5. Grand Forks Red River;5-1;20;4
Others receiving votes: Fargo North (4-2), Legacy (5-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (12);4-2;76;2
2. Minot (3);5-1;67;1
3. Legacy (1);6-0;54;NR
4. Grand Forks Red River (2);6-0;48;4
5. West Fargo;6-1;14;5
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (5-1).
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 57, CENTRAL MCLEAN 50
(Tuesday)
Central McLean;6;26;38;50
Washburn;9;28;50;57
CENTRAL MCLEAN -- Cade Kjelstrup 14, Adien Hanson 12, Tripp Olson 2, Cole McKeef 14, Owen Anderson 8. Three-pointers: Anderson 2.
WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 12, Owen Patterson 3, Dylan Eckel 8, Alex Retterath 23, Jack Retterath 9, Aiden Perrill 2. Three-pointers: Jacobson 4, Patterson, Retterath.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;19;5;6;44
Aberdeen;17;9;3;37
Minot;16;13;2;34
North Iowa;15;13;2;32
St. Cloud;12;13;3;27
Bismarck;11;15;3;25
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;22;7;3;47
Northeast;18;10;4;40
New Jersey;18;11;2;38
Maine;16;10;2;34
Johnstown;13;15;2;28
Philadelphia;11;15;2;24
Danbury;2;26;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;18;10;3;39
Fairbanks;18;11;3;39
Kenai River;18;14;1;37
Janesville;15;11;7;37
Wisconsin;16;13;2;34
Chippewa;16;13;2;34
Anchorage;14;13;6;34
Springfield;13;15;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;22;2;4;48
Oklahoma;20;6;1;41
Shreveport;16;10;4;36
New Mexico;16;11;2;34
Amarillo;15;10;3;33
Odessa;12;14;1;25
El Paso;10;15;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Janesville 4, Anchorage 2
Thursday, Jan. 5
St. Cloud at Minot
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Friday, Jan. 6
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Johnstown at New Jersey
Maine at Maryland
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Fairbanks at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Corpus Christi
El Paso at Shreveport
Kenai River at Minnesota
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Lone Star at New Mexico
St. Cloud at Minot
Saturday, Jan. 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Johnstown at New Jersey
Fairbanks at Springfield
Maine at Maryland
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Aberdeen at Austin
El Paso at Shreveport
Kenai River at Minnesota
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Lone Star at New Mexico
St. Cloud at Minot
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College hockey
University of Mary 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 1