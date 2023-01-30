Area Scores: Jan. 31

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 78, MILES CC 76
Miles CC;31;45;--;76
Bismarck State;42;36;--;78
MILES -- Blessing Adesipe 27, Denzel Kabasele 25, Payton Kokot 11, Ben Datro 6, Ethan Venema 4, David Gorianskii 3. Totals: 26-55 FG, Three-pointers: 11-23 (Kabasele 5, Kokot 3, Adesipe 2, Datro), 13-22 FT, 32 Rebounds (Adesipe 13), 16 Fouls, 15 Assists (Kokot 4), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Venema), 7 Steals (Kabasele 4).
BISMARCK STATE -- Anthony Bertucci 17, Jaden Hamilton 16, Jayden Bernard 11, Deonte' Martinez 10, Max Tschosik 7, Jacob Prudhomme 6, Garrett Bader 5, Tobias Patton 4, Evan Gross 2. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Bertucci 5, Bader, Martinez, Hamilton, Bernard, Tschosik), 10-12 FT, 31 Rebounds (Bernard 7), 20 Fouls, 19 Assists (Bertucci 4, Tschosik 4), 12 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Hamilton 2), 6 Steals (Bader 3).
People are also reading…
Records: Miles 4-19 overall, 3-11 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 7-12, 5-8.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 73, MILES CC 63
Miles CC;9;27;43;63
Bismarck State;13;29;52;73
MILES -- India Blyth 30, Jessica Tomkins 11, Becky Melcher 9, Julia Paoletta 5, Angelina Dimasi 4, Ella Paleaae-Cook 2, Catalina de Giorgi 2. Totals: 24-56 FG, Three-pointers: 11-26 (Blyth 8, Melcher 2, Paoletta), 4-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Tomkins 9), 20 Fouls (Blyth), 11 Assists (Paleaae-Cook 3), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Tomkins 3), 7 Steals (Tomkins 2, Tyann Graham 2).
BISMARCK STATE -- Sydney Gustavsson 22, Katherine Fox 17, Ashton Kinnebrew 15, Haley Gereau 9, Rozalind Strong 6, Piper Harris 2, Jordan Derby 2. Totals: 27-65 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Gustavsson 2, Strong), 16-23 FT, 39 Rebounds (Gereau 8), 9 Fouls, 12 Assists (Gustavsson 5), 15 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Kinnebrew, Derby), 10 Steals (Harris 3, Gustavsson 3).
Records: Miles 7-16 overall, 4-10 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 11-8, 8-5.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 81, HAZEN 62
Hazen;17;29;48;62
Wilton-Wing;17;43;76;81
HAZEN -- Mark Lora 20, Riley Walters 11, Tah’tae Sage 11, Thomas Bickerstaff 8, Jaran Reinhardt 6, Kaison Kaylor 4, Zachery Gerving 2. Totals: 26 FG, 5-8 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Sage 3, Lora, Walters).
WILTON-WING -- Trey Koski 20, Kendal Sondrol 15, Teigen Earsley 14, Hunter Wolff 14, Ryan Inglis 7, Bradon Wallace 6, Patrick Conoly 4, Desmond Pfleger 1. Totals: 31 FG, 9-12 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Wolff 4, Sondrol 3, Wallace 2, Fetzer).
LISBON 57, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 47
W-L;6;21;34;47
Lisbon;24;37;45;57
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD -- Bryer Kaczynski 20, Brian Quam 11, Levi Kackman 6, Landon Buehre 6, Adam Baldwin 2, Mathais Kackman 2.
LISBON -- Wyatt Olson 19, Lincoln Adair 12, Jordyn Bittner 10, Sam Kelsen 9, Wyatt Webb 4, Ethan Gilbert 3.
LINTON-HMB 60, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 59
MPB;17;28;45;59
LHMB;13;34;46;60
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Rylen Wick 24, Josh Moser 23, Gage Magstadt 4, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Mark Thomas 2, Chase Ova 2. Totals: 23-53 FG, Three-pointers: 8-23 (Wick 5, Moser 3), 5-6 FT, 26 Rebounds (Moser 10), 13 Fouls, 5 Assists (Wanzek, Wick, Moser, Terek Kinzell, Adam McClellan), 10 Turnovers, 1 Steal (Wanzek).
LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 20, Trace King 18, Gentry Richter 10, Grant Bosch 7, Justin Tschosik 5. Totals: 24-54 FG, Three-pointers: 4-8 (Jochim 2, King, Tschosik), 8-14 FT, 21 Rebounds (Richter 8), 10 Fouls, 9 Assists (Tschosik 4), 6 Turnovers, 2 Steals (Richter 2).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 73, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 68
Hazen;15;30;53;73
Glen Ullin-Hebron;14;31;43;68
HAZEN -- Makenna Brunmeier 18, Myah Mosset 16, Lauren Doll 15, Macee Smith 11, Ava Jungers 8, Macey Van Inwagen 5. Totals: 26 FG, 11-20 FT, 16 Fouls (Doll). Three-pointers: 10 (Mosset 4, Doll 3, Jungers 2, Brunmeier).
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Taylor Christensen 25, Cassidy Christensen 16, MiKayla Schneider 8, Kaley Schatz 8, Elizabeth Duppong 6, Courtnee Soupir 5. Totals: 23 FG, 12-17 FT, 20 Fouls (Soupir). Three-pointers: 10 (T. Christensen 5, C. Christensen 4, Schatz).
LINTON-HMB 47, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 38
MPB;15;23;31;38
LHMB;9;18;36;47
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Kalen Kinzell 11, Lilly Bohl 9, Maddie Gefroh 9, Allison Thomas 5, Isabel Schmidt 2, Alaina Bosche 2. Totals: 14 FG, 7-9 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Bohl 2, Thomas).
LINTON-HMB -- Allie Dockter 15, Emma Weiser 14, Jersey Vogel 13, Emma Schick 3, Kaylee Weninger 2. Totals: 18 FG, 5-15 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Vogel 3, Dockter, Schick, Weiser).
WASHBURN 63, BEULAH 56
Beulah;10;25;42;56
Washburn;12;32;46;63
BEULAH -- Harys Beauchamp 24, Shea Barron 10, Taryn Askim 6, Jenna Koppelsloen 6, Cali Steffan 4, Laisha Martens 4, Ava Seibel 2. Three-pointers: 8 (Beauchamp 4, Koppelsloen 2, Askim 2).
WASHBURN -- Ashlyn Schmitz 15, Kesia Boeshans 12, Dara Beck 10, Chev Obering 7, Kari Patterson 7, Alex Seidler 7, Mya Nelson 5. Three-pointers: 5 (Beck 2, Obering, Patterson, Nelson).
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);11-0;160;1
2. Central Cass;14-0;143;2
3. Minot Ryan;11-1;117;3
4. Sargent County;13-0;111;4
5. Ellendale;14-0;96;5
6. Thompson;9-3;77;6
7. Beulah;10-1;68;7
8. Shiloh Christian;8-3;36;NR
9. Grafton;8-3;9
10. Bowman County;11-2;15;NR
Others receiving votes: North Border (10-2), North Prairie (12-2), Standing Rock (10-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Thompson (16);14-1;160;2
2. Rugby;14-1;117;1
3. Central McLean;16-1;109;4
4. Kenmare-Bowbells;15-2;108;3
5. Central Cass;11-3;99;5
6. Shiloh Christian;13-2;94;8
7. Garrison;15-1;73;7
8. Oakes;13-2;41;9
9. Bowman County;15-1;33;10
10. May-Port-C-G;13-3;28;6
Others receiving votes: Carrington (13-1), Northern Cass (12-4), Beulah (11-5), Kidder County (13-3), Kindred (10-4).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Moorhead;13-3;18-4
Northern State;13-3;17-5
Sioux Falls;11-5;16-6
Minnesota-Duluth;11-5;15-7
Wayne State;10-6;15-7
Upper Iowa;10-6;13-9
Bemidji State;9-7;14-8
Southwest Minnesota State;9-7;13-8
Minnesota State-Mankato;8-8;14-8
Augustana;7-9;11-11
Winona State;6-10;11-10
University of Mary;6-10;10-10
Minot State;6-10;9-11
St. Cloud State;4-12;7-14
Concordia-St. Paul;4-12;6-16
Minnesota-Crookston;1-15;2-20
Friday, Feb. 3
Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Augustana at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul
Bemidji State at Minot State
St. Cloud State at Northern State
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bemidji State at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Winona State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State
Augustana at Upper Iowa
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State
WOMEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;15-1;18-3
Augustana;13-3;19-3
Minnesota State-Mankato;13-3;17-3
St. Cloud State;12-4;15-5
Southwest Minnesota State;10-6;13-8
University of Mary;10-6;11-8
Minnesota-Crookston;9-7;10-12
Northern State;7-9;12-10
Concordia-St. Paul;7-9;10-10
Minnesota State-Moorhead;7-9;10-10
Wayne State;6-10;10-10
Minot State;5-11;9-13
Winona State;4-12;10-12
Upper Iowa;4-12;8-13
Bemidji State;3-13;6-14
Sioux Falls;3-13;6-16
Friday, Feb. 3
Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Bemidji State at Minot State
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Northern State
Augustana at Winona State
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bemidji State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa
Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Wayne State at Winona State
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Dawson;11-1;17-4
NDSCS;11-2;19-3
Dakota College-Bottineau;9-4;16-6
United Tribes;9-4;15-6
Bismarck State;5-8;7-12
Miles;3-11;4-19
Williston State;2-11;4-16
Lake Region State;2-11;3-19
Monday, Jan. 30
Bismarck State 78, Miles 76
NDSCS 87, Williston State 65
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dawson at Lake Region State
Thursday, Feb. 2
United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.
Dawson at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS
Sunday, Feb. 5
Dawson at United Tribes, 3 p.m.
Miles at NDSCS
WOMEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSCS;12-1;19-3
Williston State;9-4;13-7
Dawson;9-3;11-10
Bismarck State;8-5;11-8
Lake Region State;7-6;15-7
Miles;4-10;7-16
United Tribes;3-10;5-13
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-13;6-16
Monday, Jan. 30
Bismarck State 73, Miles 63
NDSCS 71, Williston State 49
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dawson at Lake Region State
Thursday, Feb. 2
United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.
Dawson at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS
Sunday, Feb. 5
Dawson at United Tribes, 1 p.m.
Miles at NDSCS
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;24;8;7;55
Minot;20;16;2;42
Aberdeen;19;15;4;42
St. Cloud;18;16;4;40
Bismarck;17;16;5;39
North Iowa;17;18;2;36
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;27;9;4;58
New Jersey;23;13;3;49
Northeast;22;12;5;49
Maine;18;15;2;38
Johnstown;17;17;2;36
Philadelphia;17;18;2;36
Danbury;2;33;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;22;12;5;49
Fairbanks;23;15;3;49
Janesville;19;15;7;45
Wisconsin;21;15;2;44
Kenai River;21;18;2;44
Anchorage;17;14;6;40
Chippewa;17;18;2;36
Springfield;17;19;0;34
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;28;6;1;57
Lone Star;25;8;4;54
New Mexico;21;14;3;45
Shreveport;20;13;5;45
Amarillo;19;14;3;41
Odessa;18;17;1;37
El Paso;11;22;3;25
Corpus Christi;9;24;5;23
Sunday, Jan. 29
St. Cloud 2, North Iowa 1
Monday, Jan. 30
Northeast 4, Maine 1
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Amarillo at Oklahoma
Thursday, Feb. 2
Anchorage at Springfield
Fairbanks at Minnesota
El Paso at New Mexico
Friday, Feb. 3
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Maine
Danbury at New Jersey
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
Anchorage at Springfield
Oklahoma at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minot at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Odessa
El Paso at New Mexico
Amarillo at Lone Star
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at New Jersey
Northeast at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maine
Anchorage at Springfield
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
North Iowa at Austin
Oklahoma at Corpus Christi
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minot at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Odessa
El Paso at New Mexico
Amarillo at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Jamestown 81, Morningside 71
High school boys basketball
Bismarck Century 75, Mandan 73
Carrington 56, Maple River 55
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 85, Fargo Oak Grove 76
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 82, St. John 39
Garrison 66, New Salem-Almont 51
Hankinson 82, Tri-State 66
Harvey-Wells County 74, Lakota 56
Killdeer 73, Stanley 70
Larimore 65, Hatton-Northwood 32
Linton-HMB 60, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 59
Lisbon 57, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 47
North Border 86, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 55
North Prairie 69, Dakota Prairie 35
Northern Cass 58, Midway-Minto 48
Parshall-North Shore-Plaza 52, Tioga 40
Powers Lake-Burke Central 58, Williston Trinity Christian 51
Shiloh Christian 87, Max 33
Thompson 73, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 19
Warwick 66, Dunseith 63
Wilton-Wing 81, Hazen 62
High school girls basketball
Berthold 60, Westhope-Newburg 54
Bottineau 51, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 24
Garrison 62, South Prairie-Max 55
Glenburn 54, Velva 39
Grafton 62, Midway-Minto 20
Grant County-Mott-Regent 64, Beach 25
Griggs-Midkota 88, Barnes County North 11
Hazen 73, Glen Ullin-Hebron 68
Hettinger-Scranton 65, Heart River 51
Kenmare-Bowbells JV 53, Ray 27
Kidder County 61, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 43
Linton-HMB 47, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 38
Minot Our Redeemer's 47, Des Lacs-Burlington 28
Nedrose 53, Minot Ryan 44
New England 72, Richardton-Taylor 45
Shiloh Christian 60, Center-Stanton 20
Solen 54, White Shield 37
South Border 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 33
Stanley 50, Powers Lake-Burke Central 45
Washburn 63, Beulah 56
High school girls hockey
East Grand Forks, Minn. 5, Grand Forks 1
High school boys wrestling
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 46, Fargo South 24
Grand Forks Red River 40, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 36
Grand Forks Red River 48, Fargo South 30
West Fargo 70, Devils Lake 12
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com