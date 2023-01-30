Area Scores: Jan. 31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 78, MILES CC 76

Miles CC;31;45;--;76

Bismarck State;42;36;--;78

MILES -- Blessing Adesipe 27, Denzel Kabasele 25, Payton Kokot 11, Ben Datro 6, Ethan Venema 4, David Gorianskii 3. Totals: 26-55 FG, Three-pointers: 11-23 (Kabasele 5, Kokot 3, Adesipe 2, Datro), 13-22 FT, 32 Rebounds (Adesipe 13), 16 Fouls, 15 Assists (Kokot 4), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Venema), 7 Steals (Kabasele 4).

BISMARCK STATE -- Anthony Bertucci 17, Jaden Hamilton 16, Jayden Bernard 11, Deonte' Martinez 10, Max Tschosik 7, Jacob Prudhomme 6, Garrett Bader 5, Tobias Patton 4, Evan Gross 2. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Bertucci 5, Bader, Martinez, Hamilton, Bernard, Tschosik), 10-12 FT, 31 Rebounds (Bernard 7), 20 Fouls, 19 Assists (Bertucci 4, Tschosik 4), 12 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Hamilton 2), 6 Steals (Bader 3).

Records: Miles 4-19 overall, 3-11 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 7-12, 5-8.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 73, MILES CC 63

Miles CC;9;27;43;63

Bismarck State;13;29;52;73

MILES -- India Blyth 30, Jessica Tomkins 11, Becky Melcher 9, Julia Paoletta 5, Angelina Dimasi 4, Ella Paleaae-Cook 2, Catalina de Giorgi 2. Totals: 24-56 FG, Three-pointers: 11-26 (Blyth 8, Melcher 2, Paoletta), 4-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Tomkins 9), 20 Fouls (Blyth), 11 Assists (Paleaae-Cook 3), 18 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Tomkins 3), 7 Steals (Tomkins 2, Tyann Graham 2).

BISMARCK STATE -- Sydney Gustavsson 22, Katherine Fox 17, Ashton Kinnebrew 15, Haley Gereau 9, Rozalind Strong 6, Piper Harris 2, Jordan Derby 2. Totals: 27-65 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Gustavsson 2, Strong), 16-23 FT, 39 Rebounds (Gereau 8), 9 Fouls, 12 Assists (Gustavsson 5), 15 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Kinnebrew, Derby), 10 Steals (Harris 3, Gustavsson 3).

Records: Miles 7-16 overall, 4-10 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 11-8, 8-5.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

WILTON-WING 81, HAZEN 62

Hazen;17;29;48;62

Wilton-Wing;17;43;76;81

HAZEN -- Mark Lora 20, Riley Walters 11, Tah’tae Sage 11, Thomas Bickerstaff 8, Jaran Reinhardt 6, Kaison Kaylor 4, Zachery Gerving 2. Totals: 26 FG, 5-8 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Sage 3, Lora, Walters).

WILTON-WING -- Trey Koski 20, Kendal Sondrol 15, Teigen Earsley 14, Hunter Wolff 14, Ryan Inglis 7, Bradon Wallace 6, Patrick Conoly 4, Desmond Pfleger 1. Totals: 31 FG, 9-12 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Wolff 4, Sondrol 3, Wallace 2, Fetzer).

LISBON 57, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 47

W-L;6;21;34;47

Lisbon;24;37;45;57

WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD -- Bryer Kaczynski 20, Brian Quam 11, Levi Kackman 6, Landon Buehre 6, Adam Baldwin 2, Mathais Kackman 2.

LISBON -- Wyatt Olson 19, Lincoln Adair 12, Jordyn Bittner 10, Sam Kelsen 9, Wyatt Webb 4, Ethan Gilbert 3.

LINTON-HMB 60, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 59

MPB;17;28;45;59

LHMB;13;34;46;60

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Rylen Wick 24, Josh Moser 23, Gage Magstadt 4, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Mark Thomas 2, Chase Ova 2. Totals: 23-53 FG, Three-pointers: 8-23 (Wick 5, Moser 3), 5-6 FT, 26 Rebounds (Moser 10), 13 Fouls, 5 Assists (Wanzek, Wick, Moser, Terek Kinzell, Adam McClellan), 10 Turnovers, 1 Steal (Wanzek).

LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 20, Trace King 18, Gentry Richter 10, Grant Bosch 7, Justin Tschosik 5. Totals: 24-54 FG, Three-pointers: 4-8 (Jochim 2, King, Tschosik), 8-14 FT, 21 Rebounds (Richter 8), 10 Fouls, 9 Assists (Tschosik 4), 6 Turnovers, 2 Steals (Richter 2).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 73, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 68

Hazen;15;30;53;73

Glen Ullin-Hebron;14;31;43;68

HAZEN -- Makenna Brunmeier 18, Myah Mosset 16, Lauren Doll 15, Macee Smith 11, Ava Jungers 8, Macey Van Inwagen 5. Totals: 26 FG, 11-20 FT, 16 Fouls (Doll). Three-pointers: 10 (Mosset 4, Doll 3, Jungers 2, Brunmeier).

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Taylor Christensen 25, Cassidy Christensen 16, MiKayla Schneider 8, Kaley Schatz 8, Elizabeth Duppong 6, Courtnee Soupir 5. Totals: 23 FG, 12-17 FT, 20 Fouls (Soupir). Three-pointers: 10 (T. Christensen 5, C. Christensen 4, Schatz).

LINTON-HMB 47, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 38

MPB;15;23;31;38

LHMB;9;18;36;47

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Kalen Kinzell 11, Lilly Bohl 9, Maddie Gefroh 9, Allison Thomas 5, Isabel Schmidt 2, Alaina Bosche 2. Totals: 14 FG, 7-9 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Bohl 2, Thomas).

LINTON-HMB -- Allie Dockter 15, Emma Weiser 14, Jersey Vogel 13, Emma Schick 3, Kaylee Weninger 2. Totals: 18 FG, 5-15 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Vogel 3, Dockter, Schick, Weiser).

WASHBURN 63, BEULAH 56

Beulah;10;25;42;56

Washburn;12;32;46;63

BEULAH -- Harys Beauchamp 24, Shea Barron 10, Taryn Askim 6, Jenna Koppelsloen 6, Cali Steffan 4, Laisha Martens 4, Ava Seibel 2. Three-pointers: 8 (Beauchamp 4, Koppelsloen 2, Askim 2).

WASHBURN -- Ashlyn Schmitz 15, Kesia Boeshans 12, Dara Beck 10, Chev Obering 7, Kari Patterson 7, Alex Seidler 7, Mya Nelson 5. Three-pointers: 5 (Beck 2, Obering, Patterson, Nelson).

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);11-0;160;1

2. Central Cass;14-0;143;2

3. Minot Ryan;11-1;117;3

4. Sargent County;13-0;111;4

5. Ellendale;14-0;96;5

6. Thompson;9-3;77;6

7. Beulah;10-1;68;7

8. Shiloh Christian;8-3;36;NR

9. Grafton;8-3;9

10. Bowman County;11-2;15;NR

Others receiving votes: North Border (10-2), North Prairie (12-2), Standing Rock (10-2).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Thompson (16);14-1;160;2

2. Rugby;14-1;117;1

3. Central McLean;16-1;109;4

4. Kenmare-Bowbells;15-2;108;3

5. Central Cass;11-3;99;5

6. Shiloh Christian;13-2;94;8

7. Garrison;15-1;73;7

8. Oakes;13-2;41;9

9. Bowman County;15-1;33;10

10. May-Port-C-G;13-3;28;6

Others receiving votes: Carrington (13-1), Northern Cass (12-4), Beulah (11-5), Kidder County (13-3), Kindred (10-4).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota State-Moorhead;13-3;18-4

Northern State;13-3;17-5

Sioux Falls;11-5;16-6

Minnesota-Duluth;11-5;15-7

Wayne State;10-6;15-7

Upper Iowa;10-6;13-9

Bemidji State;9-7;14-8

Southwest Minnesota State;9-7;13-8

Minnesota State-Mankato;8-8;14-8

Augustana;7-9;11-11

Winona State;6-10;11-10

University of Mary;6-10;10-10

Minot State;6-10;9-11

St. Cloud State;4-12;7-14

Concordia-St. Paul;4-12;6-16

Minnesota-Crookston;1-15;2-20

Friday, Feb. 3

Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at Winona State

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul

Bemidji State at Minot State

St. Cloud State at Northern State

Wayne State at Upper Iowa

Saturday, Feb. 4

Bemidji State at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato

Wayne State at Winona State

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State

Augustana at Upper Iowa

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State

WOMEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;15-1;18-3

Augustana;13-3;19-3

Minnesota State-Mankato;13-3;17-3

St. Cloud State;12-4;15-5

Southwest Minnesota State;10-6;13-8

University of Mary;10-6;11-8

Minnesota-Crookston;9-7;10-12

Northern State;7-9;12-10

Concordia-St. Paul;7-9;10-10

Minnesota State-Moorhead;7-9;10-10

Wayne State;6-10;10-10

Minot State;5-11;9-13

Winona State;4-12;10-12

Upper Iowa;4-12;8-13

Bemidji State;3-13;6-14

Sioux Falls;3-13;6-16

Friday, Feb. 3

Minnesota-Crookston at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Wayne State at Upper Iowa

Bemidji State at Minot State

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul

St. Cloud State at Northern State

Augustana at Winona State

Saturday, Feb. 4

Bemidji State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa

Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Wayne State at Winona State

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State

Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State

MON-DAK CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Dawson;11-1;17-4

NDSCS;11-2;19-3

Dakota College-Bottineau;9-4;16-6

United Tribes;9-4;15-6

Bismarck State;5-8;7-12

Miles;3-11;4-19

Williston State;2-11;4-16

Lake Region State;2-11;3-19

Monday, Jan. 30

Bismarck State 78, Miles 76

NDSCS 87, Williston State 65

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dawson at Lake Region State

Thursday, Feb. 2

United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

Dawson at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS

Sunday, Feb. 5

Dawson at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

Miles at NDSCS

WOMEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;12-1;19-3

Williston State;9-4;13-7

Dawson;9-3;11-10

Bismarck State;8-5;11-8

Lake Region State;7-6;15-7

Miles;4-10;7-16

United Tribes;3-10;5-13

Dakota College-Bottineau;0-13;6-16

Monday, Jan. 30

Bismarck State 73, Miles 63

NDSCS 71, Williston State 49

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dawson at Lake Region State

Thursday, Feb. 2

United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

Dawson at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS

Sunday, Feb. 5

Dawson at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

Miles at NDSCS

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;24;8;7;55

Minot;20;16;2;42

Aberdeen;19;15;4;42

St. Cloud;18;16;4;40

Bismarck;17;16;5;39

North Iowa;17;18;2;36

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;27;9;4;58

New Jersey;23;13;3;49

Northeast;22;12;5;49

Maine;18;15;2;38

Johnstown;17;17;2;36

Philadelphia;17;18;2;36

Danbury;2;33;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;22;12;5;49

Fairbanks;23;15;3;49

Janesville;19;15;7;45

Wisconsin;21;15;2;44

Kenai River;21;18;2;44

Anchorage;17;14;6;40

Chippewa;17;18;2;36

Springfield;17;19;0;34

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;28;6;1;57

Lone Star;25;8;4;54

New Mexico;21;14;3;45

Shreveport;20;13;5;45

Amarillo;19;14;3;41

Odessa;18;17;1;37

El Paso;11;22;3;25

Corpus Christi;9;24;5;23

Sunday, Jan. 29

St. Cloud 2, North Iowa 1

Monday, Jan. 30

Northeast 4, Maine 1

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Amarillo at Oklahoma

Thursday, Feb. 2

Anchorage at Springfield

Fairbanks at Minnesota

El Paso at New Mexico

Friday, Feb. 3

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Maine

Danbury at New Jersey

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

Anchorage at Springfield

Oklahoma at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minot at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Odessa

El Paso at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

Saturday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at New Jersey

Northeast at Johnstown

Philadelphia at Maine

Anchorage at Springfield

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

North Iowa at Austin

Oklahoma at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minot at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Odessa

El Paso at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Jamestown 81, Morningside 71

High school boys basketball

Bismarck Century 75, Mandan 73

Carrington 56, Maple River 55

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 85, Fargo Oak Grove 76

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 82, St. John 39

Garrison 66, New Salem-Almont 51

Hankinson 82, Tri-State 66

Harvey-Wells County 74, Lakota 56

Killdeer 73, Stanley 70

Larimore 65, Hatton-Northwood 32

Linton-HMB 60, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 59

Lisbon 57, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 47

North Border 86, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 55

North Prairie 69, Dakota Prairie 35

Northern Cass 58, Midway-Minto 48

Parshall-North Shore-Plaza 52, Tioga 40

Powers Lake-Burke Central 58, Williston Trinity Christian 51

Shiloh Christian 87, Max 33

Thompson 73, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 19

Warwick 66, Dunseith 63

Wilton-Wing 81, Hazen 62

High school girls basketball

Berthold 60, Westhope-Newburg 54

Bottineau 51, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 24

Garrison 62, South Prairie-Max 55

Glenburn 54, Velva 39

Grafton 62, Midway-Minto 20

Grant County-Mott-Regent 64, Beach 25

Griggs-Midkota 88, Barnes County North 11

Hazen 73, Glen Ullin-Hebron 68

Hettinger-Scranton 65, Heart River 51

Kenmare-Bowbells JV 53, Ray 27

Kidder County 61, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 43

Linton-HMB 47, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 38

Minot Our Redeemer's 47, Des Lacs-Burlington 28

Nedrose 53, Minot Ryan 44

New England 72, Richardton-Taylor 45

Shiloh Christian 60, Center-Stanton 20

Solen 54, White Shield 37

South Border 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 33

Stanley 50, Powers Lake-Burke Central 45

Washburn 63, Beulah 56

High school girls hockey

East Grand Forks, Minn. 5, Grand Forks 1

High school boys wrestling

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 46, Fargo South 24

Grand Forks Red River 40, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 36

Grand Forks Red River 48, Fargo South 30

West Fargo 70, Devils Lake 12

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

