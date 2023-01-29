 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 30

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 108, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 105

United Tribes;54;54;--;108

Dakota College-Bottineau;54;51;--;105

UNITED TRIBES – DK Middleton 15, Sylvester Union 20, Tristin Davis 15, Cayden Redfield 15, Jayce Archambault 13, Jayden Yankton 11, Jesse White 17, Teron Sazue 2. Totals: 43-80 FG, 6-7 FT, 15 fouls, 34 rebounds (Redfield 9), 10 turnovers, 24 assists (Middleton 8). Three-pointers: 16-32 (Middleton 3, Union 4, Davis 1, Redfield 1, Archambault 1, Yankton 2, White 4).

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Brendan Redhead 28, Max Groom 15, Connor Trahan 10, Jacob Smith 20, Loukas Triantis 20, Jon Rey Taylor 8, Woodson Baptiste 4. Totals: 38-68 FG, 15-18 FT, 12 fouls, 30 rebounds (Smith 10), 9 turnovers, 24 assists (Triantis 10). Three-pointers: 14-29 (Redhead 5, Groom 2, Trahan 2, Smith 1, Triantis 2, Taylor 2).

Records: United Tribes 15-6, 9-4 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 16-6, 9-4 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 88, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 59

United Tribes;24;42;65;88

Dakota College-Bottineau;20;39;47;59

UNITED TRIBES – Amaya Ramsey 14, Myona Dauphinais 13, Sandie Friday 9, Tiara Flying Horse 16, Kaydence Gourneau 7, LaTayla Pemberton 9, Gerika Kingbird 8, Mallory Yankton 6, Kelanna McClain 4, Ayonna Haas 2. Totals: 33-86 FG, 12-14 FT, 12 fouls, 52 rebounds (Flying Horse 11, McClain 11), 16 turnovers, 22 assists (Dauphinais 5, Flying Horse 5). Three-pointers: 10-27 (Daupinais 2, Flying Horse 2, Glurneau 1, Pemberton 3, Kingbird 2).

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Sabra Peterson 14, Lexie Nelson 2, Alexa St. Pierre 3, Alyssa St. Pierre 7, Jacie Hall 22, Koylynn Gulliford 11. Totals: 23-69 FG, 7-10 FT, 11 fouls, 36 rebounds (Gulliford 12), 22 turnovers, 15 assists (Aly.St. Pierre 5). Three-pointers: 6-14 (Peterson 4, Ale.St. Pierre 1, Gulliford 1).

Records: United Tribes 5-13, 3-10 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 6-16, 0-13 Mon-Dak.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;12-0;13-0

Mandan;11-1;12-1

Minot;12-2;13-2

Legacy;7-5;8-5

Dickinson;7-6;8-6

Bismarck;7-7;7-7

Jamestown;5-6;6-6

Turtle Mountain;4-8;4-9

Williston;2-11;2-11

St. Mary's;2-11;2-12

Watford City;0-12;1-12

Monday, Jan. 30

Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Legacy at Williston, 1:45 p.m.

Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;12-0;10-2

Minot;12-2;12-3

Legacy;10-2;10-2

Bismarck;10-4;10-4

Jamestown;7-4;8-4

Mandan;6-6;7-7

St. Mary's;5-8;5-9

Dickinson;4-9;5-9

Turtle Mountain;2-10;3-10

Watford City;1-11;2-11

Williston;0-13;0-13

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Mandan at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.

Legacy at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Legacy;9-1-1-2;31;10-2-1-4

Century;8-2-2-0;31;9-5-2-0

Minot;7-2-1-1;27;8-5-2-1

Mandan;7-4-1-1;24;8-5-1-1

Jamestown;6-5-1-1;24;7-6-1-1

Bismarck;5-8-1-0;20;5-12-1-0

Dickinson;4-5-1-3;17;6-5-1-4

Williston;3-9-1-0;14;4-12-1-0

Bottineau-Rugby;3-10-0-1;10;3-13-0-1

Hazen-Beulah;1-7-0-0;3;4-11-0-0

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m.

Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

Bottineau-Rugby at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m.

Hazen at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck JV, 1 p.m.

Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

May-Port-CG at Bottineau-Rugby, 5:15 p.m.

Jamestown at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;11-1-1-1;36;12-2-1-1

Fargo North-South;9-3-3-0;36;9-4-3-0

Mandan;9-3-2-1;32;10-3-2-1

Minot;8-3-1-2;31;8-5-1-2

West Fargo;7-3-1-1;27;8-5-1-1

Williston;8-5-0-0;24;9-5-0-0

Grand Forks;6-5-2-2;24;7-5-2-2

Legacy-Bismarck;4-6-1-0;14;6-7-1-0

Century;2-5-1-3;11;3-6-1-4

Jamestown;3-12-0-0;9;4-12-0-0

Devils Lake;2-12-0-0;6;2-13-0-0

Dickinson;0-10-0-2;2;3-11-0-2

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Minot at Century, 5 p.m.

Grand Forks at East Grand Forks, Minn., 6:30 p.m.

West Fargo at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

Devils Lake at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Century at Williston, 6 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo North-South, 1 p.m.

Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Worthington, Minn., 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Williston;7-0;17-1

Bismarck;7-1;13-1

Minot;5-2;13-5

Century;4-2;11-4

Jamestown;6-3;9-5

Legacy;5-3;12-3

St. Mary's;4-5;4-5

Dickinson;2-5;7-8

Mandan;2-8;3-13

Watford City;1-7;1-13

Turtle Mountain;0-7;1-12

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.

Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Legacy at Valley City, 5 p.m.

Legacy vs. Jamestown at Valley City, TBD

Jamestown at Valley City, TBD

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Century triangular vs. Williston, Watford City, 1 p.m.

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;5-0;5-1

Minot;4-0;4-0

Bismarck;3-2;3-2

Century;2-3;2-3

Mandan;3-4;3-4

Turtle Mountain;1-3;1-3

Jamestown;1-4;1-4

Dickinson;0-3;0-3

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Legacy at Minot, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;24;8;7;55

Minot;20;16;2;42

Aberdeen;19;15;4;42

St. Cloud;18;16;4;40

Bismarck;17;16;5;39

North Iowa;17;18;2;36

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;27;9;4;58

New Jersey;23;13;3;49

Northeast;21;12;5;47

Maine;18;14;2;38

Johnstown;17;17;2;36

Philadelphia;17;18;2;36

Danbury;2;33;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;22;12;5;49

Fairbanks;23;15;3;49

Janesville;19;15;7;45

Wisconsin;21;15;2;44

Kenai River;21;18;2;44

Anchorage;17;14;6;40

Chippewa;17;18;2;36

Springfield;17;19;0;34

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;28;6;1;57

Lone Star;25;8;4;54

New Mexico;21;14;3;45

Shreveport;20;13;5;45

Amarillo;19;14;3;41

Odessa;18;17;1;37

El Paso;11;22;3;25

Corpus Christi;9;24;5;23

Sunday, Jan. 29

St. Cloud 2, North Iowa 1

Monday, Jan. 30

Maine at Northeast

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Amarillo at Oklahoma

Thursday, Feb. 2

Anchorage at Springfield

Fairbanks at Minnesota

El Paso at New Mexico

Friday, Feb. 3

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Maine

Danbury at New Jersey

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

Anchorage at Springfield

Oklahoma at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minot at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Odessa

El Paso at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

Saturday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at New Jersey

Northeast at Johnstown

Philadelphia at Maine

Anchorage at Springfield

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

North Iowa at Austin

Oklahoma at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minot at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Odessa

El Paso at New Mexico

Amarillo at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball

United Tribes 108, Dakota College-Bottineau 105

Miles 66, Lake Region State 45

College women’s basketball

Miles 63, Lake Region State 60

United Tribes 88, Dakota College-Bottineau 59

