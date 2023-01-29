Area Scores: Jan. 30

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 108, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 105
United Tribes;54;54;--;108
Dakota College-Bottineau;54;51;--;105
UNITED TRIBES – DK Middleton 15, Sylvester Union 20, Tristin Davis 15, Cayden Redfield 15, Jayce Archambault 13, Jayden Yankton 11, Jesse White 17, Teron Sazue 2. Totals: 43-80 FG, 6-7 FT, 15 fouls, 34 rebounds (Redfield 9), 10 turnovers, 24 assists (Middleton 8). Three-pointers: 16-32 (Middleton 3, Union 4, Davis 1, Redfield 1, Archambault 1, Yankton 2, White 4).
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Brendan Redhead 28, Max Groom 15, Connor Trahan 10, Jacob Smith 20, Loukas Triantis 20, Jon Rey Taylor 8, Woodson Baptiste 4. Totals: 38-68 FG, 15-18 FT, 12 fouls, 30 rebounds (Smith 10), 9 turnovers, 24 assists (Triantis 10). Three-pointers: 14-29 (Redhead 5, Groom 2, Trahan 2, Smith 1, Triantis 2, Taylor 2).
Records: United Tribes 15-6, 9-4 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 16-6, 9-4 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 88, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 59
United Tribes;24;42;65;88
Dakota College-Bottineau;20;39;47;59
UNITED TRIBES – Amaya Ramsey 14, Myona Dauphinais 13, Sandie Friday 9, Tiara Flying Horse 16, Kaydence Gourneau 7, LaTayla Pemberton 9, Gerika Kingbird 8, Mallory Yankton 6, Kelanna McClain 4, Ayonna Haas 2. Totals: 33-86 FG, 12-14 FT, 12 fouls, 52 rebounds (Flying Horse 11, McClain 11), 16 turnovers, 22 assists (Dauphinais 5, Flying Horse 5). Three-pointers: 10-27 (Daupinais 2, Flying Horse 2, Glurneau 1, Pemberton 3, Kingbird 2).
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Sabra Peterson 14, Lexie Nelson 2, Alexa St. Pierre 3, Alyssa St. Pierre 7, Jacie Hall 22, Koylynn Gulliford 11. Totals: 23-69 FG, 7-10 FT, 11 fouls, 36 rebounds (Gulliford 12), 22 turnovers, 15 assists (Aly.St. Pierre 5). Three-pointers: 6-14 (Peterson 4, Ale.St. Pierre 1, Gulliford 1).
Records: United Tribes 5-13, 3-10 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 6-16, 0-13 Mon-Dak.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;12-0;13-0
Mandan;11-1;12-1
Minot;12-2;13-2
Legacy;7-5;8-5
Dickinson;7-6;8-6
Bismarck;7-7;7-7
Jamestown;5-6;6-6
Turtle Mountain;4-8;4-9
Williston;2-11;2-11
St. Mary's;2-11;2-12
Watford City;0-12;1-12
Monday, Jan. 30
Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Century at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Legacy at Williston, 1:45 p.m.
Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;12-0;10-2
Minot;12-2;12-3
Legacy;10-2;10-2
Bismarck;10-4;10-4
Jamestown;7-4;8-4
Mandan;6-6;7-7
St. Mary's;5-8;5-9
Dickinson;4-9;5-9
Turtle Mountain;2-10;3-10
Watford City;1-11;2-11
Williston;0-13;0-13
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Mandan at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Legacy at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.
Legacy at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Legacy;9-1-1-2;31;10-2-1-4
Century;8-2-2-0;31;9-5-2-0
Minot;7-2-1-1;27;8-5-2-1
Mandan;7-4-1-1;24;8-5-1-1
Jamestown;6-5-1-1;24;7-6-1-1
Bismarck;5-8-1-0;20;5-12-1-0
Dickinson;4-5-1-3;17;6-5-1-4
Williston;3-9-1-0;14;4-12-1-0
Bottineau-Rugby;3-10-0-1;10;3-13-0-1
Hazen-Beulah;1-7-0-0;3;4-11-0-0
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
Bottineau-Rugby at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Hazen at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Bottineau, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck JV, 1 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
May-Port-CG at Bottineau-Rugby, 5:15 p.m.
Jamestown at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;11-1-1-1;36;12-2-1-1
Fargo North-South;9-3-3-0;36;9-4-3-0
Mandan;9-3-2-1;32;10-3-2-1
Minot;8-3-1-2;31;8-5-1-2
West Fargo;7-3-1-1;27;8-5-1-1
Williston;8-5-0-0;24;9-5-0-0
Grand Forks;6-5-2-2;24;7-5-2-2
Legacy-Bismarck;4-6-1-0;14;6-7-1-0
Century;2-5-1-3;11;3-6-1-4
Jamestown;3-12-0-0;9;4-12-0-0
Devils Lake;2-12-0-0;6;2-13-0-0
Dickinson;0-10-0-2;2;3-11-0-2
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Minot at Century, 5 p.m.
Grand Forks at East Grand Forks, Minn., 6:30 p.m.
West Fargo at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.
Devils Lake at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Century at Williston, 6 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Grand Forks at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Legacy-Bismarck at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Legacy-Bismarck at Fargo North-South, 1 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Worthington, Minn., 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Williston;7-0;17-1
Bismarck;7-1;13-1
Minot;5-2;13-5
Century;4-2;11-4
Jamestown;6-3;9-5
Legacy;5-3;12-3
St. Mary's;4-5;4-5
Dickinson;2-5;7-8
Mandan;2-8;3-13
Watford City;1-7;1-13
Turtle Mountain;0-7;1-12
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Legacy at Valley City, 5 p.m.
Legacy vs. Jamestown at Valley City, TBD
Jamestown at Valley City, TBD
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Century triangular vs. Williston, Watford City, 1 p.m.
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;5-0;5-1
Minot;4-0;4-0
Bismarck;3-2;3-2
Century;2-3;2-3
Mandan;3-4;3-4
Turtle Mountain;1-3;1-3
Jamestown;1-4;1-4
Dickinson;0-3;0-3
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Legacy at Minot, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Minot, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;24;8;7;55
Minot;20;16;2;42
Aberdeen;19;15;4;42
St. Cloud;18;16;4;40
Bismarck;17;16;5;39
North Iowa;17;18;2;36
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;27;9;4;58
New Jersey;23;13;3;49
Northeast;21;12;5;47
Maine;18;14;2;38
Johnstown;17;17;2;36
Philadelphia;17;18;2;36
Danbury;2;33;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;22;12;5;49
Fairbanks;23;15;3;49
Janesville;19;15;7;45
Wisconsin;21;15;2;44
Kenai River;21;18;2;44
Anchorage;17;14;6;40
Chippewa;17;18;2;36
Springfield;17;19;0;34
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;28;6;1;57
Lone Star;25;8;4;54
New Mexico;21;14;3;45
Shreveport;20;13;5;45
Amarillo;19;14;3;41
Odessa;18;17;1;37
El Paso;11;22;3;25
Corpus Christi;9;24;5;23
Sunday, Jan. 29
St. Cloud 2, North Iowa 1
Monday, Jan. 30
Maine at Northeast
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Amarillo at Oklahoma
Thursday, Feb. 2
Anchorage at Springfield
Fairbanks at Minnesota
El Paso at New Mexico
Friday, Feb. 3
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Maine
Danbury at New Jersey
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
Anchorage at Springfield
Oklahoma at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minot at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Odessa
El Paso at New Mexico
Amarillo at Lone Star
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at New Jersey
Northeast at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maine
Anchorage at Springfield
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
North Iowa at Austin
Oklahoma at Corpus Christi
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Minot at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Odessa
El Paso at New Mexico
Amarillo at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
United Tribes 108, Dakota College-Bottineau 105
Miles 66, Lake Region State 45
College women’s basketball
Miles 63, Lake Region State 60
United Tribes 88, Dakota College-Bottineau 59