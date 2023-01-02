Area Scores: Jan. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
MANDAN 1, CENTURY 0
Century;0;0;0;--;0
Mandan;0;1;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Mandan, Trinity Anderson (Tate Olson), 8:08.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Century -- Hoyt Ubl 9-7-8--24. Mandan -- Bennett Leingang 9-14-12--35.
Penalties: Century -- Two minors for four minutes. Mandan -- One minor for two minutes.
Records: Century 2-5-1-0 overall, 1-2-1-0 West Region for five points; Mandan 4-2-1-0 overall, 3-2-1-0 West Region for 11 points.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEULAH 63, WILTON-WING 25
Beulah;21;37;54;63
Wilton-Wing;10;18;21;25
BEULAH: Jenna Koppelsloen 21, Shea Barron 17, Ava Seibel 10, Laisha Martens 5, Taryn Askim 5, Malayah Williams 4, Cali Steffan 1. Totals: 26 FG, 7-12 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Koppelsloen 3, Askim).
WILTON-WING: Sophia Krush 6, Justus Bradford-Boos 5, Jordyn Thorson 3, Claire Leidy 2, Savannah Fischer 2, Malia Tooke 2, Tessa Miller 2, Audrey Oswald 2, Macey Filipek 1. Totals: 8 FG, 5-13 FT, 10 Fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Thorson).
Records: Beulah 4-5 overall; Wilton-Wing 2-5 overall.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (15);2-0;173;1
2. Central Cass (1);6-0;159;2
3. Shiloh Christian (2);4-0;152;4
4. Grafton;4-0;104;6
5. Thompson;3-2;91;7
6. North Star;4-0;79;8
7. Minot Ryan;1-1;74;3
8. Bowman County;3-1;53;5
9. Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;29;RV
10. Sargent County;4-0;RV
Others receiving votes: North Border (2-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (3-1), Oak Grove (2-1), Standing Rock (4-0).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kenmare-Bowbells (11);7-0;165;1
2. Shiloh Christian (6);8-0;161;5
3. Rugby (1);7-0;155;3
4. Thompson;6-1;108;6
5. Central McLean;5-0;85;8
6. Kindred;5-1;76;2
7. Carrington;8-0;70;9
8. May-Port-C-G;6-1;54;4
9. Northern Cass;5-1;34;7
10. Garrison;8-0;28;RV
Others receiving votes: Central Cass (4-2), Hatton-Northwood (7-0), Bowman County (5-1), Oakes (3-1), Grafton (5-2).
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;5-0;6-0
Century;3-0;4-0
Mandan;2-0;3-0
Bismarck;4-1;4-1
Legacy;3-2;4-2
Jamestown;2-2;2-2
Dickinson;1-3;2-3
St. Mary's;1-3;1-4
Turtle Mountain;1-4;1-4
Watford City;0-3;1-3
Williston;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Dickinson at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Bismarck at Minot, 7:45 p.m.
Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Century at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;5-0;5-0
Legacy;5-0;5-0
Century;3-0;3-2
Minot;4-1;4-1
St. Mary's;2-2;2-3
Dickinson;1-3;2-3
Jamestown;1-3;2-3
Mandan;0-1;2-2
Watford City;0-3;1-3
Turtle Mountain;0-4;0-4
Williston;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Legacy at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Dickinson at Williston, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Dickinson at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
Minot at Grand Forks Red River, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Century at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Williston at Mandan, 1:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-3-0-0
Minot;3-0-1-0;11;5-1-2-0
Mandan;3-2-1-0;11;4-2-1-0
Bismarck;2-3-0-0;9;2-7-0-0
Legacy;2-1-0-2;8;3-2-0-4
Dickinson;2-2-0-2;8;4-2-0-3
Bottineau-Rugby;2-2-0-0;6;2-5-0-0
Century;1-2-1-0;5;2-5-1-0
Williston;1-2-1-0;5;2-5-1-0
Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0
Monday, Jan. 2
Mandan 1, Century 0
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Fargo South-Shanley at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Watford City Jr. Gold at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.
Williston at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Legacy vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Hazen-Beulah at Minot JV, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Bottineau-Rugby at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Williston at Legacy, 1 p.m.
Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Hazen-Beulah at May-Port-CG, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo North-South;4-1-1-0;17;4-1-1-0
Mandan;5-1-0-0;15;6-1-0-0
Grand Forks;4-2-1-1;15;5-2-1-1
West Fargo;3-1-1-0;14;4-3-1-0
Fargo Davies;4-1-1-0;14;4-1-1-0
Williston;4-1-0-0;12;5-1-0-0
Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-3-0-1
Jamestown;2-5-0-0;6;3-5-0-0
Devils Lake;1-6-0-0;3;1-6-0-0
Legacy-Bismarck;1-2-0-0;3;3-3-0-0
Century;0-3-0-2;2;1-4-0-3
Dickinson;0-7-0-0;0;0-7-0-0
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Legacy-Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.
Century-St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Crookston at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Legacy-Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
West Fargo at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Fargo North-South at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
Grand Forks at Legacy-Bismarck, 3:15 p.m.
Fargo North-South at Minot, 1 p.m.
West Fargo at Williston, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;2-0;2-0
Century;2-0;5-1
Williston;1-0;4-1
Legacy;2-1;2-1
Jamestown;1-1;4-3
Mandan;1-2;1-2
St. Mary's;0-0;0-0
Dickinson;0-1;4-3
Minot;0-1;1-4
Watford City;0-1;0-6
Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-6
Thursday, Jan. 5
Bismarck at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, 7 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Sidney, Mont., Killdeer, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.
Watford City at Hettinger-Scranton Invite
Saturday, Jan. 7
Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.
Watford City at Hettinger-Scranton Invite
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;2-0;2-0
Minot;1-0;1-0
Bismarck;1-1;1-1
Century;1-1;1-1
Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1
Mandan;1-2;1-2
Dickinson;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-2;0-2
Thursday, Jan. 5
Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;18;5;6;42
Aberdeen;17;9;3;37
Minot;16;13;2;34
North Iowa;15;12;2;32
St. Cloud;12;13;3;27
Bismarck;11;15;3;25
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;22;7;3;47
Northeast;18;10;4;40
New Jersey;18;11;2;38
Maine;16;10;2;34
Johnstown;13;15;2;28
Philadelphia;11;15;2;24
Danbury;2;26;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;18;10;3;39
Fairbanks;18;11;3;39
Kenai River;18;14;1;37
Janesville;14;11;7;35
Wisconsin;16;13;2;34
Chippewa;16;13;2;34
Anchorage;14;12;6;34
Springfield;13;15;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;22;2;4;48
Oklahoma;20;6;1;41
Shreveport;16;10;4;36
New Mexico;16;11;2;34
Amarillo;15;10;3;33
Odessa;12;14;1;25
El Paso;10;15;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17
Saturday, Dec. 31
Minot 7, Bismarck 5
Johnstown 3, Northeast 2, SO
Fairbanks 4, Chippewa 0
Maine 5, Danbury 1
Wisconsin 4, Kenai River 3
Lone Star 4, Oklahoma 2
Anchorage 3, Janesville 0
North Iowa 4, Austin 3, SO
Aberdeen 2, St. Cloud 1
Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Austin at North Iowa
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Anchorage at Janesville
Thursday, Jan. 5
St. Cloud at Minot
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Friday, Jan. 6
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Johnstown at New Jersey
Maine at Maryland
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Fairbanks at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Corpus Christi
El Paso at Shreveport
Kenai River at Minnesota
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Lone Star at New Mexico
St. Cloud at Minot
Saturday, Jan. 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Johnstown at New Jersey
Fairbanks at Springfield
Maine at Maryland
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Aberdeen at Austin
El Paso at Shreveport
Kenai River at Minnesota
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Lone Star at New Mexico
St. Cloud at Minot
N.D. SCORES
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 82, Morningside 70
High school boys basketball
Glen Ullin-Hebron 87, Richardton-Taylor 48
Minot Ryan 80, Dunseith 70
New Salem-Almont 58, Mott-Regent-Grant County 46
South Prairie 71, Nedrose 35
High school girls basketball
Beulah 63, Wilton-Wing 25
Bottineau 78, Glenburn 22
Central McLean 53, Minot Our Redeemer's 38
Dickinson Trinity 45, Hettinger-Scranton 37
Glen Ullin-Hebron 52, New Salem-Almont 16
Hazen 46, Washburn 32
Kenmare-Bowbells 57, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26
St. John 56, Cavalier 51
Tioga 79, Westhope-Newburg 49