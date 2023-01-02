 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 3

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

MANDAN 1, CENTURY 0

Century;0;0;0;--;0

Mandan;0;1;0;--;0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Mandan, Trinity Anderson (Tate Olson), 8:08.

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Century -- Hoyt Ubl 9-7-8--24. Mandan -- Bennett Leingang 9-14-12--35.

Penalties: Century -- Two minors for four minutes. Mandan -- One minor for two minutes.

Records: Century 2-5-1-0 overall, 1-2-1-0 West Region for five points; Mandan 4-2-1-0 overall, 3-2-1-0 West Region for 11 points.

People are also reading…

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

BEULAH 63, WILTON-WING 25

Beulah;21;37;54;63

Wilton-Wing;10;18;21;25

BEULAH: Jenna Koppelsloen 21, Shea Barron 17, Ava Seibel 10, Laisha Martens 5, Taryn Askim 5, Malayah Williams 4, Cali Steffan 1. Totals: 26 FG, 7-12 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Koppelsloen 3, Askim).

WILTON-WING: Sophia Krush 6, Justus Bradford-Boos 5, Jordyn Thorson 3, Claire Leidy 2, Savannah Fischer 2, Malia Tooke 2, Tessa Miller 2, Audrey Oswald 2, Macey Filipek 1. Totals: 8 FG, 5-13 FT, 10 Fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Thorson).

Records: Beulah 4-5 overall; Wilton-Wing 2-5 overall.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (15);2-0;173;1

2. Central Cass (1);6-0;159;2

3. Shiloh Christian (2);4-0;152;4

4. Grafton;4-0;104;6

5. Thompson;3-2;91;7

6. North Star;4-0;79;8

7. Minot Ryan;1-1;74;3

8. Bowman County;3-1;53;5

9. Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;29;RV

10. Sargent County;4-0;RV

Others receiving votes: North Border (2-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (3-1), Oak Grove (2-1), Standing Rock (4-0).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (11);7-0;165;1

2. Shiloh Christian (6);8-0;161;5

3. Rugby (1);7-0;155;3

4. Thompson;6-1;108;6

5. Central McLean;5-0;85;8

6. Kindred;5-1;76;2

7. Carrington;8-0;70;9

8. May-Port-C-G;6-1;54;4

9. Northern Cass;5-1;34;7

10. Garrison;8-0;28;RV

Others receiving votes: Central Cass (4-2), Hatton-Northwood (7-0), Bowman County (5-1), Oakes (3-1), Grafton (5-2).

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;5-0;6-0

Century;3-0;4-0

Mandan;2-0;3-0

Bismarck;4-1;4-1

Legacy;3-2;4-2

Jamestown;2-2;2-2

Dickinson;1-3;2-3

St. Mary's;1-3;1-4

Turtle Mountain;1-4;1-4

Watford City;0-3;1-3

Williston;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

Dickinson at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Dickinson at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Bismarck at Minot, 7:45 p.m.

Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Century at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.

Dickinson at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;5-0;5-0

Legacy;5-0;5-0

Century;3-0;3-2

Minot;4-1;4-1

St. Mary's;2-2;2-3

Dickinson;1-3;2-3

Jamestown;1-3;2-3

Mandan;0-1;2-2

Watford City;0-3;1-3

Turtle Mountain;0-4;0-4

Williston;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Legacy at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.

Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Dickinson at Williston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Dickinson at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

Minot at Grand Forks Red River, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Century at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Williston at Mandan, 1:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-3-0-0

Minot;3-0-1-0;11;5-1-2-0

Mandan;3-2-1-0;11;4-2-1-0

Bismarck;2-3-0-0;9;2-7-0-0

Legacy;2-1-0-2;8;3-2-0-4

Dickinson;2-2-0-2;8;4-2-0-3

Bottineau-Rugby;2-2-0-0;6;2-5-0-0

Century;1-2-1-0;5;2-5-1-0

Williston;1-2-1-0;5;2-5-1-0

Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0

Monday, Jan. 2

Mandan 1, Century 0

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Fargo South-Shanley at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Watford City Jr. Gold at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.

Williston at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Legacy vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Hazen-Beulah at Minot JV, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Bottineau-Rugby at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Williston at Legacy, 1 p.m.

Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Hazen-Beulah at May-Port-CG, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo North-South;4-1-1-0;17;4-1-1-0

Mandan;5-1-0-0;15;6-1-0-0

Grand Forks;4-2-1-1;15;5-2-1-1

West Fargo;3-1-1-0;14;4-3-1-0

Fargo Davies;4-1-1-0;14;4-1-1-0

Williston;4-1-0-0;12;5-1-0-0

Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-3-0-1

Jamestown;2-5-0-0;6;3-5-0-0

Devils Lake;1-6-0-0;3;1-6-0-0

Legacy-Bismarck;1-2-0-0;3;3-3-0-0

Century;0-3-0-2;2;1-4-0-3

Dickinson;0-7-0-0;0;0-7-0-0

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Legacy-Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

Century-St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Crookston at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Legacy-Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

West Fargo at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Fargo North-South at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.

Grand Forks at Legacy-Bismarck, 3:15 p.m.

Fargo North-South at Minot, 1 p.m.

West Fargo at Williston, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;2-0;2-0

Century;2-0;5-1

Williston;1-0;4-1

Legacy;2-1;2-1

Jamestown;1-1;4-3

Mandan;1-2;1-2

St. Mary's;0-0;0-0

Dickinson;0-1;4-3

Minot;0-1;1-4

Watford City;0-1;0-6

Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-6

Thursday, Jan. 5

Bismarck at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Minot, 7 p.m.

Dickinson vs. Sidney, Mont., Killdeer, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.

Watford City at Hettinger-Scranton Invite

Saturday, Jan. 7

Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.

Watford City at Hettinger-Scranton Invite

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;2-0;2-0

Minot;1-0;1-0

Bismarck;1-1;1-1

Century;1-1;1-1

Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1

Mandan;1-2;1-2

Dickinson;0-0;0-0

Jamestown;0-2;0-2

Thursday, Jan. 5

Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Minot, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bismarck Rotary, 10 a.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;18;5;6;42

Aberdeen;17;9;3;37

Minot;16;13;2;34

North Iowa;15;12;2;32

St. Cloud;12;13;3;27

Bismarck;11;15;3;25

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;22;7;3;47

Northeast;18;10;4;40

New Jersey;18;11;2;38

Maine;16;10;2;34

Johnstown;13;15;2;28

Philadelphia;11;15;2;24

Danbury;2;26;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;18;10;3;39

Fairbanks;18;11;3;39

Kenai River;18;14;1;37

Janesville;14;11;7;35

Wisconsin;16;13;2;34

Chippewa;16;13;2;34

Anchorage;14;12;6;34

Springfield;13;15;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;22;2;4;48

Oklahoma;20;6;1;41

Shreveport;16;10;4;36

New Mexico;16;11;2;34

Amarillo;15;10;3;33

Odessa;12;14;1;25

El Paso;10;15;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17

Saturday, Dec. 31

Minot 7, Bismarck 5

Johnstown 3, Northeast 2, SO

Fairbanks 4, Chippewa 0

Maine 5, Danbury 1

Wisconsin 4, Kenai River 3

Lone Star 4, Oklahoma 2

Anchorage 3, Janesville 0

North Iowa 4, Austin 3, SO

Aberdeen 2, St. Cloud 1

Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Austin at North Iowa

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Anchorage at Janesville

Thursday, Jan. 5

St. Cloud at Minot

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Friday, Jan. 6

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Johnstown at New Jersey

Maine at Maryland

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Fairbanks at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Corpus Christi

El Paso at Shreveport

Kenai River at Minnesota

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Lone Star at New Mexico

St. Cloud at Minot

Saturday, Jan. 7

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Johnstown at New Jersey

Fairbanks at Springfield

Maine at Maryland

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Aberdeen at Austin

El Paso at Shreveport

Kenai River at Minnesota

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Lone Star at New Mexico

St. Cloud at Minot

N.D. SCORES

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 82, Morningside 70

High school boys basketball

Glen Ullin-Hebron 87, Richardton-Taylor 48

Minot Ryan 80, Dunseith 70

New Salem-Almont 58, Mott-Regent-Grant County 46

South Prairie 71, Nedrose 35

High school girls basketball

Beulah 63, Wilton-Wing 25

Bottineau 78, Glenburn 22

Central McLean 53, Minot Our Redeemer's 38

Dickinson Trinity 45, Hettinger-Scranton 37

Glen Ullin-Hebron 52, New Salem-Almont 16

Hazen 46, Washburn 32

Kenmare-Bowbells 57, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26

St. John 56, Cavalier 51

Tioga 79, Westhope-Newburg 49

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News