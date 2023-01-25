Area Scores: Jan. 26

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

JAMESTOWN 5, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, OVERTIME

Mary;3;0;1;0;--;4

Jamestown;1;2;1;1;--;5

First period: 1. Mary, Cyril Nagurski (Unassisted), 11:55. 2. Jamestown, Keaton Cline (Reid Wilson), 14:50. 3. Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Drew Lenertz), 18:31. 4. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Seth Cushing), 19:25.

Second period: 5. Jamestown, Morgan Venne (Jordan Baranesky), 4:26. 6. Jamestown, Baranesky (Unassisted), 10:31.

Third period: 7. Jamestown, Brad Fortin (Logan Berggren, Jake Huculak), 0:16. 8. Mary, Tanner Eskro (Liam Massie, Lenertz), 18:03.

Overtime: 9. Jamestown, Andrew Clark (Venne), 1:58.

Goaltender saves: Mary -- Conan Hayton 13-6-10-1--30. Jamestown -- Brandon Weare 8-12-8-3--31.

Penalties: Mary -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Jamestown -- Seven minors for 14 minutes.

Records: Mary 29-5-1 overall; Jamestown 16-9-0 overall.

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (18);11-0;90;1

2. Minot;12-2;70;3

3. Mandan;11-1;48;2

4. Fargo Davies;11-2;4

5. Fargo North;8-4;10;RV

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (8-4), Legacy (7-5).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (17);9-2;88;1

2. Fargo Davies (1);69;3

3. Grand Forks Red River;12-1;51;2

4. Minot;11-3;43;4

5. Legacy;9-2;15;5

Others receiving votes: West Fargo (10-3), Bismarck (8-4).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

STATE COACHES POLL

Second poll

Individuals

100: 1. Jennifer Verdin, Hettinger-Scranton. 2. Keeley Kainoa, Mandan. 3. Anna White, Central Cass. 4. Izzy Owens, Bismarck. 5. Brooklyn LaFrenz, Man. 6. Emily Youboty, Leg.

105: 1. Alicia Kenfack, Leg. 2. Elizabeth Mortensen, Min. 3. Gabby Hanning, Valley City. 4. Vada Hoffman, South Border. 5. Taya Lura, Carrington. 6. Avery Jacobson, Rugby.

110: 1. Elizabeth Youboty, Leg. 2. Mallory DeVries, CC. 3. Danika Bennett, Pembina County. 4. Alcila Olson, H-S. 5. Keisha Tomac, New Salem-Almont. 6. Alyssa Nitschke, SB.

115: 1. Alexis Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter. 2. Julia Araujo, Bis. 3. Hallie Nash, Min. 4. Shelby Miller, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm. 5. Adaleene Hanson, Lisbon. 6. Sophia Johnson, Leg.

120: 1. Rei Ogden, Century. 2. Shayla DeBlaere, West Fargo United. 3. Kashtyn Bredahl, Des Lacs-Burlington. 4. Sanie Gayflor, Fargo. 5. Marlie Stremick, PCN. 6. Adrian Steidler, Leg.

125: 1. Avery Mohr, Far. 2. Emerson Schwab, Lis. 3. Karyssa Meidinger, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion. 4. Ellie Roseland, H-S. 5. Kaylie Clingman, MonDak. 6. Fatima Garcia Ceja, SB.

130: 1. Lindsey Anderson, WFU. 2. Grace Lemar, CC. 3. Mylee Christianson, VC. 4. Kaylee Kurz, Grand Forks. 5. Violet Sola, Velva. 6. Makenzie Stoddartt, Jamestown.

135: 1. Allyssa Johnson, GF. 2. Aleiya Cullinan, Leg. 3. Haleigh Carr, Min. 4. Karissa Mann, NGS. 5. Madison Reems, Bis. 6. Lois Schneider, CC.

140: 1. Victoria Pasterz, DLB. 2. Paige Baumgartner, Bis. 3. Jennifer Keller, SB. 4. Kerrington Lee, Stan. 5. Hanna Ryberg, Leg. 6. Shelby Sherman, CC.

145: 1. MaKenna Beling, Northern Cass. 2. Kiera Aguilar, Min. 3. Gracia Rolf, Lis. 4. Trisa Schroeder, Carr. 5. Summer Hanna, Leg. 6. Aubrie Overson, Bis.

155: 1. Jordan Flynn, CC. 2. Lexi Beckler, Bis. 3. Paige Spomer, Cen. 4. Emily Novak, GF. 5. Arianna Aguilar, Min. 6. Jasmine Schaeffer, Far.

170: 1. Alexis Storsved, Man. 2. Emma Buee, DLB. 3. Sadie Richmond, Min. 4. Isabelle Berg, Devils Lake. 5. Mireya Sanchez, WFU. 6. Kiley Cline, Hazen-Beulah.

190: 1. Phoenix Lindseth, Leg. 2. Koiline Govergo, Far. 3. Hannah Sjostrom, Jam. 4. Cambree Anderson, Bis. 5. Audrey Fuher, EEK. 6. Brooke Bundy, VC.

250: 1. Love Hopkins, White Shield. 2. Aleeona Meza, Jam. 3. Catie Sinner, CC. 4. Brinley Buechler, Bis. 5. Belinda Perry, Cen. 6. Omoye Igiehon, Man.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MINOT 86, BISMARCK 82

(Tuesday)

Minot;41;45;--;86

Bismarck;43;39;--;82

MINOT -- Morgan Nygaard 7, Darik Dissette 27, Aric Winczewski 27, Keaton Reinke 2, Jaeger Gunville 18, Grayson Schaeffer 5. Totals: 25-61 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Winczewski 4, Dissette, Schaeffer, Gunville), 29-36 FT, 37 Rebounds (Dissette 8), 19 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

BISMARCK -- Preston Lemar 2, Quin Hafner 11, Carter Henke 8, Teysen Eaglestaff 10, Jenner Smude 13, Andre Austin 18, Tanner Groseclose 3, Drew Henriksen 7, Ayden Tincher 2, Jack Shaffer 8. Totals: 31-74 FG, Three-pointers: 12-34 (Hafner 3, Smude 3, Eaglestaff 2, Henke 2, Austin, Groseclose), 8-12 FT, 50 Rebounds (Austin 12), 17 Turnovers, 33 Fouls.

Records: Minot 11-2 West Regio, 12-12 overall; Bismarck 6-6, 6-6.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

OAKES 64, LISBON 31

(Tuesday)

Oakes;24;36;56;64

Lisbon;8;14;23;31

OAKES -- Laikyn Roney 16, Emma Muggli 13, Kassidy Jackson 11, Brynn Dethlefsen 5, Kate Harris 5, Lily Thorpe 4, Ann Mugglie 4, Brianna Schmitz 2, Elle Cline 2, Molly Sitzler 2.

LISBON -- Kyra Haecherl 11, Ryatt Wertman 6, Kaia Sweet 4, Ella Tuhy 3, Kendra Differding 3, Emerson Schultz 2, Taryn Gilber 2.

WRESTLING

WILD WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

in Casper, Wyo.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Mat-Pac Wrestling Club event

Boys 6U

Sierra Jenkins, 43 pounds: Pinned Bennett Booth, Windy City, 0:59; Pinned by Rhett Jessop, Ryse, 0:35; Pinned by River Robison, Black Fox, 0:22.

Nolan Cowan, second, 61 pounds: Pinned Axel Hoye, Sidney, 0:45; Pinned Liam Stuart, Top of the Rock, 0:09; Lost dec. to Harvin Unger, SOT, 4-2; Won dec. over Kamdyn Showers, Rustler, 6-4.

Boys 10U

Seth Bauman, sixth, 61 pounds: Bye; Lost dec. to Uriah Lambert, Bear Cave, 8-1; Lost dec. to Nolan Khan, BC, 5-2; Lost major dec. to Jayce Potter, Green River, 14-5.

Gunner Fricke, second, 69 pounds: Won dec. over Bobby Tyler Kidd, Victory, 6-0; Won dec. over Macyn Gardner, Legends of Gold, 6-2; Pinned by Cuyler Clark, Team Champs, 1:25; Pinned Kelland Spears, Team Braves, 0:35; Won dec. over Lukas Brennan, High Plains Thunder, 8-7; Won in sudden victory over Noah Yakich, Black Fox, 6-4.

Jack Jenkins, third, 85 pounds: Won dec. over Nicholas Deal, Colts, 14-7; Pinned Teller Stevenson, Force 10, 2:38; Pinned Cooper Marvel, Eastside United, 1:23; Lost by tech fall to Logan Carter, Fairfield, 16-0, 3:56; Lost major dec. to Kyler Linville, Bozeman, 12-2.

Boys 11U

Austin Bass, fifth, 62 pounds: Lost dec. to Keen Huston, High Plains, 7-0; Bye; Pinned by U. Lambert, BC, 3:17; Pinned Tsugio Watanabe, Shepherd, 0:54.

Boys 12U

A. Bass, third, 62 pounds: Pinned by Wyatt Byrd, Wyoming Underground, 1:15; Bye; Pinned Cristiano Pacheco, CWC, 0:19; Won dec. over Israyel Murillo, TOTR, 4-2; Pinned by Darris Todd, GR, 0:31.

Kayden Egeberg, third, 98 pounds: Pinned Ashton Parker, TOTR, 0:34; Pinned Bowyn Caudill, Victory, 2:24; Lost dec. to Stetson Gabel, BC, 7-0; Won by tech fall over Parker Hill, Eastside United, 17-2, 4:00; Won dec. over Tatum Branson, Camel Kids, 8-1; Pinned by Finn Stalick, Sheridan, 0:42.

Garrett Cowan, fifth, heavyweight: Lost major decision to Ayden Miranda, Sher, 11-0; Bye; Lost by tech fall to Noah Ingle, Cowboy Kids, 15-0, 3:25; Won by forfeit over Landon Kinsella, Havre.

NORTHERN STATE YOUTH TOURNAMENT

in Aberdeen, S.D.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Mat-Pac Wrestling Club event

Girls 6th-8th 88-99

Sydney Huber, second: Lost dec. to Ava Litsey, South Border, 11-7; Pinned Laken Kapaun, Casselton Crusher, 0:59; Pinned Reegan Cook, Dakota Boyz, 1:09.

Boys 7 and 8 54-55 A

Axel Masters, first: Pinned Micaiah Lee, Valley City Express, 1:23; Pinned Peyton Jandel, Warner-Northwestern, 3:37; Won by tech fall over Corven Schmieg, Britton, 17-2.

Boys 7 and 8 55-58

Renner Ketterling, third: Pinned by Bo Fliehs, Groton Tuff, 1:25; Won in sudden victory over Hunter Peterson, AYWC, 11-9; Pinned by Colt Peckham, Warner-Northwestern, 0:51.

Boys 9 and 10 67-71 A

Jake Knudson, third: Pinned by Easton VanDerWerff, Miller AAU, 1:18; Won dec. over Chan Dreis, Aberdeen, 4-2; Won dec. over Huntley Overacker, GT, 5-0.

Boys 9 and 10 72

Abrahm Huber, second: Pinned Graham Reuer, W-N, 0:39; Pinned Carter Litsey, SB, 0:25; Pinned by Preston Hinkelman, GT, 0:41.

Boys 9 and 10 78-81

Truett Fettig, first: Pinned Gavin Weinmann, HWC SWAT, 1:16; Pinned Nolan Rasmusson, Lisbon, 2:12; Pinned Draycen Easterby, Ipswich Area, 0:18.

Boys 9 and 10 82-88

Cash Williams, first: Pinned Jace Smith, Doland, 1:28; Pinned Cayden Maunu, AYWC, 2:51; Pinned Isaac Hovda, Lemmon-McIntosh, 2:07.

Boys 11 and 12 90-102

Reed Ketterling, first: Pinned Colton Boe Quandt, Oakes, 1:15; Pinned Cooper Swartzendruber, MAAU, 0:15; Pinned Brantley Schwartz, Redfield, 1:53.

Boys 11 and 12 142-161

Ty Skelton, second: Pinned by Bryson Andrews, Mobridge, 1:30; Pinned Carter Nelson, Britton Hecla, 3:48; Pinned Trever Mathias, Express, 0:41.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota State-Moorhead;12-2;17-3

Northern State;11-3;15-5

Minnesota-Duluth;10-4;14-6

Sioux Falls;9-5;14-6

Wayne State;9-5;14-6

Southwest Minnesota State;9-5;13-6

Upper Iowa;9-5;12-8

Bemidji State;8-6;13-7

Minnesota State-Mankato;7-7;13-7

Winona State;6-8;11-8

Minot State;6-8;9-9

University of Mary;5-9;9-9

Augustana;5-9;9-11

St. Cloud State;4-10;7-12

Concordia-St. Paul;2-12;4-16

Minnesota-Crookston;0-14;1-19

Friday, Jan. 27

University of Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 5:30 p.m.

Northern State at Winona State

Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Upper Iowa

Augustana at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Jan. 28

University of Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Bemidji State

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston

Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at Minnesota-Duluth

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Winona State

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

Northern State at Iowa State

WOMEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;14-0;17-2

Augustana;11-3;17-3

Minnesota State-Mankato;11-3;15-3

St. Cloud State;11-3;14-4

University of Mary;10-4;11-6

Southwest Minnesota State;8-6;11-8

Minnesota-Crookston;8-6;9-11

Northern State;7-7;12-8

Wayne State;6-8;10-8

Minnesota State-Moorhead;6-8;9-9

Minot State;5-9;9-11

Concordia-St. Paul;5-9;8-10

Winona State;3-11;9-11

Sioux Falls;3-11;6-14

Upper Iowa;2-12;6-13

Bemidji State;2-12;5-13

Friday, Jan. 27

University of Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul

Northern State at Winona State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Upper Iowa

Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston

Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Augustana at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Jan. 28

University of Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston

Augustana at Minnesota-Duluth

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

Sioux Falls at Bemidji State

Northern State at Upper Iowa

Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Winona State

MON-DAK CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Dawson;10-1;16-4

NDSCS;9-2;17-3

Dakota College-Bottineau;9-2;16-4

United Tribes;7-4;13-6

Bismarck State;4-7;6-11

Lake Region State;2-9;3-17

Miles;2-9;3-17

Williston State;1-10;2-15

Thursday, Jan. 12

Bismarck State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Region State at NDSCS

Dawson at Dakota College-Bottineau

Miles at Williston State

Sunday, Jan. 29

United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 3 p.m.

Miles at Lake Region State

Williston State at University of Jamestown JV

Monday, Jan. 30

Miles at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

Williston State at NDSCS

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dawson at Lake Region State

WOMEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;10-1;17-3

Williston State;8-3;11-6

Dawson;8-3;10-10

Lake Region State;7-4;15-5

Bismarck State;6-5;9-8

Miles;3-8;6-14

United Tribes;2-9;4-12

Dakota College-Bottineau;0-11;6-14

Thursday, Jan. 26

Bismarck State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Dawson at Dakota College-Bottineau

Lake Region State at NDSCS

Miles at Williston State

Sunday, Jan. 29

United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1 p.m.

Miles at Lake Region State

Williston State at University of Jamestown JV

Monday, Jan. 30

Miles at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

Williston State at NDSCS

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Dawson at Lake Region State

SUMMIT LEAGUE

MEN

Team;Summit;Overall

Oral Roberts;8-0;17-4

South Dakota State;6-2;11-9

Western Illinois;5-4;12-8

North Dakota State;5-4;8-13

South Dakota;4-4;9-11

Missouri-Kansas City;4-4;8-13

St. Thomas;4-5;13-9

Denver;3-6;12-10

Nebraska-Omaha;3-6;7-14

North Dakota;1-8;7-15

Thursday, Jan. 26

South Dakota at Western Illinois

Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri-Kansas City

South Dakota State at St. Thomas

Denver at Oral Roberts

Friday, Jan. 27

North Dakota at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas

Saturday, Jan. 28

South Dakota State at Western Illinois

South Dakota at St. Thomas

Denver at Missouri-Kansas City

Nebraska-Omaha at Oral Roberts

Monday, Jan. 30

South Dakota State at Missouri-Kansas City

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

WOMEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota State;9-0;16-5

North Dakota State;7-2;13-6

South Dakota;6-3;10-10

Oral Roberts;5-4;8-12

North Dakota;4-5;11-8

Nebraska-Omaha;4-5;9-11

Western Illinois;3-6;8-12

Denver;3-6;7-13

St. Thomas;2-7;7-12

Missouri-Kansas City;2-7;6-14

Thursday, Jan. 26

Western Illinois at South Dakota

Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha

St. Thomas at South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 28

North Dakota State at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota

Missouri-Kansas City at Denver

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha

N.D. SCORES

College men's hockey

Jamestown 5, University of Mary 4, OT

College men's basketball

Jamestown 104, Mount Marty 68

College women's basketball

Jamestown 68, Mount Marty 48