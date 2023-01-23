Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 87, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 63
NDSCS;47;40;--;87
BSC;35;28;--;63
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Peyton Newbern 11, Micah Swallow 21, Noah Christensen 11, Agwa Nywesh 10, Kabine Kaba 2, Devin Newsome 2, Kaleb Larson 8, Mohamed Soumahoro 1, Detavius Frierson 11. Totals: 34-60 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (Swallow 4, Larson 2, Nywesh 2, Parnell, Frierson, Christensen), 8-19 FT, 31 Rebounds (Swallow 8), 21 Assists (Nywesh 9), 16 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots, 18 Steals (Swallow 4).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Deonte Martinez 13, Anthony Bertucci 16, Jaden Hamilton 18, Tobias Patton 2, Jayden Bernard 9, Max Tschosik 5. Totals: 23-52 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Hamilton 3, Bertucci 2, Martinez, Tschosik), 10-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Bertucci 11), 18 Fouls, 15 Assists (Bernard 4), 25 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Gross 3).
People are also reading…
Records: NDSCS 9-2 Mon-Dak, 17-3 overall; BSSC 4-7, 6-11.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 79, UNITED TRIBES 70
LRSC;15;41;53;79
United Tribnes;24;48;52;70
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Brooke Kleinig 10, Simone Clay 7, Kyla Fitzgerald 23, Tiziana Huici 23, Iara Navarro 12, Carlos Moros 2, Brailyn Davis 2. Totals: 26-77 FG, Three-pointers: 5-21 (Fitzgerald 4, Clay), 22-22 FT, 53 Rebounds (Navarro 16), 15 Fouls, 15 Assists (Huici 5), 7 Tunovers, 7 Blocked shots (Fitzgerald 2), 7 Steals (Kleinig 4).
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 7, Myona Dauphinais 22, Tiara Flying Horse 20, Kaydence Gourneau 10, Sandie Friday 4, TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 3, Kelanna McClain 4. Totals: 25-73 FG, Three-pointers: 11-31 (Dauphinais 4, Flying Horse 3, Gourneau 3, Kingbird), 9-17 FT, 51 Rebounds (Flying Horse 9, Gourneau 9), 18 Fouls, 20 Assists (Dauphinais 6), 2 Blocked shots, 5 Steals (Kingbird 2).
Records: Lake Region 7-4 Mon-Dak, 15-5 overall; United Tribes 2-9, 4-12.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 51, MAPLE RIVER 39
Maple River;9;18;26;39
MPB;13;24;42;51
MAPLE RIVER -- Caleb Kocka 7, Wyatt Sylling 11, Clay Hovelson 7, Carter Baasch 9, Tee Sylling 5. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: W.Sylling 3, T.Sylling, Kocka, 6-13 FT, 14 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Gage Magstadt 2, Sawyer Wanzek 6, Chase Ova 5, Josh Moser 20, Rylen Wick 18. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Ova, Moser, Wick, 10-15 FT, Three-pointers: Wick, Moser, Ova, 10-15 FT, 13 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 57, WILTON-WING 45
Drake-Anamoose;22;35;37;57
Wilton-Wing;4;14;29;45
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Taryn Sieg 19, Bailey Clott 9, Halie Fletschock 9, Kaidence Hase 9, Kamie Lemer 9, Mariah Mock 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Clott 2, Fletschock, 14-19 FT, 15 Fouls.
WILTON-WING – Macey Filipek 6, Jordyn Thorson 23, Claire Leidy 2, Tessa Miller 1, Sophia Krush 2, Audrey Oswald 3, Justus Boos 8. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Thorson 4, Filipek, 7-12 FT, 18 Fouls.
BOWMAN COUNTY HETTINGER-SCRANTON 46
Bowman County;24;39;60;76
HS;10;26;37;46
BOWMAN COUNTY – Adyson Gerbig 1, Raegan Honeyman 20, Landyn Gerbig 2, Sophia Headley 11, Kenzie Homelvig 2, Jaci Fischer 7, Julie Claire Sarsland 5, Ellie Powell 30. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Headley 3, Honeyman, Fischer, Sarsland, 12-14 FT, 12 Fouls.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Laela Jensen 12, Ella Jensen 14, Monica Morris 13, Kelly Schauer 2, Ally Schaleksy 4, Vanessa Gage 1. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: E.Jensen 3, Morris 2, L.Jensen, 10-16 FT, 14 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;WL
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18);9-0;180;1
2. Central Cass;11-0;161;2
3. Minot Ryan;9-1;136;3
4. Sargent County;11-0;124;4
5. Ellendale;12-0;109;5
6. Thompson;7-3;81;7
7. Beulah;8-1;67;8
8. North Border;9-1;56;9
9. Grafton;7-2;30;6
10. Standing Rock;10-1;13;NR
Also receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (6-3), Bowman County (10-2), North Star (8-3), Hazen (9-3), North Prairie (10-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;WL
1. Rugby (14);13-0;176;1
2. Thompson (4);12-1;165;2
3. Kenmare-Bowbells;13-2;97;3
4. Central McLean;13-1;96;9
5. Central Cass;9-3;94;6
6. May-Port-C-G;12-2;93;7
7. Garrison;13-1;84;8
8. Shiloh Christian;12-2;65;4
9. Oakes;10-2;47;5
10. Bowman County;13-1;37;NR
Others receiving votes: Carrington (11-3), Kindred (8-3), Northern Cass (10-3), Beulah (9-5).
N.D. SCORES
Monday
College men’s basketball
Dawson 94, Williston State 62
NDSCS 87, Bisamrck State College 63
United Tribes 81, Lake Region 67
Western Illinois 92, North Dakota 80
College women’s basketball
Lake Region State College 79, United Tribes 70
North Dakota State College of Science 88, Bismarck State College 87
Williston State College 60, Dawson 48
High school boys basketball
Beach 68, Wibaux, Mont. 35
Carrington 52, Barnes County North 42
Cavalier 51, Hatton-Northwod 42
Central Cass 81, Enderlin 48
Hankinson 76, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 58
Killdeer 72, Mandaree 52
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 51, Maple River 39
Northern Cass 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 22
Parshall-North Shore-Plaza 84, Max 51
Richland 63, Sisseton, S.D. 55
Williston Trinity Christian 77, Alexander 48
High school girls basketball’
Beulah 53, Hazen 46
Bottineau 68, Velva 29
Bowman County 78, Hettinger-Scranton 46
Central McLean 80, Flasher 33
Des Lacs-Burlington 48, Surrey 32
Drake-Anamoose 57, Wilton-Wing 45
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 51
Glenburn 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35
Harvey-Wells County 49, Nelson County 39
Heart River 51, New England 49
Larimore 36, Griggs-Midkota 25
Kenmare-Bowbells 52, Tioga 38
Minot Ryan 55, Berthold 51
Mott-Regent-Grant County 61, Richardton-Taylor 47
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 56, Herreid-Selby, S.D. 46
New Rockford-Sheyenne 83, Warwick 51
North Border 58, Drayton Valley-Edinburg 41
North Prairie 63, Dunseith 35
Powers Lake-Burke Central 65, Alexander 22
Rugby 52, Nedrose 33
Sisseton 62, Richland 33
South Border 76, North Central, S.D. 68
South Prairie-Max 28, Minot Our Redeemer’s 26
Thompson 62, East Grand Forks, Minn. 37