agate

Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 87, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 63

NDSCS;47;40;--;87

BSC;35;28;--;63

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Peyton Newbern 11, Micah Swallow 21, Noah Christensen 11, Agwa Nywesh 10, Kabine Kaba 2, Devin Newsome 2, Kaleb Larson 8, Mohamed Soumahoro 1, Detavius Frierson 11. Totals: 34-60 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (Swallow 4, Larson 2, Nywesh 2, Parnell, Frierson, Christensen), 8-19 FT, 31 Rebounds (Swallow 8), 21 Assists (Nywesh 9), 16 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots, 18 Steals (Swallow 4).

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Deonte Martinez 13, Anthony Bertucci 16, Jaden Hamilton 18, Tobias Patton 2, Jayden Bernard 9, Max Tschosik 5. Totals: 23-52 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Hamilton 3, Bertucci 2, Martinez, Tschosik), 10-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Bertucci 11), 18 Fouls, 15 Assists (Bernard 4), 25 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Gross 3).

Records: NDSCS 9-2 Mon-Dak, 17-3 overall; BSSC 4-7, 6-11.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 79, UNITED TRIBES 70

LRSC;15;41;53;79

United Tribnes;24;48;52;70

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Brooke Kleinig 10, Simone Clay 7, Kyla Fitzgerald 23, Tiziana Huici 23, Iara Navarro 12, Carlos Moros 2, Brailyn Davis 2. Totals: 26-77 FG, Three-pointers: 5-21 (Fitzgerald 4, Clay), 22-22 FT, 53 Rebounds (Navarro 16), 15 Fouls, 15 Assists (Huici 5), 7 Tunovers, 7 Blocked shots (Fitzgerald 2), 7 Steals (Kleinig 4).

UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 7, Myona Dauphinais 22, Tiara Flying Horse 20, Kaydence Gourneau 10, Sandie Friday 4, TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 3, Kelanna McClain 4. Totals: 25-73 FG, Three-pointers: 11-31 (Dauphinais 4, Flying Horse 3, Gourneau 3, Kingbird), 9-17 FT, 51 Rebounds (Flying Horse 9, Gourneau 9), 18 Fouls, 20 Assists (Dauphinais 6), 2 Blocked shots, 5 Steals (Kingbird 2). 

Records: Lake Region 7-4 Mon-Dak, 15-5 overall; United Tribes 2-9, 4-12.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 51, MAPLE RIVER 39

Maple River;9;18;26;39

MPB;13;24;42;51

MAPLE RIVER -- Caleb Kocka 7, Wyatt Sylling 11, Clay Hovelson 7, Carter Baasch 9, Tee Sylling 5. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: W.Sylling 3, T.Sylling, Kocka, 6-13 FT, 14 Fouls. 

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Gage Magstadt 2, Sawyer Wanzek 6, Chase Ova 5, Josh Moser 20, Rylen Wick 18. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Ova, Moser, Wick, 10-15 FT, Three-pointers: Wick, Moser, Ova, 10-15 FT, 13 Fouls.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 57, WILTON-WING 45

Drake-Anamoose;22;35;37;57

Wilton-Wing;4;14;29;45

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Taryn Sieg 19, Bailey Clott 9, Halie Fletschock 9, Kaidence Hase 9, Kamie Lemer 9, Mariah Mock 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Clott 2, Fletschock, 14-19 FT, 15 Fouls.

WILTON-WING – Macey Filipek 6, Jordyn Thorson 23, Claire Leidy 2, Tessa Miller 1, Sophia Krush 2, Audrey Oswald 3, Justus Boos 8. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Thorson 4, Filipek, 7-12 FT, 18 Fouls.

BOWMAN COUNTY HETTINGER-SCRANTON 46

Bowman County;24;39;60;76

HS;10;26;37;46

BOWMAN COUNTY – Adyson Gerbig 1, Raegan Honeyman 20, Landyn Gerbig 2, Sophia Headley 11, Kenzie Homelvig 2, Jaci Fischer 7, Julie Claire Sarsland 5, Ellie Powell 30. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Headley 3, Honeyman, Fischer, Sarsland, 12-14 FT, 12 Fouls.

HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Laela Jensen 12, Ella Jensen 14, Monica Morris 13, Kelly Schauer 2, Ally Schaleksy 4, Vanessa Gage 1. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: E.Jensen 3, Morris 2, L.Jensen, 10-16 FT, 14 Fouls.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;WL

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18);9-0;180;1

2. Central Cass;11-0;161;2

3. Minot Ryan;9-1;136;3

4. Sargent County;11-0;124;4

5. Ellendale;12-0;109;5

6. Thompson;7-3;81;7

7. Beulah;8-1;67;8

8. North Border;9-1;56;9

9. Grafton;7-2;30;6

10. Standing Rock;10-1;13;NR

Also receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (6-3), Bowman County (10-2), North Star (8-3), Hazen (9-3), North Prairie (10-2). 

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;WL

1. Rugby (14);13-0;176;1

2. Thompson (4);12-1;165;2

3. Kenmare-Bowbells;13-2;97;3

4. Central McLean;13-1;96;9

5. Central Cass;9-3;94;6

6. May-Port-C-G;12-2;93;7

7. Garrison;13-1;84;8

8. Shiloh Christian;12-2;65;4

9. Oakes;10-2;47;5

10. Bowman County;13-1;37;NR

Others receiving votes: Carrington (11-3), Kindred (8-3), Northern Cass (10-3), Beulah (9-5).

N.D. SCORES

Monday

College men’s basketball

Dawson 94, Williston State 62

NDSCS 87, Bisamrck State College 63

United Tribes 81, Lake Region 67

Western Illinois 92, North Dakota 80

College women’s basketball

Lake Region State College 79, United Tribes 70

North Dakota State College of Science 88, Bismarck State College 87

Williston State College 60, Dawson 48

High school boys basketball

Beach 68, Wibaux, Mont. 35

Carrington 52, Barnes County North 42

Cavalier 51, Hatton-Northwod 42

Central Cass 81, Enderlin 48

Hankinson 76, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 58

Killdeer 72, Mandaree 52

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 51, Maple River 39

Northern Cass 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 22

Parshall-North Shore-Plaza 84, Max 51

Richland 63, Sisseton, S.D. 55

Williston Trinity Christian 77, Alexander 48

High school girls basketball’

Beulah 53, Hazen 46

Bottineau 68, Velva 29

Bowman County 78, Hettinger-Scranton 46

Central McLean 80, Flasher 33

Des Lacs-Burlington 48, Surrey 32

Drake-Anamoose 57, Wilton-Wing 45

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 51

Glenburn 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35

Harvey-Wells County 49, Nelson County 39

Heart River 51, New England 49

Larimore 36, Griggs-Midkota 25

Kenmare-Bowbells 52, Tioga 38

Minot Ryan 55, Berthold 51

Mott-Regent-Grant County 61, Richardton-Taylor 47

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 56, Herreid-Selby, S.D. 46

New Rockford-Sheyenne 83, Warwick 51

North Border 58, Drayton Valley-Edinburg 41

North Prairie 63, Dunseith 35

Powers Lake-Burke Central 65, Alexander 22

Rugby 52, Nedrose 33

Sisseton 62, Richland 33

South Border 76, North Central, S.D. 68

South Prairie-Max 28, Minot Our Redeemer’s 26

Thompson 62, East Grand Forks, Minn. 37

