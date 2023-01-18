 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 19

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 137, DICKINSON STATE JV 74

Dickinson State JV;44;30;--;74

United Tribes;60;77;--;137

DICKINSON STATE JV – Jeran Anderson 5, Britton Cranston 12, Colton Zubach 6, Treyson Dayton 6, Kanyon Taylor 4, DC Stewart 16, Trever Jassek 3, Bradyn Palmer 22. Totals: 31-68 FG, 6-13 FT, 28 rebounds (Anderson 6), 12 fouls, 21 turnovers, 17 assists (Cranston 4). Three-pointers: 6-25 (Anderson 1, Cranston 1, Zuchan 2, Stewart 2).

UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 21, DK Middleton 21, Jayden Yankton 12, Sylvester Union 7, Jesse White 16, Charles Lachapelle 8, Kupkana Leavitt 4, Tristin Davis 20, James Richards 2, Cayden Redfield 15, Jayce Archambault 11. Totals: 56-84 FG, 7-7 FT, 10 fouls, 39 rebounds (Union 6), 7 turnovers, 40 assists (Middleton 9). Three-pointers: 18-36 (Lefthand 3, Middleton 2, Yankton 2, Union 1, White 2, Davis 2, Redfield 3, Archambault 3).

People are also reading…

Records: United Tribes 12-6.

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (21);9-0;105;1

2. Mandan;10-0;84;2

3. Minot;9-2;56;3

4. Fargo Davies;10-2;48;4

5. Grand Forks Red River;7-3;15;5

Others receiving votes: Legacy (6-4), Fargo North (6-3).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Point;LW

1. Century (18);8-2;102;1

2. Grand Forks Red River (3);11-0;87;2

3. Fargo Davies;10-1;53;5

4. Minot;8-3;48;4

5. Legacy;7-2;12;3

Others receiving votes: Bismarck (8-2), West Fargo (8-3).

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN 85, DICKINSON 75

(Tuesday)

Mandan;51;34;--;85

Dickinson;34;41;--;75

MANDAN -- Karsyn Jablonski 17, Hudsen Sheldon 32, TJ Brownotter 3, Rustin Medenwald 7, Tahrye Frank 18, Mat Mudingay 6, Brylee Bearstail 2. Totals: 31-59 FG, Three-pointers: 6-16 (Sheldon 3, Frank 2, Brownotter), 17-25 FT, 35 Rebounds (Frank 9), 22 Fouls, 15 Turnovers, 19 Assists (Frank 6), 7 Steals (Frank 3).

DICKINSON -- Alex Dvorak 21, Drew Biel 10, Tyrese Annace 12, Dylan Glasser 11, Sebastian Hauck 1, Hubert Niyimbona 8, Owen Bittner 9, Isaac Schulte 2. Totals: 25-60 FG, Three-pointers: 10-29 (Annace 3, Glasser 3, Niyimbona 2, Bittner, Biel, Dvorak, 14-21 FT, 25 Rebounds (Dvorak 8), 21 Fouls, 13 Turnovers, 10 Assists (Hauck 3).

Records: Mandan 9-0 West Region, 10-0 overall; Dickinson 5-5, 6-5. 

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men's basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 97, Lake Region State 65

United Tribes 137, Dickinson State JV 74

College women's basketball

Lake Region State 65, Dakota College-Bottineau 56

College hockey

University of Mary 5, Jamestown 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News