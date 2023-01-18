Area Scores: Jan. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 137, DICKINSON STATE JV 74
Dickinson State JV;44;30;--;74
United Tribes;60;77;--;137
DICKINSON STATE JV – Jeran Anderson 5, Britton Cranston 12, Colton Zubach 6, Treyson Dayton 6, Kanyon Taylor 4, DC Stewart 16, Trever Jassek 3, Bradyn Palmer 22. Totals: 31-68 FG, 6-13 FT, 28 rebounds (Anderson 6), 12 fouls, 21 turnovers, 17 assists (Cranston 4). Three-pointers: 6-25 (Anderson 1, Cranston 1, Zuchan 2, Stewart 2).
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 21, DK Middleton 21, Jayden Yankton 12, Sylvester Union 7, Jesse White 16, Charles Lachapelle 8, Kupkana Leavitt 4, Tristin Davis 20, James Richards 2, Cayden Redfield 15, Jayce Archambault 11. Totals: 56-84 FG, 7-7 FT, 10 fouls, 39 rebounds (Union 6), 7 turnovers, 40 assists (Middleton 9). Three-pointers: 18-36 (Lefthand 3, Middleton 2, Yankton 2, Union 1, White 2, Davis 2, Redfield 3, Archambault 3).
Records: United Tribes 12-6.
CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (21);9-0;105;1
2. Mandan;10-0;84;2
3. Minot;9-2;56;3
4. Fargo Davies;10-2;48;4
5. Grand Forks Red River;7-3;15;5
Others receiving votes: Legacy (6-4), Fargo North (6-3).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Point;LW
1. Century (18);8-2;102;1
2. Grand Forks Red River (3);11-0;87;2
3. Fargo Davies;10-1;53;5
4. Minot;8-3;48;4
5. Legacy;7-2;12;3
Others receiving votes: Bismarck (8-2), West Fargo (8-3).
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
MANDAN 85, DICKINSON 75
(Tuesday)
Mandan;51;34;--;85
Dickinson;34;41;--;75
MANDAN -- Karsyn Jablonski 17, Hudsen Sheldon 32, TJ Brownotter 3, Rustin Medenwald 7, Tahrye Frank 18, Mat Mudingay 6, Brylee Bearstail 2. Totals: 31-59 FG, Three-pointers: 6-16 (Sheldon 3, Frank 2, Brownotter), 17-25 FT, 35 Rebounds (Frank 9), 22 Fouls, 15 Turnovers, 19 Assists (Frank 6), 7 Steals (Frank 3).
DICKINSON -- Alex Dvorak 21, Drew Biel 10, Tyrese Annace 12, Dylan Glasser 11, Sebastian Hauck 1, Hubert Niyimbona 8, Owen Bittner 9, Isaac Schulte 2. Totals: 25-60 FG, Three-pointers: 10-29 (Annace 3, Glasser 3, Niyimbona 2, Bittner, Biel, Dvorak, 14-21 FT, 25 Rebounds (Dvorak 8), 21 Fouls, 13 Turnovers, 10 Assists (Hauck 3).
Records: Mandan 9-0 West Region, 10-0 overall; Dickinson 5-5, 6-5.
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men's basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 97, Lake Region State 65
United Tribes 137, Dickinson State JV 74
College women's basketball
Lake Region State 65, Dakota College-Bottineau 56
College hockey
University of Mary 5, Jamestown 1