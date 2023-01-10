Area Scores: Jan. 11

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 82, WILLISTON 42
Century;47;35;--;82
Williston;29;13;--;42
CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 10, Isaiah Schafer 6, Brogan Lambrecth 2, Tyler Birst 3, Drew Kempel 13, Oliver Jensen 1, William Ware 13, Ryan Erikson 23, Joel Edland 7, Garrett Nisley 1. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Doppler 2, Schafer 2, Birst, Ware, Erikson, 19-28 FT, 12 Fouls.
WILLISTON – Malaki Sik 9, Ivan Askim 2, Kadin Finders 7, Isiah St. Romain 11, Austin Hodenfield 2, Alex Blume 11. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Blume, Sik, Finders, 5-7 FT, 17 Fouls.
MANDAN 64, JAMESTOWN 59
Jamestown;31;28;--;59
Mandan;35;29;--;64
JAMESTOWN -- Noah Meissner 6, Payton Hochhalter 9, Mason Lunzman 3, Dalton Lamp 6, Thomas Newman 7, Caydann Cox 12, Ryan Larson 16. Totals: 23-58 FG, Three-pointers: 8-32 (Larson 4, Hochhalter 2, Lunzman, Newman), 5-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Hochhalter 9), 17 Fouls.
MANDAN -- Karsyn Jablonski 21, Hudsen Sheldon 12, TJ Brownotter 3, Rustin Medenwald 12, Tahrye Frank 9, Mat Mudingay 2, Rylee Bearstail 2, Brylee Bearstail 3. Totals: 26-58 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (B.Bearstail, Brownotter, Frank), 9-14 FT, 32 Rebhounds (3 with 6), 9 Fouls.
DICKINSON 72, ST. MARY’S 61
St. Mary’s;16;55;--;71
Dickinson;25;57;--;82
ST. MARY’S – Jacob Goettle 23, Christian Benning 20, Maddox Doppler 10, Caden Willer 5, Ben Zenker 5, Jackson Ross 4, Sam Fedorchak 5. Totals: 26-61 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Benning 6, Doppler 2, Willer, Zenker), 9-12 FT, 31 Rebounds (Goettle 12), 12 Assists (Zenker 3), 13 Fouls.
DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 30, Drew Biel 15, Damon Glasser 14, Tyrese Annace 11, Dante Oyugi 6, Thomas Freer 4, Sebastian Hauck 2. Totals: 30-59 FG, Three-pointers: 10-22 (Dvorak 3, Annace 3, Biel 2, Glasser, Oyugi), 12-16 FT, 24 Rebounds (Dvorak 8), 19 Assists (Dvorak 5), 14 Fouls.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 67, HEART RIVER 61
Heart River;14;28;45;61
GUH;10;27;46;67
HEART RIVER -- Beaudon Krueger 3, Cade Wyant 15, Austin Buckman 15, Evan Walter 8, Mason Kessel 4, Peyton Moore 10, Landon Roller 6. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Wyant 3, Walter 2, 7-7 FT, 16 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Kanyan Unruh 14, Ben Hosman 9, Damian Gerving 18, Will Mickelson 19, Landon Schaff 3, Riley Schneider 2, Luma Saho 2. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Unruh 2, Schaff, 10-14 FT, 10 Fouls.
HAZEN 82, GARRISON 65
Garrison;13;28;42;65
Hazen;29;52;71;82
GARRISON -- Braxton Iglehart 11, Lane Aasand 5, Avery Klein 3, Connor Kerzman 15, Gavin Pochant 2, TJ Syvertson 14, Little Hail Perkins 7, Brady Norenberg 8. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Kerzman, Iglehart, 5-12 FT, 9 Fouls.
HAZEN -- Kaison Kaylor 4, Talan Batke 28, Riley Walters 4, Tyson Wick 26, Jaran Reinhardt 2, Tah'tae Sage 11, Rylan VanInwagen 3, Mark Lora 4. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Batke 6, Wick 2, Sage, VanInwagen, 2-4 FT, 15 Fouls.
STANDING ROCK 61, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 51
Standing Rock;21;37;43;62
New Salem-Almont;8;19;41;51
STANDING ROCK -- Lance Bradley 7, Jarrett Kelly 3, Brently Harrison 28, Leondre Twinn 3, Thane Beheler 7, John Luger 14. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Harrison 2, Kelly, Twinn, Bradley, 7-11 FT, 16 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Alex Brandt 1, Keaton Davis 4, Brady Brandt 8, Hadly Erickson 3, Wyatt Kuhn 25, Burel Erickson 2, Levi Becker 8. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Erickson, Kuhn, 7-14 FT, 13 Fouls.
CARRINGTON 61, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 37
Griggs-Midkota;4;15;26;37
Carrington;13;24;43;61
GRIGGS-MIDKOTA -- Wyatt Spickler 8, Will Spickler 8, Carter Spitzer 2, Kyle Johnson 2, Brady Anderson 3, Brady Haugen 5, Elli Larson 2, Kindle Carlson 3, Wyatt Hoyt 7.
CARRINGTON -- Jack Paulson 8, Josh Bickett 6, Jack Erickson 13, Grady Shipman 13, McCoy Beckley 6, Tate Wolsky 2.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
MINOT 51, ST. MARY'S 19
106: Carson Mosset, SM def. Luke Mortensen, 4-1. 113: David Llamas, Minot pinned Blu Miller, 1:10. 120: Kaden Philion, Minot won by forfeit. 126: Aiden Keilman, Minot won by forfeit. 132: Gabe Mortensen, Minot major dec. Colin Steidler, 13-3. 138: Daniel Fernandez, Minot tech. fall Joryn Richter, TF 18-3 4:11. 145: Noah Bledsoe, Minot def. Tyler Heen, 6-4.
152: John Richter, SM pinned Kaden Kraft, 1:25. 160: Harrison Grad, SM major dec. Sean Anderson, 14-5. 170: DeJarius Jones, Minot pinned James Marks, 1:15. 182: Max Cunningham, Minot def. Jaxyn Richter, 7-6, SV. 195: Lincoln Brooks, Minot pinned Carter Michlitsch, 1:26. 220: Kaydn Turnbow, Minot pinned William Marks, :28. 285: Alex Schmitz, SM won by forfeit.
POOL
40th ANNUAL N.D. ASSOCIATION SINGLES TOURNAMENT
At Dickinson
Open A 8 Ball Division: 2. Bill Beaman. 5-6. Todd Friesz. 7-8. Frank Howe. 13-16. Jason Burnham.
Open 1 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Jerry Costas.
Open A 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 4. Dave Priddy.
Open B A Ball Division: 3. Duane Anderson. 5-6. Brandon Knudson. 7-8. Marlon Whiteman. 7-8. Alex Rathjen. 9-12. Joe Redding. 9-12. Travis Walker. 13-16. Corey Erickson. 13-6. Ron Seibel.
Open B 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Shannon Schlinger. 2. Myron Gunderson. 4. Keith Johnson.
Open B 8 Ball last Chance Division: 3. John Mindt III. 4. Jeremy Tipton.
Open C 8 Ball Division: 2. Zach Schultz. 9-12. Brad Grimson. 9-12. Seve Schmalz.
Open C 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 4. Cameron Red Bird.
Women's 8 Ball Division: 3. Marilee Whiteman. 7-8. Paige Perry.
Women's 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Brandy Rothacher. 4. Cheri Klingenstein.
Open A 9 Ball Division: 1. Tyler Perry. 3. Joe Hanson. 5-6. Dan Fisher. 7-8. Mike Hoffer. 9-12. Todd Friesz.
Open A 9 Ball Hard Luck Division: 2. Burt Martin.
Open B 9 Ball Division: 1. Randy Schock. 9-12. Gary Huschka.
Open B 9 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Jesse Seibel. 2. Brandon Knudson.
Open B 9 Ball Last Chance Division: 1. Seth Blair.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;21;5;7;49
Minot;18;14;2;38
Aberdeen;17;11;3;37
North Iowa;16;14;2;34
St. Cloud;13;14;4;30
Bismarck;12;16;3;27
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;24;7;3;51
New Jersey;20;11;2;42
Northeast;19;11;4;42
Maine;16;12;2;34
Philadelphia;13;16;2;28
Johnstown;13;17;2;28
Danbury;2;27;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;20;11;3;43
Minnesota;19;10;4;42
Kenai River;19;14;2;40
Janesville;16;12;7;39
Chippewa;17;14;2;36
Wisconsin;16;13;2;34
Anchorage;14;13;6;34
Springfield;13;17;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;23;3;4;50
Oklahoma;22;6;1;45
Shreveport;18;10;4;40
New Mexico;18;12;2;38
Amarillo;15;12;3;33
Odessa;14;14;1;29
El Paso;10;18;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;21;5;17
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Philadelphia 5, Danbury 2
New Mexico 3, El Paso 1
Friday, Jan. 13
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Philadelphia at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Springfield at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Odessa at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
El Paso at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, Dec. 14
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at Johnstown
New Jersey at Philadelphia
Austin at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Springfield at Janesville
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Odessa at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
El Paso at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
Northern State 72, MSU-Moorhead 71
College women’s basketball
MSU-Moorhead 60, Northern State 53
High school boys basketball
Beulah 76, Hettinger-Scranton 41
Bottineau 60, Surrey 48
Carrington 61, Griggs-Midkota 38
Cavalier 62, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 51
Central Cass 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Century 82, Williston 42
Des Lacs-Burlington 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 67
Dickinson 82, St. Mary's 71
Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 21
Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 59
Grand Forks Red River 81, Wahpeton 62
Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53
Hazen 82, Garrison 65
Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35
Lisbon 62, Tri-State 40
Mandan 64, Jamestown 59
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 58, Barnes County North 48
Minot 91, Turtle Mountain 69
Minot Ryan 65, Velva 46
Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, Nedrose 29
North Border 74, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 20
Oakes 70, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 53
Powers Lake-Burke Central 63, Ray 14
Richland 73, Fargo Oak Grove 65
Sargent County 69, Maple River 54
St. John 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 59
Stanley 84, Berthold 30
Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30
Washburn 49, Center-Stanton 39
Westhope-Newburg 68, Rugby 64
Wilton-Wing 85, Max 40
High school girls basketball
Bowman County 57, Harding County, S.D. 50
Century 82, Williston 42
Divide Couty 44, Stanley 58
Fargo Davies 67, West Fargo 65
Fargo Shanley 55, Valley City 49
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 77, Warwick 37
Garrison 58, Central McLean 49
Grafton 51, Hatton-Northwood 38
Grand Forks Red River 63, Wahpeton 38
Killdeer 37, Heart River 33
Jamestown 72, Mandan 59
Larimore 41, Midway-Minto 35
Linton-HMB 51, South Border 39
May-Port-C-G 58, Hillsboro-Central Valley 20
Maple River 65, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51
Minot 105, Turtle Mountain 51
North Star 48, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 26
Parshall 55, Williston Trinity Christian 19
Shiloh Christian 80, Flasher 54
Stanley 58, Divide County 44
St. Mary’s 61, Dickinson 43
High school boys hockey
Century 5, Bismarck 2
Fargo North 6, Grafton-Park River 0
Grand Forks Central 7, Fargo Davies 3
Hazen-Beulah 5, Watford City Jr. Gold 3
Mandan 4, Jamestown 1
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 10, East Grand Forks 4
Fargo North-South 4, Grand Forks 2
Legacy 3, Dickinson 0