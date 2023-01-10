 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 11

  • 0

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTURY 82, WILLISTON 42

Century;47;35;--;82

Williston;29;13;--;42

CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 10, Isaiah Schafer 6, Brogan Lambrecth 2, Tyler Birst 3, Drew Kempel 13, Oliver Jensen 1, William Ware 13, Ryan Erikson 23, Joel Edland 7, Garrett Nisley 1. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Doppler 2, Schafer 2, Birst, Ware, Erikson, 19-28 FT, 12 Fouls.

WILLISTON – Malaki Sik 9, Ivan Askim 2, Kadin Finders 7, Isiah St. Romain 11, Austin Hodenfield 2, Alex Blume 11. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Blume, Sik, Finders, 5-7 FT, 17 Fouls.

MANDAN 64, JAMESTOWN 59

Jamestown;31;28;--;59

Mandan;35;29;--;64

JAMESTOWN -- Noah Meissner 6, Payton Hochhalter 9, Mason Lunzman 3, Dalton Lamp 6, Thomas Newman 7, Caydann Cox 12, Ryan Larson 16. Totals: 23-58 FG, Three-pointers: 8-32 (Larson 4, Hochhalter 2, Lunzman, Newman), 5-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Hochhalter 9), 17 Fouls.

MANDAN -- Karsyn Jablonski 21, Hudsen Sheldon 12, TJ Brownotter 3, Rustin Medenwald 12, Tahrye Frank 9, Mat Mudingay 2, Rylee Bearstail 2, Brylee Bearstail 3. Totals: 26-58 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (B.Bearstail, Brownotter, Frank), 9-14 FT, 32 Rebhounds (3 with 6), 9 Fouls.

DICKINSON 72, ST. MARY’S 61

St. Mary’s;16;55;--;71

Dickinson;25;57;--;82

ST. MARY’S – Jacob Goettle 23, Christian Benning 20, Maddox Doppler 10, Caden Willer 5, Ben Zenker 5, Jackson Ross 4, Sam Fedorchak 5. Totals: 26-61 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Benning 6, Doppler 2, Willer, Zenker), 9-12 FT, 31 Rebounds (Goettle 12), 12 Assists (Zenker 3), 13 Fouls.

DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 30, Drew Biel 15, Damon Glasser 14, Tyrese Annace 11, Dante Oyugi 6, Thomas Freer 4, Sebastian Hauck 2. Totals: 30-59 FG, Three-pointers: 10-22 (Dvorak 3, Annace 3, Biel 2, Glasser, Oyugi), 12-16 FT, 24 Rebounds (Dvorak 8), 19 Assists (Dvorak 5), 14 Fouls.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 67, HEART RIVER 61

Heart River;14;28;45;61

GUH;10;27;46;67

HEART RIVER -- Beaudon Krueger 3, Cade Wyant 15, Austin Buckman 15, Evan Walter 8, Mason Kessel 4, Peyton Moore 10, Landon Roller 6. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Wyant 3, Walter 2, 7-7 FT, 16 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Kanyan Unruh 14, Ben Hosman 9, Damian Gerving 18, Will Mickelson 19, Landon Schaff 3, Riley Schneider 2, Luma Saho 2. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Unruh 2, Schaff, 10-14 FT, 10 Fouls.

HAZEN 82, GARRISON 65

Garrison;13;28;42;65

Hazen;29;52;71;82

GARRISON -- Braxton Iglehart 11, Lane Aasand 5, Avery Klein 3, Connor Kerzman 15, Gavin Pochant 2, TJ Syvertson 14, Little Hail Perkins 7, Brady Norenberg 8. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Kerzman, Iglehart, 5-12 FT, 9 Fouls. 

HAZEN -- Kaison Kaylor 4, Talan Batke 28, Riley Walters 4, Tyson Wick 26, Jaran Reinhardt 2, Tah'tae Sage 11, Rylan VanInwagen 3, Mark Lora 4. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Batke 6, Wick 2, Sage, VanInwagen, 2-4 FT, 15 Fouls.

STANDING ROCK 61, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 51

Standing Rock;21;37;43;62

New Salem-Almont;8;19;41;51

STANDING ROCK -- Lance Bradley 7, Jarrett Kelly 3, Brently Harrison 28, Leondre Twinn 3, Thane Beheler 7, John Luger 14. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Harrison 2, Kelly, Twinn, Bradley, 7-11 FT, 16 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Alex Brandt 1, Keaton Davis 4, Brady Brandt 8, Hadly Erickson 3, Wyatt Kuhn 25, Burel Erickson 2, Levi Becker 8. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Erickson, Kuhn, 7-14 FT, 13 Fouls. 

CARRINGTON 61, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 37

Griggs-Midkota;4;15;26;37

Carrington;13;24;43;61

GRIGGS-MIDKOTA -- Wyatt Spickler 8, Will Spickler 8, Carter Spitzer 2, Kyle Johnson 2, Brady Anderson 3, Brady Haugen 5, Elli Larson 2, Kindle Carlson 3, Wyatt Hoyt 7.

CARRINGTON -- Jack Paulson 8, Josh Bickett 6, Jack Erickson 13, Grady Shipman 13, McCoy Beckley 6, Tate Wolsky 2. 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

MINOT 51, ST. MARY'S 19

106: Carson Mosset, SM def. Luke Mortensen, 4-1. 113: David Llamas, Minot pinned Blu Miller, 1:10. 120: Kaden Philion, Minot won by forfeit. 126: Aiden Keilman, Minot won by forfeit. 132: Gabe Mortensen, Minot major dec. Colin Steidler, 13-3. 138: Daniel Fernandez, Minot tech. fall Joryn Richter, TF 18-3 4:11. 145: Noah Bledsoe, Minot def. Tyler Heen, 6-4.

152: John Richter, SM pinned Kaden Kraft, 1:25. 160: Harrison Grad, SM major dec. Sean Anderson, 14-5. 170: DeJarius Jones, Minot pinned James Marks, 1:15. 182: Max Cunningham, Minot def. Jaxyn Richter, 7-6, SV. 195: Lincoln Brooks, Minot pinned Carter Michlitsch, 1:26. 220: Kaydn Turnbow, Minot pinned William Marks, :28. 285: Alex Schmitz, SM won by forfeit. 

POOL

40th ANNUAL N.D. ASSOCIATION SINGLES TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

Open A 8 Ball Division: 2. Bill Beaman. 5-6. Todd Friesz. 7-8. Frank Howe. 13-16. Jason Burnham.

Open 1 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Jerry Costas.

Open A 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 4. Dave Priddy. 

Open B A Ball Division: 3. Duane Anderson. 5-6. Brandon Knudson. 7-8. Marlon Whiteman. 7-8. Alex Rathjen. 9-12. Joe Redding. 9-12. Travis Walker. 13-16. Corey Erickson. 13-6. Ron Seibel. 

Open B 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Shannon Schlinger. 2. Myron Gunderson. 4. Keith Johnson.

Open B 8 Ball last Chance Division: 3. John Mindt III. 4. Jeremy Tipton. 

Open C 8 Ball Division: 2. Zach Schultz. 9-12. Brad Grimson. 9-12. Seve Schmalz.

Open C 8 Ball Last Chance Division: 4. Cameron Red Bird. 

Women's 8 Ball Division: 3. Marilee Whiteman. 7-8. Paige Perry. 

Women's 8 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Brandy Rothacher. 4. Cheri Klingenstein. 

Open A 9 Ball Division: 1. Tyler Perry. 3. Joe Hanson. 5-6. Dan Fisher. 7-8. Mike Hoffer. 9-12. Todd Friesz.

Open A 9 Ball Hard Luck Division: 2. Burt Martin.

Open B 9 Ball Division: 1. Randy Schock. 9-12. Gary Huschka.

Open B 9 Ball Hard Luck Division: 1. Jesse Seibel. 2. Brandon Knudson.

Open B 9 Ball Last Chance Division: 1. Seth Blair. 

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;21;5;7;49

Minot;18;14;2;38

Aberdeen;17;11;3;37

North Iowa;16;14;2;34

St. Cloud;13;14;4;30

Bismarck;12;16;3;27

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;24;7;3;51

New Jersey;20;11;2;42

Northeast;19;11;4;42

Maine;16;12;2;34

Philadelphia;13;16;2;28

Johnstown;13;17;2;28

Danbury;2;27;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;20;11;3;43

Minnesota;19;10;4;42

Kenai River;19;14;2;40

Janesville;16;12;7;39

Chippewa;17;14;2;36

Wisconsin;16;13;2;34

Anchorage;14;13;6;34

Springfield;13;17;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;23;3;4;50

Oklahoma;22;6;1;45

Shreveport;18;10;4;40

New Mexico;18;12;2;38

Amarillo;15;12;3;33

Odessa;14;14;1;29

El Paso;10;18;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;21;5;17

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Philadelphia 5, Danbury 2

New Mexico 3, El Paso 1

Friday, Jan. 13

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Philadelphia at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Springfield at Janesville

St. Cloud at Austin

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Odessa at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

El Paso at Lone Star

Aberdeen at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at Johnstown

New Jersey at Philadelphia

Austin at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Springfield at Janesville

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Odessa at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

El Paso at Lone Star

Aberdeen at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

Northern State 72, MSU-Moorhead 71

College women’s basketball

MSU-Moorhead 60, Northern State 53

High school boys basketball

Beulah 76, Hettinger-Scranton 41

Bottineau 60, Surrey 48

Carrington 61, Griggs-Midkota 38

Cavalier 62, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 51

Central Cass 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Century 82, Williston 42

Des Lacs-Burlington 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 67

Dickinson 82, St. Mary's 71

Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 21

Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 59

Grand Forks Red River 81, Wahpeton 62

Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53

Hazen 82, Garrison 65

Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35

Lisbon 62, Tri-State 40

Mandan 64, Jamestown 59

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 58, Barnes County North 48

Minot 91, Turtle Mountain 69

Minot Ryan 65, Velva 46

Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, Nedrose 29

North Border 74, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 20

Oakes 70, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 53

Powers Lake-Burke Central 63, Ray 14

Richland 73, Fargo Oak Grove 65

Sargent County 69, Maple River 54

St. John 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 59

Stanley 84, Berthold 30

Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30

Washburn 49, Center-Stanton 39

Westhope-Newburg 68, Rugby 64

Wilton-Wing 85, Max 40

High school girls basketball

Bowman County 57, Harding County, S.D. 50

Century 82, Williston 42

Divide Couty 44, Stanley 58

Fargo Davies 67, West Fargo 65

Fargo Shanley 55, Valley City 49

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 77, Warwick 37

Garrison 58, Central McLean 49

Grafton 51, Hatton-Northwood 38

Grand Forks Red River 63, Wahpeton 38

Killdeer 37, Heart River 33

Jamestown 72, Mandan 59

Larimore 41, Midway-Minto 35

Linton-HMB 51, South Border 39

May-Port-C-G 58, Hillsboro-Central Valley 20

Maple River 65, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51

Minot 105, Turtle Mountain 51

North Star 48, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 26

Parshall 55, Williston Trinity Christian 19

Shiloh Christian 80, Flasher 54

Stanley 58, Divide County 44

St. Mary’s 61, Dickinson 43

High school boys hockey

Century 5, Bismarck 2

Fargo North 6, Grafton-Park River 0

Grand Forks Central 7, Fargo Davies 3

Hazen-Beulah 5, Watford City Jr. Gold 3

Mandan 4, Jamestown 1

High school girls hockey

Fargo Davies 10, East Grand Forks 4

Fargo North-South 4, Grand Forks 2

Legacy 3, Dickinson 0

