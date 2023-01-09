Area Scores: Jan. 10

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6, MIDLAND 2
At Midland, Neb.
U-Mary;2;4;0;--;6
Midland;1;0;1;--;2
First period: 1. U-Mary, Seth Cushing, 8:33 (SH). 2. U-Mary, Cushing (Cyril Nagurski), 11:42. 3. Midland, Cody Shearer (Trevor Timm), 17:18.
Second period: 4. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Drew Lenertz, Cushing), 2:07 (PP). 5. U-Mary, Freeman, 5:27. 6. U-Mary, Johnny Witzke (Braeden Zaste), 14:21. 7. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Witzke), 18:00.
Third period: 8. Midland, Fletcher Chun (Zach Weber, Jared Wisely), 2:59.
Goalie saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 9-10-8—27. Midland – Ondrej Patha 5-14-12—31.
Penalties: U-Mary – 9 for 18 minutes. Midland – 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 24-4-1; Midland 3-14.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH BORDER 71, HERREID-SELBY S.D. 66
Herreid-Selby;
South Border;13;30;51;71
HERREID-SELBY --Cole Zabel 9, Tray Hettick 12, Trevor Gill 8, Brenden Begeman 27, Mason Vetter 3, Hunter Friend 7. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Hettick 2, Vetter, Zabel, 2-6 FT, 18 Fouls.
SOUTH BORDER -- Connor Kosiak 10, Parker Salwei 12, Berkley Frantz 2, Colin Goettle 2, Trevor Schmidt 16, Kaden Bader 29. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Bader 2, 13-17 FT, 10 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 51, CENTER-STANTON 39
Washburn;10;27;39;51
Center-Stanton;6;18;30;39
WASHBURN -- Chevelle Obering 6, Kari Patterson 18, Monica Goven 8, Dara Beck 6, Ashlyn Schmitz 13. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Patterson 3, Obering 2, Beck, 5-11 FT, 19 Fouls.
CENTER-STANTON -- Rylee Hintz 7, Emma Philips 4, Katie Frank 9, Bree Vosberg 4, Katie Albers 2, Ericka Vosberg 11, Elena Sorge 2. Totals: 16 FG, 7-13 FT, 17 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 63, BEACH 35
Beach;8;14;25;35
GUH;17;37;52;63
BEACH -- Aubrie Dykins 3, Makiah Hartleib 2, Tyra Feldman 13, Mazie Madison 3, Riley Hauk 3, Eliza Braden 7, Emma Bieber 4. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Dykins, Feldman, Madison, Hauk, Braden, 4-10 FT, 15 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Lizzy Duppong 2, Courtnee Soupir 10, Cassie Christensen 14, Kaley Schatz 14, Tay Christensen 4, MiKayla Schneider 17, Aleya Dakken 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 3, Schneider, Schatz, 6-8 FT, 14 Fouls.
CENTRAL CASS 66, LISBON 28
Central Cass;24;45;61;66
Lisbon;7;11;30;28
CENTRAL CASS -- Klaire Cotton 8, Tori Richter 3, Liv Siverson 2, Taylor Siverson 10, Ava Cotton 2, Delaney Cotton 10, Miki Prochnow 3, Decontee Smith 25, Emery Holland 3.
LISBON -- Ryatt Wertman 3, Ella Tuhy 6, Kyra Haecherl 4, Kaia Sweet 3, Kendra Differding 3, Emerson Schultz 9.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 51, WILTON-WING 29
GCMR;21;33;44;51
Wilton-Wing;4;10;19;29
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Jenessa Zentner 11, Jazlyn Ottmar 2, Ameerah Rosin 5, Merissa Meyer 3, Zoey Heid 3, Samantha Greff 10, Anna Schatz 7, Madison Zimmerman 10. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Zentner, Rosin, Heid, Meyer, 3-6 FT, 14 Fouls.
WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 8, Claire Leidy 9, Savannah Fischer 4, Sophie Krush 7, Audrey Oswald 1. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Krush, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18);6-0;180;1
2. Central Cass;6-0;161;2
3. Grafton;6-0;138;4
4. Minot Ryan;4-1;109;7
5. Sargent County;6-0;80;10
6. Shiloh Christian;4-2;74;3
7. North Star;6-1;69;6
8. Ellendale;7-0;48;NR
9. Thompson;3-3;35;5
10. North Border;5-1;31;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (5-2), Beulah (4-1), Fargo Oak Grove (3-2), Bowman County (4-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Kindred (3-2), Glen Ullin-Hebron (7-1).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kenmare-Bowbells (16);9-0;177;1
2. Rugby (2);9-0;160;3
3. Thompson;8-1;137;4
4. Central McLean;8-0;118;5
5. Carrington;10-0;88;7
6. Shiloh Christian;10-0;79;2
7T. Central Cass;6-2;64;NR
7T. May-Port-C-G;8-1;64;8
9. Garrison;10-0;44;10
10. Kindred;6-2;29;6
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (6-2), Oakes (6-1), Bowman County (8-1).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FINAL FCS POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;Previous
1. South Dakota State (54);14-1;1350;1
2. North Dakota State;12-3;1288;4
3. Incarnate Word;12-2;1218;5
4. Montana State;12-2;1208;3
5. Sacramento State;12-1;1140
6. Holy Cross;12-1;1037;7
7. Samford;11-2;991;8
8. William & Mary;11-2;982;6
9. Weber State;10-3;936;8
10. Furman;10-3;865;11
11. Richmond;9-4;746;13
12. Southeastern Louisiana;9-4;645;17
13. New Hampshire;9-4;632;15
14. Montana;8-5;589;19
15. Southeast Missouri State;9-3;490;14
16. Jackson State;12-1;485;10
17. Elon;8-4;467;12
18. Idaho;7-5;388;18
19. Delaware;8-5;343;23
20. North Dakota;7-5;335;20
21. North Carolina Central;10-2;333;NR
22. Fordham;9-3;322;16
23. Chattanooga;7-4;322;16
24. Mercer;7-4;145;22
25. UC Davis;6-5;115;24.
Others receiving votes: Gardner Webb 87, Tennessee-Martin 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 46, Rhode Island 34, St. Francis 32, St. Thomas 13, Yale 13, Youngstown State 13, Austin Peay 12, Florida A&M 9.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
USCHO TOP 20 POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Quinnipiac (40);17-1-3;983;2
2. Minnesota (5);16-6;908;3
3. St. Cloud State (2);15-5;905;5
4. Denver (3);17-5;901;1
5. Penn State;17-5;796;5
6. Michigan;12-7-1;710;7
7. Boston;13-6;676;6
8. Ohio State;14-7-1;646;12
9. Harvard;10-4-1;575;10
10. Merrimack;14-6-1;501;8
11. Connecticut;13-6-3;494;9
12. Western Michigan;12-9-1;439;11
13. Michigan Tech;14-6-3;425;16
14. Providence;11-5-6;336;11
15. Cornell;10-5-1;311;18
16. UMass Lowell;11-8-1;165;17
17T. Michigan State;12-11-1;161;14
17T. Minnesota Mankato;12-9-1;161;19
19. Massachusetts;9-8-3;159;15
20. Boston College;8-6-4;69;NR
Others receiving votes: RIT 57, North Dakota 44, Notre Dame 33, Alaska 13, Sacred Heart 7, Bemidji State 6, Northeastern 6, Niagara 4, Omaha 4, Arizona State 2, Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College hockey
Minot State 7, Colorado State 0
University of Mary 6, Midland, Neb. 2
High school boys basketball
Fargo South 70, West Fargo Horace 62
Grand Forks Central 67, West Fargo Sheyenne 54
Kenmare-Bowbells 74, Ray 19
Rugby JV 65, Drake-Anamoose 44
South Border 71, Herreid-Selby Area, S.D. 35
Strasburg-Zeeland 61, Century Sophomore B 50
High school girls basketball
Beulah 52, Dickinson Trinity 37
Central Cass 66, Lisbon 28
Enderlin 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson 48
Hazen 45, Richardton-Taylor 38
Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Beach 35
Kenmare-Bowbells 65, Velva 32
Maple River 59, Richland 33
Minot Our Redeemer’s 48, Glenburn 32
Mott-Regent-Grant County 51, Wilton-Wing 30
New England 62, Mandaree 40
Powers Lake-Burke Central 54, Trenton 33
Rugby 84, Drake-Anamoose 31
South Prairie-Max 69, Minot Ryan 40
Washburn 51, Center-Stanton 39
West Fargo Sheyenne 75, Grand Forks Central 48
Westhope-Newburg 65, Nedrose 54