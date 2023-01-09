Area Scores: Jan. 10

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6, MIDLAND 2

At Midland, Neb.

U-Mary;2;4;0;--;6

Midland;1;0;1;--;2

First period: 1. U-Mary, Seth Cushing, 8:33 (SH). 2. U-Mary, Cushing (Cyril Nagurski), 11:42. 3. Midland, Cody Shearer (Trevor Timm), 17:18.

Second period: 4. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Drew Lenertz, Cushing), 2:07 (PP). 5. U-Mary, Freeman, 5:27. 6. U-Mary, Johnny Witzke (Braeden Zaste), 14:21. 7. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Witzke), 18:00.

Third period: 8. Midland, Fletcher Chun (Zach Weber, Jared Wisely), 2:59.

Goalie saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 9-10-8—27. Midland – Ondrej Patha 5-14-12—31.

Penalties: U-Mary – 9 for 18 minutes. Midland – 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 24-4-1; Midland 3-14.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTH BORDER 71, HERREID-SELBY S.D. 66

Herreid-Selby;

South Border;13;30;51;71

HERREID-SELBY --Cole Zabel 9, Tray Hettick 12, Trevor Gill 8, Brenden Begeman 27, Mason Vetter 3, Hunter Friend 7. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Hettick 2, Vetter, Zabel, 2-6 FT, 18 Fouls. 

SOUTH BORDER -- Connor Kosiak 10, Parker Salwei 12, Berkley Frantz 2, Colin Goettle 2, Trevor Schmidt 16, Kaden Bader 29. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Bader 2, 13-17 FT, 10 Fouls. 

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 51, CENTER-STANTON 39

Washburn;10;27;39;51

Center-Stanton;6;18;30;39

WASHBURN -- Chevelle Obering 6, Kari Patterson 18, Monica Goven 8, Dara Beck 6, Ashlyn Schmitz 13. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Patterson 3, Obering 2, Beck, 5-11 FT, 19 Fouls.

CENTER-STANTON -- Rylee Hintz 7, Emma Philips 4, Katie Frank 9, Bree Vosberg 4, Katie Albers 2, Ericka Vosberg 11, Elena Sorge 2. Totals: 16 FG, 7-13 FT, 17 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 63, BEACH 35

Beach;8;14;25;35

GUH;17;37;52;63

BEACH -- Aubrie Dykins 3, Makiah Hartleib 2, Tyra Feldman 13, Mazie Madison 3, Riley Hauk 3, Eliza Braden 7, Emma Bieber 4. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Dykins, Feldman, Madison, Hauk, Braden, 4-10 FT, 15 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Lizzy Duppong 2, Courtnee Soupir 10, Cassie Christensen 14, Kaley Schatz 14, Tay Christensen 4, MiKayla Schneider 17, Aleya Dakken 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 3, Schneider, Schatz, 6-8 FT, 14 Fouls. 

CENTRAL CASS 66, LISBON 28

Central Cass;24;45;61;66

Lisbon;7;11;30;28

CENTRAL CASS -- Klaire Cotton 8, Tori Richter 3, Liv Siverson 2, Taylor Siverson 10, Ava Cotton 2, Delaney Cotton 10, Miki Prochnow 3, Decontee Smith 25, Emery Holland 3. 

LISBON -- Ryatt Wertman 3, Ella Tuhy 6, Kyra Haecherl 4, Kaia Sweet 3, Kendra Differding 3, Emerson Schultz 9. 

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 51, WILTON-WING 29

GCMR;21;33;44;51

Wilton-Wing;4;10;19;29

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Jenessa Zentner 11, Jazlyn Ottmar 2, Ameerah Rosin 5, Merissa Meyer 3, Zoey Heid 3, Samantha Greff 10, Anna Schatz 7, Madison Zimmerman 10. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Zentner, Rosin, Heid, Meyer, 3-6 FT, 14 Fouls.

WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 8, Claire Leidy 9, Savannah Fischer 4, Sophie Krush 7, Audrey Oswald 1. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Krush, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls.  

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18);6-0;180;1

2. Central Cass;6-0;161;2

3. Grafton;6-0;138;4

4. Minot Ryan;4-1;109;7

5. Sargent County;6-0;80;10

6. Shiloh Christian;4-2;74;3

7. North Star;6-1;69;6

8. Ellendale;7-0;48;NR

9. Thompson;3-3;35;5

10. North Border;5-1;31;NR

Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (5-2), Beulah (4-1), Fargo Oak Grove (3-2), Bowman County (4-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Kindred (3-2), Glen Ullin-Hebron (7-1).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (16);9-0;177;1

2. Rugby (2);9-0;160;3

3. Thompson;8-1;137;4

4. Central McLean;8-0;118;5

5. Carrington;10-0;88;7

6. Shiloh Christian;10-0;79;2

7T. Central Cass;6-2;64;NR

7T. May-Port-C-G;8-1;64;8

9. Garrison;10-0;44;10

10. Kindred;6-2;29;6

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (6-2), Oakes (6-1), Bowman County (8-1). 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FINAL FCS POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;Previous

1. South Dakota State (54);14-1;1350;1

2. North Dakota State;12-3;1288;4

3. Incarnate Word;12-2;1218;5

4. Montana State;12-2;1208;3

5. Sacramento State;12-1;1140

6. Holy Cross;12-1;1037;7

7. Samford;11-2;991;8

8. William & Mary;11-2;982;6

9. Weber State;10-3;936;8

10. Furman;10-3;865;11

11. Richmond;9-4;746;13

12. Southeastern Louisiana;9-4;645;17

13. New Hampshire;9-4;632;15

14. Montana;8-5;589;19

15. Southeast Missouri State;9-3;490;14

16. Jackson State;12-1;485;10

17. Elon;8-4;467;12

18. Idaho;7-5;388;18

19. Delaware;8-5;343;23

20. North Dakota;7-5;335;20

21. North Carolina Central;10-2;333;NR

22. Fordham;9-3;322;16

23. Chattanooga;7-4;322;16

24. Mercer;7-4;145;22

25. UC Davis;6-5;115;24.

Others receiving votes: Gardner Webb 87, Tennessee-Martin 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 46, Rhode Island 34, St. Francis 32, St. Thomas 13, Yale 13, Youngstown State 13, Austin Peay 12, Florida A&M 9.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

USCHO TOP 20 POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Quinnipiac (40);17-1-3;983;2

2. Minnesota (5);16-6;908;3

3. St. Cloud State (2);15-5;905;5

4. Denver (3);17-5;901;1

5. Penn State;17-5;796;5

6. Michigan;12-7-1;710;7

7. Boston;13-6;676;6

8. Ohio State;14-7-1;646;12

9. Harvard;10-4-1;575;10

10. Merrimack;14-6-1;501;8

11. Connecticut;13-6-3;494;9

12. Western Michigan;12-9-1;439;11

13. Michigan Tech;14-6-3;425;16

14. Providence;11-5-6;336;11

15. Cornell;10-5-1;311;18

16. UMass Lowell;11-8-1;165;17

17T. Michigan State;12-11-1;161;14

17T. Minnesota Mankato;12-9-1;161;19

19. Massachusetts;9-8-3;159;15

20. Boston College;8-6-4;69;NR

Others receiving votes: RIT 57, North Dakota 44, Notre Dame 33, Alaska 13, Sacred Heart 7, Bemidji State 6, Northeastern 6, Niagara 4, Omaha 4, Arizona State 2, Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College hockey

Minot State 7, Colorado State 0

University of Mary 6, Midland, Neb. 2

High school boys basketball

Fargo South 70, West Fargo Horace 62

Grand Forks Central 67, West Fargo Sheyenne 54

Kenmare-Bowbells 74, Ray 19

Rugby JV 65, Drake-Anamoose 44

South Border 71, Herreid-Selby Area, S.D. 35

Strasburg-Zeeland 61, Century Sophomore B 50

High school girls basketball

Beulah 52, Dickinson Trinity 37

Central Cass 66, Lisbon 28

Enderlin 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson 48

Hazen 45, Richardton-Taylor 38

Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Beach 35

Kenmare-Bowbells 65, Velva 32

Maple River 59, Richland 33

Minot Our Redeemer’s 48, Glenburn 32

Mott-Regent-Grant County 51, Wilton-Wing 30

New England 62, Mandaree 40

Powers Lake-Burke Central 54, Trenton 33

Rugby 84, Drake-Anamoose 31

South Prairie-Max 69, Minot Ryan 40

Washburn 51, Center-Stanton 39

West Fargo Sheyenne 75, Grand Forks Central 48

Westhope-Newburg 65, Nedrose 54

