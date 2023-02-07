CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 72, WATFORD CITY 60
Watford City;33;27;--;60
St. Mary’s;34;38;--;72
WATFORD CITY – Jahneim Samuel 14, Jory Lund 11, Landon Caldwell 11, Josiah Rojas 9, Leo Predonzan 6, Eli Lawrence 6, Derek Holen 2, Tanner Edwards 1. Totals: 24-58 FG, 7-15 FT, 22 fouls (Samuel, Predonzan), 33 rebounds, (Lund 8) 23 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-16 (Samuel 1, Lund 1, Caldwell 1, Rojas 2).
ST. MARY’S – Christian Benning 22, Jacob Goettle 18, Matthew Selensky 11, Maddox Doppler 6, Ben Zenker 5, Caden Willer 4, Sam Fedorchak 3, Nick Roemmich 3. Totals: 25-65 FG, 15-26 FT, 20 fouls, 34 rebounds (Goettle 9), 17 turnovers. Three-pointers: 7-21 (Benning 5, Selensky 1, Roemmich 1).
Records: Watford City 1-16, 0-16 West Region; St. Mary’s 4-13, 4-12 West Region.
CENTURY 74, JAMESTOWN 57
Century;37;37;--;74
Jamestown;25;32;--;57
CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 6, Isiah Schafer 20, Tyler Birst 2, Drew Kampel 8, Oliver Jensen 1, William Ware 14, Ryan Erikson 15, Joel Edland 8. Totals: 31 FG, 8-12 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Schafer 4).
JAMESTOWN – Noah Meissner 11, Mason Lunzman 8, Thomas Newman 21, Caydann Cox 4, Ryan Larson 12, James Horgan 3. Totals: 24 FG, 7-9 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Meissner 1, Lunzman 2, Horgan 1).
Records: Century 17-0, 16-0 West Region; Jamestown 8-7, 7-7 West Region.
MINOT 71, LEGACY 60
Legacy;29;31;--;60
Minot;40;31;--;71
LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 10, Chase Knoll 7, Lucas Kupfer 9, Jaxon Kellogg 12, Parker Falcon 22. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Falcon 2, Weidner, 11-17 FT, 15 Fouls.
MINOT – Morgan Nygaard 5, Darik Dissette 23, Aric Winczewski 19, Logan Conklin 8, Jaeger Gunville 5, Kaden Helm 6, Grayson Schaeffer 5. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Winzcewski 5, Helm, Nygaard, Dissette, Schaeffer, 11-15 FT, 20 Fouls.
Records: Minot 14-2 West Region, 15-2 overall; Legacy 10-6, 11-6
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 79, WATFORD CITY 51
Watford City;19;32;--;51
St. Mary’s;37;42;--;79
WATFORD CITY – Kenzy Kruckenberg 3, Jessica Mogen 19, Bailey Mattson 15, Gracen Breitbach 8, Adilyn Schaff 3, Jordyn Pedersen 3. Totals: 19 FG, 10-13 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Kruckenberg 1, Breitbach 1, Schaff 1).
ST. MARY’S – Mataya Messer 7, Lydia Spies 9, Gabbi Mann 12, Lexi Gerving 13, Natalie Benning 3, Mykie Messer 30, Abby Schmidt 5. Totals: 31 FG, 3-5 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 14 (Ma.Messer 1, Spies 1, Mann 2, Gerving 2, Benning 1, My.Messer 6, Schmidt 1).
Records: Watford City 2-15, 1-15 West Region; St. Mary’s 8-9, 8-8 West Region.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SOLEN 60, MCINTOSH, S.D. 39
McIntosh;15;23;33;39
Solen;9;29;44;60
MCINTOSH – Wyatt Schell 8, Ty Nehl 2, Ashton Highcat 8, Desmond Steele 6, Daniel Demery 15. Totals: 17 FG, 5-16 FT, 20 fouls. Three-pointers: None.
SOLEN – Tyson Giroux 2, Damian Cutler 17, Jaymen Stretches 2, Deej Reddog 1, Caleb Lester 23, Kane Thunderhawk 3, Christian DuBray 6, Hayden Carry Moccasin 2, Kassen Ramsey 2, Iowan Uses Arrow 2. Totals: 21 FG, 8-25 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Cutler 2, Lester 4, Thunderhawk 1, DuBray 1).
STANDING ROCK 71, CENTER-STANTON 52
Standing Rock;24;36;56;71
Center-Stanton;13;21;38;52
STANDING ROCK – Thane Beheler 14, Lance Bradley 11, Brently Harrison 11, Adam Eagleshield 8, John Luger 6, Chasin Harrison 6, George Bradley 6, Leondre Twinn 5, Ryan Weddell 4.
CENTER-STANTON – Hunter Hoffman 38, Jarret Henke 8, Lane Huber 2, Jordan Peterson 2, Ken Albers 2.
ELLENDALE 69, LINTON-HMB 51
Ellendale;26;37;50;69
Linton-HMB;7;25;42;51
ELLENDALE – Riley Thorpe 8, Cole Sayler 7, Levi Reis 16, Anton Geller 15, Mason Molan 21, Jack Bommersbach 2. Totals: 22 FG, 19-23 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Sayler 1, Reis 4, Molan 1).
LINTON-HMB – Riley Richter 11, Trace King 6, Jace Jochim 2, Grant Bosch 20, Justin Tschosik 3, Gentry Richter 9. Totals: 18 FG, 10-13 FT, 18 fouls (Richter, King). Three-pointers: 5 (Richter 3, King 1, Tschosik 1).
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 48, BEACH 47
Glen Ullin-Hebron;11;22;38;48
Beach; 17;23;33;47
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Kanyon Unruh 19, Benjamin Hosman 16, Riley Schneider 2, Damian Gerving 4, Will Mickelson 7. Totals: 21 FG, 2-6 GT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Unruh 3, Hosman 1).
BEACH – Justus Baker 12, Elijah Holkup 13, Shem Baker 13, Trey Swanson 9. Totals: 20 FG, 4-8 FT, 12 fouls (Swanson). Three-pointers: 3 (J.Baker 2, S.Baker 1).
TRENTON 49, DIVIDE COUNTY 44
Trenton;9;18;30;49
Divide County;10;24;32;44
TRENTON – Jalon Chapman 8, Ethan Evans 3, Riley Langemo 9, Vinnie Wanna 7, Zach Hansell 2, Tristen Olson 2, Grant Overy 11, Dallas Pittman 7. Totals: 15 FG, 13-20 FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Chapman 2, Evans 1, Langemo 3).
DIVIDE COUNTY – Wyatt Caraballo 7, Stockton Nelson 5, Layton Krecklau 15, Max Dhuyvetter 17. Totals: 18 FG, 2-9 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Krecklau 1, Dhuyvetter 5).
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 59, NAPOLEON-G-S 49
NGS;7;15;27;49
MPB;20;32;44;59
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Eli Ketterling 3, Trevor Moos 13, Tristan Schaffner 11, Braxton Ryum 6, Trenton Erbele 16. Totals: 15 FT, Three-pointers: Ryum 2, Ketterling, 10-14 FT, 13 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Mark Thomas 5, Gage Magstadt 4, Sawyer Wanzek 8, Terek Kinzell 6, Josh Moser 14, Rylen Wick 20, Adam McClellan 2. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Wick, Thomas, 7-11 FT, 11 Fouls.
WASHBURN 75, KIDDER COUNTY 48
(Monday)
Washburn;11;39;56;75
Kidder County;6;29;36;48
WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 28, Nick Selensky 3, Owen Patterson 4, Dylan Eckel 11, Alex Retterath 17, Justin Scheresky 2, Jack Retterath 1, Ethan Retterath 8, Carter Knutson 1. Three-pointers: Jacobson 9, A.Retterath 2, Selensky.
KIDDER COUNTY -- Blake Bender 4, Collin Zimmerman 4, Jace Larson 24, Dylan Schadegg 7, Simon Hager 3, Bryce Larson 6. Three-pointers: Larson 2, Schadegg.
NOTE: Washburn freshman Parker Jacobson has made 70 three-pointers on the season.
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 76, WARWICK 74
(Monday)
Warwick;22;43;59;74
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;16;35;53;76
WARWICK -- Mark Fassett 22, Dwight Hunt 16, Dalton Joramo 11, Dorvan McKay Jr. 8, Jason Lenoir 6, Marcus Joramo 6, Elijah Feather 5. Totals: 29 FG, 11-20 FT, 13 Fouls (Joramo). Three-pointers: 5 (Hunt 2, Fassett 2, Feather).
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Rayce Worley 41, Jack Romfo 14, Levi Swanson 6, Nickolas Kingzett 5, Jayden Lee 4, Tanner McDonald 4, Cody Amble 2. Totals: 31 FG, 9-12 FG, 18 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Worley 4, Romfo).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 61, WASHBURN 36
Washburn;6;20;26;36
Shiloh Christian;19;33;56;61
WASHBURN – Chev Obering 5, Kari Patterson 6, Sadie Goven 2, Alex Seidler 2, Kesia Boeshans 4, Monica Goven 6, Dara Beck 4, Ashlyn Schmitz 7. Totals: 14 FG, 10-20 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: None.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Emma Duffy 9, Macie Thompson 4, Dedra Wood 10, Aliya Schock 2, Hannah Westin 8, Hailey Quam 19, Avery Hedge 1, Eva Heringer 2, Emily Hammeren 6. Totals: 21 FG, 14-20 FT, 20 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Duffy 1, Wood 2, Hammeren 2).
GARRISON 59, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 28
Garrison;11;35;57;59
New Salem-Almont;8;11;21;28
GARRISON – Cara Schlehr 6, Abby Iglehart 2, Mia Gehring 9, Emily Schlehr 11, Katie Zook 19, Morgan Torr 8, Isabelle Rime 4. Totals: 19 FG, 11-11 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Gehring 3, E.Schlehr 2, Zook 3).
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kari Thompson 1, Hannah Vander Wal 4, Grace Olin 2, MacKenzie Brandt 8, Raleigh Miller 3, Cheyanne Quizzell 2, Hannah Gerving 5, Kendra Tomac 2, Keely Norton 1. Totals: 11 FG, 5-9 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Gerving 1).
WILTON-WING 50, FLASHER 49
Flasher;8;18;30;49
Wilton-Wing;11;23;32;50
FLASHER – Rylee Fleck 15, Taylor Zinces 4, Chaskee Schmidt 5, Jayden Miller 14, Olivia Erhardt 10, Carlee 1. Totals: 19 FG, 9-20 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Miller 4).
WILTON-WING – Macey Filipek 9, Jordyn Thorson 22, Sophie Krush 9, Audrey Oswald 6, Justus Boos 4. Totals: 18 FG, 6-9 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Filipek 3, Thorson 2, Krush 3).
BOWMAN COUNTY 60, DICKINSON TRINITY 50
Bowman County;14;31;45;60
Dickinson Trinity;10;22;39;50
BOWMAN COUNTY – Adyson Gerbig 8, Raegen Honeyman 8, Sophia Headley 7, Jaci Fischer 10, Ellie Powell 27. Totals: 22 FG, 7-9 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Gerbig 2, Headley 1, Fischer 2).
DICKINSON TRINITY – Annabel Scheeler 12, Delaney Deschamp 5, McKenna Ernst 2, Bella Kovash 6, Ava Jahner 13, Nevaeh Tormaschy 12. Totals: 21 FG, 5-10 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Scheeler 2, Deschamp 1).
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school boys basketball
Barnes County North 70, Griggs-Midkota 67
Beulah 56, Minot Our Redeemer’s 32
Bismarck Century 74, Jamestown 59
Bismarck St. Mary’s 72, Watford City 50
Bottineau 83, Glenburn 44
Bowman County 74, Flasher 54
Carrington 60, Oakes 44
Central Cass 51, Kindred 44
Devils Lake 77, Grand Forks Central 75
Drake-Anamoose 72, Max 59, 2 OTs
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 61, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 56
Ellendale 69, Linton-HMB 51
Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 37
Fargo North 71, Wahpeton 66
Fargo South 86, West Fargo Horace 79
Glen Ullin-Hebron 48, Beach 47
Grand Forks Red River 78, West Fargo Sheyenne 65
Grant County-Mott-Regent 50, Dickinson Trinity 38
Hankinson 62, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 59
Hazen 75, Richardton-Taylor 35
Heart River 70, New England 50
Hillsboro-Central Valley 88, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 22
Kenmare-Bowbells 64, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50
Killdeer 63, Hettinger-Scranton 46
Mandan 89, Dickinson 64
Maple River 53, Fargo Oak Grove 49
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 49
Minot 71, Bismarck Legacy 60
Minot Ryan 71, Westhope-Newburg 46
Northern Cass 43, Lisbon 42
Powers Lake-Burke Central 62, Parshall-Plaza-North Shore 59
Richland 68, Enderlin 60
St. John 73, Cavalier 52
Sargent County 84, Tri-State 51
Solen 60, McIntosh, S.D. 39
Standing Rock 71, Center-Stanton 52
Surrey 67, Nedrose 34
Tioga 68, Ray 62
Trenton 49, Divide County 44
Turtle Mountain 97, Williston 88
Velva 66, South Prairie 52
West Fargo 65, Fargo Shanley 61
High school girls basketball
Bismarck Century 51, Jamestown 49
Bismarck St. Mary’s 79, Watford City 51
Bowman County 60, Dickinson Trinity 50
Cavalier 67, Midway-Minto 23
Central McLean 74, Center-Stanton 24
Devils Lake 85, Grand forks Central 68
Dunseith 66, Warwick 60
Fargo Davies 93, Valley City 53
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 58, St. John 54
Garrison 59, New Salem-Almont 28
Grafton 79, Larimore 24
Grand Forks Red River 63, West Fargo Sheyenne 49
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 74, Benson County 41
Mandan 77, Dickinson 49
Maple River JV 54, Barnes County North 4
New Rockford-Sheyenne 52, North Star 25
North Border 62, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 28
North Prairie 64, Nelson County 24
Shiloh Christian 61, Washburn 36
Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 31
Turtle Mountain 78, Williston 51
Wahpeton 53, Fargo North 41
West Fargo 90, Fargo Shanley 49
West Fargo Horace 79, Fargo South 65
Wilton-Wing 50, Flasher 49
High school boys hockey
Bismarck Century 5, Bismarck 0
Dickinson 7, Hazen-Beulah 2
Grand Forks Central 4, Fargo North 2
Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Davies 2, SO
Jamestown 3, Mandan 2
Minot 9, Williston 2
West Fargo 5, Devils Lake 4, SO
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Grafton-Park River 1
High school girls hockey
Grand Forks 5, Devils Lake 4
Legacy-Bismarck 3, Century-St. Mary’s 1
Mandan 4, Jamestown 3
Minot 5, Williston 0