COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72, WILLISTON STATE 59
BSC;39;40;--;79
Williston State;29;25;--;54
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 5, Deonte’ Martinez 16, Anthony Bertucci 16, Jaden Hamilton 8, Tobias Patton 7, Jayden Bernard 10, Zachary Morris 5, Max Tschosik 6, Jacob Prudhomme 6. Totals: 31-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Bertucci 5, Bader, Hamilton, Morris), 9-16 FT, 37 Rebounds (Bernard 8, Morris 8), 16 Fouls, 20 Assists (Tschosik 5, Martinez 5), 18 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Prudhomme, Morris), 7 Steals (Martinez 4).
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE – Jadon Lewis 2, Wilson Rankin 19, Shaheed Muhammad 14, Moses Gordon 9, Tevin Dietz 2, Apollo Beck 3, Abiodun Adedo 5. Totals: 18-51 FG, Three-pointers: 9-29 (Rankin 5, Muhammad 3, Beck), 9-17 FT, 26 Rebounds (Gordon 8), 12 Fouls, 10 Assists (Gordon 3), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Gordon, Lewis), 8 Steals (Muhammad 3).
Records: Bismarck State College 7-8 Mon-Dak, 9-12 overall; Williston State College 2-13, 4-18.
UNITED TRIBES 86, MILES 84
Miles;41;43;--;84
United Tribes;34;52;--;86
MILES -- Ben Datro 7, Denzel Kabasele 24, Payton Kokot 14, Ethan Venema 6, Blessing Adesipe 21, Chazz Haws 6, David Gorianskii 6. Totals: 36-74 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Kabasele 4, Kokot 2, Adesipe), 5-5 FT, 46 Rebounds (Adesipe 11), 15 Fouls, 13 Assists (Kokot 5), 22 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Venema 2), 8 Steals (3 with 2).
UNITED TRIBES -- DK Middleton 11, Sylvester Union 12, Tristin Davis 12, Cayden Redfield 14, Jayce Archambault 16, Jayden Yankton 13, Charles Lachapelle 2, Teron Sazue 4. Totals: 30-72 FG, Three-pointers: 11-29 (Davis 3, Middleton 2, Archambault 2, Yankton 2, Middleton 2, Union), 15-21 FT, 37 Rebounds (Union 8), 18 Assists (Middleton 9), 18 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Archambault 2), 9 Steals (Middleton 3),
Records: United Tribes 12-4 Mon-Dak, 18-6 overall; Miles 3-13, 4-21.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WILLISTON STATE 61, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 59
BSC;10;29;38;59
Williston State;15;25;40;61
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Ashton Kinnebrew 15, Haley Gereau 4, Katherine Fox 4, Piper Harris 4, Sydney Gustavsson 15, Shayla Fawcett 3, Rozalind Strong 12, Jordan Derby 2. Totals: 20-61 FG, Three-pointers: 9-26 (Kinnebrew 4, Gustavsson 2, Fawcett, Strong, Harris), 10-14 FT, 38 Rebounds (Gustavsson 7), 18 Fouls, 15 Assists (Gustavsson 6), 16 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Derby), 8 Steals (3 with 2).
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE -- Elizabeth Field 2, Kylee Old Elk 4, Canzas His Bad Horse 4, Breanna Old Elk 8, Emily Kurkowski 2, Hayley MacDonald 15, Irene de la Fuente 13, Yasmin Butler 3. Totals: 22-55 FG, Three-pointers: 3-11 (Old Elk 2, His Bad Horse), 34 Rebounds (de la Fuente 9), 13 Fouls, 16 Assists (2 with 3), 15 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Field 2), 11 Steals (11 with 1).
Records: Williston State College 11-4 Mon-Dak, 15-7 overall; Bismarck State College 9-6, 12-9.
MILES 75, UNITED TRIBES 71
Miles;18;38;61;75
United Tribes;18;34;52;71
MILES -- Angela Dimasi 4, Julia Paoletta 11, Jessica Tomkins 25, India Blyth 9, Ella Cook 10, Catalina de Giorgi 2. Totals: 30-68 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Blyth 2, Cook 2), 10-15 FT, 48 Rebounds (Tomkins 11), 9 Fouls, 26 Assists (Blyth 9), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Tomkins 2), 4 Steals (Tomkins 2).
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 13, Myona Dauphinais 14, Sandie Friday 16, Tiara Flying Horse 11, LaTayla Pemberton 3, Gerika Kingbird 6, Mallory Yankton 4, Kelanna McClain 4. Totals: 31-79 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Flying Horse 2, Dauphinais, Kingbird, Pemberton), 4-10 FT, 45 Rebounds (Friday 11), 19 Fouls, 15 Assists (Ramsey 4), 18 Turnovers, 7 Blocked shots (McClain 3), 8 Steals (Kingbird 3).
Records: Miles 5-10 Mon-Dak, 8-16 overall; United Tribes 3-12, 5-15.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
MINOT 62, LEGACY 60
Legacy;28;32;--;60
Minot;33;29;--;62
LEGACY -- Brooklyn Felchle 25, Brooklyn Brendel 10, Alyssa Eckroth 9, Adison Sagaser 6, Ashley Kautz 6, Halle Severson 2, Mia Berryhill 2, Aleah McPherson 2, Aliya Selensky 1. Totals: 22-70 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Brendel, Felchle, Sagaser, Kautz), 11-13 FT, 42 Rebounds (10), 15 Assists (Brendel 4), 7 Steals (Severson 2), 12 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.
MINOT -- Maggie Fricke 28, Leelee Bell 22, Avery Lunde 4, Maya Aguilar 3, Taury Hight 3, Presley Bennett 2. Totals: 20-53 FG, Three-pointers: 4-16 (Bell 2, Fricke, Hight), 18-21 FT, 29 Rebounds (Fricke 9), 12 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
Records: Minot 14-2 West Region, 14-3 overall; Legacy 13-3, 13-3.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 81, SOLEN 14
Solen;0;2;9;14
Wilton-Wing;37;60;65;81
SOLEN – Tyson Giroux 3, Caleb Lester 2, Christian DuBray 5, Hayden Carry Moccasin 2, Kessen Ramsey 2. Totals: 4 FG, Three-pointers: Dubray, 0-0 FT, 10 Fouls.
WILTON-WING – Hunter Wolff 15, Bradon Wallace 2, Brystin Rothwell 5, Ryan Inglis 2, Bryce Mehlhoff 7, Kendal Sondrol 2, John Marshall 9, Trey Koski 31, Patrick Conoly 2, Jonah Miller 3, Isaiah Johnson 1, Desmond Pfleger 2. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Wolff 2, Rothwell, Marshall, 6-11 FT, 4 Fouls.
NOTE: Wilton-Wing senior guard Trey Koski surpassed 1,000 career points in Monday night’s win.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN 87, RUGBY 37
Rugby;5;19;26;38
Four Winds;19;35;62;87
RUGBY -- Jacob Ripplinger 2, Brody Schneibel 7, Logan Harner 3, Erick Foster 6, Bryceton Deplazes 4, Dane Heidbreder 8, Connor Klein 2, Garrett Sullivan 6. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Heidbreder 2, 6-11 FT, 15 Fouls.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN -- Deng Deng 27, Dalen Leftbear 27, Jonte Delorme 2, Wade Nestell 12, Brian Alberts 5, Ty Dauphinais 2, Kelson Keja 7, Kashton Keja 5. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Deng 3, Leftbear 2, Alberts, Kelson Keja, 10-15 FT, 13 Fouls.
HERREID-SELBY 71, S.D., 71, NAPOLEON-G-S 58
Herreid;24;38;50;71
NGS;15;28;48;58
HERREID-SELBY -- Gavin Hannan 1, Tray Hettick 32, Trevor Gill 8, Brenden Begeman 22, Mason Vetter 2, Hunter Friend 6. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Hettick 3, 12-18 FT, 6 Fouls.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Hunter Haas 3, Eli Ketterling 6, Trevor Moos 10, Tristan Schaffner 4, Braxton Ryum 12, Trenton Erbele 23. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Ryum 4, Ketterling 2, Haas, Erbele, 2-4 FT, 21 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 66, BEACH 57
Richardton-Taylor;9;26;44;66
Beach;16;33;47;57
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR -- Mariska Krank 8, Grace Kuntz 8, Jenna Schutt 19, Adreia Sanchez 1, Ashlynn Christensen 19, Eastyn Gebhardt 11. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 3, Gebhardt, Schutt, 23-32 FT, 21 Fouls.
BEACH -- MaKiah Hartleib 2, Grace Bosserman 2, Tyra Feldman 28, Andrea Bosserman 2, Riley Hauck 5, Eliza Braden 19. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Feldmann, 14-26 FT, 23 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17);170;1
2. Central Cass;15-0;152;2
3. Sargent County;15-0;133;4
4. Ellendale;15-0;115;5
5. Minot Ryan;13-2;87;3
6. Thompson;11-3;85;6
7. Beulah;12-1;82;7
8. Shiloh Christian;12-3;55;8
9. Bowman County;13-2;26;10
10. Grafton;9-4;14;9
Others receiving votes: North Border (13-2), North Prairie (14-2), Dickinson Trinity (11-5).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Thompson (16);16-1;169;1
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1);17-2;138;4
3. Rugby;16-2;120;2
4. Central Cass;14-3;104;5
5. Central McLean;17-2;97;3
6. Shiloh Christian;15-2;91;6
7. Garrison;18-1;84;7
8. Bowman County;18-1;48;9
9. Oakes;16-2;46;8
10. May-Port-C-G;15-3;32;10
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (14-4), Carrington (14-4), Kidder County (15-3).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Northern State;15-3;19-5
MSU-Moorhead;14-4;19-5
Minnesota-Duluth;12-6;16-8
Bemidji State;11-7;16-8
University of Mary;7-11;11-11
Minot State;7-11;10-12
St. Cloud State;4-14;7-16
Minnesota-Crookston;1-17;2-22
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Sioux Falls;11-7;16-8
Wayne State;11-7;16-8
Southwest Minn. St.;10-8;14-9
Upper Iowa;10-8;13-11
Minnesota-Mankato;9-9;15-9
Winona State;8-10;13-10
Augustana;8-10;12-12
Concordia-St. Paul;6-12;8-16
Friday, Feb. 10
University of Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 5:30 p.m.
Minot State at St. Cloud State
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota-Mankato Wayne State
Winona State at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Bemidji State
Saturday, Feb. 11
University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 3:30 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead at Bemidji State
Minot State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota-Mankato at Augustana
Winona State at Southwest Minnesota State
Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
WOMEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;17-1;20-3
St. Cloud State;12-6;15-7
University of Mary;12-6;13-8
Minnesota-Crookston;9-9;10-14
Northern State;8-10;13-11
MSU-Moorhead;8-10;11-11
Minot State;6-12;10-14
Bemidji State;4-14;7-15
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;15-3;21-3
Minnesota-Mankato;15-3;19-3
Southwest Minn. St.;11-7;14-9
Concordia-St. Paul;8-10;11-11
Wayne State;7-11;11-11
Upper Iowa;5-13;9-14
Winona State;4-14;10-14
Sioux Falls;3-15;6-18
Friday, Feb. 10
University of Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m.
Minot State at St. Cloud State
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota-Mankato Wayne State
Winona State at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Bemidji State
Saturday, Feb. 11
University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead at Bemidji State
Minot State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota-Mankato at Augustana
Winona State at Southwest Minnesota State
Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA DIVISION I USCHO POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minnesota (36);20-7-1;982;1
2. Quinnipiac (6);22-3-3;928;2
3. Boston University (8);20-6;914;3
4. Denver;21-7;848;4
5. Michigan;18-9-1;823;6
6. St. Cloud State;18-8-2;638;7
7. Ohio State;17-10-1;638;7
8. Penn State;19-10-1;626;9
9. Western Michigan;19-10-1;619;10
10. Harvard;15-6-1;558;8
11. Cornell;15-7-1;505;11
12. Michigan Tech;20-7-4;472;12
13. Connecticut;17-8-3;409;14
14. Minnesota-Mankato;19-10-1;370;13
15. Michigan State;15-13-12;281;17
16. Omaha;14-10-2;164;19
17. UMass-Lowell;15-10-2;121;16
18. RIT;19-8-1;117;18
19. Merrimack;16-12-1;101;15
20T. Alaska;15-9-2;95;NR
20T. Northeastern;13-10-3;95;NR
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 37, North Dakota 29, Providence 23, Boston College 10, Sacred Heart 9, AIC 6, Bemidji State 3, Minnesota Duluth 3, Colgate 1.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State College 79, Williston State 54
Dakota College-Bottineau 87, Lake Region State 83
North Dakota State College of Science 77, D
United Tribes 86, Miles 84
College women’s basketball
Lake Region State 79, Dakota College-Bottineau 58
Miles 75, United Tribes 73
NDSCS 93, Dawson 77
Williston State 61, Bismarck State College 59
High school boys basketball
Des Lacs-Burlington 66, Nedrose 33
Divide County 54, Kenmare-Bowbells 47
Dunseith 76, New Rockford-Sheyenne 66
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 87, Rugby 38
Garrison 81, Berthold 31
Harvey-Wells County 66, St. John 51
Herreid-Selby, S.D. 71, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 58
Hillsboro-Central Valley 67, Grafton 52
Langdon 76, Warick 73
May-Port-C-G 72, Thompson 68
Max 64, Ray 53
Midway-Minto 78, Drayton-Valley Edinburg 40
North Prairie 61, Westhope-Newburg 48
Powers Lake 75, Velva
Shiloh Christian 82, Center-Stanton 36
Wilton-Wing 81, Solen 14
High school girls basketball
Carrington 62, Harvey-Wells County 30
Central Cass 67, Richland 31
Enderlin 66, Tri-State 61
Grant County-Mott-Regent 56, Hazen 40
Griggs-Midkota 54, Drayton 47
Killdeer 62, Parshall 49
Kindred 71, Fargo Oak Grove 41
Maple River 66, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 61
McLaughlin, S.D. 59, Standing Rock 44
Minot 62, Legacy 60
New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42
Richardton-Taylor 66, Beach 57
Sargent County 56, Lisbon 32
Westhope-Newburg 64, Surrey 58