Area Scores: Feb. 7

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, BOTTINEAU 1
U-Mary;1;2;0;--;3
DCB;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Kyler Moore, Zach Garrett), 16:24.
Second period: 2. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Justin Ohnstad), 2:48. 3. U-Mary, Teddy Lillico (Dropik), 6:00. 4. DCB, Geoff Dick (Phil Parisien, Blake Carpenter), 19:30.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 12-11-17—40. DCB – Jordan Berchiminsky 16-10-14—40.
Penalties: U-Mary – 9 for 21 minutes. DCB – 9 for 24 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 27-4-1-2; Dakota College-Bottineau 14-7-1-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 13, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6
At Minot
DWU;040;027;0;--;13;17;2
U-Mary;201;012;0;--;6;11;2
Meghan Daffern, Alyssa Burke (5) and Reagan Grossi. Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (7) and Madison Wszolek. W--Daffnern. L--Evans. Save--Burke.
Statistics: Dakota Wesleyan -- McKinnely Mull 2-5 2B, 2 RBI, R; Tianna Boone 2-3 2 R; Adriana Thompson 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Aubrey Garbarek 4-5 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI; Daffern 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO. University of Mary -- Eryn De Jonge 2-5 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Haley Berube 3-5 3B, 2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-4; Kennedy Cowart 1-3 R, BB; Sariah Perez 1-2 3 RBI, BB; Madison Wszolek 1-4 2B, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 1-2; Brooke McClure 1-1 R, BB; Evans 6 1/3 IP, 13 H, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Records: Dakota Wesleyan 1-3; University of Mary 0-4.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;12-1;13-1
Century;12-2;13-2
Bismarck;113-3;13-3
Legacy;9-7;9-8
St. Mary’s;7-6;8-6
Mandan;8-7;8-8
Dickinson;7-8;8-8
Jamestown;5-8;6-8
Williston;4-12;4-12
Turtle Mountain;3-12;4-12
Watford City;0-15;0-16
Monday, Feb. 7
St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain
Legacy at Minot
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Century at Jamestown
Dickinson at Mandan
Watford City at St. Mary’s
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;13-0;14-0
Minot;11-2;11-2
Bismarck;11-3;11-3
Legacy;9-5;10-5
Jamestown;8-5;9-5
Mandan;8-6;8-7
St. Mary’s;2-10;3-10
Turtle Mountain;2-12;3-12
Watford City;1-11;2-13
Dickinson;1-12;3-12
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Dickinson at Mandan
Watford City at St. Mary’s
Jamestown at Century
Legacy at Minot
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;38;12;3;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;33;10;4;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;32;10;5;0;1;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;25;7;5;2;0;1;1
St. Cloud State;;19;5;6;1;1;2;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;5;9;0;2;0;0
Colorado College;;14;4;10;1;0;2;0
Miami;;6;1;14;1;0;1;1
Overall records: Denver 20-5-1, Western Michigan 19-6-0, St. Cloud State 14-9-1, Nebraska-Omaha 17-10-0, Minnesota-Duluth 14-10-2, North Dakota 15-11-1, Colorado College 7-16-3, Miami 4-20-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
Friday, Feb. 11
Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Denver
Saturday, Feb. 12
Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Denver
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;23;15;3;49
St. Cloud;23;13;1;47
Minot;21;20;1;43
Aberdeen;20;17;3;43
North Iowa;19;16;5;43
Bismarck;15;22;3;33
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;28;11;2;58
Maryland;23;8;8;54
Johnstown;22;13;4;48
Northeast;22;18;1;45
Jamestown;20;17;3;43
Maine;11;21;4;26
Danbury;9;26;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;27;14;2;56
Springfield;26;10;3;55
Anchorage;21;13;4;46
Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43
Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41
Chippewa;19;20;2;40
Janesville;19;19;1;39
Kenai River;10;28;5;25
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;25;11;3;53
Lone Star;25;10;7;53
Odessa;22;15;4;48
Wichita Falls;19;14;7;45
Corpus Christi;20;19;2;42
Shreveport;18;14;5;41
Amarillo;19;18;2;40
El Paso;13;23;3;29
Thursday, Feb. 10
Maryland at Northeast
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Friday, Feb. 11
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Danbury at Jamestown
Maine at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Anchorage at Springfield
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Lone Star
Amarillo at New Mexico
Saturday, Feb. 12
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Johnstown
Danbury at Jamestown
Anchorage at Springfield
Janesville at Chippewa
Austin at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Amarillo at New Mexico
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, Feb. 13
Anchorage at Springfield
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College hockey
University of Mary 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 1
College softball
Dakota Wesleyan 13, University of Mary 6
Valley City State 16, Dakota Wesleyan 0