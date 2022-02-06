 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Scores: Feb. 7

  • 0

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, BOTTINEAU 1

U-Mary;1;2;0;--;3

DCB;0;1;0;--;1

First period: 1. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Kyler Moore, Zach Garrett), 16:24.

Second period: 2. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Justin Ohnstad), 2:48. 3. U-Mary, Teddy Lillico (Dropik), 6:00. 4. DCB, Geoff Dick (Phil Parisien, Blake Carpenter), 19:30.

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 12-11-17—40. DCB – Jordan Berchiminsky 16-10-14—40.

Penalties: U-Mary – 9 for 21 minutes. DCB – 9 for 24 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 27-4-1-2; Dakota College-Bottineau 14-7-1-3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

People are also reading…

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 13, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6

At Minot

DWU;040;027;0;--;13;17;2

U-Mary;201;012;0;--;6;11;2

Meghan Daffern, Alyssa Burke (5) and Reagan Grossi. Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (7) and Madison Wszolek. W--Daffnern. L--Evans. Save--Burke.

Statistics: Dakota Wesleyan -- McKinnely Mull 2-5 2B, 2 RBI, R; Tianna Boone 2-3 2 R; Adriana Thompson 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Aubrey Garbarek 4-5 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI; Daffern 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO. University of Mary -- Eryn De Jonge 2-5 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Haley Berube 3-5 3B, 2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-4; Kennedy Cowart 1-3 R, BB; Sariah Perez 1-2 3 RBI, BB; Madison Wszolek 1-4 2B, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 1-2; Brooke McClure 1-1 R, BB; Evans 6 1/3 IP, 13 H, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.

Records: Dakota Wesleyan 1-3; University of Mary 0-4.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;12-1;13-1

Century;12-2;13-2

Bismarck;113-3;13-3

Legacy;9-7;9-8

St. Mary’s;7-6;8-6

Mandan;8-7;8-8

Dickinson;7-8;8-8

Jamestown;5-8;6-8

Williston;4-12;4-12

Turtle Mountain;3-12;4-12

Watford City;0-15;0-16

Monday, Feb. 7

St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain

Legacy at Minot

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Century at Jamestown

Dickinson at Mandan

Watford City at St. Mary’s

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;13-0;14-0

Minot;11-2;11-2

Bismarck;11-3;11-3

Legacy;9-5;10-5

Jamestown;8-5;9-5

Mandan;8-6;8-7

St. Mary’s;2-10;3-10

Turtle Mountain;2-12;3-12

Watford City;1-11;2-13

Dickinson;1-12;3-12

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Dickinson at Mandan

Watford City at St. Mary’s

Jamestown at Century

Legacy at Minot

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;38;12;3;0;1;0;0

North Dakota;;33;10;4;1;0;1;1

Western Michigan;;32;10;5;0;1;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;25;7;5;2;0;1;1

St. Cloud State;;19;5;6;1;1;2;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;5;9;0;2;0;0

Colorado College;;14;4;10;1;0;2;0

Miami;;6;1;14;1;0;1;1

Overall records: Denver 20-5-1, Western Michigan 19-6-0, St. Cloud State 14-9-1, Nebraska-Omaha 17-10-0, Minnesota-Duluth 14-10-2, North Dakota 15-11-1, Colorado College 7-16-3, Miami 4-20-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

Friday, Feb. 11

Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State

Minnesota-Duluth at Denver

Saturday, Feb. 12

Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State

Minnesota-Duluth at Denver

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;23;15;3;49

St. Cloud;23;13;1;47

Minot;21;20;1;43

Aberdeen;20;17;3;43

North Iowa;19;16;5;43

Bismarck;15;22;3;33

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;28;11;2;58

Maryland;23;8;8;54

Johnstown;22;13;4;48

Northeast;22;18;1;45

Jamestown;20;17;3;43

Maine;11;21;4;26

Danbury;9;26;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;27;14;2;56

Springfield;26;10;3;55

Anchorage;21;13;4;46

Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43

Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41

Chippewa;19;20;2;40

Janesville;19;19;1;39

Kenai River;10;28;5;25

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;25;11;3;53

Lone Star;25;10;7;53

Odessa;22;15;4;48

Wichita Falls;19;14;7;45

Corpus Christi;20;19;2;42

Shreveport;18;14;5;41

Amarillo;19;18;2;40

El Paso;13;23;3;29

Thursday, Feb. 10

Maryland at Northeast

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Friday, Feb. 11

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Danbury at Jamestown

Maine at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Anchorage at Springfield

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Lone Star

Amarillo at New Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Johnstown

Danbury at Jamestown

Anchorage at Springfield

Janesville at Chippewa

Austin at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Amarillo at New Mexico

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, Feb. 13

Anchorage at Springfield

Amarillo at New Mexico

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College hockey

University of Mary 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

College softball

Dakota Wesleyan 13, University of Mary 6

Valley City State 16, Dakota Wesleyan 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tight game slips away from Mystics

Tight game slips away from Mystics

Two teams have combined to account for Bismarck State College's women's basketball team's four losses this season. The first, understandably, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News