Area Scores: Feb. 7

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, BOTTINEAU 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 13, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6

At Minot

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 8

GIRLS

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.