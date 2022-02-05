Area Scores: Feb. 6

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
U-MARY 55, BEMIDJI STATE 53
U-Mary;29;26;--;55
Bemidji State;20;33;--;53
U-MARY – Davids Atelbauers 10, Kai Huntsberry 4, Kam Warrens 3, Gertautas Urbonavicius 18, Lucas Mayer 9, Matthew Johnson 3, Jacob Jackson 4, Veljko Radakovic 4. Totals: 20-52 FG, 7-9 FT, 13 fouls (Huntsberry), 29 rebounds (Mayer 6). Three-pointers: 8-20 (Atelbauers 2, Urbonavicius 4, Johnson 1, Jackson 1).
BEMIDJI STATE – Mohamed Kone 9, Derek Thompson 8, Travis Bianco 13, John Sutherland 14, Dalton Albrecht 5, Cody Landwehr 1, Jayce Lowman 3. Totals: 21-53 FG, 5-9 FT, 12 fouls (Thompson), 39 rebounds (Sutherland 9). Three-pointers: 6-19 (Kone 1, Thompson 1, Bianco 3, Lowman 1).
Records: U-Mary 8-14, 7-10 NSIC; Bemidji State 7-14, 4-13 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
BEMIDJI STATE 66, U-MARY 63
U-Mary;15;34;50;63
Bemidji State;19;31;54;66
U-MARY – Lexie Schneider 35, Megan Voit 6, Carly Kottsick 5, Macy Williams 4, Ryleigh Wacha 3, Reese Wishart 6, Addison Rozell 4. Totals: 27-60 FG, 6-9 FT, 11 fouls, 35 rebounds (Schneider 13). Three-pointers: 3-14 (Voit 2, Kottsick 1).
BEMIDJI STATE – Trinity Yoder 21, Rachael Heittola 21, Coley Rezabek 7, Brooklyn Bachmann 7, Sydney Zerr 3, Jana Swanson 4, Claire Wolhowe 3. Totals: 25-53 FG, 13-15 FT, 12 fouls (Swanson), 28 rebounds (Heittola 8). Three-pointers: 3-15 (Rezabek 1, Zerr 1, Wolhowe 1).
Records: U-Mary 12-14, 6-11 NSIC; Bemidji State 13-8, 11-6 NSIC.
BISMARCK STATE 86, UNITED TRIBES 55
United Tribes;12;20;36;55
Bismarck State;26;41;72;86
UNITED TRIBES – Amaya Ramsey 9, Sandie Friday 8, Tyleigh Brady 13, Gerika Kingbird 5, Sossity Spotted Wolf 4, Kelanna McClain 12, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 24-71 FG, 5-7 FT, 11 fouls, 43 rebounds (Kingbird 11). Three-pointers: 2-18 (Brady 1, Kingbird 1).
BISMARCK STATE – Kaity Hove 6, Ashton Kinnebrew 18, Reile Payne 13, Jaiden Baker 8, Sam Oech 7, Mandie Picard 6, Astacia Conica 5, Kathrine Fox 11, Sydney Gustavsson 12. Totals: 33-83 FG, 11-15 FT, 6 fouls, 56 rebounds (Payne 8). Three-pointers: 9-26 (Kinnebrew 3, Payne 2, Conica 1, Fox 1, Gustavsson 2).
Records: United Tribes 6-16, 1-15 Mon-Dak, Bismarck State 20-4, 23-4 Mon-Dak.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
LISBON 67, MAPLE RIVER 57
Maple River;15;22;35;57
Lisbon;13;27;50;67
MAPLE RIVER – Caleb Kocka 3, Wyatt Sylling 15, Clay Hovelson 4, Carter Baasch 6, Tee Sylling 2, Evan Richman 27.
LISBON – Rodney Olson 5, Jayden Bittner 6, Caeden Sweet 11, Wyatt Webb 2, Sam Kelsen 12, Caleb Olson 22.
THOMPSON 57, CARRINGTON 44
Thompson;14;30;51;57
Carrington;14;26;36;44
THOMPSON – Tyler Cunningham 8, Karter Peterson 4, Brayden Wolfgram 4, Connor Welsh 16, Jakob Starcevic 11, Kyle Odenbach 14.
CARRINGTON – Lucas Hendrickson 18, Hudson Topp 10, Jack Erickson 4, Grady Shipman 8, Josh Bickett 4.
MINOT RYAN 51, DICKINSON TRINITY 49
Minot Ryan;11;26;39;51
Dickinson Trinity;11;27;39;49
MINOT RYAN – Logan Wentz 2, Brady Feller 23, Ian Johnson 14, Josh Will 2, Connor Reindel 4, Ramsey Walz 6.
DICKINSON TRINITY – Drew Kovash 4, Jake Shobe 16, Aiden Haich 15, Ty Praus 5, Trever Jassek 4, Cade Fitterer 5.
BEACH 67, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 50
New Salem-Almont;9;19;28;50
Beach;14;26;47;67
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Rylen Soupir 6, Dylan Rud 16, Brady Brandt 2, Hadly Erickson 3, Wyatt Kuhn 13, Weston Kuhn 9, Levi Becker 1. Totals: 18 FG, 7-12 FT, 14 fouls (Brandt). Three-pointers: 7 (Soupir 2, Rud 4, Wy.Kuhn 1).
BEACH – Justus Baker 9, Elijah Holkup 2, Kaden Volk 2, Tevin Dietz 4, Ray Steiner 10, Jonas Oech 6, Jimmy Murphy 4, Trey Swanson 30. Totals: 28 FG, 9-11 FT, 17 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Baker 1, Swanson 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE 54, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 42
New Rockford-Sheyenne;11;26;43;54
Drake-Anamoose;16;23;34;42
NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE – Kennedy Demester 20, Kelsie Belquist 18, Mya Cudworth 7, Ava Peterson 5, Kaiya O’Connor 4.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Halie Fletschock 27, Taryn Sieg 8, Aydryen Felber 4, Riley Hauff 2, Jamie Lemer 1.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 81, HAZEN 47
Glen Ullin-Hebron;24;42;68;81
Hazen;17;27;37;47
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Alyssa Duppong 14, Courtnee Soupir 5, McKenzie Gerving 7, Kaley Schatz 26, Tay Christensen 15, MiKayla Schneier 14. Totals: 25 FG, 22-27 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 9 (Duppong 2, Soupir 1, Schatz 4, Christensen 2).
HAZEN – Myah Mosset 6, Makenna Brunmeier 17, Macey VanInwagen 2, Lauren Doll 7, Eliza Herrick 7, Anna Roth 6, Jenneva Ward 2. Totals: 16 FG, 9-14 FT, 19 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Mosset 2, Herrick 1, Smith 1, Roth 2).
DIVIDE COUNTY 39, PARSHALL 37
Parshall;9;17;28;37
Divide County;13;23;28;39
PARSHALL – Ivy Fox 25, Winter Old Rock 9, Emily Fixico 1, Anna Dickens 2. Totals: 15 FG, 7-10 FT, 18 fouls (Fox). Three-pointers: None.
DIVIDE COUNTY – Ella Heide 8, McKenna Hallgren 7, Alissa Haugland 14, Tia Bygaard 6, Hannah Burtman 4. Totals: 15 FG, 6-16 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Heide 2, Hallgren 1).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2, OT
Nebraska-Omaha;0;0;2;1;--3
North Dakota;1;1;0;0;--;2
First period: 1. UND, Riese Gaber (Connor Ford), 7:07.
Second period: 2. UND, Judd Caulfield (Ford, Gaber), 12:16, (pp).
Third period: 3. UNO, Davis Pennington (Tyler Weiss, Cameron Berg), 5:43, (pp). 4. UNO, Kevin Conley (Nate Knoepke, Brock Bremer), 8:39.
Overtime: 5. UNO, Brannon McManus (Taylor Ward, Brandon Scanlin), 2:27.
Goaltender saves: UNO – Isaiah Saville 28. UND – Zach Driscoll 27.
Penalties: UNO – 3 for 6 minutes. UND – 4 for 8 minutes.
ACHA HOCKEY
U-MARY 1, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 0
Dakota College-Bottineau;0;0;0;--;0
U-Mary;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1, UM, Zaste (Ohnstad, Witzke), 17:18.
Second period: 2, UM, Hugelen (Flicek, Witzke), 5:44.
Third period: 3. UM, Moore (Freeman, Lenertz), 19:57, (en).
Goaltender saves: DCB – Berschiminsky 35. U-Mary – Hayden 25.
Penalties: DCB – 5 for 10 minutes. U-Mary – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: DCB 14-6-1-3, U-Mary 26-4-1-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
CENTURY INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Fargo Davies 1392. 2. Bismarck 1155.5. 3. Century 1146. 4. Moorhead, Minn. 992. 5. Dickinson 976. 6. Williston 959.5. 7. West Fargo 879. 8. Grand Forks 786. 9. Jamestown 725. 10. Legacy 642.5. 11. Minot 463. 12. West Fargo Sheyenne 178.5. 13. Grand Forks 102. 14. Mandan 58.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Min (Jaxon Reinke, Logan Hill, Peyton Bartsch, Grant Schaeffer), 1:40.0. 2. FD, 1:43.72. 3. Bis, 1:43.94. 4. WFS, 1:45.02. 5. Cen, 1:47.38. 6. Will, 1:47.40. 7. Moor, 1:47.50. 8. WF, 1:48.56.
200 freestyle: 1. Alex King, Min, 1:48.99. 2. Vaughn Raimo, WFS, 1:52.03. 3. Tavian Nelson, FD, 1:52.30. 4. Joseph Casey, Moor, 1:52.51. 5. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Will, 1:55.33. 6. Benjamin Schaff, Cen, 1:55.72. 7. Blake Nelson, Bis, 1:55.96. 8. Teddy Solensky, James, 1:56.17.
200 IM: 1. Kolden Kringen, Will, 2:01.83. 2. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 2:03.39. 3. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 2:09.31. 4. Conner Harr, FD, 2:11.21. 5. Logan Hill, Min, 2:12.94. 6. Luke Domres, Cen, 2:14.48. 7. Matt Boen, Min, 2:14.95. 8. Caleb Osborn, Will, 2:17.95.
50 freestyle: 1. Grant Schaeffer, Mion, 21.91. 2. Mason Beck, Dick, 21.98. 3. Ryder Myers, FD, 22.23. 4. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 22.46. 5. Thomas Doyel, WD, 22.76. 6. Aiden Carlson, Moor, 22.86. 7. (tie) Alex Steichen, Bis, 22.89 and Tanner Haag, WFS, 22.89.
Diving: 1. Wyatt Hermanson, Min, 462.35. 2. Dawson Wilson, Dick, 434.75. 3. Jaron Coombs, Min, 394.80. 4. Ty Ross, Min, 394.30. 5. Aiden Hoff, FD, 374.10. 6. Vance Kroetsch, Moor, 364.40. 7. Bennett Vatnsdal, Bis, 361.85. 8. Oscar Francis, FS, 343.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Aiden Carlson, Moor, 54.35. 2. Peyton Bartsch, Min, 55.70. 3. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 56.47. 4. Alex Steichen, Bis, 57.36. 5. Zack May, WFS, 58.28. 6. Levi Van Bokern, Min, 58.32. 7. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Will, 58.41. 8. Ryder Myers, FD, 58.50.
100 freestyle: 1. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 48.27. 2. Mason Beck, Dick, 48.46. 3. Tristan Quibell, FS, 49.69. 4. Tanner Haag, WFS, 51.12. 5. Thomas Doyel, WF, 51.14. 6. Tyler Jorgenson, Will, 51.72. 7. Joseph Casey, Moor, 51.80. 8. Alex Prestwich, Min, 51.89.
500 freestyle: 1. Kolden Kringen, Will, 5:02.95. 2. Alex King, Min, 5:07.31. 3. Tavian Nelson, FD, 5:15.13. 4. Teddy Solensky, James, 5:15.48. 5. Braxton Steele, Leg, 5:22.0. 6. Trent Irwin, Dick, 5:25.30. 7. Casey Tuhy, Dick, 5:25.84. 8. Kadin Barth, Dick, 5:29.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Min (Grant Schaeffer, Alex Prestwich, Ryan Hubbard, Alex King), 1:29.10. 2. FD, 1:32.09. 3. Bis, 1:33.06. 4. Cen, 1:33.68. 5. Dick, 1:34.92. 6. James, 1:37.54. 7. FS, 1:38.78. 8. GF, 1:40.36.
100 backstroke: 1. Vaughn Raimo, WFS, 55.83. 2. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 56.41. 3. Blake Nelson, Bis, 56.58. 4. Peyton Bartsch, Min, 57.29. 5. Sam Eggl, Bis, 59.0. 6. Joe Carlson, FS, 59.22. 7. Benjamin Schaff, Cen, 59.70. 8. Caleb Fabian, James, 1:00.43.
100 breaststroke: 1. Conner Harr, FD, 1:00.32. 2. Logan Hill, Min, 1:03.24. 3. Oliver Roongin, Min, 1:03.56. 4. Tristin Quibell, FS, 1:03.90. 5. Garrett Wick, Bis, 1:06.55. 6. Avery Berg, GF, 1:06.66. 7. Sahan Ngodavithana, Moor, 1:07.28. 8. Noah Ayers, WF, 1:08.10.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Min (Peyton Bartsch, Levi Von Bokern, Oliver Roongin, Jaxon Reinke), 3:22.92. 2. FD, 3:23.13. 3. WFS, 3:23.66. 4. Cen, 3:25.01. 5. Will, 3:26.59. 6. GF, 3:28.34. 7. Moor, 3:29.46. 8. Dick, 3:33.51.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
VALLEY CITY STATE 4, U-MARY 3
At Minot
U-Mary;102;000;0;--;3;13;0
Valley City State;001;030;x;--;4;6;1
Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (5) and Madison Wszolek; J.Aiello, M.Hawkins (4) and S.Crocker. W – Hawkins (1-0). L – Evans (0-1). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Saria Perez 3-for-3, double, triple, RBI; Kennedy Coward 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-4; Morgan Diedrich 2-for-2. VCSU – A.Gest 2-for-3, double, R; R.Perryman 2-for-2, double; J.Husband 1-for-4, R, RBVI; Hawkins 1-for-2, R.
Records: U-Mary 0-2, VCSU 1-1.
MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 14, U-MARY 8
At Minot
Minnesota-Crookston;060;035;0;--;14;11;1
U-Mary;000;026;0;--;8;15;1
Thayda Houser, Nicole Deden (6), Kamryn Frisk (6) and Sydney Huwe; Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (2) and Brooke McClure. W – Houser (1-0). L – Chambers (0-1). HR – None.
Highlights: UMC – Alyssa Stillman 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Moreno-Engelbrecht 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Dana Zarn 2-for-5, triple, 2 R, 6 RBIs; Alina Avalos 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Brittney Mengel 1-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Jenna Parfeniuk 2-for-4, 3 R. U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Kennedy Cowart 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Haley Berube 2-for-4, double; Erin Murphy 3-for-4, 2 R; Eryn De Jonge 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs.
Records: Minnesota-Crookston 2-1, U-Mary 0-3.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 4, WINONA STATE 3
At Winona, Minn.
Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, U-Mary, def. Rachel Kelly 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. 2. Beth Murman, WSU, def. Ilona Freitag 6-0, 6-1. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Rina Niehoff 6-4, 7-5. 4. Sara Anderson, WSU, def. Emily Needham 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. 5. Heidi Jacobson, U-Mary, def. Brooke Holloway 7-6, 6-4. 6. Callie McDonald, U-Mary, def. Mikayla Hanson 6-1, 4-6, 7-6.
Doubles: 1. Kelly-Niehoff, WSU, def. Chong-Freitag 6-2. 2. Murman-Anderson, WSU, def. Mohamed-Needham 6-4. 3. Jacobson-McDonald, U-Mary, def. Holloway-Hanson 6-4.
Records: U-Mary 1-0, WSU 2-2.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
ST. MARY’S 28, DICKINSON 25
(Friday)
132: John Richter, SM, dec. Trenton Gillen 11-7. 132: William Lengenfelder, SM, dec. Dawson Richter 5-1. 145: Isaac Felchle, SM, major dec. over Houston Crimmins 14-0. 152: Harrison Grad, SM, major dec. over Zach Booth 18-6. 160: Troy Berg, Dick, dec. Jaxyn Richter 8-1. 170: James Marks, SM, major dec. over Wyatt Raines 20-12. 182: James Bozovsky, Dick, won by forfeit, 195: Jackson Melvin, Dick, dec. Trenton Radenz 4-2. 220: Luke Mavity, Dick, over Nick Windsor, DQ. 285: Jack Weikum, SM, dec. Landon Fichter 5-2. 106: Aidan Dahmus, Dick, major dec. over Carson Mossett 13-1. 113: Gage Giaser, Dick, dec. Jacoby Grimm 11-4. 120: Tyler Heen, SM, dec. Gavin Morel 11-7. 126: Joryn Richter, SM, major dec. over Colton King 12-4.
NAHL
ST. CLOUD 1, BISMARCK 0
Bismarck;0;0;0;--;0
St. Cloud;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. SC, Chase Freiermuth (Evan Murr, Peyton Hanson), 16:16.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Bis – Oscar Spinnars Nordin 34. SC – Ethan Dahlmeir 27.
Penalties: Bis – 4 for 8 minutes. SC – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 15-22-3, St. Cloud 23-14-1.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;23;15;3;49
St. Cloud;23;13;1;47
Minot;21;20;1;43
Aberdeen;20;17;3;43
North Iowa;19;16;5;43
Bismarck;15;22;3;33
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;28;11;2;58
Maryland;23;8;8;54
Johnstown;22;13;4;48
Northeast;22;18;1;45
Jamestown;20;17;3;43
Maine;11;21;4;26
Danbury;9;26;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;27;14;2;56
Springfield;26;10;3;55
Anchorage;21;13;4;46
Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43
Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41
Chippewa;19;20;2;40
Janesville;19;19;1;39
Kenai River;10;28;5;25
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;25;11;3;53
Lone Star;25;10;7;53
Odessa;22;15;4;48
Wichita Falls;19;14;7;45
Corpus Christi;20;19;2;42
Shreveport;18;14;5;41
Amarillo;19;18;2;40
El Paso;13;23;3;29
Saturday, Feb. 5
St. Cloud 1, Bismarck 0
Johnstown 4, Danbury 2
New Jersey 6, Northeast 3
Jamestown 4, Maryland 3, OT
Springfield 2, Fairbanks 1
North Iowa 4, Austin 2
Chippewa 2, Kenai River 1
Wichita Falls 4, Amarillo 1
Shreveport 3, New Mexico 2
Corpus Christi 5, Odessa 2
Lone Star 4, El Paso 0
Minot 4, Aberdeen 3
Thursday, Feb. 10
Maryland at Northeast
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Friday, Feb. 11
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Danbury at Jamestown
Maine at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Anchorage at Springfield
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Lone Star
Amarillo at New Mexico
Saturday, Feb. 12
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Johnstown
Danbury at Jamestown
Anchorage at Springfield
Janesville at Chippewa
Austin at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Amarillo at New Mexico
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, Feb. 13
Anchorage at Springfield
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT
ACHA hockey
Mary 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 91, Midland 76
Mary 55, Bemidji State 53
Mayville State 75, Dakota State 63
Minot State 86, Minnesota-Crookston 66
North Dakota 92, Nebraska-Omaha 67
North Dakota State 73, Denver 65
Viterbo 89, Valley City State 66
Waldorf 77, Dickinson State 73, OT
College women’s basketball
Bemidji State 66, Mary 63
Bismarck State 86, United Tribes 55
Dakota State 86, Mayville State 77
Denver 62, North Dakota State 48
Dickinson State 63, Waldorf 41
Jamestown 81, Midland 70
Minnesota-Crookston 91, Minot State 65
North Dakota 74, Nebraska-Omaha 61
Viterbo 93, Valley City State 75
High school boys basketball
Beach 67, New Salem-Almont 50
Bismarck Legacy 79, Williston 56
Devils Lake 69, Valley City 47
Dunseith 75, Westhope-Newburg 63
Fargo Davies 70, West Fargo Sheyenne 64
Harvey-Wells County 53, North Star 47
Heart River 51, Trenton 50, OT
Jamestown 80, Turtle Mountain 75
Lisbon 67, Maple River 57
Minot Ryan 51, Dickinson Trinity 49
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 68, Barnes County North 58
North Border 68, Lakota 33
Parshall 57, Divide County 45
Rolette 59, Nedrose 45
Rugby 59, Velva 45
Shiloh Christian 78, Washburn 40
South Prairie 67, Glenburn 50
Standing Rock 102, Strasburg-Zeeland 34
Thompson 57, Carrington 44
Towner-Granville-Upham 63, Center-Stanton 36
Warwick 71, Midway-Minto 44
High school girls basketball
Bismarck Century 56, Minot 45
Bowman County 69, Killdeer 22
Central Cass 68, Tri-State 36
Divide County 39, Parshall 37
Fargo Oak Grove 52, Griggs-Midkota 46
Glenburn 49, Velva 31
Glen Ullin-Hebron 81, Hazen 47
Grafton JV 54, Maple River 50
Grand Forks Red River 72, Valley City 39
Hatton-Northwood 55, Nelson County 42
Heart River 55, Trenton 40
Jamestown 106, Turtle Mountain 73
Kidder County 51, Enderlin 31
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 60, Richland 53
Minot Ryan 71, Dickinson Trinity 49
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 61, Ray 18
New Rockford-Sheyenne 54, Drake-Anamoose 42
New Salem-Almont 37, Beach 36
North Star 56, Bottineau 48
Northern Cass 59, West Fargo JV 43
Sargent County 45, Fargo Shanley JV 33
Shiloh Christian 64, Carrington 29
South Prairie-Max 48, Washburn 36
Warwick 66, White Shield 29
West Fargo Horace JV 58, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 29
West Fargo Sheyenne 83, Fargo Davies 62
Westhope-Newburg 78, Dunseith 63
High school boys hockey
Bismarck JV 4, Hazen-Beulah 3
Jamestown 5, West Fargo 3
Minot 6, Dickinson 2
Williston 8, Mandan 1
High school girls hockey
Minot 6, Dickinson 0
Mandan 5, Williston 4
West Fargo 1, Grand Forks 0, OT