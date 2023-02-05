DK Middleton had 17 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals for United Tribes in its 108-96 win over Dawson on Sunday. The Thunderbirds, who host Miles tonight at 7:30 p.m., improved to 11-4 in Mon-Dak Conference play and 17-6 overall. Dawson lost for just the sixth time in 24 games this season.