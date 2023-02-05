COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 108, DAWSON 98
Dawson;51;45;--;96
United Tribes;50;58;--;108
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Charlie Kruer 3, Aidan Fishell 21, Payton Sanders 8, Chris Davidson 9, Walker Doman 15, Joe Mpoyo 10, Damon Gros Ventre 13, David Ajanaku 8, Aleksis Nika 4, Garrett Diekhans 5. Totals: 38-78 FG, Three-pointers: 9-28 (Doman 3, Gros Ventre 2, Nika, Fishell, Kruer), 11-19 FT, 47 Rebounds (Doman 7), 15 Fouls, 18 Assists (Fishell 6), 19 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Nika), 8 Steals (Fishell 3).
UNITED TRIBES -- DK Middleton 17, Jayden Yankton 6, Sylvester Union 4, Jesse White 14, Tristin Davis 10, Teron Sazue 8, Cayden Redfield 27, Jayce Archambault 22. Totals: 40-73 FG, Three-pointers: 16-37 (Redfield 8, Archambault 5, Sazue 2, White 2, Yankton), 12-14 FT, 33 Rebounds (Redfield 7), 33 Assists (Middleton 10), 15 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Middleton, Redfield), 6 Steals (Middleton 2).
Records: United Tribes 11-4 Mon-Dak, 17-6 overall; Dawson 12-3, 18-6.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 74, DAWSON 72
Dawson;21;38;58;72
United Tribes;20;38;52;74
DAWSON -- McKenzie Petersen 4, Michelle Arens 17, Hailee Brandon 12, Sabira Ahayeva 12, Zariah Jenkins 2, Shannon Burton 8, Serena Flatlip 2, Samantha Jenkins 3, Alaina Woods 10, Evelyn Old Coyote 2. Totals: 28-68 FG, Three-pointers: 3-10 (Arens, Brandon, Sam Jenkins), 13-21 FT, 51 Rebounds (Arens 8, Ahayeva 8, Woods 8), 11 Fouls, 17 Assists (Brandon 7), 20 Turnovers, 9 Steals (4 with 2).
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 4, Myona Dauphinais 21, Tiara Flying Horse 21, Kaydence Gourneau 3, TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 3, Gerika Kingbird 12, Kelanna McClain 10. Totals: 27-70 FG, Three-pointers: 12-39 (Flying Horse 4, Dauphinais 3, Kingbird 3, Gourneau), 8-12 FT, 38 Rebounds (Flying Horse 9), 20 Assists (Dauphinais 6), 15 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Flying Horse 2), 9 Steals (Flying Horse 3).
Records: United Tribes 3-11 Mon-Dak, 5-14 overall; Dawson 10-5, 12-12.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6, CARROLL COLLEGE 1
At Minot State Dome
Carroll;000;100;0;--;1;4;1
U-Mary;000;060;x;--;6;11;0
Abby Hanley, Janey Adair (5), Abbie Ammend (6) and Annie Davidson. Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek. W—Eckhardt. L—Hanley. HR—Carroll, Jessica Nimmo.
Highlights: Carroll –Nimmo 1-3 HR, R, RBI; Hanley 4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB; Amend 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB. U-Mary – Erin Murphy 3-4 2B, R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-4 R, RBI; Sariah Perez 0-3 RBIl Devyn Ritz 1-3; Wszolek 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Francesca Villaneda 1-3 RBI; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-3 R; Brooke De Jonge 1-3 R; Eckhardt 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Records: University of Mary 1-2; Carroll College 1-2.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;15-0;16-0
Mandan;13-2;14-2
Minot;13-2;14-2
Legacy;10-5;11-5
Jamestown;7-6;8-6
Bismarck;8-8;8-8
Dickinson;7-8;8-8
Turtle Mountain;4-10;4-11
St. Mary's;3-12;3-13
Williston;2-13;2-13
Watford City;0-15;1-15
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Bismarck at Pierre T.F. Riggs, S.D., 7 p.m.
Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.
Minot at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Watford City at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson, 2:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;15-0;13-2
Minot;13-2;13-3
Legacy;13-2;13-2
Bismarck;12-4;12-4
Jamestown;7-6;8-6
Mandan;7-8;8-9
St. Mary's;7-8;7-9
Dickinson;4-11;5-11
Turtle Mountain;3-12;4-12
Watford City;1-14;2-14
Williston;0-15;0-15
Monday, Feb. 6
Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Williston, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs, S.D., at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Watford City at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Legacy;11-1-1-2;37;12-2-1-4
Minot;9-2-1-1;36;10-5-2-1
Century;8-4-3-0;33;9-7-3-0
Mandan;10-4-1-1;33;11-5-1-1
Jamestown;7-5-1-2;28;8-7-1-2
Bismarck;6-8-1-0;23;6-12-1-0
Dickinson;5-7-1-3;20;7-7-1-4
Williston;3-11-1-0;14;4-14-1-0
Bottineau-Rugby;3-12-0-1;10;3-15-0-2
Hazen-Beulah;1-9-0-0;3;5-13-0-0
Monday, Feb. 6
Minot JV at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Bismarck at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Minot at Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Hazen-Beulah at Legacy, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Jamestown at Bismarck, 3:15 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo North-South;11-3-3-0;42;11-4-3-0
Fargo Davies;11-1-2-1;38;12-2-2-1
Minot;9-3-2-2;36;9-5-2-2
Mandan;10-3-2-2;36;11-3-2-2
West Fargo;7-3-1-2;28;8-5-1-2
Grand Forks;7-6-2-2;27;8-7-2-2
Williston;8-7-0-0;24;9-7-0-0
Legacy-Bismarck;6-7-1-0;20;8-8-1-0
Century;3-6-1-3;14;4-7-1-4
Jamestown;3-13-0-0;9;4-13-0-0
Devils Lake;2-13-0-0;6;2-14-0-0
Dickinson;0-12-0-2;2;3-13-0-2
Monday, Feb. 6
Marshall, Minn. at Fargo North-South, 5:15 p.m.
East Grand Forks, Minn. at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Legacy-Bismarck at Century, 5 p.m.
Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Devils Lake at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Jamestown at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Grand Forks at Century, 5:45 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Williston at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Minot at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Fargo Davies at Dickinson, 12:30 p.m.
Minot at West Fargo, 2 p.m.
Williston at Fargo North-South, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BOYS
Final standings
Team;Region;Overall
x-Williston;9-1;19-2
x-Bismarck;9-1;15-1
x-Century;7-3;14-5
x-Minot;7-3;15-6
Legacy;6-4;14-4
Jamestown;6-4;9-7
St. Mary's;4-6;4-6
Dickinson;3-6;8-9
Mandan;2-8;3-13
Watford City;1-9;1-15
Turtle Mountain;0-9;1-14
x: Qualified for state duals tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Regional tournament at Williston, 9 a.m.
GIRLS
Final standings
Team;Region;Overall
x-Minot;7-0;7-0
x-Legacy;6-1;6-2
x-Bismarck;5-2;5-2
x-Century;3-4;3-4
Mandan;3-4;3-4
Jamestown;2-5;2-5
Turtle Mountain;1-5;1-5
Dickinson;0-6;0-6
x: Qualified for state duals tournament.
Friday, Feb. 10
Regional tournament at Williston, 10 a.m.
ACHA MEN’S HOCKEY
DIVISION II RANKINGS
Through Thursday, Jan. 26
1. University of Mary
2. Lindenwood
3. Montana State
4. St. Thomas
5. Liberty
6. Concordia-Wisconsin
7. Florida Gulf Coast
8. Trine
9. Kentucky
10. Massachusetts-Amherst
11. Utah State
12. Denver
13. Miami-Ohio
14. Weber State
15. DePaul
16. Northeastern
17. Washington
18. Indiana
19. Minnesota-Crookston
20. Ohio
21. Minnesota
22. Penn State
23. Ohio State
24. Iowa
25. Michigan State
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;25;9;7;57
Minot;21;17;2;44
Aberdeen;20;16;4;44
St. Cloud;19;16;5;43
Bismarck;18;17;5;41
North Iowa;18;18;3;39
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;27;9;4;58
New Jersey;25;13;3;53
Northeast;22;14;5;49
Maine;20;15;2;42
Johnstown;19;17;2;40
Philadelphia;17;20;2;36
Danbury;2;34;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;23;13;6;52
Fairbanks;23;16;4;50
Wisconsin;23;15;2;48
Janesville;20;15;7;47
Kenai River;21;20;2;44
Anchorage;18;16;6;42
Chippewa;19;18;2;40
Springfield;19;19;1;39
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;31;6;1;63
Lone Star;26;9;4;56
New Mexico;24;14;3;51
Shreveport;21;13;6;48
Amarillo;20;16;3;43
Odessa;19;17;2;40
El Paso;11;25;3;25
Corpus Christi;9;26;5;23
Saturday, Feb. 4
Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, SO
New Jersey 4, Danbury 3
Johnstown 4, Northeast 2
Maine 4, Philadelphia 1
Springfield 4, Anchorage 2
Fairbanks at Janesville, ppd
Chippewa 6, Kenai River 2
North Iowa 2, Austin 0
Oklahoma 7, Corpus Christi 2
Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Minot 2, Aberdeen 1
Shreveport 5, Odessa 4, OT
New Mexico 4, El Paso 1
Lone Star 3, Amarillo 0
Monday, Feb. 6
Team South vs. Team Midwest
Team East vs. Team Central
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Team Central vs. Team South
Team Midwest vs. Team East
Thursday, Feb. 9
Philadelphia at Northeast
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Friday, Feb. 10
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Philadelphia at Northeast
Maine at Maryland
Springfield at Chippewa
North Iowa at Austin
Lone Star at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Saturday, Feb. 11
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
Springfield at Chippewa
Austin at North Iowa
Lone Star at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Sunday, Feb. 12
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
North Dakota State College of Science 82, Miles 58
United Tribes 108, Dawson 96
College women’s basketball
NDSCS 72, Miles 62
United Tribes 74, Miles 72
College women’s softball
Minot State 8, Dakota Wesleyan 7
Minot State 10, Valley City State 7
University of Mary 6, Carroll College 1