CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Griggs County-Midkota 57, Oakes 37

GCM;12;20;33;57

Oakes;9;23;29;47

GRIGGS COUNTY-MIDKOTA -- Wyatt Spickler 10, Carter Spitzer 7, James Woodstead 5, Kyle Johnson 14, Eli Larson 12, Latrell Rainey 9. Totals: 18-48 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (Spickler, Spitzer, Woodstead, Johnson, Larson), 16-21 FT, 24 Rebounds (Rainey 11), 8 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

OAKES -- Trey Skoglund 9, Roddek Schmit 10, Xavier Vossler 4, Noah Sundby 20, Max Walock 2, Joseph Hein 2. Totals: 17-49 FG, Three-pointers: 9-25 (Sundby 6, Schmit 2, Skoglund), 4-7 FT, 29 Rebounds (Schmit 8), 17 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 59, Ellendale 51

LLM;11;24;40;59

Ellendale;8;20;34;51

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Tate Mart 4, Connor Johnson 10, Max Musland 10, Blase Isaacson 6, Brayan Karlgaard 6, Colton Ness 16, Anthony Hanson 7. Totals: 15-36 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Johnson 2, Isaacson 2, Karlgaard), 24-37 FT, 11 Fouls, 8 Turnovers.

ELLENDALE -- Kade Schimke 3, Riley Thorpe 12, Cole Saylor 4, Levi Reis 3, Anton Geller 16, Mason Molan 11, Jack Bommersbach 2. Totals: 18-43 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (Geller 2, Schimke, Thorpe, Reis), 10-11 FT, 26 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 64, Carrington 49

EKM;17;30;44;64

Carrington;9;20;38;49

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Dylan Carlson 8, Joseph Kramlich 8, Braeden Kinzler 7, Austin Strobel 15, Jacob Nitschke 17, Zeke Barnick 9. Totals: 21-50 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Carlson 2, Kinzler, Strobel, Barnick), 17-27 FT, 30 Rebounds (Nitschke 11), 19 Fouls, 11 Turnovers.

CARRINGTON -- Joshua Bickett 8, Jack Erickson 13, Grady Shipman 7, Hudson Schmitz 13, McCoy Beckley 4, Ryder Bickett 4. Totals: 19-53 FG, Three-pointers: 4-22 (J.Bickett 2, Erickson, Shipman), 7-17 FT, 20 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

REGION 4 TOURNAMENT

Play-in game (Host sites)

Lakota 52, Langdon Area-EM 51

Lakota;13;30;40;52

LAEM;13;30;38;51

LAKOTA -- Zachary Gibson 14, Jaxon Baumgarn 17, Anthony Bullis 2, Landon Sundeen 8, Rider Schmidt 2, Ross Thompson 9. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Gibson 2, 4-6 FT, 13 Fouls.

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jayden Lee 7, Nicholas Kingzett 5, Jack Romfo 4, Cody Amble 14, Rayce Worley 17, Levi Swanson 2, Tanner McDonald 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Lee, Amble, Worley, 8-16 FT, 14 Fouls.

DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT

At Bottineau

Towner-Granville-Upham 68, Nedrose 19

Nedrose;1;6;10;19

TGU;22;42;63;68

NEDROSE -- Keaton Cole 5, Bryson Vannett 5, Izaac Strandlien 3.

TOWNER-GRANVILLE-UPHAM -- Karson Haman 16, Jaxon Nelson 16, Ty Schmitt 12.

Note: Only leading scorers were provided.

Bottineau 55, Rugby 47

Bottineau;10;18;35;55

Rugby;13;18;31;47

BOTTINEAU -- Ryder Pollman 23, Carson Haerer 13, Talor Christenson 9.

RUGBY -- Erik Foster 23, Jacob Ripplinger 8, Rylan Hildenbrand 7.

Note: Only leading scorers were provided.

Westhope-Newburg 76, Velva 64

Westhope-Newburg;26;41;59;76

Velva;15;28;43;64

WESTHOPE-NEWBURG -- Braden Bailey 30, Walker Braaten 23, Will Artz 11.

VELVA -- Preston Kraft 17, Ben Schepp 14, Payton Bodine 11, Kyle Sandy 11.

BASKETBALL POLLS

CLASS A

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (18);21-0;90;1

2. Minot;18-3;70;2

3. Fargo Davies;19-2;56;4

4. Mandan;15-6;26;3

5. Grand Forks Red River;15-6;23;5T

Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7.

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (17);18-2;89;1

2. Fargo Davies (1);19-1;71;2

3. Grand Forks Red River;20-1;56;3

4. Minot;17-4;36;4

5. West Fargo;17-4;11;5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck (17-4), Legacy (15-6).

CLASS B

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Central Cass (16);20-0;187;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3);20-1;174;2

3. Minot Ryan;19-2;149;3

4. Shiloh Christian;17-4;119;4

5. Bowman County;18-2;100;6

6. Sargent County;18-2;88;5

7. North Border;18-2;81;7

8. Ellendale;11-8;45;8T

9. Beulah;17-4;38;8T

10. Thompson;14-6;20;NR

Others receiving votes: Garrison (18-3), North Prairie (18-3), Des Lacs-Burlington (16-5), Standing Rock (18-3).

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

‌WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Bismarck Event Center

‌Main Arena

Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

‌Semifinals

‌Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

‌State qualifiers

‌Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.

‌Championship

‌Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

‌CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

‌WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Bismarck Event Center

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.

‌Semifinals

‌Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

‌State qualifiers

‌Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

‌Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.

‌CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

‌STATE TOURNAMENT

‌At Minot

‌Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

‌Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS HOCKEY

‌STATE TOURNAMENT

‌At MAYSA Arena, Minot

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

‌Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

‌COLLEGE BASKETBALL

‌NSIC TOURNAMENT

‌WOMEN

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

‌Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 82, No. 4 South Concordia-St. Paul 55

No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 81, No. 4 North University of Mary 66

‌Sunday, Feb. 26

No. 2 South Augustana 78, No. 3 North Northern State 67

No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 76, No. 2 North St. Cloud 68

‌Semifinals

‌Monday, Feb. 27

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 76, No. 2 South Augustana 59

No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 100, No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 82

‌Championship

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth (26-3) vs. No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato (25-3), 4 p.m.

‌MEN

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

‌Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 1 North Northern State 65, No. 5 North Minot State 60

No. 4 North Bemidji State 79, No. 1 South Wayne State 71

‌Sunday, Feb. 26

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 72, No. 2 South Upper Iowa 61

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, No. 3 South Sioux Falls 56

‌Semifinals

‌Monday, Feb. 27

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 75, No. 1 North Northern State 69

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 78, No. 4 North Bemidji State 77

‌Championship

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth (23-8) vs. No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead (24-6), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

USCHO POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minnesota (37);25-8-1;987;1

2. Quinnipiac (13);28-3-3;954;2

3. Denver;26-8;909;3

4. Michigan;20-11-3;777;4

5. Harvard;21-6-2;757;7

6. St. Cloud State;19-10-3;727;6

7. Boston University;22-10;725;9

8. Western Michigan;21-12-1;688;5

9. Ohio State;18-13-3;574;8

10. Penn State;20-13-1;527;10

11. Michigan Tech;22-9-4;490;11

12. Cornell;18-9-2;441;13

13. Minnesota-Mankato;21-12-1;426;12

14. Omaha;18-11-3;291;14

15. Northeastern;16-11-5;246;15

16. Merrimack;20-12-1;234;17

17. Connecticut;19-10-3;204;16

18. Alaska;20-10-2;168;NR

19. Notre Dame;15-14-5;155;20

20. Michigan State;16-16-2;119;18

Others receiving votes: RIT 43, UMass Lowell 19, North Dakota 15, Providence 13, AIC 7, Bemidji State 3, Maine 1.

POOL

40TH ANNUAL N.D. 8-BALL TEAM TOURNAMENT

Feb. 16-19

Open A Division

7-8. Hoger's Heroes -- Hoger. 9-12. Broken Oar -- Cariveau. 13-16. Bismarck Elks -- Haugland. 13-16. Lucky's Bar -- Gierke. 17-24. Bismarck Moose -- Fisher. 17-24. Stage Stop -- Whiteman. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Knudtson. 17-24. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 25-32. Bismarck Moose -- Vettel 25-32. Broken Oar Gunshots -- Sandwick.

Open B Division

2. The Stadium -- Howe. 3. Bismarck Elks -- Birdbear.

Open C Division

2. Broken Oar -- Fitzgerald. 5-6. Sidelines -- Wentz.

Women's A Division

2. Lucky's Bar -- Zimmerman. 4. Broken Oar Bombshells -- Perry. 5-6. Powerhouse Bar -- Whiteman. 7-8. Vicky's Sports Bar -- Haider.

Scotch Doubles A Division

3. Mike Huber-Laramie Keplin. 5-6. Cal Haugland-Chase Gunwall. 7-8. Neal Stroh-Adrian Pudwill.

Scotch B Doubles Division

9-12. Dave Faut-Phil Quast. 9-12. Jesse Seibel-Ron Seibel.

Scotch Doubles C Division

4. Jay Miller-John Roberson Kitzman. 5-6. Jerome Jaszkowiak-Melissa Karabensh. 7-8. Robin Jobes-Lee Schmidt. 9-12. James Smith-Tim Sybrant. 9-12. Tyler Bakke-Branden Boff. 13-16. Ross Gardiner-Jennifer Murphy.

Scotch C Last Chance Division

1. Keith Haider-Andrea Haider.

Scotch Doubles C Hard Luck Division

1. Doug Shipman-Josh Schuh.

Note: 451 teams participated in tournament held at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College baseball

UC San Diego 7-14, North Dakota State 1-6

High school boys basketball

Grafton 72, Parker River-Fordville-Lankin 37

Hillsboro-Central Valley 59, Thompson 57

May-Port-C-G 70, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 37

Larimore 61, Cavalier 48

North Border 84, Midway-Minto 54

Region 4 Tournament (at host sites)

Lakota 52, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 51

North Star 69, Benson County 39

St. John 68, Dakota Prairie 49

Warwick 72, New Rockford-Sheyenne 63, OT

District 5 Tournament

Griggs-Midkota 57, Oakes 47

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 59, Ellendale 51

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 64, Carrington 49

District 6 Tournament

South Border 67, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 59, Linton-HMB 55

District 11 Tournament

Bottineau 55, Rugby 47

Towner-Granville-Upham 68, Nedrose 19

Westhope-Newburg 76, Velva 64

District 12 Tournament

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56, Surrey 47

Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, South Prairie 45

Minot Ryan 58, Des Lacs-Burlington 42

District 15 Tournament

Williston Trinity Christian 57, Parshall-North Shore-Plaza 53

Mandaree 69, Alexander 61

White Shield 60, Trenton 52

District 16 Tournament

Divide County 49, Tioga 33

Stanley 78, Ray 28

Powers Lake-Burke Central 75, Kenmare-Bowbells 61