COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 75,LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 72
At Devils Lake
BSC;3837;--75
LRSC;33;39;--;72
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Jaden Hamilton 19, Garrett Bader 5, Deonte’ Martinez 25, Anthony Bertucci 11, Evan Gross 6, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2, Tobias Patton 4. Totals: 30-58 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Martinez 4, Bertucci 2, Hamilton 2, Bader, Tschosik), 5-10 FT, 24 Rebounds (Jayden Bernard, Martinez), 15 Assists (Martinez 5), 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Gross 1), 5 Steals (Gross 2).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 8, Mohand Ammad 12, Mayson Browm 13, Ja’vion Byers 25, Denver Lund 2, Blessed Barhayiga 12. Totals: 29-62 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Byers 5, Brown 3, Ammad), 5-5 FT, 31 Rebounds (Barhayiga 8), 14 Fouls, 12 Assists (Ammad 3), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1), 7 Steals (Ammad 2).
Records: Bismarck State College 9-12 Mon-Dak, 11-16 overall; Lake Region State College 2-19, 3-27.
NDSCS 119, UNITED TRIBES 72
At Wahpeton
UTTC;34;38;---;72
NDSCS;65;34;--;119
UNITED TRIBES — DK Middleton 9, Sylvester Union 13, Jesse White 12, Cayden Redfield 12, Jayce Archambault 6, Famous Lefthand 13, Jayden Yankton 2, Tristin Davis 5. Totals: 27-61 FG, Three-pointers: 7-25 (Union 2, White 2, Archambault 2, Lefthand), 11-19 FT, 23 Rebounds (Middleton 5), 10 Assists (3 with 3), 14 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Redfield), 10 Steals (Middleton 6).
NDSCS — Peyton Newbern 21, Micah Swallow 18, Noah Christensen 8, Agwa Nywesh 15, Detavius Frierson 10, Devin Newsome 16, Kaleb Larson 22, Conal Parnell 9. Totals: 40-70 FG, Three-pointers: 19-35 (Newsome 4, Larson 4, Swallow 3, Nyesh 3, Christensen 2, Parnell 2, Newbern), 20-31 FT, 51 Rebounds (Larson 9), 16 Fols, 21 Assists (2 with 4), 3 Blocked shots (Nywesh 2), 9 Steals (Swallow 3).
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 19-2 overall, 27-3 overall; United Tribes 14-7, 20-9.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 70, LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 58
At Devils Lake
BSC;20;36;54;70
LRSC;12;21;40;58
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Ashton Kinnebrew 15, Katherine Fox 8, Sydney Gustavsson 31, Rozalind Strong 6, Haley Gereau 10. Totals: 25-62 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Gustavsson 5, Strong, Kinnebrew), 13-22 FT, 49 Rebounds (Kinnebrew 14), 11 Fouls, 9 Assists (3 with 2), 22 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Gustavsson 2, Kinnebrew 2), 5 Steals (Gustavsson 3).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE — Brailyn Davis 8, Xarlotte Valledor Fitas 3, Tiziana Huici 24, Ray’ven Robinson 11, Carla Moros 5, Kyla Fitzgerald 5, Iara Navarro 2. Totals: 23-72 FG, Three-pointers: 1-14 (Moros), 11-13 FT, 35 Rebounds (Navarro 11), 17 Fouls, 12 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 13 Steals (Huici 6).
Records: Bismarck State College 13-8 Mon-Dak, 16-11 overall; Lake Region State College 11-10, 19-11.
NDSCS 109, UNITED TRIBES 53
At Wahpeton
United Tribes;0;12;23;53
NDSCS;31;61;85;109
UNITED TRIBES — Amaya Ramsey 2, Myona Dauphinais 16, Mallory Yankton 9, Kelanna McClain 1, LaTayla Pemberton 11, Gerika Kingbird 14. Totals: 20-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-24 (Kingbird 4, Pemberton 3, Dauphinais), 5-7 FT, 22 Rebounds (Dauphinais 5), 18 Fouls, 10 Assists (Dauphinais 6), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Kingbird, Yankton), 5 Steals (Dauphinais 3).
NDSCS — Grace Massaquoi 18, Ivy Fox 14, Quinn Neppl 14, Charity Lewis 18, Arianna Berryhill 13, Nadia Post 7, Jordan Toman 2, Maile Hunt 23. Totals: 42-82 FG, Three-pointers: 6-16 (Neppl 2, Lewis 2, Berryhill 2), 19-26 FT, 59 Rebounds (Hunt 19), 6 Fouls, 20 Assists (Toman 5), 8 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Nepp 2), 7 Steals (2 with 2).
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 19-2 Mon-Dak, 26-4 overall; United Tribes Technical College 5-16, 7-19.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
METRO STATE 10, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
At Denver
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Metro State;204;031;x;--;10;15;0
Joseph Sinclair, Carson Fagan (5), Jared Arnold (6) and Krece Papierski. Jack Slowminski and Carter Stone. W—Slominski. L—Sinclair. HR—Metro, Landon Kelly.
Highlights: U-Mary – Kalem Haney 2-2 2 B, Cal James 1-3 3B; Sinclair 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 4 SO. Metro State – Schultz 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Tyson Garner 3-4 2 R, RBI; Zach Schuler 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kelly 2-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Zach Paschke 2-4 R; Slominski 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Records: Metro State 12-2; University of Mary 3-8.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHWEST MISSOURI 11, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3
At Topeka, Kan.
NWM;900;11;--;11;8;0
U-Mary;001;11;--;3;8;2
Raven DeFrain, Kylee Rockhold (5) and Madison Friest. Hannah Chambers, Jamison Ness (5) and Madison Wszolek. W—DeFrain. L—Chambers. HR—Northwest Missouri, Olivia Daugherty, Aubrey Griffith.
Highlights: Northwest Missouri — Skylar Pieper 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Griffith 1-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Daughtery 2-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Avery Anderson 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; DeFrain 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary — Erin Murphy 2-3; Ariana Retuta 1-2 RBI; Janelle Bergmann 2-2 2B, R; Madson Wszolek 1-2 2B, RBI; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-2 R; Brooke De Jonge 1-2 R; Ness 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 1 SO.
Records: Northwest Missouri 8-5; University of Mary 2-8.
FORT HAYS STATE 9, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
At Topeka, Kan.
U-Mary;000;00;--;0;2;3
FHS;171;0x;--;9;5;0
Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (2) and Brooke McClure. Savanah Egger and Madison Pierce. W—Egger. L—Chambers. HR—Fort Hays State, Loren Beggs.
Highlights: U-Mary — Retuta 1-2; De Jonge 1-2; Eckhardt 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. Fort Hays State — Sarah Tiffany 0-1 R, 2 RBI; Beggs 1-3 HR, 5 RBI; Egger 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Records: Fort Hays State 8-5; University of Mary 2-9.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Main Arena
Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.
Championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
At Bismarck Event Center
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Main Arena
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
State qualifiers
Main Arena
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.
Region championship
Main Arena
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 4 TOURNAMENT
Monday, Feb. 27
Play-in games
Home sites
Game 1: No. 9 Lakota at No. 8 Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 12 Benson County at No. 5 North Star, 6 p.m.
Game 3: No. 10 Dakota Prairie at No. 7 St. John, 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 11 New Rockford-Sheyenne at No. 6 Warwick, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown Civic Center
Monday, Feb. 27
Loser-out game
Game 1: No. 7 Oakes vs. No. 6 Griggs County-Midkota, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 2: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 1 Ellendale, 6 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. No. 2 Carrington, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Region qualifiers
Game 4: Loser of Game 3 vs. No. 5 Barnes County North, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
At Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock High School
Monday, Feb. 27
District Semifinals
Game 1: No. 4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. No. 1 South Border, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 2 Linton-HMB, 20 after Game 1
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Region qualifiers
Game 3: No. 5 Kidder County vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Loser of Game 1, 20 after Game 3
Championship
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:30 p.m., Game 4
DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT
At Bottineau High School
Monday, Feb. 27
Region qualifiers
Game 1: No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 5 Towner-Granville-Upham, 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 4 Bottineau vs. No. 2 Rugby, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 3: No. 3 Velva vs. No. 1 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 12 TOURNAMENT
At Minot Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 27
Region qualifiers
Game 1: No. 5 Surrey vs. No. 3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 6 South Prairie vs. No. 4 Minot Our Redeemer’s, 20 after Game 1
Championship
Game 3: No. 2 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 1 Minot Ryan, 20 after Game 2
DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT
At Mandaree High School
Monday, Feb. 27
Region qualifiers
Game 1: No. 4 Williston Trinity vs. No. 2 Parshall-North Shore-Plaza, 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Mandaree vs. No. 5 Alexander, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 3: No. 3 Trenton vs. No. 1 White Shield, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 16 TOURNAMENT
At Ray High School
Monday, Feb. 27
Region qualifiers
Game 1: No. 6 Ray vs. No. 1 Stanley, 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Tioga vs. No. 3 Divide county, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 3: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 2 Powers Lake-Burke Central, 7 p.m.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At MAYSA Arena, Minot
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Loser-out
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
WOMEN
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 82, No. 4 South Concordia-St. Paul 55
No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 81, No. 4 North University of Mary 66
Sunday, Feb. 26
No. 2 South Augustana 78, No. 3 North Northern State 67
No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 76, No. 2 North St. Cloud 68
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 2 South Augustana (25-4) vs. No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth (25-3), 11 a.m.
No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State (19-10) vs. No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato (24-3), 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
4 p.m.
MEN
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 1 North Northern State 65, No. 5 North Minot State 60
No. 4 North Bemidji State 79, No. 1 South Wayne State 71
Sunday, Feb. 26
No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 72, No. 2 South Upper Iowa 61
No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, No. 3 South Sioux Falls 56
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth (22-8) vs. No. 1 North Northern State (24-5), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead (23-6) vs. No. 4 North Bemidji State (20-10), 7 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;29;11;7;65
Aberdeen;23;18;5;51
St. Cloud;22;18;6;50
Minot;23;21;2;48
North Iowa;22;20;3;47
Bismarck;20;20;6;46
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;31;12;4;66
New Jersey;29;13;3;61
Maine;25;16;3;53
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Johnstown;22;20;2;46
Philadelphia;19;23;2;40
Danbury;2;39;7;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;28;15;3;59
Fairbanks;26;17;5;57
Minnesota;24;15;7;55
Kenai River;25;20;3;53
Janesville;21;18;9;51
Anchorage;21;18;7;49
Chippewa;22;21;2;46
Springfield;21;23;1;43
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;36;8;1;73
Lone Star;30;11;6;66
New Mexico;27;17;3;57
Shreveport;25;14;7;57
Amarillo;23;19;3;49
Odessa;23;19;3;49
El Paso;13;28;4;30
Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26
Saturday, Feb. 21
Minot 6, Bismarck 4
Maine 3, Danbury 2, OT
New Jersey 6, Johnstown 0
Maryland 3, Philadelphia 0
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1
Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, OT
Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0, SO
Minnesota 4, Springfield 1
North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 3, OT
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 1
Oklahoma 4, New Mexico 3
El Paso 3, Odessa 2, SO
Fairbanks 2, Anchorage 0
Kenai River 4, Janesville 3, OT
Sunday, Feb. 26
North Iowa 6, Aberdeen 3
Lone Star 3, Oklahoma 1
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Philadelphia at New Jersey
Thursday, March 2
Johnstown at Maine
Friday, March 3
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Danbury at Philadelphia
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Wisconsin at Springfield
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Saturday, March 4
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Northeast
Johnstown at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Danbury at Philadelphia
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Janesville at Chippewa
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Odessa
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Amarillo at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Sunday, March 5
North Iowa at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State College 75, Lake Region State 72
Dakota College-Bottineau 100, Williston State 53
Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63 (NSAA championship game)
NDSCS 119, United Tribes 72
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State College 70, Lake Region State 58
Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52 (NSAA championship game)
NDSCS 109, United Tribes 53
Williston State 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 42