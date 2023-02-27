COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

‌BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 75,LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 72

‌At Devils Lake

BSC;3837;--75

LRSC;33;39;--;72

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Jaden Hamilton 19, Garrett Bader 5, Deonte’ Martinez 25, Anthony Bertucci 11, Evan Gross 6, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2, Tobias Patton 4. Totals: 30-58 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Martinez 4, Bertucci 2, Hamilton 2, Bader, Tschosik), 5-10 FT, 24 Rebounds (Jayden Bernard, Martinez), 15 Assists (Martinez 5), 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Gross 1), 5 Steals (Gross 2).

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 8, Mohand Ammad 12, Mayson Browm 13, Ja’vion Byers 25, Denver Lund 2, Blessed Barhayiga 12. Totals: 29-62 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Byers 5, Brown 3, Ammad), 5-5 FT, 31 Rebounds (Barhayiga 8), 14 Fouls, 12 Assists (Ammad 3), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1), 7 Steals (Ammad 2).

Records: Bismarck State College 9-12 Mon-Dak, 11-16 overall; Lake Region State College 2-19, 3-27.

‌NDSCS 119, UNITED TRIBES 72

‌At Wahpeton

UTTC;34;38;---;72

NDSCS;65;34;--;119

UNITED TRIBES — DK Middleton 9, Sylvester Union 13, Jesse White 12, Cayden Redfield 12, Jayce Archambault 6, Famous Lefthand 13, Jayden Yankton 2, Tristin Davis 5. Totals: 27-61 FG, Three-pointers: 7-25 (Union 2, White 2, Archambault 2, Lefthand), 11-19 FT, 23 Rebounds (Middleton 5), 10 Assists (3 with 3), 14 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Redfield), 10 Steals (Middleton 6).

NDSCS — Peyton Newbern 21, Micah Swallow 18, Noah Christensen 8, Agwa Nywesh 15, Detavius Frierson 10, Devin Newsome 16, Kaleb Larson 22, Conal Parnell 9. Totals: 40-70 FG, Three-pointers: 19-35 (Newsome 4, Larson 4, Swallow 3, Nyesh 3, Christensen 2, Parnell 2, Newbern), 20-31 FT, 51 Rebounds (Larson 9), 16 Fols, 21 Assists (2 with 4), 3 Blocked shots (Nywesh 2), 9 Steals (Swallow 3).

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 19-2 overall, 27-3 overall; United Tribes 14-7, 20-9.

‌COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

‌BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 70, LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE 58

‌At Devils Lake

BSC;20;36;54;70

LRSC;12;21;40;58

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Ashton Kinnebrew 15, Katherine Fox 8, Sydney Gustavsson 31, Rozalind Strong 6, Haley Gereau 10. Totals: 25-62 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Gustavsson 5, Strong, Kinnebrew), 13-22 FT, 49 Rebounds (Kinnebrew 14), 11 Fouls, 9 Assists (3 with 2), 22 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Gustavsson 2, Kinnebrew 2), 5 Steals (Gustavsson 3).

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE — Brailyn Davis 8, Xarlotte Valledor Fitas 3, Tiziana Huici 24, Ray’ven Robinson 11, Carla Moros 5, Kyla Fitzgerald 5, Iara Navarro 2. Totals: 23-72 FG, Three-pointers: 1-14 (Moros), 11-13 FT, 35 Rebounds (Navarro 11), 17 Fouls, 12 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 13 Steals (Huici 6).

Records: Bismarck State College 13-8 Mon-Dak, 16-11 overall; Lake Region State College 11-10, 19-11.

‌NDSCS 109, UNITED TRIBES 53

‌At Wahpeton

United Tribes;0;12;23;53

NDSCS;31;61;85;109

UNITED TRIBES — Amaya Ramsey 2, Myona Dauphinais 16, Mallory Yankton 9, Kelanna McClain 1, LaTayla Pemberton 11, Gerika Kingbird 14. Totals: 20-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-24 (Kingbird 4, Pemberton 3, Dauphinais), 5-7 FT, 22 Rebounds (Dauphinais 5), 18 Fouls, 10 Assists (Dauphinais 6), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Kingbird, Yankton), 5 Steals (Dauphinais 3).

NDSCS — Grace Massaquoi 18, Ivy Fox 14, Quinn Neppl 14, Charity Lewis 18, Arianna Berryhill 13, Nadia Post 7, Jordan Toman 2, Maile Hunt 23. Totals: 42-82 FG, Three-pointers: 6-16 (Neppl 2, Lewis 2, Berryhill 2), 19-26 FT, 59 Rebounds (Hunt 19), 6 Fouls, 20 Assists (Toman 5), 8 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Nepp 2), 7 Steals (2 with 2).

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 19-2 Mon-Dak, 26-4 overall; United Tribes Technical College 5-16, 7-19.

‌COLLEGE BASEBALL

‌METRO STATE 10, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

‌At Denver

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Metro State;204;031;x;--;10;15;0

Joseph Sinclair, Carson Fagan (5), Jared Arnold (6) and Krece Papierski. Jack Slowminski and Carter Stone. W—Slominski. L—Sinclair. HR—Metro, Landon Kelly.

Highlights: U-Mary – Kalem Haney 2-2 2 B, Cal James 1-3 3B; Sinclair 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 4 SO. Metro State – Schultz 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Tyson Garner 3-4 2 R, RBI; Zach Schuler 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kelly 2-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Zach Paschke 2-4 R; Slominski 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.

Records: Metro State 12-2; University of Mary 3-8.

‌COLLEGE SOFTBALL

‌NORTHWEST MISSOURI 11, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3

‌At Topeka, Kan.

NWM;900;11;--;11;8;0

U-Mary;001;11;--;3;8;2

Raven DeFrain, Kylee Rockhold (5) and Madison Friest. Hannah Chambers, Jamison Ness (5) and Madison Wszolek. W—DeFrain. L—Chambers. HR—Northwest Missouri, Olivia Daugherty, Aubrey Griffith.

Highlights: Northwest Missouri — Skylar Pieper 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Griffith 1-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Daughtery 2-3 HR, 2 R, RBI; Avery Anderson 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; DeFrain 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary — Erin Murphy 2-3; Ariana Retuta 1-2 RBI; Janelle Bergmann 2-2 2B, R; Madson Wszolek 1-2 2B, RBI; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-2 R; Brooke De Jonge 1-2 R; Ness 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Northwest Missouri 8-5; University of Mary 2-8.

‌FORT HAYS STATE 9, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

‌At Topeka, Kan.

U-Mary;000;00;--;0;2;3

FHS;171;0x;--;9;5;0

Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (2) and Brooke McClure. Savanah Egger and Madison Pierce. W—Egger. L—Chambers. HR—Fort Hays State, Loren Beggs.

Highlights: U-Mary — Retuta 1-2; De Jonge 1-2; Eckhardt 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. Fort Hays State — Sarah Tiffany 0-1 R, 2 RBI; Beggs 1-3 HR, 5 RBI; Egger 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.

Records: Fort Hays State 8-5; University of Mary 2-9.

‌CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

‌WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Bismarck Event Center

‌Main Arena

Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain (6-16) vs. No. 1 Century (21-0), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Legacy (12-9) vs. No. 4 Bismarck (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Williston (7-14) vs. No. 2 Minot (18-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown (12-10) vs. No. 3 Mandan (15-6), 8:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

‌Semifinals

‌Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

‌State qualifiers

‌Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 4:15 p.m.

‌Championship

‌Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

‌CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

‌WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Bismarck Event Center

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson (8-14) vs. No. 1 Century (18-2), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) vs. No. 4 Legacy (15-6), 3:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mandan (10-12) vs. No. 2 Minot (17-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary’s (11-11) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-4), 7:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

‌Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 6:15 p.m.

‌Semifinals

‌Main Arena

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:45 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

‌State qualifiers

‌Main Arena

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 12:45 p.m.

‌Region championship

‌Main Arena

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m.

‌CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

‌REGION 4 TOURNAMENT

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Play-in games

‌Home sites

Game 1: No. 9 Lakota at No. 8 Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 12 Benson County at No. 5 North Star, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Dakota Prairie at No. 7 St. John, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 New Rockford-Sheyenne at No. 6 Warwick, 6 p.m.

‌DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

‌At Jamestown Civic Center

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Loser-out game

Game 1: No. 7 Oakes vs. No. 6 Griggs County-Midkota, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 2: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 1 Ellendale, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. No. 2 Carrington, 7:30 p.m.

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

‌Region qualifiers

Game 4: Loser of Game 3 vs. No. 5 Barnes County North, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 6 p.m.

‌Championship

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

‌DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

‌At Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock High School

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌District Semifinals

Game 1: No. 4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. No. 1 South Border, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 2 Linton-HMB, 20 after Game 1

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

‌Region qualifiers

Game 3: No. 5 Kidder County vs. Loser of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. Loser of Game 1, 20 after Game 3

‌Championship

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:30 p.m., Game 4

‌DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT

‌At Bottineau High School

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Region qualifiers

Game 1: No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 5 Towner-Granville-Upham, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Bottineau vs. No. 2 Rugby, 5:30 p.m.

‌Championship

Game 3: No. 3 Velva vs. No. 1 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

‌DISTRICT 12 TOURNAMENT

‌At Minot Auditorium

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Region qualifiers

Game 1: No. 5 Surrey vs. No. 3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 6 South Prairie vs. No. 4 Minot Our Redeemer’s, 20 after Game 1

‌Championship

Game 3: No. 2 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 1 Minot Ryan, 20 after Game 2

‌DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT

‌At Mandaree High School

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Region qualifiers

Game 1: No. 4 Williston Trinity vs. No. 2 Parshall-North Shore-Plaza, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Mandaree vs. No. 5 Alexander, 5:30 p.m.

‌Championship

Game 3: No. 3 Trenton vs. No. 1 White Shield, 7 p.m.

‌DISTRICT 16 TOURNAMENT

‌At Ray High School

‌Monday, Feb. 27

‌Region qualifiers

Game 1: No. 6 Ray vs. No. 1 Stanley, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Tioga vs. No. 3 Divide county, 5:30 p.m.

‌Championship

Game 3: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 2 Powers Lake-Burke Central, 7 p.m.

‌CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

‌STATE TOURNAMENT

‌At Minot

‌Thursday, March 2

Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

‌Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

‌HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

‌STATE TOURNAMENT

‌At MAYSA Arena, Minot

‌Thursday, March 2

‌Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Century (7-10-2-4) vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies (18-2-2-1), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Minot (11-6-2-2) vs. No. 4 West Fargo (13-6-1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks (10-9-2-2) vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South (16-4-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck (10-9-3-0) vs. No. 3 Mandan (14-5-2-2), 7:45 p.m.

‌Friday, March 3

‌Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

‌Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:45 p.m.

‌Saturday, March 4

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 12:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 p.m. (championship)

‌COLLEGE BASKETBALL

‌NSIC TOURNAMENT

‌WOMEN

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

‌Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth 82, No. 4 South Concordia-St. Paul 55

No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato 81, No. 4 North University of Mary 66

‌Sunday, Feb. 26

No. 2 South Augustana 78, No. 3 North Northern State 67

No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State 76, No. 2 North St. Cloud 68

‌Semifinals

‌Monday, Feb. 27

No. 2 South Augustana (25-4) vs. No. 1 North Minnesota-Duluth (25-3), 11 a.m.

No. 3 South Southwest Minnesota State (19-10) vs. No. 1 South Minnesota State-Mankato (24-3), 1:30 p.m.

‌Championship

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

4 p.m.

‌MEN

‌Quarterfinals

‌At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

‌Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 1 North Northern State 65, No. 5 North Minot State 60

No. 4 North Bemidji State 79, No. 1 South Wayne State 71

‌Sunday, Feb. 26

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth 72, No. 2 South Upper Iowa 61

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, No. 3 South Sioux Falls 56

‌Semifinals

‌Monday, Feb. 27

No. 3 North Minnesota-Duluth (22-8) vs. No. 1 North Northern State (24-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Minnesota State-Moorhead (23-6) vs. No. 4 North Bemidji State (20-10), 7 p.m.

‌Championship

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

7 p.m.

‌NAHL

‌STANDINGS

‌

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;29;11;7;65

Aberdeen;23;18;5;51

St. Cloud;22;18;6;50

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;22;20;3;47

Bismarck;20;20;6;46

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;31;12;4;66

New Jersey;29;13;3;61

Maine;25;16;3;53

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Johnstown;22;20;2;46

Philadelphia;19;23;2;40

Danbury;2;39;7;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;28;15;3;59

Fairbanks;26;17;5;57

Minnesota;24;15;7;55

Kenai River;25;20;3;53

Janesville;21;18;9;51

Anchorage;21;18;7;49

Chippewa;22;21;2;46

Springfield;21;23;1;43

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;36;8;1;73

Lone Star;30;11;6;66

New Mexico;27;17;3;57

Shreveport;25;14;7;57

Amarillo;23;19;3;49

Odessa;23;19;3;49

El Paso;13;28;4;30

Corpus Christi;10;30;6;26

‌Saturday, Feb. 21

Minot 6, Bismarck 4

Maine 3, Danbury 2, OT

New Jersey 6, Johnstown 0

Maryland 3, Philadelphia 0

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1

Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, OT

Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Springfield 1

North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 3, OT

Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 1

Oklahoma 4, New Mexico 3

El Paso 3, Odessa 2, SO

Fairbanks 2, Anchorage 0

Kenai River 4, Janesville 3, OT

‌Sunday, Feb. 26

North Iowa 6, Aberdeen 3

Lone Star 3, Oklahoma 1

‌Tuesday, Feb. 28

Philadelphia at New Jersey

‌Thursday, March 2

Johnstown at Maine

‌Friday, March 3

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Danbury at Philadelphia

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Wisconsin at Springfield

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

‌Saturday, March 4

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Northeast

Johnstown at Maine

Wisconsin at Springfield

Danbury at Philadelphia

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Chippewa

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Odessa

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Amarillo at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

‌Sunday, March 5

North Iowa at St. Cloud

‌N.D. SCORES

‌SUNDAY

‌College men’s basketball

Bismarck State College 75, Lake Region State 72

Dakota College-Bottineau 100, Williston State 53

Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63 (NSAA championship game)

NDSCS 119, United Tribes 72

‌College women’s basketball

Bismarck State College 70, Lake Region State 58

Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52 (NSAA championship game)

NDSCS 109, United Tribes 53

Williston State 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 42