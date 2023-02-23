University of Mary defenseman Johnny Witzke has been named the ACHA M2 West Region Player of the Year. The Bismarck High product has 17 goals and 45 assists in 39 games this season. Defensively, the Marauders (34-6-2-1) have allowed 72 goals in 43 games. Witzke is the third straight U-Mary player to win the award after Zach Garrett (2020-21) and Kyle Hayden (2021-22). The Marauders play at Minnesota-Crookston March 2-3 before heading to Marlborough, Mass., for the national tournament March 17-21. The Marauders are the two-time defending national champions.