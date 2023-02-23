HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Grand Forks
Quarterfinals
Grand Forks Red River 7, Jamestown 0
Jamestown;0;0;0;--;0
GFRR;3;1;3;--;7
First period: 1. GFRR, Carson Skarperud (Carter Sproule), :26. 2. GFRR, Luc Bydal, 13:27. 3. GFRR, Michael Coleman (Bydal), 16:04.
Second period: 4. GFRR, Coleman (Bydal, Grant Gardner), 1:24.
Third period: 5, GFRR, Bydal (Coleman, Gardner), 10:24. 6. GFRR, Carter Sproule (Dillon Jackson, Thomas Peterson), 12:24. 7. GFRR, Sproule (Skarperud, Hudson Kilgore), 13:37.
Goaltender saves: Jamestown -- Andrew Walz 10-9-19--38. GFRR -- Jake Jenkins 3-3-6--12.
Penalties: Jamestown -- 1 for 2 minutes. GFRR -- 1 for 2 minutes.
Records: Grand Forks Red River 22-2-1; Jamestown 13-10-2.
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Minot 0
WFS;0;0;2;--;2
Minot;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. WFS, Zachary Moser (Jayden Rogen, Hudson Routh), 16:39. 2. WFS, Routh (Moser), 16:58.
Goaltender saves: WFS -- Riley Swanson 5-11-7--23. Minot -- Blays Ostrom 14-5-10--29.
Penalties: WFS -- 2 for 4 minutes. Minot -- 1 for 2 minutes.
Records: West Fargo Sheyenne 15-10; Minot 17-8.
Fargo Davies 2, Legacy 1, 2 OT
Davies;1;0;0;0;1;--;2
Legacy;1;0;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. Legacy, Marcus Butts, 15:00. 2. Davies, Blake Wiemken (Grant Matter, Colten Spiewak), 15:41.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Second overtime: 3. Davies, Owen Dubois (Ashton Yaeger), 4:00.
Goaltender saves: Fargo Davies -- Gavin Erickson 2-8-5-6-2--23. Legacy -- Tyler Miller 10-8-12-7-2--39.
Penalties: Fargo Davies -- 3 for 6 minutes. Legacy -- 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Fargo Davies 13-9-3; Legacy 17-7-1.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 82, MINOT 71
Minot;39;32;--;71
Century;42;40;--;82
MINOT – Jack Keiser 3, Darik Dissette 38, Aric Winczewski 8, Logan Conklin 9, Jaeger Gunville 7, Grayson Schaeffer 6. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Disette 4, Keiser, Gunville, Schaeffer, 8-13 FT, 14 Fouls.
CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 11, Isaiah Schafer 24, Oliver Jensen 3, William Ware 16, Ryan Erikson 15, Joel Edland 13. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Schafer 5, Jensen, 10-16 FT, 13 Fouls.
Records: Century 20-0 West Region, 21-0 overall; Minot 17-3, 18-3.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Semifinals
Linton-HMB 47, Kidder County 36
LHMB;4;11;29;47
Kidder County;11;13;22;36
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK -- Allie Dockter 10, Jersey Vogel 14, Grace Kennedy 3, Emma Weiser 10, Kaylee Weninger 10. Totals: 16-45 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Vogel 3, Weiser, Weninger, Kennedy), 8-9 FT, 9 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 7, Kylee Rohrich 3, Kennedy Harter 14, Grace Nicholson 4, Taylor Zimmerman 8. Totals: 12-46 FG, Three-pointers: 3-12 (Rath, Rohrich, Zimmerman), 9-16 FT, 14 Fouls.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, Carrington 49
Carrington;22;30;40;49
EKM;10;20;39;55
CARRINGTON -- Kacie Rexin 16, Madison Johnson 6, Haley Wolsky 14, Isabel Wendel 11, Emma Hone 2. Totals: 19-49 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Rexin 4, Johnson 2, Wolsky), 4-5 FT, 14 Fouls.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Reagan Teske 8, Kiara Jangula 13, Mataeya Mathern 17, Libby Mathern 10, Norah Entzi 5, Grace Irey 2. Totals: 20-39 FT, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Jangula 2, Teske, Mathern), 11-15 FT, 10 Fouls.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 99, UNITED TRIBES 93
DCB;45;45;--;99
UTTC;41;52;--;93
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Brendan Redhead 26, Shandon Anderson 2, Connor Trahan 17, Jacob Smith 13, Loukas Triantis 19, Jon Rey Taylor 13, Woodson Baptiste 4, Max Groom 5. Totals: 38-65 FG, Three-pointers: 12-22 (Redhead 5, Raylor 3, Trahan 3, Triantis), 11-17 FT, 46 Rebounds (Trahan 9, Smith 9), 19 Fouls (Anderson 5), 22 Assists (Triantis 7), 24 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Trahan, Anderson), 6 Steals (Trahan 2, Triantis 2).
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE -- DK Middleton 13, Sylvester Union 8, Jesse White 18, Cayden Redfield 5, Cayden Redfield 5, Jayce Archambault 14, Famous Lefthand 20, Tristin Davis 15. Totals: 34-84 FG, Three-pointers: 13-42 (White 4, Lefthand 4, Archambault 2, Redfield, Middleton, Davis), 12-15 FT, 38 Rebounds (Middleton 8), 16 Fouls, 23 Assists (Middleton 9, White 7), 14 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Lefthand), 12 Steals (Middleton 3, White 3).
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 12-8 Mon-Dak, 19-10 overall; United Tribes Technical College 14-6, 20-8.
DAWSON 82, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 78
BSC;39;39;--;78
Dawson;31;51;--;82
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Garrett Bader 17, Deonte' Martinez 9, Anthony Bertucci 13, Jayden Berhard 8, Jaden Hamilton 17, Evan Gross 6, Zachary Morris 2, Max Tschosik 2, Jacob Prudhomme 2, Tobias Patton 2. Totals: 30-62 FG, Three-pointers: 11-24 (Bader 4, Bertucci 3, Hamilton 3, Martinez), 7-9 FT, 29 Rebounds (Bernard 8), 14 Fouls, 22 Assists (Bader 4, Martinez 4, Bertucci 4), 16 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Gross), 10 Steals (Patton 3).
DAWSON -- Aidan Fishell 8, Walker Doman 4, Joe Mpoyo 27, Damon Gros Ventre 14, Ty Buckmon 8, Payton Sanders 5, Chris Davidson 14, Roniel Oguekwe 2. Totals: 31-64 FG, Three-pointers: 14-38 (Mpoyo 4, Gros Ventre 4, Davidson 2, Buckmon 2, Sanders, Fishell), 30 Rebounds (Mpoyo 8), 15 Fouls, 20 Assists (Buckmon 5), 3 Blocked shots (Ronald Oguekwe 3), 9 Steals (Buckmon 4).
Records: Dawson Community College 16-4 Mon-Dak, 22-7 overall; Bismarck State College 8-12, 10-16.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 89, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 80
DCB;23;37;57;80
UTTC;20;51;73;89
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Sabra Peterson 9, Alexa St. Pierre 3, Koylynn Gulliford 15, Alyssa St. Pierre 15, Jacie Hall 31, Lexie Nelson 7. Totals: 33-72 FG, Three-pointers: 8-23 (Gulliford 3, Peterson 3, Nelson, St. Pierre), 6-7 FT, 51 Rebounds (Hall 13, St. Pierre 12), 11 Fouls, 25 Assists (St. Pierre 8), 23 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Hall 2), 1 Steals (St. Pierre).
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 14, Myona Dauphinais 31, LaTayla Pemberton 15, Gerika Kingbird 11, Kelanna McClain 7, TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 2, Ayonna Haas 2, Kaydence Gourneau 2. Totals: 32-86 FG, Three-pointers: 15-36 (Dauphinais 7, Pemberton 5, Kingbird 2, Pembert-Kingbird), 10-13 FT, 46 Rebounds (McClain 11), 9 Fouls, 25 Assists (Dauphinais 9), 10 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 14 Steals (3 with 2).
Records: United Tribes 5-15 Mon-Dak, 7-18 overall; Dakota College-Bottineau 0-20, 6-23.
DAWSON 57, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 44
BSC;12;21;35;44
Dawson;19;38;46;57
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Anthony Kinnebrew 6, Haley Gereau 9, Katherine Fox 6, Piper Harris 1, Sydney Gustavsson 18, Rozalind Strong 4. Totals: 16-59 FG, Three-pointers: 2-21 (Gustavsson 2), 10-15 FT, 27 Rebounds (Gereau 10), 14 Fouls, 14 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Gustavsson 2).
DAWSON -- Shannon Burton 11, McKenzie Petersen 5, Michelle Arens 143, Hailee Brandon 6, Sabira Ahayeva 11, Samantha Jenkins 6, Evelyn Old Coyote 4. Totals: 20-66 FG, Three-pointers: 3-18 (Jenkins 2, Ahayeva), 14-16 FT, 45 Rebounds (Ahayeva 11), 15 Fouls, 11 Assists (3 with 3), 13 Turnovers, 3 Steals (3 with 1).
Records: Dawson Community College 13-7 Mon-Dak, 15-14 overall; Bismarck State College 12-8, 15-11.
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College men’s basketball
Dawson 82, Bismarck State College 78
North Dakota State 73, St. Thomas 64
Dakota College-Bottineau 99, United Tribes 93
Western Illinois 81, North Dakota 70
College women’s basketball
Dawson 57, Bismarck State College 44
North Dakota State 64, St. Thomas 44
United Tribes 89, Dakota College-Bottineau 80
High school boys basketball
Century 82, Minot 71
High school girls basketball
Century 59, Minot 53
Region 2 Tournament
May-Port-C-G 58, Hatton-Northwood 45 (third place)
Thompson 49, Grafton 35 (championship)
Region 3 Tournament
Linton-HMB 47, Kidder County 36 (semifinal)
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, Carrington 49 (semifinal)
Region 4 Tournament
New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 35 (third place)
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, North Prairie 42 (championship)
Region 5 Tournament
Central McLean 67, Washurn 20 (third place)
Garrison 70, Shiloh Christian 58 (championship)
Region 6 Tournament
Bottineau 60, South Prairie-Max 34 (third place)
Rugby 48, Minot Our Redeemer’s 41 (championship)
Region 7 Tournament
Beulah 57, Glen Ullin-Hebron 53 (third place)
Bowman County 70, Grant County-Mott-Regent 55 (championship)
Region 8 Tournament
New Town 47, Powers Lake-Burke Central 41, OT (third place)
Kenmare-Bowbells 63, Tioga 41 (championship)
High school boys hockey
State tournament
Quarterfinals
Grand Forks Red River 7, Jamestown 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Minot 0
Fargo Davies 2, Legacy 1, 2 OT
Fargo South-Shanley 3, Century 2
High school girls hockey
Century-St. Mary’s 4, Dickinson 2