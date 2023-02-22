HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

in Grand Forks

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Minot vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Legacy vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Century, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Placement games

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1:15 p.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place

State championship

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Region 1

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

Championships

Friday, Feb. 24

#1 Central Cass (19-3) vs. #2 Northern Cass (18-4), 7:30 p.m., Championship

#3 Kindred (14-8) vs. #4 Sargent County (15-7), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

#1 Thompson (21-2) vs. #2 Grafton (16-7), 7:30 p.m., Championship

#3 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (19-4) vs. #5 Hatton-Northwood (17-6), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 23

D6#1 Kidder County (18-3) vs. D6#3 Linton-HMB (13-9), 6 p.m.

D5#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (17-5) vs. D5#3 Carrington (17-5), 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Friday, Feb. 24

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game: Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2, 6 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake Sports Center

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (18-5) vs. #2 North Prairie (17-6), 7:30 p.m., Championship

#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (16-7) vs. #4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (12-10), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 5

At Mandan High School

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

#1 Shiloh Christian (19-2) vs. #2 Garrison (21-2), 7:30 p.m., Championship

#3 Central McLean (20-3) vs. #4 Washburn (13-9), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

D12#1 Minot Our Redeemer's (20-4) vs. D11#1 Rugby (20-2), 7:30 p.m., Championship

D12#2 South Prairie-Max (18-6) vs. D11#2 Bottineau (17-7), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 7

At Dickinson Trinity

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

#1 Bowman County (21-2) vs. #3 Grant County-Mott-Regent (19-4), 7:30 p.m., Championship

#2 Beulah (15-8) vs. #4 Glen Ullin-Hebron (15-7), 6 p.m., Third place

Region 8

At Williston State

Championships

Thursday, Feb. 23

D16#1 Kenmare-Bowbells (21-2) vs. D16#2 Tioga (18-5), 7:30 p.m., Championship

D15#2 New Town (11-8) vs. D16#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central (14-10), 6 p.m., Third place

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

WOMEN

First round

Tuesday, Feb. 21

S#3 Southwest Minnesota State 83, N#6 Minnesota-Crookston 66

Wednesday, Feb. 22

N#3 Northern State 63, S#6 Upper Iowa 49

S#4 Concordia-St. Paul 62, N#5 Minnesota State-Moorhead 50

Friday, Feb. 24

at Stewart Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

S#5 Wayne State (11-15) at N#4 U-Mary (13-12), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Feb. 25

N#1 Minnesota-Duluth (24-3) vs. S#4 Concordia-St. Paul (14-13), 11 a.m.

S#1 Minnesota State-Mankato (23-3) vs. Mary-WSC winner, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

S#2 Augustana (24-4) vs. N#3 Northern State (18-11), 11 a.m.

N#2 St. Cloud State (17-9) vs. S#3 Southwest Minnesota State (18-10), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

4 p.m.

MEN

First round

Tuesday, Feb. 21

N#5 Minot State 86, S#4 Southwest Minnesota State 85, 3OT

N#3 Minnesota-Duluth 88, S#6 Minnesota State-Mankato 68

S#3 Sioux Falls 85, N#6 St. Cloud State 59

Wednesday, Feb. 22

N#4 Bemidji State 92, S#5 Augustana 88

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Feb. 25

N#1 Northern State (23-5) vs. N#5 Minot State (11-16), 4:30 p.m.

S#1 Wayne State (18-10) vs. N#4 Bemidji State (19-10), 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

S#2 Upper Iowa (16-12) vs. N#3 Minnesota-Duluth (21-8), 4:30 p.m.

N#2 Minnesota State-Moorhead (22-6) vs. S#3 Sioux Falls (19-10), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

4:30 and 7 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7 p.m.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

z-Century;19-0;20-0

Minot;17-2;18-2

Mandan;14-5;15-5

Bismarck;12-8;12-9

Legacy;11-9;12-9

Jamestown;9-10;10-10

Dickinson;8-12;9-12

Turtle Mountain;6-14;6-15

St. Mary's;6-14;6-15

Williston;6-14;6-14

Watford City;0-20;1-20

Thursday, Feb. 23

Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Mandan at Jamestown, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

z-Century;19-0;17-2

Minot;17-2;17-3

Bismarck;16-4;17-4

Legacy;15-5;15-6

St. Mary's;10-10;10-11

Jamestown;9-10;10-10

Mandan;9-10;9-11

Dickinson;6-14;7-14

Turtle Mountain;5-15;6-15

Watford City;2-18;3-18

Williston;0-20;0-20

Thursday, Feb. 23

Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Mandan at Jamestown, 12 p.m.

z-Won regular season West Region title

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;17-1-2-1;59;18-2-2-1

Fargo North-South;14-3-3-0;51;15-4-3-0

Mandan;13-4-2-2;45;14-4-2-2

West Fargo;11-4-1-2;40;12-6-1-2

Minot;10-6-2-2;39;10-6-2-2

Grand Forks;9-8-2-2;33;10-9-2-2

Williston;9-11-0-2;29;10-11-0-2

Legacy-Bismarck;8-8-2-0;28;10-9-2-0

Century;5-8-2-3;28;6-9-2-4

Jamestown;3-17-0-1;10;4-17-0-1

Devils Lake;3-17-0-0;9;3-19-0-0

Dickinson;0-14-1-2;4;3-15-1-2

Thursday, Feb. 23

Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.

Century at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Fargo North-South at Mandan, 5 p.m.

West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;27;11;7;61

Aberdeen;23;17;4;50

St. Cloud;22;17;5;49

Minot;22;20;2;46

Bismarck;19;19;6;44

North Iowa;20;20;3;43

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;30;11;4;64

New Jersey;27;13;3;57

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Maine;23;16;3;49

Johnstown;22;18;2;46

Philadelphia;18;22;2;38

Danbury;2;38;6;10

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;26;15;3;55

Fairbanks;24;17;5;53

Minnesota;23;14;7;53

Janesville;21;16;8;50

Anchorage;21;17;6;48

Kenai River;22;20;3;47

Chippewa;22;19;2;46

Springfield;20;22;1;41

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;35;6;1;71

Lone Star;28;11;5;61

New Mexico;26;16;3;55

Shreveport;24;14;6;54

Odessa;22;19;2;46

Amarillo;21;19;3;45

El Paso;12;28;3;27

Corpus Christi;10;29;5;25

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Janesville 5, Fairbanks 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Janesville at Kenai River

Friday, Feb. 24

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Austin at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Wisconsin

Lone Star at Shreveport

Springfield at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Odessa at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Janesville at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Chippewa at Wisconsin

St. Cloud at Austin

Lone Star at Shreveport

Springfield at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Odessa at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 26

Lone Star at Oklahoma

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

GPAC Quarterfinals

Jamestown 77, Hastings 61

High school girls basketball

Region 1 tournament

Northern Cass 67, Kindred 52