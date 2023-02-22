HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
in Grand Forks
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 12 p.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Minot vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: West No. 1 Legacy vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Century, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Placement games
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1:15 p.m., Fifth place
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place
State championship
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Region 1
At Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
Championships
Friday, Feb. 24
#1 Central Cass (19-3) vs. #2 Northern Cass (18-4), 7:30 p.m., Championship
#3 Kindred (14-8) vs. #4 Sargent County (15-7), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 2
At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
#1 Thompson (21-2) vs. #2 Grafton (16-7), 7:30 p.m., Championship
#3 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (19-4) vs. #5 Hatton-Northwood (17-6), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 3
At Jamestown Civic Center
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
D6#1 Kidder County (18-3) vs. D6#3 Linton-HMB (13-9), 6 p.m.
D5#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (17-5) vs. D5#3 Carrington (17-5), 7:30 p.m.
Finals
Friday, Feb. 24
Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place game: Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2, 6 p.m.
Region 4
At Devils Lake Sports Center
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (18-5) vs. #2 North Prairie (17-6), 7:30 p.m., Championship
#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (16-7) vs. #4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (12-10), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 5
At Mandan High School
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
#1 Shiloh Christian (19-2) vs. #2 Garrison (21-2), 7:30 p.m., Championship
#3 Central McLean (20-3) vs. #4 Washburn (13-9), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 6
At Minot State Dome
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
D12#1 Minot Our Redeemer's (20-4) vs. D11#1 Rugby (20-2), 7:30 p.m., Championship
D12#2 South Prairie-Max (18-6) vs. D11#2 Bottineau (17-7), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 7
At Dickinson Trinity
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
#1 Bowman County (21-2) vs. #3 Grant County-Mott-Regent (19-4), 7:30 p.m., Championship
#2 Beulah (15-8) vs. #4 Glen Ullin-Hebron (15-7), 6 p.m., Third place
Region 8
At Williston State
Championships
Thursday, Feb. 23
D16#1 Kenmare-Bowbells (21-2) vs. D16#2 Tioga (18-5), 7:30 p.m., Championship
D15#2 New Town (11-8) vs. D16#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central (14-10), 6 p.m., Third place
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
WOMEN
First round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
S#3 Southwest Minnesota State 83, N#6 Minnesota-Crookston 66
Wednesday, Feb. 22
N#3 Northern State 63, S#6 Upper Iowa 49
S#4 Concordia-St. Paul 62, N#5 Minnesota State-Moorhead 50
Friday, Feb. 24
at Stewart Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.
S#5 Wayne State (11-15) at N#4 U-Mary (13-12), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
N#1 Minnesota-Duluth (24-3) vs. S#4 Concordia-St. Paul (14-13), 11 a.m.
S#1 Minnesota State-Mankato (23-3) vs. Mary-WSC winner, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
S#2 Augustana (24-4) vs. N#3 Northern State (18-11), 11 a.m.
N#2 St. Cloud State (17-9) vs. S#3 Southwest Minnesota State (18-10), 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
4 p.m.
MEN
First round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
N#5 Minot State 86, S#4 Southwest Minnesota State 85, 3OT
N#3 Minnesota-Duluth 88, S#6 Minnesota State-Mankato 68
S#3 Sioux Falls 85, N#6 St. Cloud State 59
Wednesday, Feb. 22
N#4 Bemidji State 92, S#5 Augustana 88
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
N#1 Northern State (23-5) vs. N#5 Minot State (11-16), 4:30 p.m.
S#1 Wayne State (18-10) vs. N#4 Bemidji State (19-10), 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
S#2 Upper Iowa (16-12) vs. N#3 Minnesota-Duluth (21-8), 4:30 p.m.
N#2 Minnesota State-Moorhead (22-6) vs. S#3 Sioux Falls (19-10), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
4:30 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7 p.m.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
z-Century;19-0;20-0
Minot;17-2;18-2
Mandan;14-5;15-5
Bismarck;12-8;12-9
Legacy;11-9;12-9
Jamestown;9-10;10-10
Dickinson;8-12;9-12
Turtle Mountain;6-14;6-15
St. Mary's;6-14;6-15
Williston;6-14;6-14
Watford City;0-20;1-20
Thursday, Feb. 23
Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Mandan at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
z-Century;19-0;17-2
Minot;17-2;17-3
Bismarck;16-4;17-4
Legacy;15-5;15-6
St. Mary's;10-10;10-11
Jamestown;9-10;10-10
Mandan;9-10;9-11
Dickinson;6-14;7-14
Turtle Mountain;5-15;6-15
Watford City;2-18;3-18
Williston;0-20;0-20
Thursday, Feb. 23
Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Mandan at Jamestown, 12 p.m.
z-Won regular season West Region title
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;17-1-2-1;59;18-2-2-1
Fargo North-South;14-3-3-0;51;15-4-3-0
Mandan;13-4-2-2;45;14-4-2-2
West Fargo;11-4-1-2;40;12-6-1-2
Minot;10-6-2-2;39;10-6-2-2
Grand Forks;9-8-2-2;33;10-9-2-2
Williston;9-11-0-2;29;10-11-0-2
Legacy-Bismarck;8-8-2-0;28;10-9-2-0
Century;5-8-2-3;28;6-9-2-4
Jamestown;3-17-0-1;10;4-17-0-1
Devils Lake;3-17-0-0;9;3-19-0-0
Dickinson;0-14-1-2;4;3-15-1-2
Thursday, Feb. 23
Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.
Century at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Fargo North-South at Mandan, 5 p.m.
West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;27;11;7;61
Aberdeen;23;17;4;50
St. Cloud;22;17;5;49
Minot;22;20;2;46
Bismarck;19;19;6;44
North Iowa;20;20;3;43
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;30;11;4;64
New Jersey;27;13;3;57
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Maine;23;16;3;49
Johnstown;22;18;2;46
Philadelphia;18;22;2;38
Danbury;2;38;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;26;15;3;55
Fairbanks;24;17;5;53
Minnesota;23;14;7;53
Janesville;21;16;8;50
Anchorage;21;17;6;48
Kenai River;22;20;3;47
Chippewa;22;19;2;46
Springfield;20;22;1;41
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;35;6;1;71
Lone Star;28;11;5;61
New Mexico;26;16;3;55
Shreveport;24;14;6;54
Odessa;22;19;2;46
Amarillo;21;19;3;45
El Paso;12;28;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;29;5;25
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Janesville 5, Fairbanks 1
Thursday, Feb. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
Friday, Feb. 24
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Austin at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Wisconsin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 21
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 26
Lone Star at Oklahoma
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
GPAC Quarterfinals
Jamestown 77, Hastings 61
High school girls basketball
Region 1 tournament
Northern Cass 67, Kindred 52