CLASS B BASKETBALL

STATE POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Central Cass (12);19-0;138;2

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2);18-1;124;1

3. Minot Ryan;17-2;107;4

4. Shiloh Christian;16-4;85;5

5. Sargent County;18-1;79;3

6. Bowman County;16-2;70;7

7. North Border;17-2;50;10

8. Beulah;16-3;33;8

8. Ellendale;16-3;33;6

10. North Prairie;18-2;30;NR

Also receiving votes: Thompson (13-6), Des Lacs-Burlington (14-5), Garrison (16-3), North Star (14-6), Standing Rock (16-3).

GIRLS

Final

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Thompson (4);19-2;124;2

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5);19-2;116;1

3. Central Cass (1);17-3;100;4

4. Rugby (2);18-2;99;3

5. Shiloh Christian (2);17-2;94;5

6. Mayville-Portland-CG;18-3;77;7

7. Central McLean;19-2;67;6

8. Garrison;19-2;42;8

9. Bowman County;19-2;25;9

10. Oakes;18-3;20;10

Also receiving votes: Kindred (13-7), Northern Cass (16-4), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5).

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;19-0;20-0

Minot;17-2;18-2

Mandan;14-5;15-5

Legacy;11-8;12-8

Bismarck;11-8;11-9

Jamestown;9-10;10-10

Dickinson;8-11;9-11

Turtle Mountain;6-14;6-15

Williston;5-14;5-14

St. Mary's;5-14;5-15

Watford City;0-19;1-19

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

Williston at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;19-0;17-2

Minot;17-2;17-3

Bismarck;15-4;16-4

Legacy;15-4;15-5

Jamestown;9-10;10-10

Mandan;9-10;9-11

St. Mary's;9-10;9-11

Dickinson;6-13;7-13

Turtle Mountain;5-15;6-15

Watford City;1-18;2-18

Williston;0-19;0-19

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Williston at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

BEULAH 70, BEACH 53

(Saturday)

Beach;9;20;33;53

Beulah;19;34;57;70

BEACH – Justus Baker 17, Elijah Holkup 2, Shem Baker 11, Shawn Murphy 2, Trey Swanson 21. Totals: 21 FG, 7-11 FT, 10 fouls. Technical foul: Swanson. Three-pointers: 4 (J.Baker 4).

BEULAH – Jack Koppelsloen 7, Trae Beauchamp 18, Aidan O’Brien 11, Braylen Schirado 5, Champ Hettich 11, Bennett Larson 8, Tarren Larson 10. Totals: 30 FG, 5-8 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Koppelsloen 1, Beauchamp 1, O’Brien 1, Schirado 1, Hettich 1).

NORTH BORDER 73, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 47

(Saturday)

North Border;18;35;50;73

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan;4;13;25;47

NORTH BORDER – Trenton Cosley 23, Grant Cosley 12, Daniel Dummer 1, Grayson Ohmann 3, Ayden Stainbrook 21, Kyle Thomas 11, Cody Eisenbeis 2. Totals: 24 FG, 20-23 FT, 18 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Stainbrook 2, Thomas 3).

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Sawyer Wanzek 4, Chase Ova 6, Josh Moser 8, Rylen Wick 27, Roper Foerderer 2. Totals: 17 FG, 8-12 FT, 23 fouls (Foerderer). Three-pointers: 5 (Ova 2, Wick 3).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 20

Region 1

At Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

#1 Central Cass (17-3) vs. #8 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson (9-12), 3 p.m.

#4 Sargent County (14-6) vs. #5 Maple River (12-7), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Northern Cass (16-4) vs. #7 Fargo Oak Grove (12-9), 6 p.m.

#3 Kindred (13-7) vs. #6 Tri-State (11-9), 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

#1 Thompson (19-2) vs. #8 Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-17), 3 p.m.

#4 Cavalier (14-7) vs. #5 Hatton-Northwood (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Grafton (14-7) vs. #7 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (11-11), 6 p.m.

#3 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (18-3) vs. #6 North Border (12-10), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

D6#1 Kidder County (17-3) vs. D5#4 Oakes (18-3), 3 p.m.

D5#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (12-10) vs. D6#3 Linton-HMB (12-9), 4:30 p.m.

D5#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (16-5) vs. D6#4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (11-11), 6 p.m.

D6#2 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (13-9) vs. D5#3 Carrington (16-5), 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake Sports Center

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5) vs. #9 North Star (6-16), 3 p.m.

#4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (11-9) vs. #5 St. John (15-6), 4:30 p.m.

#2 North Prairie (15-6) vs. #7 Harvey-Wells County (8-14), 6 p.m.

#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-6) vs. #6 Benson County (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

Region 5

At Mandan High School

#1 Shiloh Christian (17-2) vs. #9 Flasher (7-14), 3 p.m.

#4 Washburn (12-8) vs. #5 Standing Rock (6-13), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Garrison (19-2) vs. #7 New Salem-Almont (5-15), 6 p.m.

#3 Central McLean (19-2) vs. #6 Center-Stanton (5-11), 7:30 p.m.

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

D12#1 Minot Our Redeemer’s (18-4) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (14-8), 3 p.m.

D11#2 Bottineau (16-6) vs. D12#3 Des Lacs-Burlington (12-8), 4:30 p.m.

D11#1 Rugby (18-2) vs. D12#4 Surrey (11-11), 6 p.m.

D12#2 South Prairie-Max (17-5) vs. D11#3 Nedrose (12-10), 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Dickinson Trinity

#1 Bowman County (19-2) vs. #8 Killdeer (12-10), 3 p.m. CST

#4 Glen Ullin-Hebron (14-6) s. #5 Dickinson Trinity (11-11), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Beulah (14-7) vs. #10 Richardton-Taylor (9-12), 6 p.m.

#3 Grant County-Mott-Regent (17-4) vs. #6 Hazen (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

Region 8

At Williston State

D16#1 Kenmare-Bowbells (19-2) vs, D15#4 Trenton (14-7), 3 p.m.

D15#2 New Town (10-7) vs. D16#3 Stanley (12-9), 4:30 p.m.

D15#1 Parshall (14-8) vs. D16#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central (13-9), 6 p.m.

D16 #2 Tioga (16-5) vs. D15#3 Mandaree (11-8), 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

WOMEN

First round

Tuesday, Feb. 21

N#6 Minnesota-Crookston (10-18) at S#3 Southwest Minnesota State (17-10), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

S#4 Concordia-St. Paul (13-13) at N#5 Minnesota State-Moorhead (14-12), 6 p.m.

S#6 Upper Iowa (10-17) at N#3 Northern State (17-11), 6 p.m.

S#5 Wayne State (11-15) at N#4 U-Mary (13-12), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Feb. 25

N#1 Minnesota-Duluth (24-3) vs. CSP-Moorhead winner, 11 a.m.

S#1 Minnesota State-Mankato (23-3) vs. Mary-WSC winner, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

S#2 Augustana (24-4) vs. NSU-UIU winner, 11 a.m.

N#2 St. Cloud State (17-9) vs. SMSU-UMC winner, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

4 p.m.

MEN

First round

Tuesday, Feb. 21

N#5 Minot State (10-16) at S#4 Southwest Minnesota State (16-11), 3 p.m.

S#6 Minnesota State-Mankato (17-11) at N#3 Minnesota-Duluth (20-8), 6 p.m.

N#6 St. Cloud State (10-17) at S#3 Sioux Falls (18-10), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

S#5 Augustana (15-13) at N#4 Bemidji State (18-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, Feb. 25

N#1 Northern State (23-5) vs. SMSU-Minot winner, 4:30 p.m.

S#1 Wayne State (18-10) vs. BSU-AU winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

S#2 Upper Iowa (16-12) vs. UMD-Mankato winner, 4:30 p.m.

N#2 Minnesota State-Moorhead (22-6) vs. USF-SCSU winner, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 27

4:30 and 7 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 2

Singles

1. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Shaelyn Johnson 7-5, 7-6. 2. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Tiannah Gu 6-2, 6-3. 3. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Tia Dykema 6-1, 6-0. 4. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Marissa Burian 6-0, 6-1. 5. Claira Nemmers, MSUM, def. Emily Heedham 2-2, retired. 6. Madison Bell, MSUM, def. Samantha Purpura, UM 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Gu-Bell, 6-3. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Awad, UM, def. Johnson-Dykema 6-3. 3. Burian-Nemmers, MSUM, def. Needham-Purpura 7-5.

Records: Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-3, 0-1 NSIC; U-Mary 1-0, 1-0 NSIC.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;16-1-2-1;56;17-2-2-1

Fargo North-South;14-3-3-0;51;15-4-3-0

Mandan;13-4-2-2;45;14-4-2-2

Minot;10-6-2-2;39;10-6-2-2

West Fargo;10-4-1-2;37;11-6-1-2

Grand Forks;9-7-2-2;33;10-8-2-2

Legacy-Bismarck;8-8-2-0;28;10-9-2-0

Williston;9-11-0-1;28;10-11-0-1

Century;5-8-1-3;26;6-9-1-4

Jamestown;3-17-0-1;10;4-17-0-1

Devils Lake;3-16-0-0;9;3-18-0-0

Dickinson;0-14-1-2;4;3-15-1-2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Williston at Century, 5 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Fargo North-South at Mandan, 7 p.m.

West Fargo at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Century at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

in Grand Forks

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Minot vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Legacy vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Century, 8 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.

Placement games

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1:15 p.m., Fifth place

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place

State championship

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;27;11;7;61

Aberdeen;23;17;4;50

St. Cloud;22;17;5;49

Minot;22;20;2;46

Bismarck;19;19;6;44

North Iowa;20;20;3;43

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;29;11;4;62

New Jersey;27;13;3;57

Northeast;24;17;5;53

Maine;23;16;3;49

Johnstown;22;18;2;46

Philadelphia;18;21;2;38

Danbury;2;38;6;10

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;26;15;3;55

Minnesota;23;14;7;53

Fairbanks;24;16;5;53

Anchorage;21;17;6;48

Janesville;20;16;8;48

Kenai River;22;20;3;47

Chippewa;22;19;2;46

Springfield;20;22;1;41

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;35;6;1;71

Lone Star;28;10;5;61

New Mexico;26;16;3;55

Shreveport;24;14;6;54

Amarillo;21;19;3;45

Odessa;21;19;2;44

El Paso;12;28;3;27

Corpus Christi;10;29;5;25

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bismarck 4, Austin 3

New Jersey 7, Danbury 2

Johnstown 4, Maryland 2

Chippewa 5, Springfield 2

St. Cloud 4, Minot 2

Wisconsin 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Odessa 5, Corpus Christi 1

Aberdeen 6, North Iowa 3

New Mexico 2, Amarillo 1

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2

Oklahoma 3, El Paso 0

Anchorage 8, Janesville 5

Kenai River 3, Fairbanks 2, OT

Sunday, Feb. 19

Maine 2, Northeast 1

Monday, Feb. 20

Odessa at Lone Star

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Maryland at Philadelphia

Fairbanks at Janesville in Fairbanks

Thursday, Feb. 23

Janesville at Kenai River

Friday, Feb. 24

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Austin at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Wisconsin

Lone Star at Shreveport

Springfield at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Odessa at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Janesville at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Chippewa at Wisconsin

St. Cloud at Austin

Lone Star at Shreveport

Springfield at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Odessa at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 26

Lone Star at Oklahoma

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball

Miles 75, Lake Region State 66

NDSCS 69, Williston State 54

College women’s basketball

Miles 72, Lake Region State 63

NDSCS 62, Williston State 44