CLASS B BASKETBALL
STATE POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Central Cass (12);19-0;138;2
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2);18-1;124;1
3. Minot Ryan;17-2;107;4
4. Shiloh Christian;16-4;85;5
5. Sargent County;18-1;79;3
6. Bowman County;16-2;70;7
7. North Border;17-2;50;10
8. Beulah;16-3;33;8
8. Ellendale;16-3;33;6
10. North Prairie;18-2;30;NR
Also receiving votes: Thompson (13-6), Des Lacs-Burlington (14-5), Garrison (16-3), North Star (14-6), Standing Rock (16-3).
GIRLS
Final
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Thompson (4);19-2;124;2
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5);19-2;116;1
3. Central Cass (1);17-3;100;4
4. Rugby (2);18-2;99;3
5. Shiloh Christian (2);17-2;94;5
6. Mayville-Portland-CG;18-3;77;7
7. Central McLean;19-2;67;6
8. Garrison;19-2;42;8
9. Bowman County;19-2;25;9
10. Oakes;18-3;20;10
Also receiving votes: Kindred (13-7), Northern Cass (16-4), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5).
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;19-0;20-0
Minot;17-2;18-2
Mandan;14-5;15-5
Legacy;11-8;12-8
Bismarck;11-8;11-9
Jamestown;9-10;10-10
Dickinson;8-11;9-11
Turtle Mountain;6-14;6-15
Williston;5-14;5-14
St. Mary's;5-14;5-15
Watford City;0-19;1-19
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
Williston at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;19-0;17-2
Minot;17-2;17-3
Bismarck;15-4;16-4
Legacy;15-4;15-5
Jamestown;9-10;10-10
Mandan;9-10;9-11
St. Mary's;9-10;9-11
Dickinson;6-13;7-13
Turtle Mountain;5-15;6-15
Watford City;1-18;2-18
Williston;0-19;0-19
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
BEULAH 70, BEACH 53
(Saturday)
Beach;9;20;33;53
Beulah;19;34;57;70
BEACH – Justus Baker 17, Elijah Holkup 2, Shem Baker 11, Shawn Murphy 2, Trey Swanson 21. Totals: 21 FG, 7-11 FT, 10 fouls. Technical foul: Swanson. Three-pointers: 4 (J.Baker 4).
BEULAH – Jack Koppelsloen 7, Trae Beauchamp 18, Aidan O’Brien 11, Braylen Schirado 5, Champ Hettich 11, Bennett Larson 8, Tarren Larson 10. Totals: 30 FG, 5-8 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Koppelsloen 1, Beauchamp 1, O’Brien 1, Schirado 1, Hettich 1).
NORTH BORDER 73, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 47
(Saturday)
North Border;18;35;50;73
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan;4;13;25;47
NORTH BORDER – Trenton Cosley 23, Grant Cosley 12, Daniel Dummer 1, Grayson Ohmann 3, Ayden Stainbrook 21, Kyle Thomas 11, Cody Eisenbeis 2. Totals: 24 FG, 20-23 FT, 18 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Stainbrook 2, Thomas 3).
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Sawyer Wanzek 4, Chase Ova 6, Josh Moser 8, Rylen Wick 27, Roper Foerderer 2. Totals: 17 FG, 8-12 FT, 23 fouls (Foerderer). Three-pointers: 5 (Ova 2, Wick 3).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 20
Region 1
At Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
#1 Central Cass (17-3) vs. #8 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson (9-12), 3 p.m.
#4 Sargent County (14-6) vs. #5 Maple River (12-7), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Northern Cass (16-4) vs. #7 Fargo Oak Grove (12-9), 6 p.m.
#3 Kindred (13-7) vs. #6 Tri-State (11-9), 7:30 p.m.
Region 2
At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks
#1 Thompson (19-2) vs. #8 Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-17), 3 p.m.
#4 Cavalier (14-7) vs. #5 Hatton-Northwood (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Grafton (14-7) vs. #7 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (11-11), 6 p.m.
#3 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (18-3) vs. #6 North Border (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
At Jamestown Civic Center
D6#1 Kidder County (17-3) vs. D5#4 Oakes (18-3), 3 p.m.
D5#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (12-10) vs. D6#3 Linton-HMB (12-9), 4:30 p.m.
D5#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (16-5) vs. D6#4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (11-11), 6 p.m.
D6#2 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (13-9) vs. D5#3 Carrington (16-5), 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
At Devils Lake Sports Center
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5) vs. #9 North Star (6-16), 3 p.m.
#4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (11-9) vs. #5 St. John (15-6), 4:30 p.m.
#2 North Prairie (15-6) vs. #7 Harvey-Wells County (8-14), 6 p.m.
#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-6) vs. #6 Benson County (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
Region 5
At Mandan High School
#1 Shiloh Christian (17-2) vs. #9 Flasher (7-14), 3 p.m.
#4 Washburn (12-8) vs. #5 Standing Rock (6-13), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Garrison (19-2) vs. #7 New Salem-Almont (5-15), 6 p.m.
#3 Central McLean (19-2) vs. #6 Center-Stanton (5-11), 7:30 p.m.
Region 6
At Minot State Dome
D12#1 Minot Our Redeemer’s (18-4) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (14-8), 3 p.m.
D11#2 Bottineau (16-6) vs. D12#3 Des Lacs-Burlington (12-8), 4:30 p.m.
D11#1 Rugby (18-2) vs. D12#4 Surrey (11-11), 6 p.m.
D12#2 South Prairie-Max (17-5) vs. D11#3 Nedrose (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
At Dickinson Trinity
#1 Bowman County (19-2) vs. #8 Killdeer (12-10), 3 p.m. CST
#4 Glen Ullin-Hebron (14-6) s. #5 Dickinson Trinity (11-11), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Beulah (14-7) vs. #10 Richardton-Taylor (9-12), 6 p.m.
#3 Grant County-Mott-Regent (17-4) vs. #6 Hazen (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
Region 8
At Williston State
D16#1 Kenmare-Bowbells (19-2) vs, D15#4 Trenton (14-7), 3 p.m.
D15#2 New Town (10-7) vs. D16#3 Stanley (12-9), 4:30 p.m.
D15#1 Parshall (14-8) vs. D16#4 Powers Lake-Burke Central (13-9), 6 p.m.
D16 #2 Tioga (16-5) vs. D15#3 Mandaree (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
WOMEN
First round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
N#6 Minnesota-Crookston (10-18) at S#3 Southwest Minnesota State (17-10), 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
S#4 Concordia-St. Paul (13-13) at N#5 Minnesota State-Moorhead (14-12), 6 p.m.
S#6 Upper Iowa (10-17) at N#3 Northern State (17-11), 6 p.m.
S#5 Wayne State (11-15) at N#4 U-Mary (13-12), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
N#1 Minnesota-Duluth (24-3) vs. CSP-Moorhead winner, 11 a.m.
S#1 Minnesota State-Mankato (23-3) vs. Mary-WSC winner, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
S#2 Augustana (24-4) vs. NSU-UIU winner, 11 a.m.
N#2 St. Cloud State (17-9) vs. SMSU-UMC winner, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
4 p.m.
MEN
First round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
N#5 Minot State (10-16) at S#4 Southwest Minnesota State (16-11), 3 p.m.
S#6 Minnesota State-Mankato (17-11) at N#3 Minnesota-Duluth (20-8), 6 p.m.
N#6 St. Cloud State (10-17) at S#3 Sioux Falls (18-10), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
S#5 Augustana (15-13) at N#4 Bemidji State (18-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, Feb. 25
N#1 Northern State (23-5) vs. SMSU-Minot winner, 4:30 p.m.
S#1 Wayne State (18-10) vs. BSU-AU winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
S#2 Upper Iowa (16-12) vs. UMD-Mankato winner, 4:30 p.m.
N#2 Minnesota State-Moorhead (22-6) vs. USF-SCSU winner, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
4:30 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, Feb. 28
7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 2
Singles
1. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Shaelyn Johnson 7-5, 7-6. 2. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Tiannah Gu 6-2, 6-3. 3. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Tia Dykema 6-1, 6-0. 4. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Marissa Burian 6-0, 6-1. 5. Claira Nemmers, MSUM, def. Emily Heedham 2-2, retired. 6. Madison Bell, MSUM, def. Samantha Purpura, UM 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Gu-Bell, 6-3. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Awad, UM, def. Johnson-Dykema 6-3. 3. Burian-Nemmers, MSUM, def. Needham-Purpura 7-5.
Records: Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-3, 0-1 NSIC; U-Mary 1-0, 1-0 NSIC.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;16-1-2-1;56;17-2-2-1
Fargo North-South;14-3-3-0;51;15-4-3-0
Mandan;13-4-2-2;45;14-4-2-2
Minot;10-6-2-2;39;10-6-2-2
West Fargo;10-4-1-2;37;11-6-1-2
Grand Forks;9-7-2-2;33;10-8-2-2
Legacy-Bismarck;8-8-2-0;28;10-9-2-0
Williston;9-11-0-1;28;10-11-0-1
Century;5-8-1-3;26;6-9-1-4
Jamestown;3-17-0-1;10;4-17-0-1
Devils Lake;3-16-0-0;9;3-18-0-0
Dickinson;0-14-1-2;4;3-15-1-2
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Williston at Century, 5 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Fargo North-South at Mandan, 7 p.m.
West Fargo at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Grand Forks at Fargo Davies, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Century at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m.
Minot at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
West Fargo at Legacy-Bismarck, 12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
in Grand Forks
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 12 p.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Minot vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: West No. 1 Legacy vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Century, 8 p.m.
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.
Placement games
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1:15 p.m., Fifth place
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 3:30 p.m., Third place
State championship
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;27;11;7;61
Aberdeen;23;17;4;50
St. Cloud;22;17;5;49
Minot;22;20;2;46
Bismarck;19;19;6;44
North Iowa;20;20;3;43
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;29;11;4;62
New Jersey;27;13;3;57
Northeast;24;17;5;53
Maine;23;16;3;49
Johnstown;22;18;2;46
Philadelphia;18;21;2;38
Danbury;2;38;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;26;15;3;55
Minnesota;23;14;7;53
Fairbanks;24;16;5;53
Anchorage;21;17;6;48
Janesville;20;16;8;48
Kenai River;22;20;3;47
Chippewa;22;19;2;46
Springfield;20;22;1;41
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;35;6;1;71
Lone Star;28;10;5;61
New Mexico;26;16;3;55
Shreveport;24;14;6;54
Amarillo;21;19;3;45
Odessa;21;19;2;44
El Paso;12;28;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;29;5;25
Saturday, Feb. 18
Bismarck 4, Austin 3
New Jersey 7, Danbury 2
Johnstown 4, Maryland 2
Chippewa 5, Springfield 2
St. Cloud 4, Minot 2
Wisconsin 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Odessa 5, Corpus Christi 1
Aberdeen 6, North Iowa 3
New Mexico 2, Amarillo 1
Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2
Oklahoma 3, El Paso 0
Anchorage 8, Janesville 5
Kenai River 3, Fairbanks 2, OT
Sunday, Feb. 19
Maine 2, Northeast 1
Monday, Feb. 20
Odessa at Lone Star
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Maryland at Philadelphia
Fairbanks at Janesville in Fairbanks
Thursday, Feb. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
Friday, Feb. 24
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Austin at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Wisconsin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 21
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Austin
Lone Star at Shreveport
Springfield at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 26
Lone Star at Oklahoma
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
Miles 75, Lake Region State 66
NDSCS 69, Williston State 54
College women’s basketball
Miles 72, Lake Region State 63
NDSCS 62, Williston State 44