COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 4, ST. CLOUD STATE 3, OT
SCSU;1;1;1;0;--;3
UND;1;0;2;1;--;4
First period: 1. North Dakota, Owen McLaughlin (Jackson Blake), 15:55 (PP). 2. St. Cloud State, Jami Krannila (Jack Peart, Zach Okabe), 17:37 (PP).
Second period: 3. St. Cloud State, Krannila (Okabe, Spencer Meier), 7:44 (PP).
Third period: 4. St. Cloud State, Joe Molenaar (Josh Luedtke, Brendan Bushy), 4:06 (PP). 5. North Dakota, Jake Schmaltz (Chris Jandric, Gavin Hain), 5:55 (PP). 6. North Dakota, Riese Gaber (Hain, Jandric), 18:33.
Overtime: 7. North Dakota, Gaber (Blake, Ethan Frisch), 1:26.
Goaltender saves: St. Cloud State -- Dominic Basse 20. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 22.
Penalties: St. Cloud State -- 4 for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 5 for 15 minutes.
Records: St. Cloud State 18-9-2 overall, 10-7-2 NCHC for 34 points; North Dakota 13-13-4, 7-10-2 for 23 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
AT MINOT
LOSER OUT
MANDAN 4, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 0
Mandan;1;1;2;--;4
Bottineau-Rugby;0;0;0;--;0
First period: 1. Mandan, Tukker Horner (Brady Helbling), 2:15.
Second period: 2. Mandan, Rylan Bechtel (Matthew Haider, Cameron Beaver), 16:11.
Third period: 3. Mandan, Horner (Tate Olson, Trinity Anderson), 11:39. 4. Mandan, Horner, 14:22 (EN).
Goalie saves: Mandan -- Dominic Kautzmann 9-6-4--19. BR -- Easton Freeman 12-11-6--29.
Penalties: Mandan -- 3 for 6 minutes. BR -- 1 for 2 minutes.
Records: Mandan 12-9-0; Bottineau-Rugby 4-19-0.
DICKINSON 4, BISMARCK 3, OT
Dickinson;0;1;2;1;--;4
Bismarck;1;1;1;0;--;3
First period: 1. Bismarck, Beau Bitz (Carsyn Sebastian), 16:07.
Second period: 2. Bismarck, Charlie Jerome (Ethan Wood), 2:29. 3. Dickinson, Davin Seibel (Ryker Klaman), 7:45.
Third period: 4. Bismarck, Carsyn Sebastian (Jaxon Hill), 8:03 (PP). 5. Dickinson, Kylar Blotske, 11:48 (PP). 6. Dickinson, Blotske, 11:48 (PP).
Overtime: 7. Dickinson, Kaeden Krieg (Cole Kadrmas), :34.
Penalties: Bismarck -- 9 for 18 minutes. Dickinson -- 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Dickinson 10-11-2; Bismarck 8-16-0.
SEMIFINALS
LEGACY 3, CENTURY 0
Century;0;0;0;--;0
Legacy;0;2;1;--;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Legacy, Marcus Butts (Drew Beasley), 12:23. 2. Legacy, Jameson Johnson (Beasley), 16:25 (PP).
Third period: 3. Legacy, Josiah Will (Matthew Souther), 16:47 (EN).
Goaltender saves: Century -- Hoyt Ubl 8-4-4--16. Legacy -- Tyler Miller 9-11-8--28.
Penalties: Century -- Four minors for eight minutes. Legacy -- Four minors for eight minutes.
Records: Century 15-8-0; Legacy 16-3-4.
MINOT 5, JAMESTOWN 1
Jamestown;0;1;0;--;1
Minot;1;0;4;--;5
First period: 1. Jaxon Bradley (Brock Jones, Mackley Morelli), 6:07 (PP).
Second period: 2. Jamestown, Easton Romsdal (Max Mehus, Brooks Roaldson), 8:42.
Third period: 3. Minot, Easton Panasuk (Jaxson Radke, Aidan Diehl), 2:49 (PP). 4. Minot, Brock Jones (Ben Svangstu, Caelton Eslinger), 8:23 (PP). 5. Minot, Teegan Strand (Radke, Panasuk), 10:17. 5. Minot, Morelli, 14:45 (PP).
Goalie saves: Jamestown -- Andrew Walz 15-16-9--40. Minot -- Blays Ostrom 5-8-5--18.
Penalties: Jamestown -- 8 for 19 minutes. Minot -- 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Minot 17-6-0; Jamestown 12-9-2.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Minot 6, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 2
Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown 6, No. 5 Mandan 2
Game 3: No. 2 Legacy 4, No. 7 Bismarck 1
Game 4: No. 3 Century 4, No. 6 Dickinson 0
Friday, Feb. 17
Loser-out
Game 5: No. 5 Mandan 4, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 0
Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson 4, No. 7 Bismarck 3, OT
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 1 Minot 5, No. 4 Jamestown 1
Game 8: No. 2 Legacy 3, No. 3 Century 0
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers
Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson (10-8-1-4) vs. No. 4 Jamestown (11-9-1-2), 11 a.m.
Game 10: No. 5 Mandan (12-8-1-1) vs. No. 3 Century (12-8-3-0), 1:15 p.m.
Region championship
Game 11: No. 2 Legacy (15-3-1-4) vs. No. 1 Minot (15-5-2-1), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 68, MANDAN 60
Mandan;24;36;--;60
Century;42;26;--;68
CENTURY – Bergan Kinnebrew 29, Eden Fridley 10, Zoie Austin 9, Abby Fosland 9, Ashlyn Buchholz 5, Erika Lee 4, Ziah GreyBull 2.
MANDAN – Jayden Wiest 17, Hailey Markel 17, McKenna Johnson 15, Sarah Helderop 5, Anna Lyles 3, Mya Sheldon 2, Harper Harris 1.
Records: Century 19-0 West Region, 17-2 overall; Mandan 9-10, 9-11.
BISMARCK 58, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 47
Bismarck;31;27;--;58
Turtle Mountain;15;32;--;47
BISMARCK -- Jersey Berg 18, Peyton Neumiller 13, Katie Greff 8, Paige Breuer 8, Raya Rood 6, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 3, Ali Gulleson 2. Totals: 22 FG, 4-8 FT, 17 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Berg 4, Neumiller 3, Breuer, Greff, Johnson-Colbert).
TURTLE MOUNTAIN -- Amya Gourneau 14, Tiyahna Trottier 13, Maddison Patneaud 8, Emberlyn Poitra 6, Irelei Zerr 4, Akealyes Azure 2. Totals: 14 FG, 14-25 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Gourneau 4, Patneaud).
Records: Bismarck 16-4 overall, 15-4 West Region; Turtle Mountain 6-14, 5-14.
MOORHEAD, MINN. 55, LEGACY 45
Legacy;26;19;--;45
Moorhead;25;30;--;55
LEGACY -- Brooklynn Felchle 12, Alyssa Eckroth 8, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Adison Sagaser 6, Halle Severson 6, Jessica Botsford 3, Aliya Selensky 2, Mia Berryhill 2. Totals: 16-61 FG, Three-pointers: 4-15 (Brendel 2, Sagaser, Botsford), 9-12 FT, 36 Rebounds (Felchle 14), 13 Fouls, 7 Assists (Sagaser 2), 24 Turnovers, 1 Block (Felchle), 9 Steals (Sagaser 3, Severson 3).
MOORHEAD -- Grace Perry 14, Kyra Swanson 12, Anna Nelson 10, Lauren Peterson 6, Julia MacAdams 4, Ava Redding 3, Tori Hagen 2, Haley Oberg 2, Annie Horan 2. Totals: 20-41 FG, Three-pointers: 7-14 (Perry 2, Peterson 2, Swanson, Nelson, Redding), 8-15 FT, 20 Rebounds (Perry 8), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Horan 2), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (MacAdams), 17 Steals (Horan 5, Nelson 5).
Records: Legacy 15-5 overall.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
LEGACY-BISMARCK 8, DEVILS LAKE 2
Devils Lake;1;0;1;--;2
Legacy-Bismarck;4;0;4;--;8
First period: 1. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Unassisted), 5:08 (PP). 2. L-B, Hannah McIntyre (Ella Gabel), 9:47. 3. L-B, Madison Flemmer (Ella Hewitt), 14:18. 4. L-B, Alyssa Krikorian (Avary Sick), 15:57. 5. L-B, Ali Arnold (Averie Hanson, Kate LeMoine), 16:08.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 6. L-B, Ava Krikorian (Unassisted), 6:29. 7. L-B, Aspen Eslinger (Av. Krikorian), 6:38. 8. L-B, McIntyre (Av. Krikorian), 10:52 (SH). 9. L-B, Mya Paul (Gabel), 11:19 (SH). 10. DL, Abrahamson (Unassisted), 16:31.
Goaltender saves: Devils Lake -- Mathea Nelson 12-x-x--12, Delaney Parker x-15-9--24. Legacy-Bismarck -- Ellen Orr 9-3-15--27.
Penalties: Devils Lake -- Two minors for four minutes. Legacy-Bismarck -- Seven minors for 14 minutes.
Records: Devils Lake 3-17-0-0 overall, 3-15-0-0 North Dakota League for nine points; Legacy-Bismarck 10-8-2-0, 8-7-2-0 for 28 points.
FARGO DAVIES 3, CENTURY 1
Davies;1;2;0;--;3
Century;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. Davies, Abby Voeller (Leah Meyer, Sage Kracke), 12:50.
Second period: 2. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Kracke, Noelle Lewis), 2:40. 3. Davies, Reganne Silbernagel (Sampson, Allie Emineth), 16:45.
Third period: 4. Century, Avery Matt (Unassisted), 13:47.
Goaltender saves: Davies -- Noelle Lewis 4-9-9--22. Century -- Ellie Horner 6-8-12--26.
Penalties: Davies -- Four minors for eight minutes. Century -- Five minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Davies 16-2-2-1 overall, 15-1-2-1 North Dakota League for 53 points; Century 5-9-1-4, 4-8-1-3 for 20 points.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH 54, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 43
G-M;14;26;34;43
LAEM;21;30;42;54
GRIGGS-MIDKOTA -- Carter Spitzer 15, Eli Larson 8, Latrell Rainey 8, Wyatt Spickler 6, Kyle Johnson 4, James Woodstead 2. Totals: 17 FG, 3-8 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Spitzer 5, Rainey).
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Rayce Worley 15, Nickolas Kingzett 10, Jack Romfo 8, Cody Amble 7, Jayden Lee 6, Tanner McDonald 5, Levi Swanson 3. Totals: 18 FG, 15-26 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Lee, Worley, Swanson).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
FLASHER 47, WILTON-WING 45
Region 5 play-in game
Flasher;7;25;35;47
Wilton-Wing;9;18;35;45
FLASHER -- Taylor Zenker 17, Rylee Fleck 15, Carlee Fuchs 8, Jayden Miller 4, Adison Vetter 2, Olivia Erhardt 1. Totals: 15 FG, 10-17 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Zenker 5, Fleck 3).
WILTON-WING -- Jordyn Thorson 17, Claire Leidy 7, Audrey Oswald 6, Justus Boos 6, Harper Willett 4, Malia Tooke 3, Macey Filipek 2. Totals: 17 FG, 6-15 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Thorson 4).
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
AT MANDAN HIGH SCHOOL
Play-in game
Friday, Feb. 17
Game 1: No. 9 Flasher 47, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 45
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 20
Game 2: No. 9 Flasher vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 7 New Salem-Almont, 6 p.m.
Game 5: No. 3 Central McLean vs. No. 6 Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Semifinals
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Game 8: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
DIVISION II POLL
Team;Points;Previous
1. Central Oklahoma;82;1
2. Lander;80;2
3T. St. Cloud State;64;5
3T. West Liberty;5
5. Nebraska-Kearney;59;3
6. UW-Parkside;57;3
7. Adam State;53;8
8. Indianapolis;47;6
9. Upper Iowa;46;10
10T. Pitt-Johnstown;37;9
10T. Gannon;37;11
12. University of Mary;35;T14
13. Western Colorado;34;T23
14. Fort Hays State;24;17
15T. Ashland;22;21
15T. Millersville;22;13
17T. Mercyhurst;21;16
17T. UNC-Pembroke;21;T18
19T. Augustana;20;T14
19T. Glenville State;20;
19T. Chadron State;20;T23
22. Northern State;19;20
23T. McKendree;16;RV
23T. Southwest Minn. St.;16;22
23T. Drury;16;T23
Others receiving votes: Lake Erie 13, Ouachita Baptist 12, Maryville 11, Tiffin 11, Kutztown 10, Colorado Mesa 9, Central Missouri 7, Belmont Abbey 7, Seton Hill 7, Colorado Mines 4, Minnesota-Mankato 3, Notre Dame 2, Mount Olive 2.
NAHL
AUSTIN 4, BISMARCK 0
Bismarck;0;0;0;--;0
Austin;1;3;0;--;4
First period: 1. Austin, Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Josh Giuliani), 9:01.
Second period: 2. Austin, Giuliani (Salani, Cook), 0:29. 3. Austin, Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Ashton Bynum), 8:26. 4. Austin, Giuliani (Cook, Jack Malinski), 19:58.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 15-7-10--32. Austin -- Trent Wiemken 6-4-8--18.
Penalties: Bismarck -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Austin -- Six minors for 12 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 18-18-6; Austin 26-10-7.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;27;10;7;61
Aberdeen;22;17;4;48
St. Cloud;21;17;5;47
Minot;22;19;2;46
North Iowa;20;19;3;43
Bismarck;18;19;6;42
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;29;10;4;62
New Jersey;26;13;3;55
Northeast;24;16;5;53
Maine;22;16;3;47
Johnstown;21;18;2;44
Philadelphia;18;21;2;38
Danbury;2;37;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;25;15;3;53
Minnesota;23;14;6;52
Fairbanks;23;16;4;50
Janesville;20;15;7;47
Chippewa;21;19;2;44
Anchorage;19;17;6;44
Kenai River;21;20;2;44
Springfield;20;21;1;41
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;34;6;1;69
Lone Star;27;10;5;59
Shreveport;24;13;6;54
New Mexico;25;16;3;53
Amarillo;21;18;3;45
Odessa;20;19;2;42
El Paso;12;27;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;28;5;25
Friday, Feb. 17
Austin 4, Bismarck 0
New Jersey 6, Danbury 2
Northeast 4, Maine 1
Maryland 4, Johnstown 0
Minot 3, St. Cloud 0
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 0
Springfield 2, Chippewa 1
Odessa 3, Corpus Christi 1
North Iowa 2, Aberdeen 0
New Mexico 3, Amarillo 1
Shreveport 2, Lone Star 1, SO
Oklahoma 3, El Paso 1
Janesville at Anchorage, n
Fairbanks at Kenai River, n
Saturday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Danbury
Maryland at Johnstown
Chippewa at Springfield
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen at North Iowa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Lone Star
Oklahoma at El Paso
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 19
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Minot State 18, Newman 10
Sacramento State 5, North Dakota State 3
College men's hockey
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT
College women's hockey
Assiniboine 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
College softball
Charleston Southern 10, North Dakota 5
Dickinson State 10, Saint Mary 6
Jamestown 7, Dickinson State 2
Minnesota State-Moorhead 12, Valley City State 3, 6 inn.
Minot State 6, Bemidji State 5, 8 inn.
Mount Marty 5, Mayville State 1
North Dakota State 5, Southern Illinois 3
Providence 9, North Dakota 1
Tennessee 8, North Dakota State 0, F/6
Valley City State 10, Jamestown 6
York (Neb.) 6, Mayville State 0
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 92, Turtle Mountain 83
Bismarck Century 88, Mandan 79
Devils Lake 71, Wahpeton 52
Fargo Oak Grove 67, Kindred 56
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 81, New Rockford-Sheyenne 26
Hankinson 51, Northern Cass 43
Harding County, S.D. 80, New England 37
Harvey-Wells County 66, Benson County 53
Killdeer 78, Richardton-Taylor 33
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 54, Griggs-Midkota 43
Maple River 62, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 44
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 47, Towner-Granville-Upham 40
Nedrose 66, Glenburn 45
North Prairie 73, Lakota 42
North Star 67, St. John 61
Powers Lake-Burke Central 74, Westhope-Newburg 53
Sargent County 52, Lisbon 45
Stanley 71, Williston Trinity Christian 56
Tri-State 69, Enderlin 66
Valley City 70, West Fargo Horace 56
Warwick 92, Dakota Prairie 37
Williston 73, Jamestown 48
Wilton-Wing 75, South Prairie 54
High school girls basketball
Bismarck 58, Turtle Mountain 47
Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 60
Jamestown 92, Williston 41
Moorhead, Minn. 55, Bismarck Legacy 45
Valley City 58, West Fargo Horace 52
Wahpeton 55, Devils Lake 50
Region 2 tournament
Hillsboro-Central Valley 39, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 35
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 40, Larimore 17
North Border 44, Midway-Minto 24
Region 7 tournament
Killdeer 42, Hettinger-Scranton 40
Dickinson Trinity 57, Beach 43
Richardton-Taylor 56, New England 52
Hazen 59, Heart River 50
High school boys hockey
East Region tournament
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Devils Lake 0, Loser-out
Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo 2, Loser-out
Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo North 1, Semifinal
Fargo South-Shanley 1, Grand Forks Central 0, 2 OT, Semifinal
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 3, Century 1
Legacy-Bismarck 8, Devils Lake 2
Mandan 4, Williston 3
West Fargo 5, Jamestown 0