COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 4, ST. CLOUD STATE 3, OT

SCSU;1;1;1;0;--;3

UND;1;0;2;1;--;4

First period: 1. North Dakota, Owen McLaughlin (Jackson Blake), 15:55 (PP). 2. St. Cloud State, Jami Krannila (Jack Peart, Zach Okabe), 17:37 (PP).

Second period: 3. St. Cloud State, Krannila (Okabe, Spencer Meier), 7:44 (PP).

Third period: 4. St. Cloud State, Joe Molenaar (Josh Luedtke, Brendan Bushy), 4:06 (PP). 5. North Dakota, Jake Schmaltz (Chris Jandric, Gavin Hain), 5:55 (PP). 6. North Dakota, Riese Gaber (Hain, Jandric), 18:33.

Overtime: 7. North Dakota, Gaber (Blake, Ethan Frisch), 1:26.

Goaltender saves: St. Cloud State -- Dominic Basse 20. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 22.

Penalties: St. Cloud State -- 4 for 8 minutes. North Dakota -- 5 for 15 minutes.

Records: St. Cloud State 18-9-2 overall, 10-7-2 NCHC for 34 points; North Dakota 13-13-4, 7-10-2 for 23 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

AT MINOT

LOSER OUT

MANDAN 4, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 0

Mandan;1;1;2;--;4

Bottineau-Rugby;0;0;0;--;0

First period: 1. Mandan, Tukker Horner (Brady Helbling), 2:15.

Second period: 2. Mandan, Rylan Bechtel (Matthew Haider, Cameron Beaver), 16:11.

Third period: 3. Mandan, Horner (Tate Olson, Trinity Anderson), 11:39. 4. Mandan, Horner, 14:22 (EN).

Goalie saves: Mandan -- Dominic Kautzmann 9-6-4--19. BR -- Easton Freeman 12-11-6--29.

Penalties: Mandan -- 3 for 6 minutes. BR -- 1 for 2 minutes.

Records: Mandan 12-9-0; Bottineau-Rugby 4-19-0.

DICKINSON 4, BISMARCK 3, OT

Dickinson;0;1;2;1;--;4

Bismarck;1;1;1;0;--;3

First period: 1. Bismarck, Beau Bitz (Carsyn Sebastian), 16:07.

Second period: 2. Bismarck, Charlie Jerome (Ethan Wood), 2:29. 3. Dickinson, Davin Seibel (Ryker Klaman), 7:45.

Third period: 4. Bismarck, Carsyn Sebastian (Jaxon Hill), 8:03 (PP). 5. Dickinson, Kylar Blotske, 11:48 (PP). 6. Dickinson, Blotske, 11:48 (PP).

Overtime: 7. Dickinson, Kaeden Krieg (Cole Kadrmas), :34.

Penalties: Bismarck -- 9 for 18 minutes. Dickinson -- 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Dickinson 10-11-2; Bismarck 8-16-0.

SEMIFINALS

LEGACY 3, CENTURY 0

Century;0;0;0;--;0

Legacy;0;2;1;--;3

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Legacy, Marcus Butts (Drew Beasley), 12:23. 2. Legacy, Jameson Johnson (Beasley), 16:25 (PP).

Third period: 3. Legacy, Josiah Will (Matthew Souther), 16:47 (EN).

Goaltender saves: Century -- Hoyt Ubl 8-4-4--16. Legacy -- Tyler Miller 9-11-8--28.

Penalties: Century -- Four minors for eight minutes. Legacy -- Four minors for eight minutes.

Records: Century 15-8-0; Legacy 16-3-4.

MINOT 5, JAMESTOWN 1

Jamestown;0;1;0;--;1

Minot;1;0;4;--;5

First period: 1. Jaxon Bradley (Brock Jones, Mackley Morelli), 6:07 (PP).

Second period: 2. Jamestown, Easton Romsdal (Max Mehus, Brooks Roaldson), 8:42.

Third period: 3. Minot, Easton Panasuk (Jaxson Radke, Aidan Diehl), 2:49 (PP). 4. Minot, Brock Jones (Ben Svangstu, Caelton Eslinger), 8:23 (PP). 5. Minot, Teegan Strand (Radke, Panasuk), 10:17. 5. Minot, Morelli, 14:45 (PP).

Goalie saves: Jamestown -- Andrew Walz 15-16-9--40. Minot -- Blays Ostrom 5-8-5--18.

Penalties: Jamestown -- 8 for 19 minutes. Minot -- 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Minot 17-6-0; Jamestown 12-9-2.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 6, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 2

Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown 6, No. 5 Mandan 2

Game 3: No. 2 Legacy 4, No. 7 Bismarck 1

Game 4: No. 3 Century 4, No. 6 Dickinson 0

Friday, Feb. 17

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 5 Mandan 4, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 0

Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson 4, No. 7 Bismarck 3, OT

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 1 Minot 5, No. 4 Jamestown 1

Game 8: No. 2 Legacy 3, No. 3 Century 0

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers

Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson (10-8-1-4) vs. No. 4 Jamestown (11-9-1-2), 11 a.m.

Game 10: No. 5 Mandan (12-8-1-1) vs. No. 3 Century (12-8-3-0), 1:15 p.m.

Region championship

Game 11: No. 2 Legacy (15-3-1-4) vs. No. 1 Minot (15-5-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTURY 68, MANDAN 60

Mandan;24;36;--;60

Century;42;26;--;68

CENTURY – Bergan Kinnebrew 29, Eden Fridley 10, Zoie Austin 9, Abby Fosland 9, Ashlyn Buchholz 5, Erika Lee 4, Ziah GreyBull 2.

MANDAN – Jayden Wiest 17, Hailey Markel 17, McKenna Johnson 15, Sarah Helderop 5, Anna Lyles 3, Mya Sheldon 2, Harper Harris 1.

Records: Century 19-0 West Region, 17-2 overall; Mandan 9-10, 9-11.

BISMARCK 58, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 47

Bismarck;31;27;--;58

Turtle Mountain;15;32;--;47

BISMARCK -- Jersey Berg 18, Peyton Neumiller 13, Katie Greff 8, Paige Breuer 8, Raya Rood 6, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 3, Ali Gulleson 2. Totals: 22 FG, 4-8 FT, 17 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Berg 4, Neumiller 3, Breuer, Greff, Johnson-Colbert).

TURTLE MOUNTAIN -- Amya Gourneau 14, Tiyahna Trottier 13, Maddison Patneaud 8, Emberlyn Poitra 6, Irelei Zerr 4, Akealyes Azure 2. Totals: 14 FG, 14-25 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Gourneau 4, Patneaud).

Records: Bismarck 16-4 overall, 15-4 West Region; Turtle Mountain 6-14, 5-14.

MOORHEAD, MINN. 55, LEGACY 45

Legacy;26;19;--;45

Moorhead;25;30;--;55

LEGACY -- Brooklynn Felchle 12, Alyssa Eckroth 8, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Adison Sagaser 6, Halle Severson 6, Jessica Botsford 3, Aliya Selensky 2, Mia Berryhill 2. Totals: 16-61 FG, Three-pointers: 4-15 (Brendel 2, Sagaser, Botsford), 9-12 FT, 36 Rebounds (Felchle 14), 13 Fouls, 7 Assists (Sagaser 2), 24 Turnovers, 1 Block (Felchle), 9 Steals (Sagaser 3, Severson 3).

MOORHEAD -- Grace Perry 14, Kyra Swanson 12, Anna Nelson 10, Lauren Peterson 6, Julia MacAdams 4, Ava Redding 3, Tori Hagen 2, Haley Oberg 2, Annie Horan 2. Totals: 20-41 FG, Three-pointers: 7-14 (Perry 2, Peterson 2, Swanson, Nelson, Redding), 8-15 FT, 20 Rebounds (Perry 8), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Horan 2), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (MacAdams), 17 Steals (Horan 5, Nelson 5).

Records: Legacy 15-5 overall.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

LEGACY-BISMARCK 8, DEVILS LAKE 2

Devils Lake;1;0;1;--;2

Legacy-Bismarck;4;0;4;--;8

First period: 1. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Unassisted), 5:08 (PP). 2. L-B, Hannah McIntyre (Ella Gabel), 9:47. 3. L-B, Madison Flemmer (Ella Hewitt), 14:18. 4. L-B, Alyssa Krikorian (Avary Sick), 15:57. 5. L-B, Ali Arnold (Averie Hanson, Kate LeMoine), 16:08.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 6. L-B, Ava Krikorian (Unassisted), 6:29. 7. L-B, Aspen Eslinger (Av. Krikorian), 6:38. 8. L-B, McIntyre (Av. Krikorian), 10:52 (SH). 9. L-B, Mya Paul (Gabel), 11:19 (SH). 10. DL, Abrahamson (Unassisted), 16:31.

Goaltender saves: Devils Lake -- Mathea Nelson 12-x-x--12, Delaney Parker x-15-9--24. Legacy-Bismarck -- Ellen Orr 9-3-15--27.

Penalties: Devils Lake -- Two minors for four minutes. Legacy-Bismarck -- Seven minors for 14 minutes.

Records: Devils Lake 3-17-0-0 overall, 3-15-0-0 North Dakota League for nine points; Legacy-Bismarck 10-8-2-0, 8-7-2-0 for 28 points.

FARGO DAVIES 3, CENTURY 1

Davies;1;2;0;--;3

Century;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1. Davies, Abby Voeller (Leah Meyer, Sage Kracke), 12:50.

Second period: 2. Davies, Sandra Sampson (Kracke, Noelle Lewis), 2:40. 3. Davies, Reganne Silbernagel (Sampson, Allie Emineth), 16:45.

Third period: 4. Century, Avery Matt (Unassisted), 13:47.

Goaltender saves: Davies -- Noelle Lewis 4-9-9--22. Century -- Ellie Horner 6-8-12--26.

Penalties: Davies -- Four minors for eight minutes. Century -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: Davies 16-2-2-1 overall, 15-1-2-1 North Dakota League for 53 points; Century 5-9-1-4, 4-8-1-3 for 20 points.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH 54, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 43

G-M;14;26;34;43

LAEM;21;30;42;54

GRIGGS-MIDKOTA -- Carter Spitzer 15, Eli Larson 8, Latrell Rainey 8, Wyatt Spickler 6, Kyle Johnson 4, James Woodstead 2. Totals: 17 FG, 3-8 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Spitzer 5, Rainey).

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Rayce Worley 15, Nickolas Kingzett 10, Jack Romfo 8, Cody Amble 7, Jayden Lee 6, Tanner McDonald 5, Levi Swanson 3. Totals: 18 FG, 15-26 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Lee, Worley, Swanson).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

FLASHER 47, WILTON-WING 45

Region 5 play-in game

Flasher;7;25;35;47

Wilton-Wing;9;18;35;45

FLASHER -- Taylor Zenker 17, Rylee Fleck 15, Carlee Fuchs 8, Jayden Miller 4, Adison Vetter 2, Olivia Erhardt 1. Totals: 15 FG, 10-17 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Zenker 5, Fleck 3).

WILTON-WING -- Jordyn Thorson 17, Claire Leidy 7, Audrey Oswald 6, Justus Boos 6, Harper Willett 4, Malia Tooke 3, Macey Filipek 2. Totals: 17 FG, 6-15 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Thorson 4).

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

AT MANDAN HIGH SCHOOL

Play-in game

Friday, Feb. 17

Game 1: No. 9 Flasher 47, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 45

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 20

Game 2: No. 9 Flasher vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 7 New Salem-Almont, 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Central McLean vs. No. 6 Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 8: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

DIVISION II POLL

Team;Points;Previous

1. Central Oklahoma;82;1

2. Lander;80;2

3T. St. Cloud State;64;5

3T. West Liberty;5

5. Nebraska-Kearney;59;3

6. UW-Parkside;57;3

7. Adam State;53;8

8. Indianapolis;47;6

9. Upper Iowa;46;10

10T. Pitt-Johnstown;37;9

10T. Gannon;37;11

12. University of Mary;35;T14

13. Western Colorado;34;T23

14. Fort Hays State;24;17

15T. Ashland;22;21

15T. Millersville;22;13

17T. Mercyhurst;21;16

17T. UNC-Pembroke;21;T18

19T. Augustana;20;T14

19T. Glenville State;20;

19T. Chadron State;20;T23

22. Northern State;19;20

23T. McKendree;16;RV

23T. Southwest Minn. St.;16;22

23T. Drury;16;T23

Others receiving votes: Lake Erie 13, Ouachita Baptist 12, Maryville 11, Tiffin 11, Kutztown 10, Colorado Mesa 9, Central Missouri 7, Belmont Abbey 7, Seton Hill 7, Colorado Mines 4, Minnesota-Mankato 3, Notre Dame 2, Mount Olive 2.

NAHL

AUSTIN 4, BISMARCK 0

Bismarck;0;0;0;--;0

Austin;1;3;0;--;4

First period: 1. Austin, Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Josh Giuliani), 9:01.

Second period: 2. Austin, Giuliani (Salani, Cook), 0:29. 3. Austin, Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Ashton Bynum), 8:26. 4. Austin, Giuliani (Cook, Jack Malinski), 19:58.

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 15-7-10--32. Austin -- Trent Wiemken 6-4-8--18.

Penalties: Bismarck -- Five minors for 10 minutes. Austin -- Six minors for 12 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 18-18-6; Austin 26-10-7.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;27;10;7;61

Aberdeen;22;17;4;48

St. Cloud;21;17;5;47

Minot;22;19;2;46

North Iowa;20;19;3;43

Bismarck;18;19;6;42

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;29;10;4;62

New Jersey;26;13;3;55

Northeast;24;16;5;53

Maine;22;16;3;47

Johnstown;21;18;2;44

Philadelphia;18;21;2;38

Danbury;2;37;6;10

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wisconsin;25;15;3;53

Minnesota;23;14;6;52

Fairbanks;23;16;4;50

Janesville;20;15;7;47

Chippewa;21;19;2;44

Anchorage;19;17;6;44

Kenai River;21;20;2;44

Springfield;20;21;1;41

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;34;6;1;69

Lone Star;27;10;5;59

Shreveport;24;13;6;54

New Mexico;25;16;3;53

Amarillo;21;18;3;45

Odessa;20;19;2;42

El Paso;12;27;3;27

Corpus Christi;10;28;5;25

Friday, Feb. 17

Austin 4, Bismarck 0

New Jersey 6, Danbury 2

Northeast 4, Maine 1

Maryland 4, Johnstown 0

Minot 3, St. Cloud 0

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 0

Springfield 2, Chippewa 1

Odessa 3, Corpus Christi 1

North Iowa 2, Aberdeen 0

New Mexico 3, Amarillo 1

Shreveport 2, Lone Star 1, SO

Oklahoma 3, El Paso 1

Janesville at Anchorage, n

Fairbanks at Kenai River, n

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Danbury

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Springfield

Minot at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen at North Iowa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Lone Star

Oklahoma at El Paso

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 19

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Minot State 18, Newman 10

Sacramento State 5, North Dakota State 3

College men's hockey

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT

College women's hockey

Assiniboine 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 0

College softball

Charleston Southern 10, North Dakota 5

Dickinson State 10, Saint Mary 6

Jamestown 7, Dickinson State 2

Minnesota State-Moorhead 12, Valley City State 3, 6 inn.

Minot State 6, Bemidji State 5, 8 inn.

Mount Marty 5, Mayville State 1

North Dakota State 5, Southern Illinois 3

Providence 9, North Dakota 1

Tennessee 8, North Dakota State 0, F/6

Valley City State 10, Jamestown 6

York (Neb.) 6, Mayville State 0

High school boys basketball

Bismarck 92, Turtle Mountain 83

Bismarck Century 88, Mandan 79

Devils Lake 71, Wahpeton 52

Fargo Oak Grove 67, Kindred 56

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 81, New Rockford-Sheyenne 26

Hankinson 51, Northern Cass 43

Harding County, S.D. 80, New England 37

Harvey-Wells County 66, Benson County 53

Killdeer 78, Richardton-Taylor 33

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 54, Griggs-Midkota 43

Maple River 62, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 44

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 47, Towner-Granville-Upham 40

Nedrose 66, Glenburn 45

North Prairie 73, Lakota 42

North Star 67, St. John 61

Powers Lake-Burke Central 74, Westhope-Newburg 53

Sargent County 52, Lisbon 45

Stanley 71, Williston Trinity Christian 56

Tri-State 69, Enderlin 66

Valley City 70, West Fargo Horace 56

Warwick 92, Dakota Prairie 37

Williston 73, Jamestown 48

Wilton-Wing 75, South Prairie 54

High school girls basketball

Bismarck 58, Turtle Mountain 47

Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 60

Jamestown 92, Williston 41

Moorhead, Minn. 55, Bismarck Legacy 45

Valley City 58, West Fargo Horace 52

Wahpeton 55, Devils Lake 50

Region 2 tournament

Hillsboro-Central Valley 39, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 35

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 40, Larimore 17

North Border 44, Midway-Minto 24

Region 7 tournament

Killdeer 42, Hettinger-Scranton 40

Dickinson Trinity 57, Beach 43

Richardton-Taylor 56, New England 52

Hazen 59, Heart River 50

High school boys hockey

East Region tournament

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Devils Lake 0, Loser-out

Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo 2, Loser-out

Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo North 1, Semifinal

Fargo South-Shanley 1, Grand Forks Central 0, 2 OT, Semifinal

High school girls hockey

Fargo Davies 3, Century 1

Legacy-Bismarck 8, Devils Lake 2

Mandan 4, Williston 3

West Fargo 5, Jamestown 0