HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Minot 6, Bottineau-Rugby 2

Bottineau-Rugby;0;1;1;--;2

Minot;1;2;3;--;6

First period: 1. Minot, Jaxson Radke (Mackley Morelli, Jaxon Bradley), 16:50 (PP).

Second period: 2. Minot, Caelton Eslinger (Morelli, Bradley), 4:33 (PP). 3. Bottineau-Rugby, Macen Heisler (Khaliel Adburrahman), 10:46. 4. Minot, Eslinger (Unassisted), 13:51.

Third period: 5. Bottineau-Rugby, Colton Getzlaff (Heisler), 0:41 (SH). 6. Minot, Eslinger (Unassisted), 2:18 (PP). 7. Minot, Easton Panasuk (Unassisted), 6:49. 8. Minot, Morelli (Eslinger), 13:51.

Goaltender saves: Bottineau-Rugby -- Easton Freeman 18-11-6--35. Minot -- Toby Strand 4-6-6--16.

Penalties: Bottineau-Rugby -- Four minors, one major for 13 minutes. Minot -- Three minors for six minutes.

Jamestown 6, Mandan 2

Mandan;0;2;0;--;2

Jamestown;0;2;4;--;6

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Mandan, Carter Kilen (Brady Helbling, Matthew Haider), 2:46 (PP). 2. Jamestown, Nate Walz (Gavin Gerhardt), 10:38. 3. Jamestown, Max Mehus (Brooks Roaldson, Easton Romsdal), 11:05. 4. Mandan, Trinity Anderson (Tukker Horner, Tate Olson), 13:45.

Third period: 5. Mehus (Romsdal, Roaldson), 1:11. 6. Jamestown, Gavin Gerhardt (Roaldson, Wlz), 2:24 (PP). 7. Jamestown, Roaldson (Mehus), 5:27. 8. Jamestown, Romsdal (Tyson Jorissen), 14:35 (EN).

Goaltender saves: Mandan -- Bennett Leingang 9-7-10--26. Jamestown -- Andrew Walz 7-12-7--26.

Penalties: Mandan -- Three minors for six minutes. Jamestown -- Two minors for four minutes.

Legacy 4, Bismarck 1

Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1

Legacy;2;1;1;--;4

First period: 1. Legacy, Gage Martell (Josiah Will), 1:24. 2. Legacy, Martell (Marcus Butts, Lucas Vasey), 3:57. 3. Bismarck, Carsyn Sebastian (Reese Nagel, Ethan Wood), 12:50.

Second period: 4. Legacy, Butts (Will, Isaac Lewis), 13:20 (PP).

Third period: 5. Legacy, Will (Souther, Easton Moos), 1:30.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Carson Erickson 8-6-4--18. Legacy -- Tyler Miller 10-8-7--25.

Penalties: Bismarck -- Four minors, one misconduct for 18 minutes. Legacy -- One minor for two minutes.

Century 4, Dickinson 0

Dickinson;0;0;0;--;0

Century;2;0;2;--;4

First period: 1. Cen, Kaden Roness (T.J. Olson), 2:36. 2. Cen, Andrew Brubakken (Ben LaDuke, Charlie Vig). 15;01.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3. Cen, Hayden Ritter (C.Vig), 6:54, (sh). 4. Cen, Ritter (Maxon Vig, Logan Keup), 11:17, (pp).

Goalie saves: Dick – Bryce Kadrmas 9-13-7 – 29. Cen – Hoyt Ubl 3-8-10 – 21.

Penalties: Dick – 3 for 6 minutes. Cen – 4 for 21 minutes.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 6, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 2

Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown 6, No. 5 Mandan 2

Game 3: No. 2 Legacy 4, No. 7 Bismarck 1

Game 4: No. 3 Century 4, No. 6 Dickinson 0

Friday, Feb. 17

Loser-out

Game 5: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby (4-17-0-2) vs. No. 5 Mandan (11-8-1-1), 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Bismarck (7-15-1-0) vs. Dickinson (9-8-1-4), 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: No. 4 Jamestown (11-8-1-2) vs. No. 1 Minot (14-5-2-1), 5 p.m.

Game 8: No. 3 Century (12-7-3-0) vs. No. 2 Legacy (14-3-1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.

Region championship

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 82, BISMARCK STATE 60

Bismarck State;31;29;--;60

NDSCS;39;43;--;82

BISMARCK STATE – Garrett Bader 10, Deonte’ Martinez 18, Anthony Bertucci 8, Tobias Patton 9, Jayden Bernard 13, Zachary Morris 2. Totals: 23-50 FG, 11-18 FT, 10 fouls, 20 rebounds (Morris 5), 14 turnovers, 7 assists (Bertucci 2). Three-pointers: 3-13 (Bader 1, Bertucci 2).

NDSCS – Micah Swallow 5, Devin Newsome 15, Noah Christensen 6, Kaleb Larson 24, Detavius Frieson 13, Peyton Newbern 10, Kabine Kaba 3, Agwa Nywesh 2, Conal Parnell 4. Totals: 33-56 FG, 5-7 FT, 14 foul, 35 rebounds (Christensen 10), 13 turnovers, 26 assists (Newbern 8). Three-pointers: 11-26 (Larson 8, Newbern 2, Kaba 1).

Records: Bismarck State 10-15, 8-11 Mon-Dak; NDSCS 25-3, 17-2 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 74, BISMARCK STATE 62

Bismarck State;14;24;42;62

NDSCS;8;37;60;74

BISMARCK STATE – Ashton Kinnebrew 10, Katherine Fox 9, Piper Harris 9, Sydney Gustavsson 25, Rozalnd Strong 5, Jordan Derby 4. Totals: 24-66 FG, 6-10 FT, 15 fouls, 40 rebounds (Gustavsson 9), 19 turnovers, 13 assists (Gustavsson 5). Three-pointers: 8-25 (Kinnebrew 3, Fox 1, Gustavsson 4).

NDSCS – Grace Masaquoi 17, Ivy Fox 12, Quinn Neppl 8, Chanta Lewis 15, Arianna Berryill 12, Nadia Post 2, Jordan Toman 2, Maile Hunt 6. Totals: 28-75 FG, 14-17 FT, 7 fouls, 53 rebounds (Massaquoi 8, Fox 8, Hunt 8), 19 turnovers, 7 assists (Berryhill 2). Three-pointers: 4-18 (Lewis 2, Berryhill 2).

Records: Bismarck State 14-10, 11-7 Mon-Dak; NDSCS 23-4, 16-2 Mon-Dak.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

MINOT RYAN 82, BEULAH 72

Minot Ryan;14;38;58;82

Beulah;21;43;58;72

MINOT RYAN – Carson Merck 11, Brady Feller 26, Conner Thompson 6, Ian Johnson 18, Jett Lundeen 10, Ramsey Walz 11. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Johnson 3, Feller 2, Lundeen 2, Walz, Merck, 11-14 FT, 14 Fouls.

BEULAH – Jack Koppelsloen 10, Trace Beauchamp 25, Aidan O’Brien 7, Braylen Schirado 5, Champ Hettich 13, Bennett Larson 8, Tarren Larson 4. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Beauchamp 5, Koppelsloen 2, Schirado, Hettich, 9-14 FT, 14 Fouls.

LINTON-HMB 71, OAKES 52

Oakes;8;25;44;52

Linton-HMB;17;42;59;71

OAKES – Trey Skoglund 6, Roddek Schmit 6, Xavier Vossler 12, Noah Sundby 18, Deagan Roehrich 2, Max Walock 6, Joey Heim 2.

LINTON-HMB – Riley Richter 2, Trace King 15, Jace Jochim 25, Grant Bosch 5, Kaden Masset 2, Justin Tschosik 5, Gentry Richter 17.

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN JV 70, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 42

Quarter scores not available.

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN JV – Bucky St. Pierre 25, Kashton Keja 10, Richard Cavanaugh 9, Clay Dubois 8, Kailon Longie 5, Ron McKay 4, Dion Jackson 3, Francis Belile 2, Kylon Keja 2.

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Tyker Meckle 14, John Bossert 9, Kyle Volson 4, Dallas Brandt 3, Brady Hauff 2, Wesley Nickelson 2, George Nickelson 2.

DICKINSON TRINITY 55, HAZEN 41

Dickinson Trinity;16;34;42;55

Hazen;9;23;32;44

DICKINSON TRINITY – Anthony Spradley 11, Jake Shobe 23, Thomas Jacobs 5, Jace Kovash 7, Cade Fitterer 9. Totals: 23 FG, 8-10 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Jacobs 1).

HAZEN – Talan Batke 22, Tyson Wick 6, Rylan VanInwagen 8, Mark Lora 5. Totals: 15 FG, 7-8 FT, 14 fouls (Kaison Kaylor). Three-pointers: 4 (Batke 2, VanInwagen 2).

FLASHER 63, NEW ENGLAND 61

New England;18;32;39;61

Flasher;18;28;42;63

NEW ENGLAND – Brock Ehlis 18, Tallen Binstock 14, Teddie Kirschenmann 7, Matthew Bock 6, Jess Schulz 2, Jaren Rafferty 12, Mark Fitterer 2. Totals: 26 FG, 1-3 FT, 22 fouls (Rafferty, Kirschenmann). Three-pointers: 8 (Ehlis 4, Binstock 2, Bock 2.

FLASHER – Zack Bonogofsky 22, Trey Heid 3, Grant Hague 9, Pine Fleck 1, Kelton Friesz 8, Josiah Schock 12, Joey Richter 8. Totals: 19 FG, 17-26 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Bonogoskfy 5, Hague 1, Friesz 2).

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 60, EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 38

EKM;7;15;24;38

MPB;15;30;46;60

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Joseph Kramlich 9, Braeden Kinzler 6, Austin Strobel 1, Drew Nitschke 3, Jacob Nitschke 12, Zeke Barnick 5, Ayden Enzti 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Kramlich, Barnick, D.Nitschke, 5-7 FT, 17 Fouls.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Gage Magstadt 23, Sawyer Wanzek 8, Terek Kinzell 2, Chase Ova 2, Josh Moser 12, Rylen Wick 12. Totals 18 FG, Three-pointers: Wick 2, Moser, Wanzek, 9-16 FT, 10 Fouls.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

BISMARCK TRIANGULAR

Team results

1. Bismarck 24. 2. Century 21. 3. Legacy 17.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. Bismarck (Sam Eggl, Garrett Wick, Alex Steichen, Blake Nelson), 1:40;38. 2. Legacy, 1:48.40. 3. Century, 1:49.28.

200 freestyle: 1. Braxton Steele, Legacy, 1:52.01. 2. Ben Nasset, Legacy, 1:56.77. 3. Andrew Edland, Century, 2:00.34. 4. Landen Domres, Century, 2:00.37. 5. Gabe Hanson, BHS, 2:00.56.

200 individual medley: 1. Blake Nelson, BHS, 2:02.03. 2. Benjamin Schaff, Century, 2:04.54. 3. Cole Vesey, Century, 2:19.94. 4. Brandon Seibel, Legacy, 2:20.90. 5. Samuel Wiederholt, Century, 2:28.77.

50 free: 1. Alex Steichen, BHS, 22.13. 2. Isaac Vallie, Century, 23.11. 3. Noah Zaidi, BHS, 23.12. 4. Daniel Walker, Century, 23.48. 5. Jayden Ahmann, Legacy, 23.56.

Diving: 1. Bryce Vatnsdal, BHS, 353.30. 2. Bridger Huelsman, Century, 305.25. 3. Malte Scherhag, BHS, 259.90. 4. Gavin Brendel, Legacy, 235.70.

100 butterfly: 1. Sam Eggl, BHS, 56.39. 2. Benjamin Schaff, Century, 58.20. 3. Lukes Domres, Century, 58.95. 4. Logan Donat, Legacy, 1:00.28. 5. Noah Hugret, Century, 1:02.09.

100 free: 1. Blake Nelson, BHS, 48.13. 2. Isaac Vallie, Century, 50.23. 3. Garrett Wick, BHS, 51.19. 4. Daniel Walker, Century, 52.12. 5. Connor Ensign, BHS, 53.81.

500 free: 1. Noah Mayer, Legacy, 5:02.96. 2. Braxton Steele, Legacy, 5:10.04. 3. Ben Nasset, Legacy, 5:13.54. 4. Gabe Hanson, BHS, 5:31.75. 5. Jakson Ensign, BHS, 5:36.71.

200 free relay: 1. BHS (Steichen, Wick, Noah Zaidi, Nelson), 1:27.38. 2. Century B, 1:32.8.3 3. Century A, 1:33.35.

100 backstroke: 1. Sam Eggl, BHS, 55.13. 2. Jayden Ahmann, Legacy, 56.31. 3. Logan Vesey, Century, 1:02.03. 4. William Carlson, Century, 1:06.46. 5. Greysen Martinez, Legacy, 1:06.71.

100 breaststroke: 1. Noah Mayer, Legacy, 1:03.02. 2. Garrett Wick, BHS, 1:10.17. 3. Cole Vesey, Century, 1:11.04. 4. Connor Ensign, BHS, 1:11.06. 5. Landen Domres, Century, 1:16.66.

400 free relay: 1. Century (Luke Domres, Daniel Walker, Isaac Vallie, Schaff), 3:22.93. 2. Legacy, 3:26.27. 3. BHS, 3:35.46.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;26;10;7;59

Aberdeen;22;16;4;48

St. Cloud;21;16;5;47

Minot;21;19;2;44

Bismarck;18;18;6;42

North Iowa;19;19;3;41

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;28;10;4;60

New Jersey;25;13;3;53

Northeast;23;16;5;51

Maine;22;15;3;47

Johnstown;21;17;2;44

Philadelphia;18;21;2;38

Danbury;2;36;6;10

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;23;13;6;52

Wisconsin;24;15;3;51

Fairbanks;23;16;4;50

Janesville;20;15;7;47

Chippewa;21;18;2;44

Anchorage;19;17;6;44

Kenai River;21;20;2;44

Springfield;19;21;1;39

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;33;6;1;67

Lone Star;27;10;4;58

Shreveport;23;13;6;52

New Mexico;24;16;3;51

Amarillo;21;17;3;45

Odessa;19;19;2;40

El Paso;12;26;3;27

Corpus Christi;10;27;5;25

Thursday, Feb. 16

Maine 6, Northeast 5

Friday, Feb. 17

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Danbury

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Chippewa at Springfield

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen at North Iowa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Lone Star

Oklahoma at El Paso

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Danbury

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Springfield

Minot at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen at North Iowa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Lone Star

Oklahoma at El Paso

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 19

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College men's basketball

Dawson 69, Williston State 61

Dickinson State 86, Valley City State 56

Mayville State 77, Presentation 70

Minnesota State-Moorhead 57, Minot State 55

NDSCS 82, Bismarck State 60

North Dakota State 69, Missouri-Kansas City 58

Northern State 93, Mary 67

Oral Roberts 73, North Dakota 70

College women's basketball

Dickinson State 69, Valley City State 64

Jamestown 92, Saint Mary 51

Mayville State 91, Presentation 45

Minot State 74, Minnesota State-Moorhead 54

NDSCS 74, Bismarck State 62

North Dakota 108, Oral Roberts 100

North Dakota State 86, Missouri-Kansas City 75

Northern State 63, Mary 62

Williston State 70, Dawson 59

High school boys basketball

Benson County 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 42

Bowman County 75, Beach 69

Central McLean 57, Center-Stanton 48

Dickinson Trinity 55, Hazen 41

Ellendale 52, Strasburg-Zeeland 26

Fargo Davies 77, Fargo South 70

Fargo North 72, Fargo Shanley 69

Flasher 63, New England 61

Four Winds-Minnewaukan JV 70, Drake-Anamoose 42

Garrison 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 67

Grafton 66, Cavalier 44

Grand Forks Red River 84, Moorhead, Minn. 57

Grant County-Mott-Regent 59, Hettinger-Scranton 46

Hillsboro-Central Valley 64, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 58

Kenmare-Bowbells 63, Surrey 49

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 54, South Border 52

Linton-HMB 71, Oakes 52

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 38

Midway-Minto 82, Hatton-Northwood 43

Minot 89, Dickinson 54

Minot Our Redeemer’s 66, Velva 65

Minot Ryan 82, Beulah 72

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, Nedrose 33

New Salem-Almont 70, Richardton-Taylor 42

North Border 71, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 45

Powers Lake-Burke Central 50, Divide County 42

Rugby 74, Dunseith 70

Standing Rock 90, Solen 50

Thompson 59, Carrington 56

Trenton 55, Tioga 52

High school girls basketball

Fargo Davies 90, Fargo South 32

Fargo Shanley 55, Fargo North 50

Glen Ullin-Hebron 61, Dickinson Trinity 50

Grand Forks Central 53, Grafton 50

Minot 79, Dickinson 49

West Fargo Horace 80, Devils Lake 58

Region 1 tournament

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson 40, Lisbon 34

Fargo Oak Grove 55, Enderlin 51

Tri-State 66, Richland 44

Region 4 tournament

North Star 40, Nelson County 38

Harvey-Wells County 55, Dunseith 34

Benson County 63, Warwick 30

High school boys hockey

West Region tournament

Minot 6, Bottineau-Rugby 2

Jamestown 6, Mandan 2

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck 1

Bismarck Century 4, Dickinson 0

High school girls hockey

Fargo North-South 3, Jamestown 2