HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Minot 6, Bottineau-Rugby 2
Bottineau-Rugby;0;1;1;--;2
Minot;1;2;3;--;6
First period: 1. Minot, Jaxson Radke (Mackley Morelli, Jaxon Bradley), 16:50 (PP).
Second period: 2. Minot, Caelton Eslinger (Morelli, Bradley), 4:33 (PP). 3. Bottineau-Rugby, Macen Heisler (Khaliel Adburrahman), 10:46. 4. Minot, Eslinger (Unassisted), 13:51.
Third period: 5. Bottineau-Rugby, Colton Getzlaff (Heisler), 0:41 (SH). 6. Minot, Eslinger (Unassisted), 2:18 (PP). 7. Minot, Easton Panasuk (Unassisted), 6:49. 8. Minot, Morelli (Eslinger), 13:51.
Goaltender saves: Bottineau-Rugby -- Easton Freeman 18-11-6--35. Minot -- Toby Strand 4-6-6--16.
Penalties: Bottineau-Rugby -- Four minors, one major for 13 minutes. Minot -- Three minors for six minutes.
Jamestown 6, Mandan 2
Mandan;0;2;0;--;2
Jamestown;0;2;4;--;6
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Mandan, Carter Kilen (Brady Helbling, Matthew Haider), 2:46 (PP). 2. Jamestown, Nate Walz (Gavin Gerhardt), 10:38. 3. Jamestown, Max Mehus (Brooks Roaldson, Easton Romsdal), 11:05. 4. Mandan, Trinity Anderson (Tukker Horner, Tate Olson), 13:45.
Third period: 5. Mehus (Romsdal, Roaldson), 1:11. 6. Jamestown, Gavin Gerhardt (Roaldson, Wlz), 2:24 (PP). 7. Jamestown, Roaldson (Mehus), 5:27. 8. Jamestown, Romsdal (Tyson Jorissen), 14:35 (EN).
Goaltender saves: Mandan -- Bennett Leingang 9-7-10--26. Jamestown -- Andrew Walz 7-12-7--26.
Penalties: Mandan -- Three minors for six minutes. Jamestown -- Two minors for four minutes.
Legacy 4, Bismarck 1
Bismarck;1;0;0;--;1
Legacy;2;1;1;--;4
First period: 1. Legacy, Gage Martell (Josiah Will), 1:24. 2. Legacy, Martell (Marcus Butts, Lucas Vasey), 3:57. 3. Bismarck, Carsyn Sebastian (Reese Nagel, Ethan Wood), 12:50.
Second period: 4. Legacy, Butts (Will, Isaac Lewis), 13:20 (PP).
Third period: 5. Legacy, Will (Souther, Easton Moos), 1:30.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Carson Erickson 8-6-4--18. Legacy -- Tyler Miller 10-8-7--25.
Penalties: Bismarck -- Four minors, one misconduct for 18 minutes. Legacy -- One minor for two minutes.
Century 4, Dickinson 0
Dickinson;0;0;0;--;0
Century;2;0;2;--;4
First period: 1. Cen, Kaden Roness (T.J. Olson), 2:36. 2. Cen, Andrew Brubakken (Ben LaDuke, Charlie Vig). 15;01.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3. Cen, Hayden Ritter (C.Vig), 6:54, (sh). 4. Cen, Ritter (Maxon Vig, Logan Keup), 11:17, (pp).
Goalie saves: Dick – Bryce Kadrmas 9-13-7 – 29. Cen – Hoyt Ubl 3-8-10 – 21.
Penalties: Dick – 3 for 6 minutes. Cen – 4 for 21 minutes.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Minot 6, No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby 2
Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown 6, No. 5 Mandan 2
Game 3: No. 2 Legacy 4, No. 7 Bismarck 1
Game 4: No. 3 Century 4, No. 6 Dickinson 0
Friday, Feb. 17
Loser-out
Game 5: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby (4-17-0-2) vs. No. 5 Mandan (11-8-1-1), 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 7 Bismarck (7-15-1-0) vs. Dickinson (9-8-1-4), 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 4 Jamestown (11-8-1-2) vs. No. 1 Minot (14-5-2-1), 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Century (12-7-3-0) vs. No. 2 Legacy (14-3-1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.
Region championship
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 82, BISMARCK STATE 60
Bismarck State;31;29;--;60
NDSCS;39;43;--;82
BISMARCK STATE – Garrett Bader 10, Deonte’ Martinez 18, Anthony Bertucci 8, Tobias Patton 9, Jayden Bernard 13, Zachary Morris 2. Totals: 23-50 FG, 11-18 FT, 10 fouls, 20 rebounds (Morris 5), 14 turnovers, 7 assists (Bertucci 2). Three-pointers: 3-13 (Bader 1, Bertucci 2).
NDSCS – Micah Swallow 5, Devin Newsome 15, Noah Christensen 6, Kaleb Larson 24, Detavius Frieson 13, Peyton Newbern 10, Kabine Kaba 3, Agwa Nywesh 2, Conal Parnell 4. Totals: 33-56 FG, 5-7 FT, 14 foul, 35 rebounds (Christensen 10), 13 turnovers, 26 assists (Newbern 8). Three-pointers: 11-26 (Larson 8, Newbern 2, Kaba 1).
Records: Bismarck State 10-15, 8-11 Mon-Dak; NDSCS 25-3, 17-2 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 74, BISMARCK STATE 62
Bismarck State;14;24;42;62
NDSCS;8;37;60;74
BISMARCK STATE – Ashton Kinnebrew 10, Katherine Fox 9, Piper Harris 9, Sydney Gustavsson 25, Rozalnd Strong 5, Jordan Derby 4. Totals: 24-66 FG, 6-10 FT, 15 fouls, 40 rebounds (Gustavsson 9), 19 turnovers, 13 assists (Gustavsson 5). Three-pointers: 8-25 (Kinnebrew 3, Fox 1, Gustavsson 4).
NDSCS – Grace Masaquoi 17, Ivy Fox 12, Quinn Neppl 8, Chanta Lewis 15, Arianna Berryill 12, Nadia Post 2, Jordan Toman 2, Maile Hunt 6. Totals: 28-75 FG, 14-17 FT, 7 fouls, 53 rebounds (Massaquoi 8, Fox 8, Hunt 8), 19 turnovers, 7 assists (Berryhill 2). Three-pointers: 4-18 (Lewis 2, Berryhill 2).
Records: Bismarck State 14-10, 11-7 Mon-Dak; NDSCS 23-4, 16-2 Mon-Dak.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
MINOT RYAN 82, BEULAH 72
Minot Ryan;14;38;58;82
Beulah;21;43;58;72
MINOT RYAN – Carson Merck 11, Brady Feller 26, Conner Thompson 6, Ian Johnson 18, Jett Lundeen 10, Ramsey Walz 11. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Johnson 3, Feller 2, Lundeen 2, Walz, Merck, 11-14 FT, 14 Fouls.
BEULAH – Jack Koppelsloen 10, Trace Beauchamp 25, Aidan O’Brien 7, Braylen Schirado 5, Champ Hettich 13, Bennett Larson 8, Tarren Larson 4. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Beauchamp 5, Koppelsloen 2, Schirado, Hettich, 9-14 FT, 14 Fouls.
LINTON-HMB 71, OAKES 52
Oakes;8;25;44;52
Linton-HMB;17;42;59;71
OAKES – Trey Skoglund 6, Roddek Schmit 6, Xavier Vossler 12, Noah Sundby 18, Deagan Roehrich 2, Max Walock 6, Joey Heim 2.
LINTON-HMB – Riley Richter 2, Trace King 15, Jace Jochim 25, Grant Bosch 5, Kaden Masset 2, Justin Tschosik 5, Gentry Richter 17.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN JV 70, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 42
Quarter scores not available.
FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN JV – Bucky St. Pierre 25, Kashton Keja 10, Richard Cavanaugh 9, Clay Dubois 8, Kailon Longie 5, Ron McKay 4, Dion Jackson 3, Francis Belile 2, Kylon Keja 2.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Tyker Meckle 14, John Bossert 9, Kyle Volson 4, Dallas Brandt 3, Brady Hauff 2, Wesley Nickelson 2, George Nickelson 2.
DICKINSON TRINITY 55, HAZEN 41
Dickinson Trinity;16;34;42;55
Hazen;9;23;32;44
DICKINSON TRINITY – Anthony Spradley 11, Jake Shobe 23, Thomas Jacobs 5, Jace Kovash 7, Cade Fitterer 9. Totals: 23 FG, 8-10 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Jacobs 1).
HAZEN – Talan Batke 22, Tyson Wick 6, Rylan VanInwagen 8, Mark Lora 5. Totals: 15 FG, 7-8 FT, 14 fouls (Kaison Kaylor). Three-pointers: 4 (Batke 2, VanInwagen 2).
FLASHER 63, NEW ENGLAND 61
New England;18;32;39;61
Flasher;18;28;42;63
NEW ENGLAND – Brock Ehlis 18, Tallen Binstock 14, Teddie Kirschenmann 7, Matthew Bock 6, Jess Schulz 2, Jaren Rafferty 12, Mark Fitterer 2. Totals: 26 FG, 1-3 FT, 22 fouls (Rafferty, Kirschenmann). Three-pointers: 8 (Ehlis 4, Binstock 2, Bock 2.
FLASHER – Zack Bonogofsky 22, Trey Heid 3, Grant Hague 9, Pine Fleck 1, Kelton Friesz 8, Josiah Schock 12, Joey Richter 8. Totals: 19 FG, 17-26 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Bonogoskfy 5, Hague 1, Friesz 2).
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 60, EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 38
EKM;7;15;24;38
MPB;15;30;46;60
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Joseph Kramlich 9, Braeden Kinzler 6, Austin Strobel 1, Drew Nitschke 3, Jacob Nitschke 12, Zeke Barnick 5, Ayden Enzti 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Kramlich, Barnick, D.Nitschke, 5-7 FT, 17 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Gage Magstadt 23, Sawyer Wanzek 8, Terek Kinzell 2, Chase Ova 2, Josh Moser 12, Rylen Wick 12. Totals 18 FG, Three-pointers: Wick 2, Moser, Wanzek, 9-16 FT, 10 Fouls.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
BISMARCK TRIANGULAR
Team results
1. Bismarck 24. 2. Century 21. 3. Legacy 17.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Bismarck (Sam Eggl, Garrett Wick, Alex Steichen, Blake Nelson), 1:40;38. 2. Legacy, 1:48.40. 3. Century, 1:49.28.
200 freestyle: 1. Braxton Steele, Legacy, 1:52.01. 2. Ben Nasset, Legacy, 1:56.77. 3. Andrew Edland, Century, 2:00.34. 4. Landen Domres, Century, 2:00.37. 5. Gabe Hanson, BHS, 2:00.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Blake Nelson, BHS, 2:02.03. 2. Benjamin Schaff, Century, 2:04.54. 3. Cole Vesey, Century, 2:19.94. 4. Brandon Seibel, Legacy, 2:20.90. 5. Samuel Wiederholt, Century, 2:28.77.
50 free: 1. Alex Steichen, BHS, 22.13. 2. Isaac Vallie, Century, 23.11. 3. Noah Zaidi, BHS, 23.12. 4. Daniel Walker, Century, 23.48. 5. Jayden Ahmann, Legacy, 23.56.
Diving: 1. Bryce Vatnsdal, BHS, 353.30. 2. Bridger Huelsman, Century, 305.25. 3. Malte Scherhag, BHS, 259.90. 4. Gavin Brendel, Legacy, 235.70.
100 butterfly: 1. Sam Eggl, BHS, 56.39. 2. Benjamin Schaff, Century, 58.20. 3. Lukes Domres, Century, 58.95. 4. Logan Donat, Legacy, 1:00.28. 5. Noah Hugret, Century, 1:02.09.
100 free: 1. Blake Nelson, BHS, 48.13. 2. Isaac Vallie, Century, 50.23. 3. Garrett Wick, BHS, 51.19. 4. Daniel Walker, Century, 52.12. 5. Connor Ensign, BHS, 53.81.
500 free: 1. Noah Mayer, Legacy, 5:02.96. 2. Braxton Steele, Legacy, 5:10.04. 3. Ben Nasset, Legacy, 5:13.54. 4. Gabe Hanson, BHS, 5:31.75. 5. Jakson Ensign, BHS, 5:36.71.
200 free relay: 1. BHS (Steichen, Wick, Noah Zaidi, Nelson), 1:27.38. 2. Century B, 1:32.8.3 3. Century A, 1:33.35.
100 backstroke: 1. Sam Eggl, BHS, 55.13. 2. Jayden Ahmann, Legacy, 56.31. 3. Logan Vesey, Century, 1:02.03. 4. William Carlson, Century, 1:06.46. 5. Greysen Martinez, Legacy, 1:06.71.
100 breaststroke: 1. Noah Mayer, Legacy, 1:03.02. 2. Garrett Wick, BHS, 1:10.17. 3. Cole Vesey, Century, 1:11.04. 4. Connor Ensign, BHS, 1:11.06. 5. Landen Domres, Century, 1:16.66.
400 free relay: 1. Century (Luke Domres, Daniel Walker, Isaac Vallie, Schaff), 3:22.93. 2. Legacy, 3:26.27. 3. BHS, 3:35.46.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;26;10;7;59
Aberdeen;22;16;4;48
St. Cloud;21;16;5;47
Minot;21;19;2;44
Bismarck;18;18;6;42
North Iowa;19;19;3;41
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;28;10;4;60
New Jersey;25;13;3;53
Northeast;23;16;5;51
Maine;22;15;3;47
Johnstown;21;17;2;44
Philadelphia;18;21;2;38
Danbury;2;36;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;23;13;6;52
Wisconsin;24;15;3;51
Fairbanks;23;16;4;50
Janesville;20;15;7;47
Chippewa;21;18;2;44
Anchorage;19;17;6;44
Kenai River;21;20;2;44
Springfield;19;21;1;39
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;33;6;1;67
Lone Star;27;10;4;58
Shreveport;23;13;6;52
New Mexico;24;16;3;51
Amarillo;21;17;3;45
Odessa;19;19;2;40
El Paso;12;26;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;27;5;25
Thursday, Feb. 16
Maine 6, Northeast 5
Friday, Feb. 17
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Danbury
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Chippewa at Springfield
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen at North Iowa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Lone Star
Oklahoma at El Paso
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Danbury
Maryland at Johnstown
Chippewa at Springfield
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen at North Iowa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Lone Star
Oklahoma at El Paso
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 19
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College men's basketball
Dawson 69, Williston State 61
Dickinson State 86, Valley City State 56
Mayville State 77, Presentation 70
Minnesota State-Moorhead 57, Minot State 55
NDSCS 82, Bismarck State 60
North Dakota State 69, Missouri-Kansas City 58
Northern State 93, Mary 67
Oral Roberts 73, North Dakota 70
College women's basketball
Dickinson State 69, Valley City State 64
Jamestown 92, Saint Mary 51
Mayville State 91, Presentation 45
Minot State 74, Minnesota State-Moorhead 54
NDSCS 74, Bismarck State 62
North Dakota 108, Oral Roberts 100
North Dakota State 86, Missouri-Kansas City 75
Northern State 63, Mary 62
Williston State 70, Dawson 59
High school boys basketball
Benson County 57, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 42
Bowman County 75, Beach 69
Central McLean 57, Center-Stanton 48
Dickinson Trinity 55, Hazen 41
Ellendale 52, Strasburg-Zeeland 26
Fargo Davies 77, Fargo South 70
Fargo North 72, Fargo Shanley 69
Flasher 63, New England 61
Four Winds-Minnewaukan JV 70, Drake-Anamoose 42
Garrison 70, Des Lacs-Burlington 67
Grafton 66, Cavalier 44
Grand Forks Red River 84, Moorhead, Minn. 57
Grant County-Mott-Regent 59, Hettinger-Scranton 46
Hillsboro-Central Valley 64, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 58
Kenmare-Bowbells 63, Surrey 49
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 54, South Border 52
Linton-HMB 71, Oakes 52
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 60, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 38
Midway-Minto 82, Hatton-Northwood 43
Minot 89, Dickinson 54
Minot Our Redeemer’s 66, Velva 65
Minot Ryan 82, Beulah 72
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, Nedrose 33
New Salem-Almont 70, Richardton-Taylor 42
North Border 71, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 45
Powers Lake-Burke Central 50, Divide County 42
Rugby 74, Dunseith 70
Standing Rock 90, Solen 50
Thompson 59, Carrington 56
Trenton 55, Tioga 52
High school girls basketball
Fargo Davies 90, Fargo South 32
Fargo Shanley 55, Fargo North 50
Glen Ullin-Hebron 61, Dickinson Trinity 50
Grand Forks Central 53, Grafton 50
Minot 79, Dickinson 49
West Fargo Horace 80, Devils Lake 58
Region 1 tournament
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson 40, Lisbon 34
Fargo Oak Grove 55, Enderlin 51
Tri-State 66, Richland 44
Region 4 tournament
North Star 40, Nelson County 38
Harvey-Wells County 55, Dunseith 34
Benson County 63, Warwick 30
High school boys hockey
West Region tournament
Minot 6, Bottineau-Rugby 2
Jamestown 6, Mandan 2
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck 1
Bismarck Century 4, Dickinson 0
High school girls hockey
Fargo North-South 3, Jamestown 2