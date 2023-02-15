COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 92, LAKE REGION STATE 86

UTTC;43;49;--;92

LRSC;43;43;--;86

UNITED TRIBES – DK Middleton 12, Sylvester Union 17, Jesse White 30, Tristin Davis 10, Jayce Archambault 12, Jayden Yankton 8, Teron Sazue 3. Totals: 32-65 FG, Three-pointers: 9-25 (White 4, Union 2, Archambault), 19-31 FT, 33 Rebounds (Middleton 11), 11 Fouls, 27 Assists (Middleton 10), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shots (White), 11 Steals (White 4).

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 22, Mohand Ammad 4, Mayson Brown 7, Ja'vion Byers 31, Blessed Barhayiga 13, Harrison Raynor 7, Denver Lund 2). Totals: 33-72 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Byers 6, Bonick 3, Brown), 46 Rebounds (Byers 9), 24 Fouls (Bonick 5), 27 Assists (Byers 7), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 1 Steals (Ammad 1).

Note: DK Middleton (12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) had a triple double for United Tribes.

Records: United Tribes 13-5 Mon-Dak, 19-7 overall; Lake Region State College 2-16, 3-24.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE 74, UNITED TRIBES 65

At Devils Lake

UTTC;14;31;46;65

LRSC;17;36;52;74

UNITED TRIBES -- Myona Dauphinais 27, Sandie Friday 4, Kelanna McClain 7, Kaydence Gourneau 5, LaTayla Pemberton 2, Gerika Kingbird 3, Mallory Yankton 11, Ayonna Haas 6. Totals: 22-80 FG, Three-pointers: 5-26 (Dauphinais 4, Gourneau), 16-26 FT, 48 Rebounds (Gourneau 12), 22 Fouls (McClain 5), 11 Assists (Dauphinas 3, McClain 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Friday), 6 Steals (Gourneau 2, Yankton 2).

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Ray'ven Robinson 9, Brooke Kleinig 11, Kyla Fitzgerald 5, Tiziana Huici 22, Iara Navarro 12, Carla Moros 6, Simone Clay 2, Brailyn Davis 7. Totals: 24-61 FG, Three-pointers: 1-10 (Huici), 25-31 FT, 56 Rebounds (Huici 17), 20 Fouls (Davis 5), 17 Assists (Robinson 5), 23 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Navarro 5), 3 Steals (3 with 1).

Records: Lake Region State College 11-7 Mon-Dak, 19-8 overall; United Tribes 4-14, 6-16.

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (18);19-0;90;1

2. Minot;17-2;70;2

3. Fargo Davies;17-2;56;4

4. Mandan;15-4;26;3

5. Fargo North;12-6;23;5T

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (12-6).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (15);16-2;87;1

2. Fargo Davies (3);73;2

3. Grand Forks Red River;18-1;56;3

4. Minot;16-3;35;4

5. West Fargo;16-3;14;5T

Others receiving votes: Legacy (15-4), Bismarck (15-4).

CLASS A BASKETBALL STANDINGS

BOYS

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;18-0;19-0

Minot;16-2;17-2

Mandan;14-4;15-4

Legacy;11-8;12-8

Bismarck;10-8;10-9

Jamestown;8-9;9-9

Dickinson;8-10;9-10

Turtle Mountain;6-12;6-13

St. Mary’s;4-14;4-15

Williston;4-14;4-14

Watford City;0-17;1-17

Thursday, Feb. 16

Minot at Dickinson

Friday, Feb. 17

Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 3 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo Davies;19-1;17-2

Fargo North;14-4;12-6

Grand Forks Red River;14-6;12-6

Devils Lake;12-7;11-7

Grand Forks Central;11-9;11-8

Fargo Shanley;10-8;10-8

Fargo South;9-10;9-9

West Fargo;9-11;7-12

West Fargo Sheyenne;9-11;7-12

Wahpeton;7-12;8-10

West Fargo Horace;2-17;3-15

Valley City;0-20;1-18

Thursday, Feb. 16

Fargo Shanley at Fargo North

Grand Forks Red River at Moorhead

Fargo South at Fargo Davies

Friday, Feb. 17

West Fargo Horace at Valley City

Wahpeton at Devils Lake

Saturday, Feb. 18

West Fargo at Fargo South

Devils Lake at West Fargo Horace

Fargo North at Grand Forks Central

GIRLS

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;18-0;16-2

Minot;16-2;16-3

Legacy;15-4;15-4

Bismarck;14-4;15-4

Mandan;9-9;9-10

St. Mary’s;8-10;8-11

Jamestown;7-10;8-10

Dickinson;6-12;7-12

Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13

Watford City;1-16;2-16

Williston;0-17;0-17

Thursday, Feb. 16

Minot at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo Davies;19-1;17-1

Grand Forks Red River;19-1;18-1

West Fargo;17-3;16-3

West Fargo Sheyenne;13-7;11-8

Wahpeton;11-8;12-6

Fargo Shanley;10-8;10-8

Fargo North;6-12;5-13

West Fargo Horace;6-13;6-12

Devils Lake;6-13;5-13

Valley City;5-15;5-13

Grand Forks Central;4-16;3-15

Fargo South;0-19;0-18

Thursday, Feb. 16

Fargo Shanley at Fargo North (2)

Grand Forks Central at Grafton

Fargo Davies at Fargo South

West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake

Friday, Feb. 17

Wahpeton at Devils Lake

Valley City at West Fargo Horace

Saturday, Feb. 18

West Fargo at Fargo South

Grand Forks Central at Fargo North

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTH BORDER 73, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 44

(Tuesday)

NGS;6;22;34;44

South Border;19;34;51;73

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Trevor Moos 11, Tristan Schaffner 9, Trenton Erbele 24. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Moos, 9-10 FT, 10 Fouls

SOUTH BORDER – Luke Scherbenske 6, Levi Bucholz 10, Connor Kosiak 13, Parker Salwei 3, Berkley Frantz 2, Colin Goettle 4, Trevor Schmidt 27. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Kosiak, Salwei, 7-12 FT, 11 Fouls.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA FINAL RANKINGS

1. University of Mary

2. Lindenwood University

3. Montana State

4. Liberty University

5. Florida Gulf Coast

6. Saint Thomas

7. Concordia-Wisconsin

8. Trine University

9. Massachusetts-Amherst

10. Kentucky

11. Denver

12. DePaul

13. Utah State

14. Indiana

15. Weber State

16. Miami-Ohio

17. Ohio

18. Dakota College-Bottineau

19. Minnesota-Crookston

20. Washington

21. Northeastern University

22. Michigan State

23. Marian University

24. Penn State

25. Iowa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON COACHES POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points;2022

1. Oral Roberts (6);42;38-20

2. North Dakota State (1);36;31-19

3. Omaha;30;26-31

4. South Dakota State;24;22-23

5. St. Thomas;17;16-29

6. Northern Colorado;12;12-39

7. Western Illinois;7;8-44

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby (4-16-0-2) vs. No. 1 Minot (13-5-2-1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Mandan (11-7-1-1) vs. No. 4 Jamestown (10-8-1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Bismarck (7-14-1-0) vs. No. 2 Legacy (13-3-1-4), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Dickinson (9-7-1-4) vs. No. 3 Century (11-7-3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.

Region championship

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

