COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 92, LAKE REGION STATE 86
UTTC;43;49;--;92
LRSC;43;43;--;86
UNITED TRIBES – DK Middleton 12, Sylvester Union 17, Jesse White 30, Tristin Davis 10, Jayce Archambault 12, Jayden Yankton 8, Teron Sazue 3. Totals: 32-65 FG, Three-pointers: 9-25 (White 4, Union 2, Archambault), 19-31 FT, 33 Rebounds (Middleton 11), 11 Fouls, 27 Assists (Middleton 10), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shots (White), 11 Steals (White 4).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 22, Mohand Ammad 4, Mayson Brown 7, Ja'vion Byers 31, Blessed Barhayiga 13, Harrison Raynor 7, Denver Lund 2). Totals: 33-72 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Byers 6, Bonick 3, Brown), 46 Rebounds (Byers 9), 24 Fouls (Bonick 5), 27 Assists (Byers 7), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 1 Steals (Ammad 1).
Note: DK Middleton (12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) had a triple double for United Tribes.
Records: United Tribes 13-5 Mon-Dak, 19-7 overall; Lake Region State College 2-16, 3-24.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
LAKE REGION STATE 74, UNITED TRIBES 65
At Devils Lake
UTTC;14;31;46;65
LRSC;17;36;52;74
UNITED TRIBES -- Myona Dauphinais 27, Sandie Friday 4, Kelanna McClain 7, Kaydence Gourneau 5, LaTayla Pemberton 2, Gerika Kingbird 3, Mallory Yankton 11, Ayonna Haas 6. Totals: 22-80 FG, Three-pointers: 5-26 (Dauphinais 4, Gourneau), 16-26 FT, 48 Rebounds (Gourneau 12), 22 Fouls (McClain 5), 11 Assists (Dauphinas 3, McClain 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Friday), 6 Steals (Gourneau 2, Yankton 2).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Ray'ven Robinson 9, Brooke Kleinig 11, Kyla Fitzgerald 5, Tiziana Huici 22, Iara Navarro 12, Carla Moros 6, Simone Clay 2, Brailyn Davis 7. Totals: 24-61 FG, Three-pointers: 1-10 (Huici), 25-31 FT, 56 Rebounds (Huici 17), 20 Fouls (Davis 5), 17 Assists (Robinson 5), 23 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Navarro 5), 3 Steals (3 with 1).
Records: Lake Region State College 11-7 Mon-Dak, 19-8 overall; United Tribes 4-14, 6-16.
CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (18);19-0;90;1
2. Minot;17-2;70;2
3. Fargo Davies;17-2;56;4
4. Mandan;15-4;26;3
5. Fargo North;12-6;23;5T
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (12-6).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (15);16-2;87;1
2. Fargo Davies (3);73;2
3. Grand Forks Red River;18-1;56;3
4. Minot;16-3;35;4
5. West Fargo;16-3;14;5T
Others receiving votes: Legacy (15-4), Bismarck (15-4).
CLASS A BASKETBALL STANDINGS
BOYS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;18-0;19-0
Minot;16-2;17-2
Mandan;14-4;15-4
Legacy;11-8;12-8
Bismarck;10-8;10-9
Jamestown;8-9;9-9
Dickinson;8-10;9-10
Turtle Mountain;6-12;6-13
St. Mary’s;4-14;4-15
Williston;4-14;4-14
Watford City;0-17;1-17
Thursday, Feb. 16
Minot at Dickinson
Friday, Feb. 17
Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 3 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo Davies;19-1;17-2
Fargo North;14-4;12-6
Grand Forks Red River;14-6;12-6
Devils Lake;12-7;11-7
Grand Forks Central;11-9;11-8
Fargo Shanley;10-8;10-8
Fargo South;9-10;9-9
West Fargo;9-11;7-12
West Fargo Sheyenne;9-11;7-12
Wahpeton;7-12;8-10
West Fargo Horace;2-17;3-15
Valley City;0-20;1-18
Thursday, Feb. 16
Fargo Shanley at Fargo North
Grand Forks Red River at Moorhead
Fargo South at Fargo Davies
Friday, Feb. 17
West Fargo Horace at Valley City
Wahpeton at Devils Lake
Saturday, Feb. 18
West Fargo at Fargo South
Devils Lake at West Fargo Horace
Fargo North at Grand Forks Central
GIRLS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;18-0;16-2
Minot;16-2;16-3
Legacy;15-4;15-4
Bismarck;14-4;15-4
Mandan;9-9;9-10
St. Mary’s;8-10;8-11
Jamestown;7-10;8-10
Dickinson;6-12;7-12
Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13
Watford City;1-16;2-16
Williston;0-17;0-17
Thursday, Feb. 16
Minot at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo Davies;19-1;17-1
Grand Forks Red River;19-1;18-1
West Fargo;17-3;16-3
West Fargo Sheyenne;13-7;11-8
Wahpeton;11-8;12-6
Fargo Shanley;10-8;10-8
Fargo North;6-12;5-13
West Fargo Horace;6-13;6-12
Devils Lake;6-13;5-13
Valley City;5-15;5-13
Grand Forks Central;4-16;3-15
Fargo South;0-19;0-18
Thursday, Feb. 16
Fargo Shanley at Fargo North (2)
Grand Forks Central at Grafton
Fargo Davies at Fargo South
West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake
Friday, Feb. 17
Wahpeton at Devils Lake
Valley City at West Fargo Horace
Saturday, Feb. 18
West Fargo at Fargo South
Grand Forks Central at Fargo North
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH BORDER 73, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 44
(Tuesday)
NGS;6;22;34;44
South Border;19;34;51;73
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Trevor Moos 11, Tristan Schaffner 9, Trenton Erbele 24. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Moos, 9-10 FT, 10 Fouls
SOUTH BORDER – Luke Scherbenske 6, Levi Bucholz 10, Connor Kosiak 13, Parker Salwei 3, Berkley Frantz 2, Colin Goettle 4, Trevor Schmidt 27. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Kosiak, Salwei, 7-12 FT, 11 Fouls.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA FINAL RANKINGS
1. University of Mary
2. Lindenwood University
3. Montana State
4. Liberty University
5. Florida Gulf Coast
6. Saint Thomas
7. Concordia-Wisconsin
8. Trine University
9. Massachusetts-Amherst
10. Kentucky
11. Denver
12. DePaul
13. Utah State
14. Indiana
15. Weber State
16. Miami-Ohio
17. Ohio
18. Dakota College-Bottineau
19. Minnesota-Crookston
20. Washington
21. Northeastern University
22. Michigan State
23. Marian University
24. Penn State
25. Iowa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON COACHES POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points;2022
1. Oral Roberts (6);42;38-20
2. North Dakota State (1);36;31-19
3. Omaha;30;26-31
4. South Dakota State;24;22-23
5. St. Thomas;17;16-29
6. Northern Colorado;12;12-39
7. Western Illinois;7;8-44
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Feb. 16
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby (4-16-0-2) vs. No. 1 Minot (13-5-2-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Mandan (11-7-1-1) vs. No. 4 Jamestown (10-8-1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Bismarck (7-14-1-0) vs. No. 2 Legacy (13-3-1-4), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Dickinson (9-7-1-4) vs. No. 3 Century (11-7-3-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Loser-out
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.
Region championship
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
