COLLEGE BASEBALL

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 16, MARY 6, 8 inn.

Mary;120;300;00;--;6;10;2

Central Oklahoma;111;201;64;--;16;16;1

Joseph Sinclair, Ryan Chamberlain (5), Jared Arnold (6), Kyler Harris (8), Shaye McTavish (8) and Krece Papierski; Marcos Lopez, Bradan Pierce (5), Valek Cisneros (7), Jacob Bailey (8) and Wyatt Gray. W -- Cisneros. L -- Arnold. HR: Mary -- Daniel Martin. Central Oklahoma -- Noah Olson, Orlando Gonzalez.

Highlights: Mary -- Michael Polson 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R; Martin 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Derek Shoen 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI; Kyle Jameson 1-for-3, BB, R; Sinclair 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Chamberlain 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Arnold 1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Harris 0.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; McTavish 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Central Oklahoma -- Kaleb Glass 4-for-6, 3 SB, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Aiden Proctor 2-for-3, 2B, BB, HBP, SAC, 2 SB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Cameron Uselton 2-for-2, 2B, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Seth Gray 2-for-5, 3B, R, 3 RBIs; Olson 1-for-3, HR, BB, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Gonzalez 2-for-4, HR, Sac fly, R, 2 RBIs; Gray 2-for-5, 2B, 3 R; Lopez 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Pierce 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K; Cisneros 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Bailey 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.

Records: Mary 1-3 overall; Central Oklahoma 7-1.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KELLY LAAS INVITATIONAL

at St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 inn.

Mary;000;02;--;2;7;3

SCSU;522;01;--;10;9;0

Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (4) and Madison Wszolek; Emma Eickhoff, Justyce Porter (4) and Josey Marquette. W -- Eickhoff. L -- Evans. HR: St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada.

Highlights: Mary -- Ariana Retuta 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Sariah Perez 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-for-2, BB; Janine Warne 1-for-1, R; Evans 3 IP, 7 H, 8 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 5 HBP; Chambers 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K. St. Cloud State -- Sydney Trees 2-for-3, BB, R, RBI; Estrada 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Holly Weinberger 3-for-3, HBP, 4 R; Tenley Quesnell 2-for-3, RBI; Marquette 1-for-1, BB, HBP, SB, 2 RBIs; Eickhoff 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Porter 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: St. Cloud State 2-1 overall.

University of Mary 10, Bemidji State 8

Bemidji State;030;050;0;--;8;11;2

U-Mary;000;046;x;--;10;11;1

Kyla Damerow, Stella Dolan (6) and Morgan Benedict; Nicole Eckhardt, Chambers (5), Eckhardt (7) and Brooke McClure. W -- Chambers. L -- Dolan. S -- Eckhardt. HR: None.

Highlights: Bemidji State -- Elaina Christiansen 2-for-4, 2B, R; Mariah Stevenson 2-for-2, 2B, BB, HBP, SB, 2 R; Ashley Herold 1-for-4, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Emmarie Yeager 2-for-4, R, RBI; Benedict 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Damerow 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Dolan 0.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 1 BB. Mary -- Francesca Villaneda 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; McClure 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Perez 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Ritz 2-for-3, 2B, Sac fly, R, RBI; Janelle Bergmann 1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Natasha Stubbs 1-for-2, BB, 2 R; Eckhardt 4.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Chambers 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K; Eckhardt 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: Bemidji State 1-2 overall; Mary 2-5 overall.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

LINDENWOOD 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2

Mary;1;0;1;--;2

Lindenwood;1;2;0;--;3

First period: 1. Lindenwood, Jacob Behnen (Jack Radley, Joshua Linn), 16:46. 2. Mary, Tanner Eskro (Garrett Freeman, Seth Cushing), 18:25.

Second period: 3. Lindenwood, Radley (Linn, Steven Avalone), 7:21 (PP). 4. Lindenwood, Declan Carter (Michael Mullen, Michael Errico), 11:29 (PP).

Third period: 5. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Isaiah Thomas), 7:44.

Goaltender saves: Mary -- Kyle Hayden 16-11-10--37. Lindenwood -- Michael Errico 7-7-9--23.

Penalties: Mary -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Lindenwood -- Four minors for eight minutes.

Records: Mary 34-6-1 overall; Lindenwood 26-6.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;17-0;18-0

Minot;15-2;16-2

Mandan;14-3;15-3

Legacy;11-7;12-7

Bismarck;9-8;9-9

Dickinson;8-9;9-9

Jamestown;7-9;8-9

Turtle Mountain;6-12;6-13

St. Mary's;4-13;4-14

Williston;3-14;3-14

Watford City;0-17;1-17

Monday, Feb. 13

Watford City at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.

Williston at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Minot at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 3 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;17-0;15-2

Minot;15-2;15-3

Legacy;14-4;14-4

Bismarck;13-4;14-4

Mandan;9-8;9-9

St. Mary's;8-9;8-10

Jamestown;7-9;8-9

Dickinson;5-12;6-12

Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13

Watford City;1-16;2-16

Williston;0-17;0-17

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.

Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Williston at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Watford City at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Minot at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Century at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

Legacy at Moorhead, Minn., 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Williston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Final regular season standings

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;12-2-1-1;45;13-5-2-1

Legacy;12-2-1-2;43;13-3-1-4

Century;10-4-3-0;39;11-7-3-0

Jamestown;9-5-1-2;34;10-8-1-2

Mandan;10-6-1-1;33;11-7-1-1

Dickinson;7-7-1-3;26;9-7-1-4

Bismarck;6-10-1-0;23;6-14-1-0

Williston;3-13-1-0;14;4-16-1-0

Bottineau-Rugby;3-13-0-1;10;3-16-0-2

Hazen-Beulah;1-11-0-0;3;5-16-0-0

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;14-1-2-1;50;15-2-2-1

Fargo North-South;13-3-3-0;48;14-4-3-0

Minot;10-5-2-2;39;10-7-2-2

Mandan;11-4-2-2;39;12-4-2-2

West Fargo;9-3-1-2;34;10-5-1-2

Grand Forks;8-7-2-2;30;9-8-2-2

Williston;8-10-0-0;24;9-10-0-0

Legacy-Bismarck;7-7-1-0;23;9-8-1-0

Century;4-7-1-3;20;5-8-1-4

Jamestown;3-14-0-1;10;4-14-0-1

Devils Lake;2-14-0-0;6;2-16-0-0

Dickinson;0-13-1-2;4;3-14-1-2

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Century at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Legacy-Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

West Fargo at Grand Forks, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Fargo North-South at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Devils Lake at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.

Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Century, 7:15 p.m.

West Fargo at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Fargo Davies at Legacy-Bismarck, 1 p.m.

Devils Lake at Century, 3:15 p.m.

Williston at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Monday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 10 Hazen-Beulah at No. 7 Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby at No. 9 Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

West Region quarterfinals

at MAYSA Arena, Minot

Game 3: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 1 Minot, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Mandan vs. No. 4 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 Legacy, 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson vs. No. 3 Century, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Loser-out games

Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1:15 p.m.

Region semifinals

Game 9: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 9, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1:15 p.m.

Region championship

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

STATE DUALS TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Feb. 18

at Fargodome

CLASS A BOYS

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Minot

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck vs. East No. 3 West Fargo

Game 3: West No. 1 Williston vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 3 Century

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

Championship Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Placement matches

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship

CLASS B BOYS

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 South Border vs. Velva

Game 2: No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs.Pembina County North

Game 3: No. 1 Lisbon vs. Hettinger-Scranton

Game 4: No. 5 Northern Lights vs. No. 4 Central Cass

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

Championship Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Placement matches

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Seventh-place match

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match

Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship

GIRLS

Game 1: East No. 1 Central Cass vs. West No. 4 Century

Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 Fargo

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks

Game 4: East No. 2 Carrington vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

Championship Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Placement matches

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Seventh-place match

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match

Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STANDING ROCK 77, WASHBURN 74, OT

(Saturday)

Washburn;5;25;36;62;74

Standing Rock;21;36;46;62;77

WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 21, Alex Retterath 21, Dylan Eckel 15, Jack Retterath 10, Ethan Retterath 7. Three-pointers: 10 (Jacobson 7, Eckel 2, J. Retterath).

STANDING ROCK -- Brently Harrison 21, Thane Beheler 17, Lance Bradley 16, John Luger 13, Adam Eagleshield 8, Leondre Twinn 3. Three-pointers: 5 (Harrison 3, Beheler 2).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 50, STANDING ROCK 38

(Saturday)

Washburn;19;27;40;50

Standing Rock;8;16;22;38

WASHBURN -- Chev Obering 13, Dara Beck 13, Monica Goven 13, Ashlyn Schmitz 9, Kari Patterson 2. Three-pointers: 5 (Beck 3, Obering 2).

STANDING ROCK -- Kayleigh Thunder Hawk 15, Havannah Gates 10, Ciara Gates 6, Egypt Painte 4, O’Shea Elk 2. Three-pointers: 1 (H. Gates).

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

Friday, Feb. 10

First round

No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51, No. 5 Ellendale 22

No. 2 Oakes 56, No. 7 Barnes County North 10

No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 57, No. 6 Griggs-Midkota 22

Saturday, Feb. 11

Loser-out

No. 6 Griggs-Midkota 54, Barnes County North 12

Semifinals

No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, No. 1 Carrington 44, 2OT

No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, No. 2 Oakes 51, OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Region Qualifiers

No. 5 Ellendale vs. No. 2 Oakes, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Griggs-Midkota vs. No. 1 Carrington, 6 p.m.

District Championship

No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Feb. 9

First round

No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34, No. 5 South Border 25

No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 67, No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland 24

Friday, Feb. 10

Semifinals

No. 1 Kidder County 52, No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 37

No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 53, No. 2 Linton-HMB 51, OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Region qualifiers

No. 5 South Border vs. No. 2 Linton-HMB, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 5:45 p.m.

District Championship

No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. No. 1 Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;26;10;7;59

Aberdeen;22;16;4;48

St. Cloud;21;16;5;47

Minot;21;19;2;44

Bismarck;18;18;6;42

North Iowa;19;19;3;41

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;28;10;4;60

New Jersey;25;13;3;53

Northeast;23;15;5;51

Maine;21;15;3;45

Johnstown;21;17;2;44

Philadelphia;18;21;2;38

Danbury;2;36;6;10

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;23;13;6;52

Wisconsin;24;15;3;51

Fairbanks;23;16;4;50

Janesville;20;15;7;47

Chippewa;21;18;2;44

Anchorage;19;17;6;44

Kenai River;21;20;2;44

Springfield;19;21;1;39

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;33;6;1;67

Lone Star;27;10;4;58

Shreveport;23;13;6;52

New Mexico;24;16;3;51

Amarillo;21;17;3;45

Odessa;19;19;2;40

El Paso;12;26;3;27

Corpus Christi;10;27;5;25

Sunday, Feb. 12

Johnstown 3, Danbury 1

Thursday, Feb. 16

Maine at Northeast

Friday, Feb. 17

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Danbury

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Chippewa at Springfield

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen at North Iowa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Lone Star

Oklahoma at El Paso

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Danbury

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Springfield

Minot at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Aberdeen at North Iowa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Lone Star

Oklahoma at El Paso

Janesville at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 19

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

College baseball

Emporia State 7, Minot State 6, 10 inn.

College men's basketball

Miles CC 72, Dakota College-Bottineau 65

NDSCS 97, Lake Region State 53

College women's basketball

Lake Region State 87, NDSCS 85

Miles CC 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 61, OT

College men's hockey

College women's hockey

Dakota College-Bottineau 2, North Dakota State 1, OT

Jamestown 2, Lindenwood 0

College softball

California Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 2

Dawson CC 13, Bismarck State 1, 5 inn.

Dawson CC 14, Wiliston State 3, 6 inn.

Lake Region State 2, Bismarck State 1

Lubbock Christian 5, Minot State 0

Maryland 4, North Dakota State 2

Miles CC 8, Lake Region State 6, 5 inn.

NDSCS 1, Miles CC 0

NDSCS 11, Williston State 1, 5 inn.

Oregon 4, North Dakota State 3

College men's volleyball

Jamestown 3, Viterbo 0