COLLEGE BASEBALL
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 16, MARY 6, 8 inn.
Mary;120;300;00;--;6;10;2
Central Oklahoma;111;201;64;--;16;16;1
Joseph Sinclair, Ryan Chamberlain (5), Jared Arnold (6), Kyler Harris (8), Shaye McTavish (8) and Krece Papierski; Marcos Lopez, Bradan Pierce (5), Valek Cisneros (7), Jacob Bailey (8) and Wyatt Gray. W -- Cisneros. L -- Arnold. HR: Mary -- Daniel Martin. Central Oklahoma -- Noah Olson, Orlando Gonzalez.
Highlights: Mary -- Michael Polson 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R; Martin 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Derek Shoen 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI; Kyle Jameson 1-for-3, BB, R; Sinclair 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Chamberlain 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Arnold 1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Harris 0.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; McTavish 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Central Oklahoma -- Kaleb Glass 4-for-6, 3 SB, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Aiden Proctor 2-for-3, 2B, BB, HBP, SAC, 2 SB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Cameron Uselton 2-for-2, 2B, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Seth Gray 2-for-5, 3B, R, 3 RBIs; Olson 1-for-3, HR, BB, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Gonzalez 2-for-4, HR, Sac fly, R, 2 RBIs; Gray 2-for-5, 2B, 3 R; Lopez 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP; Pierce 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K; Cisneros 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Bailey 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.
Records: Mary 1-3 overall; Central Oklahoma 7-1.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
KELLY LAAS INVITATIONAL
at St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 inn.
Mary;000;02;--;2;7;3
SCSU;522;01;--;10;9;0
Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (4) and Madison Wszolek; Emma Eickhoff, Justyce Porter (4) and Josey Marquette. W -- Eickhoff. L -- Evans. HR: St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada.
Highlights: Mary -- Ariana Retuta 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Sariah Perez 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-for-2, BB; Janine Warne 1-for-1, R; Evans 3 IP, 7 H, 8 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 5 HBP; Chambers 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K. St. Cloud State -- Sydney Trees 2-for-3, BB, R, RBI; Estrada 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Holly Weinberger 3-for-3, HBP, 4 R; Tenley Quesnell 2-for-3, RBI; Marquette 1-for-1, BB, HBP, SB, 2 RBIs; Eickhoff 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Porter 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K.
Records: St. Cloud State 2-1 overall.
University of Mary 10, Bemidji State 8
Bemidji State;030;050;0;--;8;11;2
U-Mary;000;046;x;--;10;11;1
Kyla Damerow, Stella Dolan (6) and Morgan Benedict; Nicole Eckhardt, Chambers (5), Eckhardt (7) and Brooke McClure. W -- Chambers. L -- Dolan. S -- Eckhardt. HR: None.
Highlights: Bemidji State -- Elaina Christiansen 2-for-4, 2B, R; Mariah Stevenson 2-for-2, 2B, BB, HBP, SB, 2 R; Ashley Herold 1-for-4, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Emmarie Yeager 2-for-4, R, RBI; Benedict 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Damerow 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Dolan 0.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 1 BB. Mary -- Francesca Villaneda 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; McClure 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Perez 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Ritz 2-for-3, 2B, Sac fly, R, RBI; Janelle Bergmann 1-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Natasha Stubbs 1-for-2, BB, 2 R; Eckhardt 4.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Chambers 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K; Eckhardt 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Records: Bemidji State 1-2 overall; Mary 2-5 overall.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
LINDENWOOD 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2
Mary;1;0;1;--;2
Lindenwood;1;2;0;--;3
First period: 1. Lindenwood, Jacob Behnen (Jack Radley, Joshua Linn), 16:46. 2. Mary, Tanner Eskro (Garrett Freeman, Seth Cushing), 18:25.
Second period: 3. Lindenwood, Radley (Linn, Steven Avalone), 7:21 (PP). 4. Lindenwood, Declan Carter (Michael Mullen, Michael Errico), 11:29 (PP).
Third period: 5. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Isaiah Thomas), 7:44.
Goaltender saves: Mary -- Kyle Hayden 16-11-10--37. Lindenwood -- Michael Errico 7-7-9--23.
Penalties: Mary -- Six minors for 12 minutes. Lindenwood -- Four minors for eight minutes.
Records: Mary 34-6-1 overall; Lindenwood 26-6.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;17-0;18-0
Minot;15-2;16-2
Mandan;14-3;15-3
Legacy;11-7;12-7
Bismarck;9-8;9-9
Dickinson;8-9;9-9
Jamestown;7-9;8-9
Turtle Mountain;6-12;6-13
St. Mary's;4-13;4-14
Williston;3-14;3-14
Watford City;0-17;1-17
Monday, Feb. 13
Watford City at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Minot at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;17-0;15-2
Minot;15-2;15-3
Legacy;14-4;14-4
Bismarck;13-4;14-4
Mandan;9-8;9-9
St. Mary's;8-9;8-10
Jamestown;7-9;8-9
Dickinson;5-12;6-12
Turtle Mountain;5-13;6-13
Watford City;1-16;2-16
Williston;0-17;0-17
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.
Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Watford City at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Minot at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Century at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
Legacy at Moorhead, Minn., 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Williston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Final regular season standings
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;12-2-1-1;45;13-5-2-1
Legacy;12-2-1-2;43;13-3-1-4
Century;10-4-3-0;39;11-7-3-0
Jamestown;9-5-1-2;34;10-8-1-2
Mandan;10-6-1-1;33;11-7-1-1
Dickinson;7-7-1-3;26;9-7-1-4
Bismarck;6-10-1-0;23;6-14-1-0
Williston;3-13-1-0;14;4-16-1-0
Bottineau-Rugby;3-13-0-1;10;3-16-0-2
Hazen-Beulah;1-11-0-0;3;5-16-0-0
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;14-1-2-1;50;15-2-2-1
Fargo North-South;13-3-3-0;48;14-4-3-0
Minot;10-5-2-2;39;10-7-2-2
Mandan;11-4-2-2;39;12-4-2-2
West Fargo;9-3-1-2;34;10-5-1-2
Grand Forks;8-7-2-2;30;9-8-2-2
Williston;8-10-0-0;24;9-10-0-0
Legacy-Bismarck;7-7-1-0;23;9-8-1-0
Century;4-7-1-3;20;5-8-1-4
Jamestown;3-14-0-1;10;4-14-0-1
Devils Lake;2-14-0-0;6;2-16-0-0
Dickinson;0-13-1-2;4;3-14-1-2
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Century at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy-Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
West Fargo at Grand Forks, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Fargo North-South at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Devils Lake at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Century, 7:15 p.m.
West Fargo at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Fargo Davies at Legacy-Bismarck, 1 p.m.
Devils Lake at Century, 3:15 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Monday, Feb. 13
Game 1: No. 10 Hazen-Beulah at No. 7 Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 9 Bottineau-Rugby at No. 9 Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
West Region quarterfinals
at MAYSA Arena, Minot
Game 3: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 1 Minot, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Mandan vs. No. 4 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 Legacy, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson vs. No. 3 Century, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Loser-out games
Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1:15 p.m.
Region semifinals
Game 9: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5 p.m.
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 9, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1:15 p.m.
Region championship
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
STATE DUALS TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Feb. 18
at Fargodome
CLASS A BOYS
Quarterfinals
Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Minot
Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck vs. East No. 3 West Fargo
Game 3: West No. 1 Williston vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Central
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 3 Century
Consolation Semifinals
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Championship Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Placement matches
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match
Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship
CLASS B BOYS
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 2 South Border vs. Velva
Game 2: No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs.Pembina County North
Game 3: No. 1 Lisbon vs. Hettinger-Scranton
Game 4: No. 5 Northern Lights vs. No. 4 Central Cass
Consolation Semifinals
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Championship Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Placement matches
Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Seventh-place match
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match
Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship
GIRLS
Game 1: East No. 1 Central Cass vs. West No. 4 Century
Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 Fargo
Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks
Game 4: East No. 2 Carrington vs. West No. 3 Bismarck
Consolation Semifinals
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Championship Semifinals
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Placement matches
Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Seventh-place match
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Fifth-place match
Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Third-place match
Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, State championship
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STANDING ROCK 77, WASHBURN 74, OT
(Saturday)
Washburn;5;25;36;62;74
Standing Rock;21;36;46;62;77
WASHBURN -- Parker Jacobson 21, Alex Retterath 21, Dylan Eckel 15, Jack Retterath 10, Ethan Retterath 7. Three-pointers: 10 (Jacobson 7, Eckel 2, J. Retterath).
STANDING ROCK -- Brently Harrison 21, Thane Beheler 17, Lance Bradley 16, John Luger 13, Adam Eagleshield 8, Leondre Twinn 3. Three-pointers: 5 (Harrison 3, Beheler 2).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 50, STANDING ROCK 38
(Saturday)
Washburn;19;27;40;50
Standing Rock;8;16;22;38
WASHBURN -- Chev Obering 13, Dara Beck 13, Monica Goven 13, Ashlyn Schmitz 9, Kari Patterson 2. Three-pointers: 5 (Beck 3, Obering 2).
STANDING ROCK -- Kayleigh Thunder Hawk 15, Havannah Gates 10, Ciara Gates 6, Egypt Painte 4, O’Shea Elk 2. Three-pointers: 1 (H. Gates).
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Friday, Feb. 10
First round
No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51, No. 5 Ellendale 22
No. 2 Oakes 56, No. 7 Barnes County North 10
No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 57, No. 6 Griggs-Midkota 22
Saturday, Feb. 11
Loser-out
No. 6 Griggs-Midkota 54, Barnes County North 12
Semifinals
No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, No. 1 Carrington 44, 2OT
No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 55, No. 2 Oakes 51, OT
Monday, Feb. 13
Region Qualifiers
No. 5 Ellendale vs. No. 2 Oakes, 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Griggs-Midkota vs. No. 1 Carrington, 6 p.m.
District Championship
No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Feb. 9
First round
No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34, No. 5 South Border 25
No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 67, No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland 24
Friday, Feb. 10
Semifinals
No. 1 Kidder County 52, No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 37
No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 53, No. 2 Linton-HMB 51, OT
Monday, Feb. 13
Region qualifiers
No. 5 South Border vs. No. 2 Linton-HMB, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. No. 4 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 5:45 p.m.
District Championship
No. 3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. No. 1 Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;26;10;7;59
Aberdeen;22;16;4;48
St. Cloud;21;16;5;47
Minot;21;19;2;44
Bismarck;18;18;6;42
North Iowa;19;19;3;41
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;28;10;4;60
New Jersey;25;13;3;53
Northeast;23;15;5;51
Maine;21;15;3;45
Johnstown;21;17;2;44
Philadelphia;18;21;2;38
Danbury;2;36;6;10
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;23;13;6;52
Wisconsin;24;15;3;51
Fairbanks;23;16;4;50
Janesville;20;15;7;47
Chippewa;21;18;2;44
Anchorage;19;17;6;44
Kenai River;21;20;2;44
Springfield;19;21;1;39
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;33;6;1;67
Lone Star;27;10;4;58
Shreveport;23;13;6;52
New Mexico;24;16;3;51
Amarillo;21;17;3;45
Odessa;19;19;2;40
El Paso;12;26;3;27
Corpus Christi;10;27;5;25
Sunday, Feb. 12
Johnstown 3, Danbury 1
Thursday, Feb. 16
Maine at Northeast
Friday, Feb. 17
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Danbury
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Chippewa at Springfield
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen at North Iowa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Lone Star
Oklahoma at El Paso
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Danbury
Maryland at Johnstown
Chippewa at Springfield
Minot at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Aberdeen at North Iowa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Lone Star
Oklahoma at El Paso
Janesville at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 19
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
College baseball
Central Oklahoma 16, University of Mary 6, 8 inn.
Emporia State 7, Minot State 6, 10 inn.
College men's basketball
Miles CC 72, Dakota College-Bottineau 65
NDSCS 97, Lake Region State 53
College women's basketball
Lake Region State 87, NDSCS 85
Miles CC 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 61, OT
College men's hockey
Lindenwood 3, University of Mary 2
College women's hockey
Dakota College-Bottineau 2, North Dakota State 1, OT
Jamestown 2, Lindenwood 0
College softball
California Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 2
Dawson CC 13, Bismarck State 1, 5 inn.
Dawson CC 14, Wiliston State 3, 6 inn.
Lake Region State 2, Bismarck State 1
Lubbock Christian 5, Minot State 0
University of Mary 10, Bemidji State 8
Maryland 4, North Dakota State 2
Miles CC 8, Lake Region State 6, 5 inn.
NDSCS 1, Miles CC 0
NDSCS 11, Williston State 1, 5 inn.
Oregon 4, North Dakota State 3
St. Cloud State 10, Mary 2, 5 inn.
College men's volleyball
Jamestown 3, Viterbo 0