Area Scores: Feb. 13

CLASS A GIRLS HOCKEY

BISMARCK 4, GRAND FORKS 2

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

DICKINSON 95, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 73

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. JOHN 67, LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH 50

CENTRAL CASS 74, ELLENDALE 66

HAZEN 76, BEACH 61

BEULAH 85, BOWMAN COUNTY 52

LISBON 85, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 54

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GARRISON 63, GRANT COUNTY 51

SISSETON (S.D.) 55, LISBON 47

BOWMAN COUNTY 72, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 69

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

MANDAN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Individual results

CLASS B WRESTLING

REGION 1 TOURNAMENT

Team scores

106

113

120

126

132

138

145

152

160

170

182

195

220

285

Awards

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 4, COLORADO COLLEGE 0

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.