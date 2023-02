Bennigan's Mandan owners Rob Knoll, center, and Monte Stein chat with former Minnesota Vikings All-Pro running back Chuck Foreman on Saturday. Foreman played in three Super Bowls for the Vikings, finishing his career with 5,950 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns. Foreman is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. Foreman will be at Stonehome Brewing today from 2-5 p.m., ahead of Super Bowl LVII.