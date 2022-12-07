Area Scores: Dec. 8

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 12, WILLISTON STATE 2
Williston State;0;1;1;--;2
Mary;4;4;4;--;12
First period: 1. Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Caleb Petrie, Alex Flicek), 0:32. 2. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Drew Lenertz), 6:38. 3. Mary, John Dapron (Jaren Hugelen), 8:02. 4. Mary, Seth Cushing (Andrew Huber, Garrett Freeman), 15:43.
Second period: 5. Williston State, Cody Barnes (unassisted), 3:16. 6. Mary, Cushing (Freeman, Lenertz), 9:14 (PP). 7. Mary, Flicek (Cushing, Cyril Nagurski), 11:19. 8. Mary, Thomas (Teddy Lillico, Petrie), 11:36. 9. Mary, Huber (Tucker Kruse, Liam Massie), 19:06.
Third period: 10. Mary, Dapron (Braeden Zaste), 8:37. 11. Mary, Massie (Huber), 16:56. 12. Mary, Hugelen (Lillico), 19:18. 13. Williston State, Alexander Bailey (Barnes), 19:23 (PP). 14. Mary, Garrett Freeman (unassisted).
Goaltender saves: Williston State -- Freddy Peters 12-19-x--31 saves; Shea Martin x-x-9--9 saves. Mary -- Kyle Hayden 10-7-x--17 saves; Zachary White x-x-5--5 saves.
Penalties: Williston State -- Three minors for six minutes. Mary -- Three minors for six minutes.
Records: Williston State 4-8; Mary 19-3-1.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minot (12);2-0;84;1
2. Century (6);2-0;78;2
3. Fargo Davies;1-0;52;3
4. Grand Forks Red River;1-0;28;5
5. Legacy;1-0;20.5;RV
Also receiving votes: Mandan (2-0), Fargo North (1-1).
GIRLS
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minot (18);1-0;90;1
2. Century;1-2;63;2
3. Fargo Davies;1-0;46;4
4. West Fargo;1-1;39;3
5. Grand Forks Red River;1-0;16;RV
Also receiving votes: Legacy (1-0), Mandan (1-1).
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;17;3;4;38
Minot;13;10;2;28
North Iowa;13;11;2;28
Aberdeen;12;8;3;27
Bismarck;10;12;3;23
St. Cloud;9;12;2;20
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;6;2;42
Northeast;14;9;3;31
New Jersey;15;11;1;31
Maine;12;8;1;25
Johnstown;10;10;3;23
Philadelphia;9;15;1;19
Danbury;2;23;3;7
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;16;8;2;34
Fairbanks;15;11;3;33
Chippewa;15;10;2;32
Kenai River;15;11;1;31
Janesville;12;8;6;30
Anchorage;11;10;5;27
Wisconsin;12;12;1;25
Springfield;11;13;0;22
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;18;2;2;38
Oklahoma;17;4;1;35
New Mexico;13;7;2;28
Shreveport;11;9;4;26
Amarillo;11;9;2;24
Odessa;9;12;1;19
El Paso;9;13;0;18
Corpus Christi;6;14;4;16
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maine at Johnstown
Lone Star at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Friday, Dec. 9
Northeast at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
Austin at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Lone Star at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
Saturday, Dec. 10
Maine at Johnstown
Northeast at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
Austin at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Lone Star at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
Sunday, Dec. 11
El Paso at New Mexico
Minnesota at Janesville
