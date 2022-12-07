 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 8

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 12, WILLISTON STATE 2

Williston State;0;1;1;--;2

Mary;4;4;4;--;12

First period: 1. Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Caleb Petrie, Alex Flicek), 0:32. 2. Mary, Johnny Witzke (Drew Lenertz), 6:38. 3. Mary, John Dapron (Jaren Hugelen), 8:02. 4. Mary, Seth Cushing (Andrew Huber, Garrett Freeman), 15:43.

Second period: 5. Williston State, Cody Barnes (unassisted), 3:16. 6. Mary, Cushing (Freeman, Lenertz), 9:14 (PP). 7. Mary, Flicek (Cushing, Cyril Nagurski), 11:19. 8. Mary, Thomas (Teddy Lillico, Petrie), 11:36. 9. Mary, Huber (Tucker Kruse, Liam Massie), 19:06.

Third period: 10. Mary, Dapron (Braeden Zaste), 8:37. 11. Mary, Massie (Huber), 16:56. 12. Mary, Hugelen (Lillico), 19:18. 13. Williston State, Alexander Bailey (Barnes), 19:23 (PP). 14. Mary, Garrett Freeman (unassisted).

Goaltender saves: Williston State -- Freddy Peters 12-19-x--31 saves; Shea Martin x-x-9--9 saves. Mary -- Kyle Hayden 10-7-x--17 saves; Zachary White x-x-5--5 saves.

Penalties: Williston State -- Three minors for six minutes. Mary -- Three minors for six minutes.

Records: Williston State 4-8; Mary 19-3-1.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minot (12);2-0;84;1

2. Century (6);2-0;78;2

3. Fargo Davies;1-0;52;3

4. Grand Forks Red River;1-0;28;5

5. Legacy;1-0;20.5;RV

Also receiving votes: Mandan (2-0), Fargo North (1-1).

GIRLS

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minot (18);1-0;90;1

2. Century;1-2;63;2

3. Fargo Davies;1-0;46;4

4. West Fargo;1-1;39;3

5. Grand Forks Red River;1-0;16;RV

Also receiving votes: Legacy (1-0), Mandan (1-1).

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;17;3;4;38

Minot;13;10;2;28

North Iowa;13;11;2;28

Aberdeen;12;8;3;27

Bismarck;10;12;3;23

St. Cloud;9;12;2;20

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;20;6;2;42

Northeast;14;9;3;31

New Jersey;15;11;1;31

Maine;12;8;1;25

Johnstown;10;10;3;23

Philadelphia;9;15;1;19

Danbury;2;23;3;7

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;16;8;2;34

Fairbanks;15;11;3;33

Chippewa;15;10;2;32

Kenai River;15;11;1;31

Janesville;12;8;6;30

Anchorage;11;10;5;27

Wisconsin;12;12;1;25

Springfield;11;13;0;22

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;18;2;2;38

Oklahoma;17;4;1;35

New Mexico;13;7;2;28

Shreveport;11;9;4;26

Amarillo;11;9;2;24

Odessa;9;12;1;19

El Paso;9;13;0;18

Corpus Christi;6;14;4;16

Thursday, Dec. 8

Maine at Johnstown

Lone Star at Odessa

Oklahoma at New Mexico

Friday, Dec. 9

Northeast at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Philadelphia at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Springfield at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

Austin at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Oklahoma at New Mexico

Lone Star at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

Saturday, Dec. 10

Maine at Johnstown

Northeast at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Springfield at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Janesville

Austin at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Lone Star at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

Sunday, Dec. 11

El Paso at New Mexico

Minnesota at Janesville

N.D. SCORES

College men's hockey

College men's basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 109, Fort Berthold 73

Dawson 92, Dickinson State JV 62

Jamestown 102, Valley City State 86

NDSCS 75, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 55

College women's basketball

Jamestown 64, Valley City State 43

Lake Region State 80, Northland 63

NDSCS 90, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 40

