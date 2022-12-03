Area Scores: Dec. 4

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 78, FARGO NORTH 66

Fargo North;31;35;--;66

Legacy;40;38;--;78

FARGO NORTH – Ethan Welk 2, Jeremiah Sem 18, David Schilling 8, Matthew Sem 17, Peder Hasuge 1, John Williams 2, Carter Zeller 18. Totals: 23 FG, 17-25 FT, 30 fouls (Welk, J.Sem, M.Sem). Three-pointers: 3 (M.Sem 2, J. Sem 1).

LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 19, Chase Knoll 18, Jedidiah Derrick 4, Lucas Kupfer 9, Jaxon Kellopp 11, Parker Falcon 17. Totals: 22 FG, 21-30 FT, 21 fouls. Three-pointers: 13 (Weidner 4, Knoll 3, Kellopp 1, Falcon 5).

Records: Legacy 1-0.

FARGO SHANLEY 44, ST. MARY’S 42

St. Mary’s;21;21;--;42

Shanley;22;22;--;44

ST. MARY’S: Jacob Goettle 11, Sam Fedorchak 10, Caden Willer 9, Ben Zenker 5, Maddox Doppler 4, Christian Benning 3. Totals: 14-53 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Willer 3, Fedorchak 1, Benning 1), 9-14 FT, 30 Rebounds (Goettle 7), 15 Fouls, 3 Assists (Fedorchak 2), 20 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Doppler 2).

SHANLEY: Conner Kraft 21, Vuciri Hakim 10, Alex Wheelock 4, Jackson Ajeo 3, Kaden Christmann 2, Carson Busek 2, David Hollcraft 2. Totals: 17-52 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Ajeo), 9-17 FT, 33 Rebounds (Kraft 8), 14 Fouls, 5 Assists (Christmann 2), 11 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Wheelock 2).

Records: St. Mary’s 0-1 overall, 0-0 West Region; Shanley 1-0 overall, 0-0 East Region.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 61, FARGO NORTH 35

Fargo North;18;17;--;35

Legacy;40;21;--;61

FARGO NORTH – Arden Faulkner 11, Grace Thiel 7, Olivia Hammes 7, Nora Fluge 4, Emma Osier 3, Sienna Swanson 2, Carrie Osier 1, Grayce Anderson 0. Totals: 11-45 FG, 7-11 FT, 18 fouls, 30 rebounds (Faulker 6, Anderson 6), 25 turnovers. Three-pointers: 6-27 (Faulkner 2, Thiel 2, Hammes 1, E.Osier 1).

LEGACY – Brooklynn Felchle 15, Alyssa Eckroth 17, Kali Dauenhauer 6, Mia Berryhill 6, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Adison Sagaser 3, Aliya Selensky 5, Halle Severson 2, Aleah McPherson 2, Ashley Kautz 1. Totals: 22-64 FG, 12-22 FT, 14 fouls 34 rebounds (Felchle 8), 15 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-23 (Dauenhauer 2, Berryhill 2, Selensky 1).

Records: Legacy 1-0.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH PRAIRIE 65, DRAYTON-VALLEY-EDINBURG 24

At Rolla

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg;6;12;20;24

North Prairie;21;49;65;65

DRAYTON-VALLEY-EDINBURG – Easton Larson 6, Jacey Nelson 2, Alah Pokrzywinski 3, Elizabeth Fedje 5, Kiara Aasand 2, Hailey Berg 6. Totals: 11 FG, 2-16 FT.

NORTH PRAIRIE – Hailey Peltier 2, Lizzy Smith 8, Lidia Motl 20, Jenna Rosinski 10, Rylee Hanlan 3, Morgan Leas 19, Morgan Casavant 3. Totals: 19 FG, 4-7 FT.

LINTON-HMB 46, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 29

Hettinger-Scranton;7;12;20;29

Linton-HMB;6;25;35;48

HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Lilli Steeke 6, Laela Jensen 6, Ella Jensen 10, Monica Morris 4, Sophia Kennedy 3. Totals: 12 FG, 2-6 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (E.Jensen 2, Kennedy).

LINTON-HMB – Allie Dockter 12, Jersey Vogel 14, Emma Schick 3, Emma Weiser 9, Makiah Ryckman 10. Totals: 16 FG, 9-13FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Dockter 1, Vogel 3, Schick 1, Weiser 2).

STRASBRG-ZEELAND 33, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 21

Strasburg-Zeeland;7;15;21;33

New Salem-Almont;1;10;13;21

STRASBURG-ZEELAND – MorganHuizenga 7, Addison Wagner 17, Jordyn Heidrich 5, Rebekah Pool 2, Avery Vander Vorst 2. Totals: 13 FG, 7-13 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: None.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kari Thompson 4, Alaina VanderWal 2, Grace Olin 1, Mackenzie Brandt 8, Raleigh Miller 2, Kendra Tomac 4. Totals: 7 FG, 7-12 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: None.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

BISMARCK 3, WILLISTON 1

Williston;1;0;0;--;1

Bismarck;0;2;1;--;3

First period: 1. Will, Wyler Mitchell (Riley Erickson), 2:25, (pp).

Second period: 2. Bis, Mason Mracheck (Dawson Lentz), 11:10. 3. Bis, Carsyn Sebastian (Beau Bitz, Charlie Jerome), 16:06, (pp).

Third period: 4. Bis, Jaxon Hill (Jerome), 0:45.

Goaltender saves: Will – Kode Ekblad 7-4-8 – 19. Bis – Carson Erickson 4-4-7 – 15.

Penalties: Will – 3 for 6 minutes. Bis – 5 for 23 minutes.

Records: Williston 1-2-1, Bismarck 2-0.

DICKINSON 7, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 0

Dickinson 2 1 4 — 7

Bottineau-Rugby 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1. Dickinson, Kaeden Krieg (Logan Gross), 1:04. 2. Dickinson, Krieg (Kasey Stengel), 15:07.

Second period: 3. Dickinson, Kylar Blotske (unassisted), 12:06 (SH).

Third period: 4. Dickinson, Colin Tschetter (Jacob Lucas, Ty Nelson), 6:51. 5. Dickinson, Nelson (Tanner Roers), 7:17. 6. Dickinson, Drew Spence (Roers), 13:33. 7. Dickinson, Krieg (Roers), 13:59.

Goaltender saves: Dickinson — Bryce Kadrmas 4-13-8—25 saves. Bottineau-Rugby — Easton Freeman 7-7-x—14 saves; Noah Bedlion x-x-6—6 saves.

Penalties: Dickinson — Two minors, one major for nine minutes. Bottineau-Rugby — Two minors, one misconduct for 14 minutes.

Records: Dickinson 3-1-0-1 overall, 1-1-0-1 West Region for four points; Bottineau-Rugby 1-2-0-0 overall, 1-1-0-0 West Region for three points.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

DRAGON INVITE

U-Mary results

Red Division 149

Jacob Morgan, sixth: Jacob Prunty, Concordia-Moorhead, won dec. over Morgan 5-0; Morgan, Mary, won dec. over Jahn Williams 5-3; Morgan lost by medical forfeit to Tyler Soltau, Southwest Minnesota State; Morgan lost by medical forfeit to Kellen Schauer, C-M.

Red Division 184

Sam Bruss, third: Bruss, Mary, pinned Joseph Lopez, 5:34; Cayden White, Minot State, pinned Bruss, 3:00; Bruss, Mary, pinned Brett Graham, 2:08; Bruss, Mary, won by tech fall over Shane Hansen, 15-0.

Red Division 285

Jose Reyes, fifth: Andre Baguma, MSU-Moorhead, won major dec. over Reyes, 16-5; Bye; Airin Spell, MSU-M, won major dec. over Reyes, 17-5; Reyes, Mary, won by medical forfeit over German Fitzgerald.

White Division 157

Kaden Renner, third: Bye; Renner, Mary, won dec. over Cael Larson, 10-5; Renner, Mary, won major dec. over David Platt, 17-9; Ethan Birch, St. Cloud State, won dec. over Renner, 8-7; Renner, Mary, pinned Cody Minor, 1:04; Renner, Mary, won major dec. over David Platt, 17-8.

Gabriel Wagner: Bye; Wagner, Mary, pinned Joseph Kallevig, 2:36; Cody Wienen, MSU-Moorhead, won dec. over Wagner, 10-9; Ryan Hrcka, Minot State, pinned Wagner, 6:47.

White Division 165

Joey Mushinsky, fifth: Logan Vaughan, St. Cloud State, won major dec. over Mushinsky, 20-9; Mushinsky, Mary, pinned Rhett Hudoba, 3:00; Coy Gunderson, Augustana, won major dec. over Mushinsky, 16-7; Mushinsky, Mary, won major dec. over Spencer Wambeke, 11-3.

White Division 285

Aidyn Mitchell: Austin Schlangen, Ridgewater College, won dec. over Mitchell, 5-0; Ayden Viox, Northern State, pinned Mitchell, 4:58.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ST. CLOUD STATE 6, NORTH DAKOTA 3

North Dakota;2;1;0;--;3

St. Cloud State;0;2;4;--;6

First period: 1. UND, Matteo Costantini (Judd Caulfield), 11:45. 2. UND, Gavin Hain (Jackson Blake, Chris Jandric), 15:46, (pp).

Second period: 3. UND, Riese Gaber (Jandric, Jake Schmaltz), 1:41, (pp). 4. SCSU, Brendan Bushy (Grant Cruikshank, Adam Ingram), 2:04. 5. SCSU, Zach Okabe (Dylan Anholm, Ingram), 18:12.

Third period: 6. SCSU, Okabe (Veeti Miettinen), 0:55. 7. SCSU, Okabe (Josh Luedtke, Jack Peart), 7:05, (pp). 8. SCSU, Kyler Kupka (Anhorn, Micah Miller), 14:13. 9. SCSU, Peart (unassisted), 17:47.

Goaltender saves: UND – Drew DeRidder 13. SCSU – Dominic Basse 23.

Penalties: UND – 4 for 8 minutes. SCSU – 6 for 12 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 6-7-3, 2-4-1 NCHC; St. Cloud State 12-3, 5-2 NCHC.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, MINOT STATE 2

Minot State;2;0;0;--;2

Mary;0;2;1;--;3

First period: 1. Minot State, Davis Sheldon (Connor Navrot), 0:17. 2. Minot State, Drew Carter (Payton Jerome), 10:52.

Second period: 3. Mary, Alex Flicek (Isaiah Thomas, Caleb Petrie), 8:18. 4. Mary, Thomas (Teddy Lillico, Flicek), 12:46.

Third period: 5. Mary, Riley Scanlon (Thomas, Jaren Hugelen), 16:44 (PP).

Goaltender saves: Minot State -- Jake Anthony 22. Mary -- Conan Hayton 35.

Penalties: Minot State -- Four minors, one major for 13 minutes. Mary -- Two minors, one major for nine minutes.

Records: Minot State 13-1-0; University of Mary 18-3-1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Weber State 38, North Dakota 31

Delaware 56, St. Francis 17

Furman 31, Elon 6

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41

Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6

No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13

No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14

No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25

No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT

No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38

Richmond (9-3) at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9-10

No. 8 Holy Cross (12-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (11-1)

No. 5 William & Mary (11-1) at No. 4 Montana State (11-1)

No. 6 Samford (11-1) at No. 3 North Dakota State (10-2)

No. 7 Incarnate Word (11-1) vs. Sacramento State-Richmond winner

Semifinals

Dec. 16-17

Championship

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

DICKINSON INVITATIONAL

(Friday)

Team scores

1. Dickinson 149.1. 2. Minot 134.45. 3. Mandan 129.25. 4. Jamestown 127.125. 5. Northwest Stars 119.425.

Mandan results

Vault: 6. Jericah Lockner 9.1. 8. Taylor Aregard 8.825. 9. Jaylei Eisenbeis 8.775.

Bars: 8. Lockner 8.4

Beam: 10. Jenna Eversole 8.1. 11. Lockner 8,075.

Floor: 7. Lockner 9.15.

All-around: 8. Lockner 34.725.

NOTE: Mandan’s highest first-meet team score since 2012.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN HOLIDAY YOUTNAMENT

Dec. 28-30

At Mandan High School

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 1: Wilton-Wing vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Flasher vs. Surrey, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Linton-HMB vs. Bottineau, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Standing Rock vs. New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

ABERDEEN 3, BISMARCK 1

Aberdeen;0;1;2;--;3

Bismarck;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Aberdeen, Nick Justice (Patrick O’Connell, Nikolai Tishkevich), 4:38. 2. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (unassisted), 17:12.

Third period: 3. Aberdeen, Alexander Gullichsen (Kyle Contessa, Tishkevich), 2:37 (PP). 4. Aberdeen, Owen Dubois (Contessa, Justice), 3:44.

Goaltender saves: Aberdeen -- Geno Pichora 25. Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 23.

Penalties: Aberdeen -- Three minors for six minutes. Bismarck -- Five minors for 10 minutes.

Records: Aberdeen 12-8-3 for 27 points; Bismarck 10-12-3 for 23 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;17;3;4;38

Minot;13;10;2;28

North Iowa;13;11;2;28

Aberdeen;12;8;3;27

Bismarck;10;12;3;23

St. Cloud;9;12;2;20

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;20;7;1;42

Northeast;14;9;3;31

New Jersey;14;12;0;28

Maine;12;8;1;25

Johnstown;11;10;3;25

Philadelphia;8;15;1;17

Danbury;2;22;3;7

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;16;8;2;34

Fairbanks;15;11;3;33

Chippewa;15;10;2;32

Kenai River;15;10;1;31

Janesville;12;8;6;30

Wisconsin;12;12;1;25

Anchorage;10;10;5;25

Springfield;11;13;0;22

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;18;2;2;38

Oklahoma;17;4;1;35

New Mexico;13;7;2;28

Shreveport;11;9;4;26

Amarillo;11;9;2;24

Odessa;9;12;1;19

El Paso;9;13;0;18

Corpus Christi;6;14;4;16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 1

Maine 6, New Jersey 5

Northeast 4, Maryland 3, OT

North Iowa 4, Springfield 1

Philadelphia 4, Danbury 3, SO

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud 1

Austin 5, Minot 1

Shreveport 4, New Mexico 3, OT

Odessa 5, Amarillo 2

Lone Star 4, Oklahoma 0

Chippewa 4, Fairbanks 3

Anchorage at Kenai River, n

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Danbury at New Jersey

Thursday, Dec. 8

Maine at Johnstown

Lone Star at Odessa

Oklahoma at New Mexico

Friday, Dec. 9

Northeast at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Philadelphia at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Springfield at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

Austin at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Oklahoma at New Mexico

Lone Star at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

Saturday, Dec. 10

Maine at Johnstown

Northeast at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Springfield at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Janesville

Austin at Aberdeen

Shreveport at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Lone Star at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

Sunday, Dec. 11

El Paso at New Mexico

Minnesota at Janesville

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men's hockey

Midland University 6, Jamestown (D-I) 4

St. Cloud State 6, North Dakota 3

University of Mary 3, Minot State 2

College women's hockey

Minot State 4, Midland University 3, OT

College football

North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

College men’s basketball

Bryant and Stratton 73, Dakota College-Bottineau 58

Casper 89, Williston State 70

Dawson CC 70, Western Wyoming CC 67

Doane 83, Jamestown 79

Eastern Washington 78, North Dakota State 70

Mayville State 103, Presentation 78

Minnesota State-Moorhead 88, Mary 55

Minot State 82, Northern State 62

Portland 90, North Dakota 69

Valley City State 82, Dickinson State 70

College women’s basketball

Bryant and Stratton 87, Dakota College-Bottineau 52

Casper 83, Williston State 54

Central Michigan 66, North Dakota State 65

Jamestown 96, Doane 56

Mary 83, Minnesota State-Moorhead 75

Mayville State 65, Presentation 40

Minot State 67, Northern State 66

NDSCS 72, Jamestown JV 52

Valley City State 66, Dickinson State 60

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, Columbia College 0

High school boys basketball

Bismarck Legacy 78, Fargo North 66

Fargo Shanley 44, Bismarck St. Mary’s 42

High school girls basketball

Berthold 71, Powers Lake-Burke Central 52

Bismarck Legacy 61, Fargo North 35

Fargo Shanley 40, Bismarck St. Mary’s 37

Kindred 87, Fargo South 36

North Prairie 65, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 24

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 72, Bismarck Century 70

Shiloh Christian 69, Grafton 59

Strasburg-Zeeland 33, New Salem-Almont 21

Central North Dakota Tournament

At Harvey

Rugby 60, St. John 53

Harvey-Wells County 55, Minot Sophs 54, OT

Towner-Granville-Upham 70, Drake-Anamoose 33

New Rockford-Sheyenne 43, Glenburn 42

Rugby 60, St. John 53

Ramsey County tournament

At Devils Lake

Devils Lake JV 49, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 35

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 50, Dunseith 40

Nelson County 46, North Star 36

Benson County 41, Larimore 40

Minot Auditorium Shootout

South Prairie-Max 61, Stanley 29

Bottineau 55, Dickinson Trinity 19

Minot Ryan 51, Midway-Minto 39

Kenmare-Bowbells 44, Thompson 35

Westhope-Newburg 66, Alexander 24

New Town 61, Velva 53

McLean County Shootout

Warwick 54, White Shield 21

Flasher 77, Mandaree 38

Richardton-Taylor 79, Solen 19

Garrison 60, Glen Ullin-Hebron 34

Bowman County 64, Wilton-Wing 11

Central McLean 72, Beulah 40

Washburn 50, Divide County 35

Linton Shootout

Standing Rock 86, South Border 54

Parshall 43, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 19

Linton-HMB 48, Hettinger-Scranton 29

High school boys hockey

Bismarck 3, Williston 1

Dickinson 7, Bottineau-Rugby 0

Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck Legacy 2, OT

Mandan 5, Devils Lake 3

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 5, Lake of the Woods, Minn. 1

High school girls hockey

Fargo North-South 5, Dickinson 2

Grand Forks 1, Minot 0, SO

Mandan 6, West Fargo 1

Williston 6, Devils Lake 5