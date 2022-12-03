Area Scores: Dec. 4

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 78, FARGO NORTH 66
Fargo North;31;35;--;66
Legacy;40;38;--;78
FARGO NORTH – Ethan Welk 2, Jeremiah Sem 18, David Schilling 8, Matthew Sem 17, Peder Hasuge 1, John Williams 2, Carter Zeller 18. Totals: 23 FG, 17-25 FT, 30 fouls (Welk, J.Sem, M.Sem). Three-pointers: 3 (M.Sem 2, J. Sem 1).
LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 19, Chase Knoll 18, Jedidiah Derrick 4, Lucas Kupfer 9, Jaxon Kellopp 11, Parker Falcon 17. Totals: 22 FG, 21-30 FT, 21 fouls. Three-pointers: 13 (Weidner 4, Knoll 3, Kellopp 1, Falcon 5).
Records: Legacy 1-0.
FARGO SHANLEY 44, ST. MARY’S 42
St. Mary’s;21;21;--;42
Shanley;22;22;--;44
ST. MARY’S: Jacob Goettle 11, Sam Fedorchak 10, Caden Willer 9, Ben Zenker 5, Maddox Doppler 4, Christian Benning 3. Totals: 14-53 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Willer 3, Fedorchak 1, Benning 1), 9-14 FT, 30 Rebounds (Goettle 7), 15 Fouls, 3 Assists (Fedorchak 2), 20 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Doppler 2).
SHANLEY: Conner Kraft 21, Vuciri Hakim 10, Alex Wheelock 4, Jackson Ajeo 3, Kaden Christmann 2, Carson Busek 2, David Hollcraft 2. Totals: 17-52 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Ajeo), 9-17 FT, 33 Rebounds (Kraft 8), 14 Fouls, 5 Assists (Christmann 2), 11 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Wheelock 2).
Records: St. Mary’s 0-1 overall, 0-0 West Region; Shanley 1-0 overall, 0-0 East Region.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 61, FARGO NORTH 35
Fargo North;18;17;--;35
Legacy;40;21;--;61
FARGO NORTH – Arden Faulkner 11, Grace Thiel 7, Olivia Hammes 7, Nora Fluge 4, Emma Osier 3, Sienna Swanson 2, Carrie Osier 1, Grayce Anderson 0. Totals: 11-45 FG, 7-11 FT, 18 fouls, 30 rebounds (Faulker 6, Anderson 6), 25 turnovers. Three-pointers: 6-27 (Faulkner 2, Thiel 2, Hammes 1, E.Osier 1).
LEGACY – Brooklynn Felchle 15, Alyssa Eckroth 17, Kali Dauenhauer 6, Mia Berryhill 6, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Adison Sagaser 3, Aliya Selensky 5, Halle Severson 2, Aleah McPherson 2, Ashley Kautz 1. Totals: 22-64 FG, 12-22 FT, 14 fouls 34 rebounds (Felchle 8), 15 turnovers. Three-pointers: 5-23 (Dauenhauer 2, Berryhill 2, Selensky 1).
Records: Legacy 1-0.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH PRAIRIE 65, DRAYTON-VALLEY-EDINBURG 24
At Rolla
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg;6;12;20;24
North Prairie;21;49;65;65
DRAYTON-VALLEY-EDINBURG – Easton Larson 6, Jacey Nelson 2, Alah Pokrzywinski 3, Elizabeth Fedje 5, Kiara Aasand 2, Hailey Berg 6. Totals: 11 FG, 2-16 FT.
NORTH PRAIRIE – Hailey Peltier 2, Lizzy Smith 8, Lidia Motl 20, Jenna Rosinski 10, Rylee Hanlan 3, Morgan Leas 19, Morgan Casavant 3. Totals: 19 FG, 4-7 FT.
LINTON-HMB 46, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 29
Hettinger-Scranton;7;12;20;29
Linton-HMB;6;25;35;48
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Lilli Steeke 6, Laela Jensen 6, Ella Jensen 10, Monica Morris 4, Sophia Kennedy 3. Totals: 12 FG, 2-6 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (E.Jensen 2, Kennedy).
LINTON-HMB – Allie Dockter 12, Jersey Vogel 14, Emma Schick 3, Emma Weiser 9, Makiah Ryckman 10. Totals: 16 FG, 9-13FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Dockter 1, Vogel 3, Schick 1, Weiser 2).
STRASBRG-ZEELAND 33, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 21
Strasburg-Zeeland;7;15;21;33
New Salem-Almont;1;10;13;21
STRASBURG-ZEELAND – MorganHuizenga 7, Addison Wagner 17, Jordyn Heidrich 5, Rebekah Pool 2, Avery Vander Vorst 2. Totals: 13 FG, 7-13 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: None.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kari Thompson 4, Alaina VanderWal 2, Grace Olin 1, Mackenzie Brandt 8, Raleigh Miller 2, Kendra Tomac 4. Totals: 7 FG, 7-12 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: None.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
BISMARCK 3, WILLISTON 1
Williston;1;0;0;--;1
Bismarck;0;2;1;--;3
First period: 1. Will, Wyler Mitchell (Riley Erickson), 2:25, (pp).
Second period: 2. Bis, Mason Mracheck (Dawson Lentz), 11:10. 3. Bis, Carsyn Sebastian (Beau Bitz, Charlie Jerome), 16:06, (pp).
Third period: 4. Bis, Jaxon Hill (Jerome), 0:45.
Goaltender saves: Will – Kode Ekblad 7-4-8 – 19. Bis – Carson Erickson 4-4-7 – 15.
Penalties: Will – 3 for 6 minutes. Bis – 5 for 23 minutes.
Records: Williston 1-2-1, Bismarck 2-0.
DICKINSON 7, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 0
Dickinson 2 1 4 — 7
Bottineau-Rugby 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1. Dickinson, Kaeden Krieg (Logan Gross), 1:04. 2. Dickinson, Krieg (Kasey Stengel), 15:07.
Second period: 3. Dickinson, Kylar Blotske (unassisted), 12:06 (SH).
Third period: 4. Dickinson, Colin Tschetter (Jacob Lucas, Ty Nelson), 6:51. 5. Dickinson, Nelson (Tanner Roers), 7:17. 6. Dickinson, Drew Spence (Roers), 13:33. 7. Dickinson, Krieg (Roers), 13:59.
Goaltender saves: Dickinson — Bryce Kadrmas 4-13-8—25 saves. Bottineau-Rugby — Easton Freeman 7-7-x—14 saves; Noah Bedlion x-x-6—6 saves.
Penalties: Dickinson — Two minors, one major for nine minutes. Bottineau-Rugby — Two minors, one misconduct for 14 minutes.
Records: Dickinson 3-1-0-1 overall, 1-1-0-1 West Region for four points; Bottineau-Rugby 1-2-0-0 overall, 1-1-0-0 West Region for three points.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
DRAGON INVITE
U-Mary results
Red Division 149
Jacob Morgan, sixth: Jacob Prunty, Concordia-Moorhead, won dec. over Morgan 5-0; Morgan, Mary, won dec. over Jahn Williams 5-3; Morgan lost by medical forfeit to Tyler Soltau, Southwest Minnesota State; Morgan lost by medical forfeit to Kellen Schauer, C-M.
Red Division 184
Sam Bruss, third: Bruss, Mary, pinned Joseph Lopez, 5:34; Cayden White, Minot State, pinned Bruss, 3:00; Bruss, Mary, pinned Brett Graham, 2:08; Bruss, Mary, won by tech fall over Shane Hansen, 15-0.
Red Division 285
Jose Reyes, fifth: Andre Baguma, MSU-Moorhead, won major dec. over Reyes, 16-5; Bye; Airin Spell, MSU-M, won major dec. over Reyes, 17-5; Reyes, Mary, won by medical forfeit over German Fitzgerald.
White Division 157
Kaden Renner, third: Bye; Renner, Mary, won dec. over Cael Larson, 10-5; Renner, Mary, won major dec. over David Platt, 17-9; Ethan Birch, St. Cloud State, won dec. over Renner, 8-7; Renner, Mary, pinned Cody Minor, 1:04; Renner, Mary, won major dec. over David Platt, 17-8.
Gabriel Wagner: Bye; Wagner, Mary, pinned Joseph Kallevig, 2:36; Cody Wienen, MSU-Moorhead, won dec. over Wagner, 10-9; Ryan Hrcka, Minot State, pinned Wagner, 6:47.
White Division 165
Joey Mushinsky, fifth: Logan Vaughan, St. Cloud State, won major dec. over Mushinsky, 20-9; Mushinsky, Mary, pinned Rhett Hudoba, 3:00; Coy Gunderson, Augustana, won major dec. over Mushinsky, 16-7; Mushinsky, Mary, won major dec. over Spencer Wambeke, 11-3.
White Division 285
Aidyn Mitchell: Austin Schlangen, Ridgewater College, won dec. over Mitchell, 5-0; Ayden Viox, Northern State, pinned Mitchell, 4:58.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ST. CLOUD STATE 6, NORTH DAKOTA 3
North Dakota;2;1;0;--;3
St. Cloud State;0;2;4;--;6
First period: 1. UND, Matteo Costantini (Judd Caulfield), 11:45. 2. UND, Gavin Hain (Jackson Blake, Chris Jandric), 15:46, (pp).
Second period: 3. UND, Riese Gaber (Jandric, Jake Schmaltz), 1:41, (pp). 4. SCSU, Brendan Bushy (Grant Cruikshank, Adam Ingram), 2:04. 5. SCSU, Zach Okabe (Dylan Anholm, Ingram), 18:12.
Third period: 6. SCSU, Okabe (Veeti Miettinen), 0:55. 7. SCSU, Okabe (Josh Luedtke, Jack Peart), 7:05, (pp). 8. SCSU, Kyler Kupka (Anhorn, Micah Miller), 14:13. 9. SCSU, Peart (unassisted), 17:47.
Goaltender saves: UND – Drew DeRidder 13. SCSU – Dominic Basse 23.
Penalties: UND – 4 for 8 minutes. SCSU – 6 for 12 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 6-7-3, 2-4-1 NCHC; St. Cloud State 12-3, 5-2 NCHC.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, MINOT STATE 2
Minot State;2;0;0;--;2
Mary;0;2;1;--;3
First period: 1. Minot State, Davis Sheldon (Connor Navrot), 0:17. 2. Minot State, Drew Carter (Payton Jerome), 10:52.
Second period: 3. Mary, Alex Flicek (Isaiah Thomas, Caleb Petrie), 8:18. 4. Mary, Thomas (Teddy Lillico, Flicek), 12:46.
Third period: 5. Mary, Riley Scanlon (Thomas, Jaren Hugelen), 16:44 (PP).
Goaltender saves: Minot State -- Jake Anthony 22. Mary -- Conan Hayton 35.
Penalties: Minot State -- Four minors, one major for 13 minutes. Mary -- Two minors, one major for nine minutes.
Records: Minot State 13-1-0; University of Mary 18-3-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Weber State 38, North Dakota 31
Delaware 56, St. Francis 17
Furman 31, Elon 6
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41
Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6
No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13
No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25
No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT
No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38
Richmond (9-3) at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0), 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10
No. 8 Holy Cross (12-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (11-1)
No. 5 William & Mary (11-1) at No. 4 Montana State (11-1)
No. 6 Samford (11-1) at No. 3 North Dakota State (10-2)
No. 7 Incarnate Word (11-1) vs. Sacramento State-Richmond winner
Semifinals
Dec. 16-17
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
DICKINSON INVITATIONAL
(Friday)
Team scores
1. Dickinson 149.1. 2. Minot 134.45. 3. Mandan 129.25. 4. Jamestown 127.125. 5. Northwest Stars 119.425.
Mandan results
Vault: 6. Jericah Lockner 9.1. 8. Taylor Aregard 8.825. 9. Jaylei Eisenbeis 8.775.
Bars: 8. Lockner 8.4
Beam: 10. Jenna Eversole 8.1. 11. Lockner 8,075.
Floor: 7. Lockner 9.15.
All-around: 8. Lockner 34.725.
NOTE: Mandan’s highest first-meet team score since 2012.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
MANDAN HOLIDAY YOUTNAMENT
Dec. 28-30
At Mandan High School
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Game 1: Wilton-Wing vs. Glen Ullin-Hebron, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Flasher vs. Surrey, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: Linton-HMB vs. Bottineau, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Standing Rock vs. New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. (championship)
NAHL
ABERDEEN 3, BISMARCK 1
Aberdeen;0;1;2;--;3
Bismarck;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Aberdeen, Nick Justice (Patrick O’Connell, Nikolai Tishkevich), 4:38. 2. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (unassisted), 17:12.
Third period: 3. Aberdeen, Alexander Gullichsen (Kyle Contessa, Tishkevich), 2:37 (PP). 4. Aberdeen, Owen Dubois (Contessa, Justice), 3:44.
Goaltender saves: Aberdeen -- Geno Pichora 25. Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 23.
Penalties: Aberdeen -- Three minors for six minutes. Bismarck -- Five minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Aberdeen 12-8-3 for 27 points; Bismarck 10-12-3 for 23 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;17;3;4;38
Minot;13;10;2;28
North Iowa;13;11;2;28
Aberdeen;12;8;3;27
Bismarck;10;12;3;23
St. Cloud;9;12;2;20
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;7;1;42
Northeast;14;9;3;31
New Jersey;14;12;0;28
Maine;12;8;1;25
Johnstown;11;10;3;25
Philadelphia;8;15;1;17
Danbury;2;22;3;7
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;16;8;2;34
Fairbanks;15;11;3;33
Chippewa;15;10;2;32
Kenai River;15;10;1;31
Janesville;12;8;6;30
Wisconsin;12;12;1;25
Anchorage;10;10;5;25
Springfield;11;13;0;22
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;18;2;2;38
Oklahoma;17;4;1;35
New Mexico;13;7;2;28
Shreveport;11;9;4;26
Amarillo;11;9;2;24
Odessa;9;12;1;19
El Paso;9;13;0;18
Corpus Christi;6;14;4;16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 1
Maine 6, New Jersey 5
Northeast 4, Maryland 3, OT
North Iowa 4, Springfield 1
Philadelphia 4, Danbury 3, SO
Minnesota 4, St. Cloud 1
Austin 5, Minot 1
Shreveport 4, New Mexico 3, OT
Odessa 5, Amarillo 2
Lone Star 4, Oklahoma 0
Chippewa 4, Fairbanks 3
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Danbury at New Jersey
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maine at Johnstown
Lone Star at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Friday, Dec. 9
Northeast at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
Austin at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Lone Star at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
Saturday, Dec. 10
Maine at Johnstown
Northeast at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
Austin at Aberdeen
Shreveport at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Lone Star at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
Sunday, Dec. 11
El Paso at New Mexico
Minnesota at Janesville
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College men's hockey
Midland University 6, Jamestown (D-I) 4
St. Cloud State 6, North Dakota 3
University of Mary 3, Minot State 2
College women's hockey
Minot State 4, Midland University 3, OT
College football
North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
College men’s basketball
Bryant and Stratton 73, Dakota College-Bottineau 58
Casper 89, Williston State 70
Dawson CC 70, Western Wyoming CC 67
Doane 83, Jamestown 79
Eastern Washington 78, North Dakota State 70
Mayville State 103, Presentation 78
Minnesota State-Moorhead 88, Mary 55
Minot State 82, Northern State 62
Portland 90, North Dakota 69
Valley City State 82, Dickinson State 70
College women’s basketball
Bryant and Stratton 87, Dakota College-Bottineau 52
Casper 83, Williston State 54
Central Michigan 66, North Dakota State 65
Jamestown 96, Doane 56
Mary 83, Minnesota State-Moorhead 75
Mayville State 65, Presentation 40
Minot State 67, Northern State 66
NDSCS 72, Jamestown JV 52
Valley City State 66, Dickinson State 60
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Columbia College 0
High school boys basketball
Bismarck Legacy 78, Fargo North 66
Fargo Shanley 44, Bismarck St. Mary’s 42
High school girls basketball
Berthold 71, Powers Lake-Burke Central 52
Bismarck Legacy 61, Fargo North 35
Fargo Shanley 40, Bismarck St. Mary’s 37
Kindred 87, Fargo South 36
North Prairie 65, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 24
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 72, Bismarck Century 70
Shiloh Christian 69, Grafton 59
Strasburg-Zeeland 33, New Salem-Almont 21
Central North Dakota Tournament
At Harvey
Rugby 60, St. John 53
Harvey-Wells County 55, Minot Sophs 54, OT
Towner-Granville-Upham 70, Drake-Anamoose 33
New Rockford-Sheyenne 43, Glenburn 42
Rugby 60, St. John 53
Ramsey County tournament
At Devils Lake
Devils Lake JV 49, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 35
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 50, Dunseith 40
Nelson County 46, North Star 36
Benson County 41, Larimore 40
Minot Auditorium Shootout
South Prairie-Max 61, Stanley 29
Bottineau 55, Dickinson Trinity 19
Minot Ryan 51, Midway-Minto 39
Kenmare-Bowbells 44, Thompson 35
Westhope-Newburg 66, Alexander 24
New Town 61, Velva 53
McLean County Shootout
Warwick 54, White Shield 21
Flasher 77, Mandaree 38
Richardton-Taylor 79, Solen 19
Garrison 60, Glen Ullin-Hebron 34
Bowman County 64, Wilton-Wing 11
Central McLean 72, Beulah 40
Washburn 50, Divide County 35
Linton Shootout
Standing Rock 86, South Border 54
Parshall 43, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 19
Linton-HMB 48, Hettinger-Scranton 29
High school boys hockey
Bismarck 3, Williston 1
Dickinson 7, Bottineau-Rugby 0
Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck Legacy 2, OT
Mandan 5, Devils Lake 3
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 5, Lake of the Woods, Minn. 1
High school girls hockey
Fargo North-South 5, Dickinson 2
Grand Forks 1, Minot 0, SO
Mandan 6, West Fargo 1
Williston 6, Devils Lake 5