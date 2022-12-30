 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 31

  • 0

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN 86, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 72

Mandan;25;39;64;86

Turtle Mountain;30;42;--;72

MANDAN – Karsyn Jablonski 15, Hudsen Sheldon 16, TJ Brownotter 13, Rustin Medenwald 11, Devon Church 3, Tahrye Frank 12, Mat Mudingay 14, Rylee Bearstail 2. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Brownotter 3, Frank 2, Church, 8-12 FT, 22 Fouls.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Houston Davis 8, Abraham Parisien 7, Zavier Parisien 2, Sawyer LaFloe 2, Gunner Zerr 12, Gannyn Monette 8, Dylan Lebeau 5, Parker Wallette 14, Kelly Davis 9. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Wallett 2, D.Lebeau, Davis, 17-29 FT, 12 Fouls.

Records: Mandan 2-0 West Region, 3-0 overall; Turtle Mountain 1-4, 1-4.

People are also reading…

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

BISMARCK 96, WILLISTON 31

Bismarck;49;47;--;96

Williston;14;17;--;31

BISMARCK – Katie Greff 9, Paige Breuer 7, Addy Massey 6, Taya Fettig 2, Cambrie Fischer 2, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 4, Jersey Berg 20, Peyton Neumiller 21, Addi Forde 8, Ali Gulleson 11, Raya Rood 6. Totals: 40 FG, 7-10 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Fischer 2, Neumiller 2 Greff, Massey, Gulleson).

WILLISTON – Grace Johnson 5, Emma Shockley 5, Jayda Johnson Lewis 5, Averi A. 6, Lizzy M. 12. Totals: 13 FG, 5-13 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers 2 (Johnson, Averi S.).

Records: Bismarck 5-0, 5-0 West Region; Williston 0-4, 0-4 West Region.

BISMARCK 67, WATFORD CITY 31

(Thursday)

Bismarck;46;21;--;67

Watford City;9;22;--;31

BISMARCK – Katie Greff 4, Paige Breuer 8, Brooklyn Trolliey 5, Addison Massey 5, Cambrie Fischer 2, Katelyn Luther 5, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 2, Jersey Berg 15, Payton Neumiller 17, Alli Gulleson 4. Totals: 30-72 FG, 2-6 FT, 13 fouls, 45 rebounds (Gulleson 6), 16 turnovers, 14 assists (Gulleson 4). Three-pointers: 5-20 (Neumiller 2, Massey, Luther, Berg).

WATFORD CITY – Jessica Mogen 11, Bailey Mattson 4, Gracen Breitbach 11, Adi Schaff 2, Audrey Fowler 3. Totals: 10-42 FG, 7-11 FT, 9 fouls, 31 rebounds (Breitbach 10), 29 turnovers, 7 assists (Mogen 4). Three-pointers: 4-23 (Breitbach 2, Mogen, Fowler).

Records: Bismarck 4-0, 4-0 West Region; Watford City 1-3, 0-3 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

MANDAN CHRISTMAS MEET

Team scores

1. Dickinson 148.45. 2. Century 138.05. 3. Legacy 132.75. 4. Minot 131.25. 5. Mandan 128.25. 6. Grand Forks 125.65.

Individual results

All-around: 1. Elizabeth Karsky, Dic, 37.60. 2. Rylee Olson, Dic, 37.05. 3. Addison Fitterer, Dic, 36.85. 4. Aspen Roadarmel, Dic, 36.60. 5. Teah Schulte, Cen, 35.85. 6. Haley Conklin, Min, 35.45. 7. Taryn Swanson, GF, 35.30. 8. Alexa Evanger, Leg, 34.90.

Floor: 1. Fitterer, Dic, 9.50. 2. Karsky, Dic, 9.45. 3. Olson, Dic, 9.40. 4. Reygan Strommen, Dic, 9.30. T-5. Conklin, Min, and Roadarmel, Dic, 9.25. 7. Anna Heil, Leg, 9.20. 8. Taryn Swanson, GF, 9.10.

Beam: 1. Karsky, Dic, 9.55. 2. Schulte, Cen, 9.35. 3. Olson, Dic, 9.30. 4. Fitterer, Dic, 9.25. 5. Alyson Krug, Bismarck, 9.10. 6. Swanson, GF, 9.05. 7. Anna Clifton, Dic, 8.95. 8. Roadarmel, Dic, 8.90.

Bars: 1. Roadarmel, Dic, 9.65. T-2. Olson and Fitterer, Dic, 9.25. 4. Karsky, Dic, 9.05. T-5. Evanger, Leg, and Conklin, Min, 8.95. 7. Schulte, Cen, 8.90. 8. Strommen, Dic, 8.85.

Vault: 1. Karsky, Dic, 9.55. 2. Conklin, Min, 9.25. 3. Jenna Jackson, Cen, 9.20. 4. Olson, Dic, 9.10. 5. Brooklyn Wairner, Dic, 9.05. 6. Aurora Herman, Leg, 8.95. T-7. Jaylei Eisenbeis and Jenna Eversole, Man, and Keria Davis, Min, 8.90.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

BEMIDJI STATE 77, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 67

U-Mary;34;33;--;67

Bemidji State;30;47;--;77

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kam Warrens 21, Treyton Mattern 11, Lucas Mayer 11, Zyon Smith 10, Gertautas Urbonavicius 10, Jeremiah Jones 2, Veljko Radakovic 2. Totals: 23-60 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Smith 3, Mattern 3, Warrens), 14-17 FT, 29 Rebounds (Warrren 12), 15 Fouls, 11 Assists (Warrens 3), 11 Turnovers, 6 Steals (Urbonavicius 2).

BEMIDJI STATE – John Sutherland 26, Dalton Albrecht 10, Mohamed Kone 9, Brayden Williams 9, RJ Smith 13, Johnny Tennyson 10. Totals: 30-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-28 (Smith 3, Tennyson 2, Albrecht, Williams, Kone), 9-11 FT, 38 Rebounds (Sutherland 7), 18 Fouls, 14 Assists (Kone 4, Williams 4), 16 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Sutherland 2), 4 Steals (Kone 2).

Records: Bemidji State 3-4, 7-5; University of Mary 2-5 NSIC, 6-5 overall.

PIMA CC 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72

At Pima, Ariz.

Pima;49;43;--;92

BSC;28;44;--;72

PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Cesar Saenz 11, Traivar Jackson 13, Jaylen Alexander 18, Dillan Baker 17, Mike Pope 17, Kaden Luna 2, Pablo Gutierrez 5. Totals: 38-70 FG, Three-pointers: 11-29 (Pope 5, Baker 3, Saenz, Gutierrez), 5-10 FT, 14 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 7, Deonte Martinez 21, Anthony Bertucci 8, Jaden Hamilton 14, Tobias Patton 10, Evan Gross 7, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 30-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Bader, Martinez, Hamilton, Tschosik, Prudhomme), 7-12 FT, 11 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

Records: Pima Community College 11-1; Bismarck State College 4-7.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 84, BEMIDJI STATE 52

U-Mary;15;34;58;84

Bemidji State;14;24;43;52

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Ryleigh Wacha 3, Megan Zander 21, Megan Voit 16, Addison Rozell 6, Ellie Hasz 2, Moriku Hakim 14, Zoe Velde 4, Reese Wishart 9, Julia Fitterer 3, Madison James 6. Totals: 30-63 FG, Three-pointers: 9-19 (Voit 3, James 2, Zander 2, Velde, Fitterer), 15-18 FT, 39 Rebounds (Hakim 6), 16 Assists (Zander 3, Carly Kottsick 3), 13 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 8 Steals (Rozell 2, Voit 2), 9 Fouls.

BEMIDJI STATE – Maddie Schires 13, Trinity Yoder 14, Sam Pogatchnik 5, Alyssa Hill 10, Amme Sheforgen 4, Jana Swenson 2, Brooke Theis 4. Totals: 21-57 FG, Three-pointers: 5-24 (Schires 3, Yoder, Pogatchnik), 5-6 FT, 32 Rebounds (Hill 6), 10 Assists (Yoder 3), 18 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Hill 2), 7 Steals (Hill 2), 17 Fouls.

Records: University of Mary 5-2 NSIC, 6-4 overall; Bemidji State 0-7, 3-8.

MESA CC 87, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 68

At Tucson, Ariz.

Mesa CC;20;42;67;87

BSC;18;36;50;68

MESA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Mackenzie Shivers 11, Mykah Anderson 14, AnnMarie Batista 8, Nia Boston 12, Kada Taliman 10, Xavierre Garcia 4, Jana Solee 2, Christabel Longe 6, Jasmine Belt 11, Love Troupe 9. Totals: 31-83 FG, Three-pointers: 8-36 (Shivers 2, Taliman 2, Batista 2, Anderson, Boston), 17-29 FT, 28 Fouls (Troupe 5), 16 Turnovers.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 22, Haley Gereau 12, Katherine Fox 7, Piper Harris 7, Sydney Gustavsson 15, Rozalind Strong 1. Totals: 21-56 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Kinnebrew, Fox), 24-33 FT, 22 Fouls (Fox 5), 19 Turnovers.

Records: Mesa Community College 9-2, Bismarck State College 6-5.

PIMA CC 74, BISMARCK STATE 52

(Thursday at Tucson)

BSC;10;23;38;52

Pima;18;38;58;74

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 12, Katherine Fox 10, Piper Harris 9, Sydney Gustavsson 11, Rosalind Strong 10. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Harris 2, Kinnebrew 2, Gustavsson, Strong, 16 Fouls.

PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Matehya Aberle 18, Torrance Begay 13, Angel Addleman 5, Priscila Varela 8, Luisa Chavez 9, Dominque Acosta 12, Rayn Holton 2, Alona Johnson 6, Mariam Traore 1. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Begay 3, Johnson 2, Addleman, Chavez, 22 Fouls.

Records: Pima Community College 8-3; Bismarck State College 6-4.

NAHL

MINOT 4, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;1;1;1;--;3

Minot;0;1;3;--;4

First period: 1. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila, Aidan Shirey), 3:58.

Second period: 2. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Evan Hunter, Luke Roelofs), 4:05. 3. Minot, Adam Mahler (Hunter Longhi, Ben Johnson), 5:17.

Third period: 4. Minot, John Emmons (Justin Dauphinais), 4:10. 5. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (unassisted), 4:23. 6. Minot, Chase LaPinta (Emmons, Colby Joseph), 12:10. 7. Minot, Bryce Howard (Trevor Stachowiak), 12:53.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 6-5-12--23. Minot -- Noah Rupprecht 7-8-7--22.

Penalties: Bismarck -- One minor for two minutes. Minot -- Three minors for six minutes.

Records: Minot 15-13-2 overall for 32 points; Bismarck 11-14-3 overall for 25 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;18;5;6;42

Aberdeen;16;9;3;35

Minot;15;13;2;32

North Iowa;14;12;2;30

St. Cloud;12;12;3;27

Bismarck;11;14;3;25

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;22;7;3;47

Northeast;18;10;3;39

New Jersey;18;11;2;38

Maine;15;10;2;32

Johnstown;12;15;2;26

Philadelphia;11;15;2;24

Danbury;2;25;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;18;10;3;39

Fairbanks;17;11;3;37

Kenai River;18;13;1;37

Janesville;14;10;7;35

Chippewa;16;12;2;34

Wisconsin;15;13;2;32

Anchorage;13;12;6;32

Springfield;13;15;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;21;2;4;46

Oklahoma;20;5;1;41

Shreveport;16;10;4;36

New Mexico;16;10;2;34

Amarillo;14;10;3;31

Odessa;12;14;1;25

El Paso;10;15;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Minot 4, Bismarck 3

Shreveport 7, Corpus Christi 3

Friday, Dec. 30

Minot 4, Bismarck 3

Maine 5, Danbury 3

Northeast 9, Johnstown 2

Wisconsin 7, Kenai River 0

North Iowa 3, Austin 2, OT

Janesville 5, Anchorage 3

Shreveport 5, Corpus Christi 1

Aberdeen 3, St. Cloud 2, SO

New Mexico 6, Amarillo 3

Saturday, Dec. 31

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Danbury at Maine

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Oklahoma at Lone Star

Anchorage at Janesville

Austin at North Iowa

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Amarillo

Sunday, Jan. 1

Austin at North Iowa

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Bemidji State 77, University of Mary 67

Minot State 77, Minnesota-Crookston 57

North Dakota State 71, North Dakota 49

Pima Community College 92, Bismarck State 72

Rocky Mountain 70, Dickinson State 60

College women's basketball

Doane University 85, Mayville State 83

Jamestown 75, Valley City State 54

University of Mary 84, Bemidji State 52

Mesa Community College 87, Bismarck State 68

Minnesota-Crookston 70, Minot State 53

Rocky Mountain 64, Dickinson State 47

High school boys basketball

Annandale, Minn. 64, West Fargo Horace 55

Bismarck 85, Williston 75

Devils Lake 75, Wahpeton 53

Divide County 49, Ray 28

Griggs-Midkota 55, Dakota Prairie 35

Harvey-Wells County 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 46

Lakota 40, Barnes County North 38

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 45, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 30

Mandan 85, Turtle Mountain 72

Midway-Minto 72, Frazee, Minn. 65

Oakes 66, Hankinson 57

Mandan Holiday Tournament

Surrey 67, New Salem-Almont 63

Bottineau 79, Wilton-Wing 78, OT

Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Linton-HMB 46

Standing Rock 55, Flasher 54

New Year's Shootout

At Minot State

North Prairie 69, Kenmare-Bowbells 44

Rugby 81, South Prairie 56

St. John 49, Minot Our Redeemer's 46, OT

Tioga 81, Glenburn 32

High school girls basketball

Bismarck 96, Williston 33

Buffalo, Minn. 64, West Fargo Horace 51

Carrington 74, Griggs-Midkota 16

Divide County 30, Ray 21

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 67, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 34

Garrison 68, Tioga 37

Kenmare-Bowbells 70, Berthold 26

Mandan 73, Holy Family Catholic, Minn. 59

South Border 61, Strasburg-Zeeland 38

Surrey 46, Drake-Anamoose 36

Wahpeton 87, Devils Lake 72

Minot Auditorium Shootout

Beulah 58, New Rockford-Sheyenne 28

Kidder County 44, St. John 33

Minot Our Redeemer's 55, Stanley 35

Minot Ryan 44, Dunseith 27

Rugby 62, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 23

High school boys hockey

Fargo South-Shanley 10, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 0

High school girls hockey

Legacy-Bismarck 9, Dickinson 0

Mandan 5, Aberdeen, S.D. 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News