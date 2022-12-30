Area Scores: Dec. 31

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
MANDAN 86, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 72
Mandan;25;39;64;86
Turtle Mountain;30;42;--;72
MANDAN – Karsyn Jablonski 15, Hudsen Sheldon 16, TJ Brownotter 13, Rustin Medenwald 11, Devon Church 3, Tahrye Frank 12, Mat Mudingay 14, Rylee Bearstail 2. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Brownotter 3, Frank 2, Church, 8-12 FT, 22 Fouls.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Houston Davis 8, Abraham Parisien 7, Zavier Parisien 2, Sawyer LaFloe 2, Gunner Zerr 12, Gannyn Monette 8, Dylan Lebeau 5, Parker Wallette 14, Kelly Davis 9. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Wallett 2, D.Lebeau, Davis, 17-29 FT, 12 Fouls.
Records: Mandan 2-0 West Region, 3-0 overall; Turtle Mountain 1-4, 1-4.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 96, WILLISTON 31
Bismarck;49;47;--;96
Williston;14;17;--;31
BISMARCK – Katie Greff 9, Paige Breuer 7, Addy Massey 6, Taya Fettig 2, Cambrie Fischer 2, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 4, Jersey Berg 20, Peyton Neumiller 21, Addi Forde 8, Ali Gulleson 11, Raya Rood 6. Totals: 40 FG, 7-10 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Fischer 2, Neumiller 2 Greff, Massey, Gulleson).
WILLISTON – Grace Johnson 5, Emma Shockley 5, Jayda Johnson Lewis 5, Averi A. 6, Lizzy M. 12. Totals: 13 FG, 5-13 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers 2 (Johnson, Averi S.).
Records: Bismarck 5-0, 5-0 West Region; Williston 0-4, 0-4 West Region.
BISMARCK 67, WATFORD CITY 31
(Thursday)
Bismarck;46;21;--;67
Watford City;9;22;--;31
BISMARCK – Katie Greff 4, Paige Breuer 8, Brooklyn Trolliey 5, Addison Massey 5, Cambrie Fischer 2, Katelyn Luther 5, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 2, Jersey Berg 15, Payton Neumiller 17, Alli Gulleson 4. Totals: 30-72 FG, 2-6 FT, 13 fouls, 45 rebounds (Gulleson 6), 16 turnovers, 14 assists (Gulleson 4). Three-pointers: 5-20 (Neumiller 2, Massey, Luther, Berg).
WATFORD CITY – Jessica Mogen 11, Bailey Mattson 4, Gracen Breitbach 11, Adi Schaff 2, Audrey Fowler 3. Totals: 10-42 FG, 7-11 FT, 9 fouls, 31 rebounds (Breitbach 10), 29 turnovers, 7 assists (Mogen 4). Three-pointers: 4-23 (Breitbach 2, Mogen, Fowler).
Records: Bismarck 4-0, 4-0 West Region; Watford City 1-3, 0-3 West Region.
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
MANDAN CHRISTMAS MEET
Team scores
1. Dickinson 148.45. 2. Century 138.05. 3. Legacy 132.75. 4. Minot 131.25. 5. Mandan 128.25. 6. Grand Forks 125.65.
Individual results
All-around: 1. Elizabeth Karsky, Dic, 37.60. 2. Rylee Olson, Dic, 37.05. 3. Addison Fitterer, Dic, 36.85. 4. Aspen Roadarmel, Dic, 36.60. 5. Teah Schulte, Cen, 35.85. 6. Haley Conklin, Min, 35.45. 7. Taryn Swanson, GF, 35.30. 8. Alexa Evanger, Leg, 34.90.
Floor: 1. Fitterer, Dic, 9.50. 2. Karsky, Dic, 9.45. 3. Olson, Dic, 9.40. 4. Reygan Strommen, Dic, 9.30. T-5. Conklin, Min, and Roadarmel, Dic, 9.25. 7. Anna Heil, Leg, 9.20. 8. Taryn Swanson, GF, 9.10.
Beam: 1. Karsky, Dic, 9.55. 2. Schulte, Cen, 9.35. 3. Olson, Dic, 9.30. 4. Fitterer, Dic, 9.25. 5. Alyson Krug, Bismarck, 9.10. 6. Swanson, GF, 9.05. 7. Anna Clifton, Dic, 8.95. 8. Roadarmel, Dic, 8.90.
Bars: 1. Roadarmel, Dic, 9.65. T-2. Olson and Fitterer, Dic, 9.25. 4. Karsky, Dic, 9.05. T-5. Evanger, Leg, and Conklin, Min, 8.95. 7. Schulte, Cen, 8.90. 8. Strommen, Dic, 8.85.
Vault: 1. Karsky, Dic, 9.55. 2. Conklin, Min, 9.25. 3. Jenna Jackson, Cen, 9.20. 4. Olson, Dic, 9.10. 5. Brooklyn Wairner, Dic, 9.05. 6. Aurora Herman, Leg, 8.95. T-7. Jaylei Eisenbeis and Jenna Eversole, Man, and Keria Davis, Min, 8.90.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BEMIDJI STATE 77, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 67
U-Mary;34;33;--;67
Bemidji State;30;47;--;77
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kam Warrens 21, Treyton Mattern 11, Lucas Mayer 11, Zyon Smith 10, Gertautas Urbonavicius 10, Jeremiah Jones 2, Veljko Radakovic 2. Totals: 23-60 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Smith 3, Mattern 3, Warrens), 14-17 FT, 29 Rebounds (Warrren 12), 15 Fouls, 11 Assists (Warrens 3), 11 Turnovers, 6 Steals (Urbonavicius 2).
BEMIDJI STATE – John Sutherland 26, Dalton Albrecht 10, Mohamed Kone 9, Brayden Williams 9, RJ Smith 13, Johnny Tennyson 10. Totals: 30-57 FG, Three-pointers: 8-28 (Smith 3, Tennyson 2, Albrecht, Williams, Kone), 9-11 FT, 38 Rebounds (Sutherland 7), 18 Fouls, 14 Assists (Kone 4, Williams 4), 16 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Sutherland 2), 4 Steals (Kone 2).
Records: Bemidji State 3-4, 7-5; University of Mary 2-5 NSIC, 6-5 overall.
PIMA CC 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72
At Pima, Ariz.
Pima;49;43;--;92
BSC;28;44;--;72
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Cesar Saenz 11, Traivar Jackson 13, Jaylen Alexander 18, Dillan Baker 17, Mike Pope 17, Kaden Luna 2, Pablo Gutierrez 5. Totals: 38-70 FG, Three-pointers: 11-29 (Pope 5, Baker 3, Saenz, Gutierrez), 5-10 FT, 14 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 7, Deonte Martinez 21, Anthony Bertucci 8, Jaden Hamilton 14, Tobias Patton 10, Evan Gross 7, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 30-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Bader, Martinez, Hamilton, Tschosik, Prudhomme), 7-12 FT, 11 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.
Records: Pima Community College 11-1; Bismarck State College 4-7.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 84, BEMIDJI STATE 52
U-Mary;15;34;58;84
Bemidji State;14;24;43;52
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Ryleigh Wacha 3, Megan Zander 21, Megan Voit 16, Addison Rozell 6, Ellie Hasz 2, Moriku Hakim 14, Zoe Velde 4, Reese Wishart 9, Julia Fitterer 3, Madison James 6. Totals: 30-63 FG, Three-pointers: 9-19 (Voit 3, James 2, Zander 2, Velde, Fitterer), 15-18 FT, 39 Rebounds (Hakim 6), 16 Assists (Zander 3, Carly Kottsick 3), 13 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 8 Steals (Rozell 2, Voit 2), 9 Fouls.
BEMIDJI STATE – Maddie Schires 13, Trinity Yoder 14, Sam Pogatchnik 5, Alyssa Hill 10, Amme Sheforgen 4, Jana Swenson 2, Brooke Theis 4. Totals: 21-57 FG, Three-pointers: 5-24 (Schires 3, Yoder, Pogatchnik), 5-6 FT, 32 Rebounds (Hill 6), 10 Assists (Yoder 3), 18 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (Hill 2), 7 Steals (Hill 2), 17 Fouls.
Records: University of Mary 5-2 NSIC, 6-4 overall; Bemidji State 0-7, 3-8.
MESA CC 87, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 68
At Tucson, Ariz.
Mesa CC;20;42;67;87
BSC;18;36;50;68
MESA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Mackenzie Shivers 11, Mykah Anderson 14, AnnMarie Batista 8, Nia Boston 12, Kada Taliman 10, Xavierre Garcia 4, Jana Solee 2, Christabel Longe 6, Jasmine Belt 11, Love Troupe 9. Totals: 31-83 FG, Three-pointers: 8-36 (Shivers 2, Taliman 2, Batista 2, Anderson, Boston), 17-29 FT, 28 Fouls (Troupe 5), 16 Turnovers.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 22, Haley Gereau 12, Katherine Fox 7, Piper Harris 7, Sydney Gustavsson 15, Rozalind Strong 1. Totals: 21-56 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Kinnebrew, Fox), 24-33 FT, 22 Fouls (Fox 5), 19 Turnovers.
Records: Mesa Community College 9-2, Bismarck State College 6-5.
PIMA CC 74, BISMARCK STATE 52
(Thursday at Tucson)
BSC;10;23;38;52
Pima;18;38;58;74
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Ashton Kinnebrew 12, Katherine Fox 10, Piper Harris 9, Sydney Gustavsson 11, Rosalind Strong 10. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Harris 2, Kinnebrew 2, Gustavsson, Strong, 16 Fouls.
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Matehya Aberle 18, Torrance Begay 13, Angel Addleman 5, Priscila Varela 8, Luisa Chavez 9, Dominque Acosta 12, Rayn Holton 2, Alona Johnson 6, Mariam Traore 1. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Begay 3, Johnson 2, Addleman, Chavez, 22 Fouls.
Records: Pima Community College 8-3; Bismarck State College 6-4.
NAHL
MINOT 4, BISMARCK 3
Bismarck;1;1;1;--;3
Minot;0;1;3;--;4
First period: 1. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila, Aidan Shirey), 3:58.
Second period: 2. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Evan Hunter, Luke Roelofs), 4:05. 3. Minot, Adam Mahler (Hunter Longhi, Ben Johnson), 5:17.
Third period: 4. Minot, John Emmons (Justin Dauphinais), 4:10. 5. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (unassisted), 4:23. 6. Minot, Chase LaPinta (Emmons, Colby Joseph), 12:10. 7. Minot, Bryce Howard (Trevor Stachowiak), 12:53.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Hunter Garvey 6-5-12--23. Minot -- Noah Rupprecht 7-8-7--22.
Penalties: Bismarck -- One minor for two minutes. Minot -- Three minors for six minutes.
Records: Minot 15-13-2 overall for 32 points; Bismarck 11-14-3 overall for 25 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;18;5;6;42
Aberdeen;16;9;3;35
Minot;15;13;2;32
North Iowa;14;12;2;30
St. Cloud;12;12;3;27
Bismarck;11;14;3;25
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;22;7;3;47
Northeast;18;10;3;39
New Jersey;18;11;2;38
Maine;15;10;2;32
Johnstown;12;15;2;26
Philadelphia;11;15;2;24
Danbury;2;25;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;18;10;3;39
Fairbanks;17;11;3;37
Kenai River;18;13;1;37
Janesville;14;10;7;35
Chippewa;16;12;2;34
Wisconsin;15;13;2;32
Anchorage;13;12;6;32
Springfield;13;15;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;21;2;4;46
Oklahoma;20;5;1;41
Shreveport;16;10;4;36
New Mexico;16;10;2;34
Amarillo;14;10;3;31
Odessa;12;14;1;25
El Paso;10;15;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;19;5;17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Minot 4, Bismarck 3
Shreveport 7, Corpus Christi 3
Friday, Dec. 30
Minot 4, Bismarck 3
Maine 5, Danbury 3
Northeast 9, Johnstown 2
Wisconsin 7, Kenai River 0
North Iowa 3, Austin 2, OT
Janesville 5, Anchorage 3
Shreveport 5, Corpus Christi 1
Aberdeen 3, St. Cloud 2, SO
New Mexico 6, Amarillo 3
Saturday, Dec. 31
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Danbury at Maine
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Oklahoma at Lone Star
Anchorage at Janesville
Austin at North Iowa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Amarillo
Sunday, Jan. 1
Austin at North Iowa
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Bemidji State 77, University of Mary 67
Minot State 77, Minnesota-Crookston 57
North Dakota State 71, North Dakota 49
Pima Community College 92, Bismarck State 72
Rocky Mountain 70, Dickinson State 60
College women's basketball
Doane University 85, Mayville State 83
Jamestown 75, Valley City State 54
University of Mary 84, Bemidji State 52
Mesa Community College 87, Bismarck State 68
Minnesota-Crookston 70, Minot State 53
Rocky Mountain 64, Dickinson State 47
High school boys basketball
Annandale, Minn. 64, West Fargo Horace 55
Bismarck 85, Williston 75
Devils Lake 75, Wahpeton 53
Divide County 49, Ray 28
Griggs-Midkota 55, Dakota Prairie 35
Harvey-Wells County 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 46
Lakota 40, Barnes County North 38
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 45, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 30
Mandan 85, Turtle Mountain 72
Midway-Minto 72, Frazee, Minn. 65
Oakes 66, Hankinson 57
Mandan Holiday Tournament
Surrey 67, New Salem-Almont 63
Bottineau 79, Wilton-Wing 78, OT
Glen Ullin-Hebron 63, Linton-HMB 46
Standing Rock 55, Flasher 54
New Year's Shootout
At Minot State
North Prairie 69, Kenmare-Bowbells 44
Rugby 81, South Prairie 56
St. John 49, Minot Our Redeemer's 46, OT
Tioga 81, Glenburn 32
High school girls basketball
Bismarck 96, Williston 33
Buffalo, Minn. 64, West Fargo Horace 51
Carrington 74, Griggs-Midkota 16
Divide County 30, Ray 21
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 67, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 34
Garrison 68, Tioga 37
Kenmare-Bowbells 70, Berthold 26
Mandan 73, Holy Family Catholic, Minn. 59
South Border 61, Strasburg-Zeeland 38
Surrey 46, Drake-Anamoose 36
Wahpeton 87, Devils Lake 72
Minot Auditorium Shootout
Beulah 58, New Rockford-Sheyenne 28
Kidder County 44, St. John 33
Minot Our Redeemer's 55, Stanley 35
Minot Ryan 44, Dunseith 27
Rugby 62, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 23
High school boys hockey
Fargo South-Shanley 10, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 0
High school girls hockey
Legacy-Bismarck 9, Dickinson 0
Mandan 5, Aberdeen, S.D. 1