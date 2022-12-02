Area Scores: Dec. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 105, DICKINSON STATE JV 60
Dickinson State JV;24;36;--;60
Bismarck State;54;51;--;105
DICKINSON STATE JV (60): Britton Cranston 12, Colton Zubach 4, Treyson Dayton 3, DC Stewart 25, Trever Jassek 5, Jeran Anderson 2, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 4, Kanyon Taylor 5. Totals: 19-56 FG, 14-16 FT, 12 fouls, 25 rebounds (Stewart 7), 19 turnovers, 3 assists. Three-pointers: 8-34 (Craton 2, Dayton 1, Stewart 3, Jassek 1, Taylor 1.
BISMARCK STATE (105): Deonte Martinez 10, Anthony Bertucci 17, Jaden Hamilton 18, Tobias Patton 8, EvanGross 6, Jayden Bernard 10, Davion McCarthy 13, Damion Pearce 10, Max Tschosik 5, Jacob Prudhomme 8. Totals: 46-79 FG, 7-10 FT, 19 fouls, 47 rebounds (Bertucci 8, Patton 8), 7 turnovers, 15 assists (Gross 3). Three-pointers: 6-18 (Martinez 1, Bertucci 3, Hamilton 1, Tschosik 1).
Records: Bismarck State College 3-4.
UNITED TRIBES 133, TURTLE MOUNTAIN CC 95
Turtle Mountain;55;40;--;95
United Tribes;71;61;--;133
TURTLE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – James Keplin 7, Kevin Shane 8, Tegan Medicine Bull 18, Riley McCloud 11, Wyatt Enno 29, Jalen Poitra 12, Ethan Morin 7, Richard Azure 2, Craig Bruce 1. Totals: 37-83 FG, Three-pointers: 9-27 (Enno 2, Poitra 2, Morin 2, McCloud, Medicine Bull, Keplin), 12-18 FT, 44 Rebounds (Enno 10), 15 Assists (Enno 5), 20 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Enno 2), 4 Steals (2 with 2).
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Famous Lefthand 22, Sylvester Union 16, Jesse White 16, Tristin Davis 17, Tyree Whitcomb 11, Jayden Yankton 9, Keshaume Thigh 4, Rance Harrison 19, Charles Lachappelle 2, Teron Sazue 3, Cayden Redfield 12, DeSean Butler 2. Totals: 51-94 FG, Three-pointers: 7-24 (Lefthand 3, Davis 2, Union, Whitcomb), 24-31 FT, 50 Rebounds (White 6), 16 Fouls, 27 Assists (White 7), 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 10 Steals (Union 3, White 3).
Records: United Tribes 7-4.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 82, DICKINSON STATE JV 72
Dickinson State JV;18;26;43;72
Bismarck State;27;46;61;82
DICKINSON STATE JV (72): Tobi Carlow 11, Lauren Gangl 6, Teagan Townsend 10, Ella Peterson 8, Kayden Steele 19, Whitney Edwards 18, Hanah LaBree 0. Totals: 27-68 FG, 9-14 FT, 19 fouls (Townsend), 41 rebounds (Carlow 8), 15 turnovers, 11 assists (LaBree 4, Gangl 4). Three-pointers: 9-25 (Carlow 2, Gangl 2, Townsend 2, Steele 3).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (82): Ashton Kinnebrew 23, Haley Gereay 4, Katherine Fox 8, Piper Harris 6, Sydney Gustavsson 20, Rozalind Strong 15, Paige Miller 4, Jordan Derby 2. Totals: 29-76 FG, 16-24 FT, 16 fouls, 47 rebounds (Gustavsson 11), 8 turnovers, 15 assists (Gustavsson 6). Three-pointers: 8-31 (Kinnebrew 3, Harris 1, Gustavsson 1, Strong 2, Miller 1).
Records: Bismarck State 4-3.
UNITED TRIBES 103, TURTLE MOUNTAIN CC 67
TMCC;20;33;47;67
United Tribes;22;54;74;103
TURTLE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Kobi Keplin 12, Jersey Parisien 7, Alyanna Vvier 9, Avery LaFountain 22, Gracie Peltier 2, Mikayah Laducer 3, Avah Marion 12. Totals: 25-79 FG, Three-pointers: 11-30 (LaFountain 5, Marion 2, Keplin 2, Parisien, Vvier), 6-9 FT, 49 Rebounds (Keplin 10), 9 Fouls, 16 Assists (2 with 4), 25 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Keplin 4).
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Amaya Ramsey 6, Myona Dauphinais 31, Tiara Flying Horse 13, Mallory Yankton 4, Kaydence Gourneau 2, Sandie Friday 9, LaTayla Pemberton 2, Jordan Jefferson 5, TeAnnadra Pemberton-Kingbird 7, Madison Eagle 11, Kelanna McClain 2, Ayonna Haas 2. Totals: 42-92 FG, Three-pointers: 10-36 (Dauphinais 3, Pemberton-Kingbird 3, Flying Horse, Jeferson, Kingbird, Eagle), 9-14 FT, 60 Rebounds (McClain 12), 14 Fouls, 29 Assists (Flying Horse 6), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (McClain 2), 14 Steals (Ramsey 4).
Records: United Tribes 3-8.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 89, MOORHEAD 56
Century;47;42;--;89
Moorhead;19;37;--;56
CENTURY: Anthony Doppler 10, Isaiah Schafer 21, Jack Kane 3, Tyler Birst 4, Drew Kempel 4, Oliver Jensen 2, William Ware 13, Ryan Erikson 23, Joel Edland 8. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Schafer 5, Erikson 3, Kane, 13-18 FT, 10 Fouls.
MOORHEAD: Jaden Griffin 4, Colton Hagen 13, Dylan Zimmerman 2, James Sella 3, Reign Battle 2, Cole Pepple 4, DJ Smith 2, Adam Jenkins 24. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Jenkins 2, Hagen, 13-14 FT, 18 Fouls.
Records: Century 1-0; Moorhead 0-1.
MANDAN 91, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 67
West Fargo Sheyenne;38;29;--;67
Mandan;36;55;--;91
WEST FARGO SHEYENNE: Noah Olson 5, Caleb Duerr 23, Jaxson Miller 3, John Angau 3, Tommy Ahneman 17, Dylan Beyl 14, Casey Clemenson 2. Totals: 26-55 FG, 2-5 FT, 20 fouls, 31 rebounds (Ahneman 11), 29 turnovers. Three-pointers: 13-25 (Olson 1, Duerr 7, Miller 1, Angau 1, Ahneman 1, Beyl 2).
MANDAN: Karsyn Jablonski 8, Hudsen Sheldon 17, TJ Brownotter 16, Rustin Medenwald 13, Devon Church 1, Tahrye Frank 13, Mat Mudingay 21, Rylee Bearstail 2. Totals: 37-79 FG, 10-13 FT, 12 fouls, 26 rebounds (Medenwald 11), 9 turnovers. Three-pointers: 7-29 (Jablonski 1, Sheldon 1, Brownotter 4, Mudingay 1).
Records: West Fargo Sheyenne 0-1, Mandan 1-0.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WAYZATA, MINN. 69, CENTURY 56
Century;23;33;--;56
Wayzata;Not available
CENTURY: Logan Nissley 19, Eden Fridley 8, Zoie Austin 5, Ziah Grey Bull 1, Bergan Kinnebrew 19, Erika Lee 4. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Fridley 2, Kinnebrew 2, Austin, Nissley, 8-10 FT, 14 Fouls.
WAYZATA: Stats not available.
Records: Wayzata 1-0; Century 0-1.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 39, DIVIDE COUNTY 32
Divide County;7;17;26;32
Wilton-Wing;6;20;25;39
DIVIDE COUNTY: Mckenna Hallgren 17, Julie Stenson 2, Maddy Fagerland 4, Allison Lokken 4, Skylar Wehrman 5. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Hallgren 3, Wehrman, 2-8 FT, 17 Fouls.
WILTON-WING: Macey Filipek 2, Jordyn Thorson 16, Savannah Fischer 3, Sophia Krush 6, Audrey Oswald 2, Justus Boos 8. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Krush 2, Thorson 2, Fischer, 8-14 FT, 8 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT, NEW ENGLAND 32
New England;7;18;27;32
GCMR;13;30;37;45
NEW ENGLAND: Sophie Olsonawski 2, Carly Wolf 4, Hannah Frank 8, Messa Kuehl 7, Emma Olsonawski 4, Katie Schmidt 2, Brianca Schmidt 3, Hayley Bollinger 2. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Kuehl 2, Wolf, 3-10 FT, 12 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT: Zoey Heid 2, Jenessa Zentner 5, Jazlyn Ottmar 4, Merissa Meyer 6, Ameerah Rosin 13, Anna Schatz 12, Madison Zimmerman 3. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Meyer 2, Rosin 2, 7-15 FT, 12 Fouls.
LINTON-HMB 43, PARSHALL 29
Parshall;5;12;18;29
Linton-HMB;19;23;35;43
PARSHALL – Kianna Evenson 1, RayAnn Malnourie 3, Rainbow Perkins 7, Christine Driver 4, KayceeJo Heavy Gun 8, Emily Fixico 6. Totals: 12 FG, 4-8 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Perkins 1).
LINTON-HMB – Allie Dockter 10, Jersey Vogel 12, Emma Schick 7, Emma Weiser 10, Makiah Ryckman 4. Totals: 17 FG, 7-15 FT, 7 fouls. Thee-pointers: 2 (Schick 1, Ryckman 1).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ST. CLOUD STATE 7, NORTH DAKOTA 2
North Dakota;2;0;0;--;2
St. Cloud State;1;4;2;--;7
First period: 1. UND, Griffin Ness (Gavin Hain, Ryan Sidorski), 2:53. 2. SCSU, Aidan Spellacy (Chase Brand, Brendan Bushy), 9:12. 3. UND, Jackson Blake (Cooper Moore, Owen McLaughlin), 13:41.
Second period: 4. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Veeti Miettinen, Jack Peart), 1:39. 5. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank (Chase Brand), 10:45, (sh). 6. SCSU, Peart (Krannila, Bushy), 17:13, (pp). 7. SCSU, Miettinen (Kyler Kupka), 18:17, (pp).
Third period: 8.SCSU, Krannila (Mienttinen), 9:03. 9. SCSU, Kupka (Adam Ingram, Dylan Anhorn), 12:20, (pp).
Goaltender saves: UND – Jakob Hellsten 19; Drew DeRidder 7. SCSU – Jaxon Castor 30.
Penalties: UND – 6 for 12 minutes. SCSU – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 6-6-3, 2-3-1 NCHC; St. Cloud State 11-3, 4-2 NCHC.
MINOT STATE 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1
U-Mary;0;0;1;--;1
Minot State;0;1;2;--;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Minot State, Joey Moffatt (Jay Buchholz), 8:17.
Third period: 2. Minot State, Carter Barley (Davis Sheldon), 1:24. 3. Minot State, Moffatt (Barley, Reid Arnold), 11:32 (PP). 4. U-Mary, Seth Cushing (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 16:01 (PP).
Goaltender saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 41 saves. Minot State – Jake Anthony 17 saves.
Penalties: U-Mary – 5 for 10 minutes. Minot State – 6 for 12 minutes.
Records: Minot State 13-0; University of Mary 17-3-1.
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
FARGO INVITE
Team results
1. Century 137.325. 2. Legacy 130.850. 3. Wahpeton 126.8. 4. Grand Forks 126.575. 5. Fargo 121.4. 6. Valley City 100.1. 7. Bismarck 88.025.
Individual results
All around: 1. Karina Olson, Valley City, 36.075. 2. Jenna Jackson, Century, 35.375. 3. Alexa Evanger, Legacy, 34.375. 4. Alyson Krug, BHS, 34.050. 5. Taryn Swanson, GF, 33.8. 6. Abbie Skohvolt, Wahpeton, 33.625. 7. Teah Schulte, Century, 33.475. 8. Rachel Crouse, Century, 32.950. 9. Corrina Ugland, Century, 32.8. 10. Hailee Hanson, Wahpeton, 32.525.
Floor: 1. Jackson, 9.075. 2. Skohvolt, 9.0. 3. Evanger, 8.8. 4. Swanson, 8.8. 5. Irelyn Ell, Legacy, 8.7. 6. Olson, 8.675. 7. Anna Heil, Legay, 8.65. 9T. Hanson, 8.375. 9T. Schulte, 8.375. 9T. 10. Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton, 8.325.
Beam: 1. Krug, 9.5. 2. Swanson 9.325. 3. Evanger, 9.15. 4. Jackson, 9.075. 5. Schulte, 8.925. 6. Rachel Dunlop, Century, 8.675. 7. Olson, 8.5. 8. Aleah Piatz, Century, 8.45. 9. Brynn Moen, GF, 8.425. 10. Aurora Herman, Legacy, 8.3.
Bars: 1. Olson, 9.725. 2. Skohvolt 8.825. 3. Ugland, 8.725. 4. Crouse, 8.675. 5. Evanger, 8.2. 6. Krug, 8.1. 7. Ell, 8.025. 8. Jackson, 7.975. 9. Taylor Thueson, 7.85. 10. Peyton Holje, 7.85.
Vault: 1. Jackson, 9.2. 2. Olson, 9.175. 3. Jessica Raniste, VC, 8.825. 4. Hanson, 8.75. 5. Schulte, 8.675. 6. Berkley Ketterling, BHS, 8.55. 7. Crouse, 8.475. 8. Krug, 8.475. 9. Heil, 8.475. 10. Alli Wilmes, Century, 8.475.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Weber State 38, North Dakota 31
Delaware 56, St. Francis 17
Furman 31, Elon 6
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Gardner Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41
Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24
Southeastern, La. 45, Idaho 42
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
Delaware (8-4) at No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1), 2 p.m.
New Hampshire (9-3) at No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0), 11 a.m.
Gardner Webb (7-5) at No. 5 William & Mary (10-1), 1 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at No. 4 Montana State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Montana (8-4) at No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2), 2:30 p.m.
Southeastern, La. (9-3) at No. 6 Samford (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (10-2) at No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1), 1 p.m.
Richmond (9-3) at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0), 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10
Semifinals
Dec. 16-17
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
NAHL
BISMARCK 6, ABERDEEN 1
Aberdeen;1;0;0;--;1
Bismarck;1;2;3;--;6
First period: 1. Bis, Adam Pietila (Julian Beaumont), 10:56. 2. Aber, Jackson Anderson (Luke Backel), 13:55.
Second period: 3. Bis, Brandon Reller (Chase Beac0m, Logan Valkama), 5:07. 4. Bis, Calvin Hanson (unassisted), 15:28.
Third period: 5. Bis, Drew Holt (Valkama), 11:46. 6. Bis, Reller (Erik Atchison), 12:08. 7. Bis, Vertti Jantnen (Pietila), 13:20.
Goaltender saves: Aber – Cole Moore 25. Bis – Linards Lipskis 26.
Penalties: Aber – 5 for 21 minutes. Bis – 3 for 19 minutes.
Records: Aberdeen 11-7-3, 25 points; Bismarck 9-11-3, 21 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;16;3;4;36
Minot;13;9;2;28
North Iowa;12;11;2;26
Aberdeen;11;8;3;25
Bismarck;10;11;3;23
St. Cloud;9;11;2;20
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;6;1;41
Northeast;13;9;3;29
New Jersey;14;11;0;28
Johnstown;11;10;3;25
Maine;11;8;1;23
Philadelphia;7;15;1;15
Danbury;2;22;2;6
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;15;10;3;33
Minnesota;15;8;2;32
Kenai River;15;9;1;31
Chippewa;14;10;2;30
Janesville;12;8;6;30
Wisconsin;12;12;1;25
Anchorage;9;10;5;23
Springfield;11;12;0;22
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;17;2;2;36
Oklahoma;17;3;1;35
New Mexico;13;7;1;27
Shreveport;10;9;4;24
Amarillo;11;8;2;24
Odessa;8;12;1;17
El Paso;8;13;0;16
Corpus Christi;6;14;3;15
Friday, Dec. 2
Bismarck 6, Aberdeen 1
Northeast 4, Maryland 2
New Jersey 5, Maine 4, OT
Philadelphia 4, Danbury 2
Springfield 2, North Iowa 1, OT
Austin 5, Minot 3
El Paso at Corpus Christi, n
Shreveport 3, New Mexico 0
St. Cloud 1, Minnesota 0
Odessa 4, Amarillo 3, OT
Chippewa 6, Fairbanks 3
Lone Star 4, Oklahoma 3
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
Saturday, Dec. 3
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Maryland at Northeast
North Iowa at Springfield
Danbury at Philadelphia
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Minot at Austin
New Mexico at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at Lone Star
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Anchorage at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
Minot State 3, University of Mary 1
St. Cloud State 7, North Dakota 2
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State 105, Dickinson State JV 60
Dakota College-Bottineau 67, Jamestown JV 52
Jamestown 104, Hastings 67
NDSCS 64, Bryant and Stratton 58
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State 82, Dickinson State JV 62
Hastings 63, Jamestown 62
Jamestown JV 71, Dakota College-Bottineau 56
NDSCS 78, Bryant and Stratton 57
North Dakota 77, Wisconsin-Superior 30
College volleyball
Davidson 3, North Dakota State 2
Jamestown 3, College of Saint Mary 0
High school boys basketball
Bismarck Century 89, Moorhead, Minn. 56
Grand Forks Central 77, East Grand Forks, Minn. 59
Mandan 91, West Fargo Sheyenne 67
Minot 94, Devils Lake 60
High school girls basketball
Cavalier 59, North Border 43
Center-Stanton 46, Heart River 42
Dickinson 74, Dawson County, Mont. 25
East Grand Forks, Minn. 52, Grand Forks Central 44
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 56, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, OT
Hatton-Northwood 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson 45
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 62, Lisbon 47
Mandan 66, West Fargo Sheyenne 58
Minot 107, West Fargo 75
Mott-Regent-Grant County 41, New England 36
Nedrose 49, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 44
South Border 63, Ellendale 41
Wayzata, Minn. 69, Bismarck Century 56
Central North Dakota Conference tournament
At Harvey
Consolation
Towner-Granville-Upham 51, New Rockford-Sheyenne 41
Drake-Anamoose 52, Glenburn 48
Semifinals
Rugby 67, Harvey-Wells County 35
St. John 64, Minot Sophs 39
Ramsey County tournament
At Devils Lake
Consolation
Nelson County def. Larimore, forfeit
North Star 39, Benson County 28
Semifinals
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 42, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 37
Devils Lake JV 55, Dunseith 24
Minot Auditorium Shootout
Westhope-Newburg 44, South Prairie-Max 34
Kenmare-Bowbells 58, Minot Ryan 29
Stanley 53, Velva 49
Thompson 44, Bottineau 42
New Town 53, Dickinson Trinity 42
Midway-Minto 59, Alexander 23
McLean County Shootout
Warwick 52, Solen 32
Richardton-Taylor 80, White Shield 12
Wilton-Wing 39, Divide County 32
Garrison 56, Beulah 38
Central McLean 63, Bowman County 48
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Washburn 35
Linton Shootout
Hettinger-Scranton 65, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55
Linton-HMB 43, Parshall 29
High school boys hockey
Bottineau-Rugby 6, Jamestown 5
Fargo Davies 6, Bismarck Century 4
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 3, Century-St. Mary’s 2, OT
West Fargo 9, Dickinson 2
Williston 2, Grand Forks 1