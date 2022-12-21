 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 22

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EARLY SIGNING DAY SIGNEES

NORTH DAKOTA

Quarterback: Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie, Wis., Sun Prairie East HS.

Running back: Sawyer Seidl, Hugo, Minn., Hill-Murray HS.

Wide receiver: Wesley Eliodor, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., University of South Dakota; Michael Gross, Eden Prairie, Minn., Eden Prairie HS; Adam Poncelet, Goodhue, Minn., Goodhue HS.

Tight end: Noah Gehin, De Pere, Wis., De Pere HS; Zack Schusted, Ham Lake, Minn., Blaine HS

Offensive line: Ben Buxa, Lake Mills, Wis., Lakeside Lutheran HS; Dolapo Egunjobi, Winnipeg, Manitoba, University of Manitoba; Isaac Folland, Halma, Minn., Kittson County Central HS; Jacob Lopau, St. Joseph, Minn., ROCORI HS; Matthew Schoenecker, New Prague, Minn., New Prague HS

Defensive line: Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood, Iowa, Glenwood HS; Braden Mohr, Farmington, Minn., Farmington HS; Adam Newel, Green Bay, Wis., Ashwaubenon HS; Jake Saltonstall, Morgan Hill, Calif., University of New Mexico; Kaden Vig, Hallock, Minn., Kittson County Central HS.

Linebacker: Ethan Boll, Crookston, Minn., Crookston HS; Jace Boswell, Holton, Kan., Holton HS; Kellen Kinzer, St. Cloud, Minn., St. Cloud Cathedral HS; Owen McCloud, Lakeville, Minn., Lakeville South HS; Lance Rucker, Omaha, Neb., Millard South HS

Cornerback: Marcus Wahl, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dakota Collegiate.

Safety: Tyler Erkman, Lake Zurich, Ill., Lake Zurich HS.

Specialists: Landon Docken, Fargo, Fargo South; Sam Klestinski, Madison, Wis., Madison Edgewood HS.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Quarterback: Trey Drake, Jamestown, N.Y., Jamestown HS.

Running back: CharMar Brown, Omaha, Neb., Creighton Prep HS.

Offensive line: Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park, Minn., Spring Lake Park HS; Jack Liwienski, Chanhassen, Minn., Minnetonka HS; Nate Schneckloth, Eldrige, Iowa, North Scott HS; Austin Schultz, Moorhead, Minn., Moorhead HS.

Defensive line: Victor Isele, Grand Island, Neb., Northwest HS; Abraham Myers, Sioux Falls, S.D., Washington HS; Brennan Palmer, Fargo, Fargo Davies; Keenan Wilson, Eagan, Minn., Eagan HS.

Linebacker: Josh Hendricks, Grimes, Iowa, Dallas Center-Grimes HS; Oliver Lucht, Fargo, Fargo Davies; Jaiden Pickett, Milwaukee, Wis., Riverside University HS.

Defensive back: Jaylin Crumby, Tampa, Fla., Armwood HS; Jailen Duffie, Vernon Hills, Ill., Warren Township HS; Najee Nelson, Lakeville, Minn., Lakeville North HS; Reese Sheldon, Cloquet, Minn., Cloquet HS; Noah Taylor, Lemont, Ill., Lemont Township HS.

Dual positions: Collin Knorr, TE/LB, Coleharbor, South Prairie HS; Josiah Azure, Football, Green Bay, Wis., Bay Port HS.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minot (13);5-0;77;1

2. Century (3);3-0;66;2

3. Fargo Davies;4-0;48;3

4. Grand Forks Red River;4-0;33;4

5. Mandan;3-0;9;RV

Also receiving votes: Legacy (3-1), Bismarck High (2-1), Fargo North (2-2).

GIRLS

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Minot (16);4-0;80;1

2. Century;2-2;61;2

3. Fargo Davies;3-0;43;3

4. Grand Forks Red River;4-0;28;4

5. West Fargo;5-1;19;5

Also receiving votes: Legacy (3-0).

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;4-0;5-0

Century;2-0;3-0

Mandan;1-0;2-0

Legacy;2-1;3-1

Bismarck;2-1;2-1

Jamestown;1-1;1-1

Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1

St. Mary's;1-3;1-4

Dickinson;1-3;2-3

Watford City;0-2;1-2

Williston;0-3;0-3

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Bismarck 89, St. Mary's 51

Dickinson 79, Legacy 75

Minot 103, Watford City 29

Jamestown 83, Valley City 55

Turtle Mountain at Williston, ppd

Thursday, Dec. 22

Mandan at Century, ppd

Jamestown at Minot, ppd

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;4-0;4-0

Bismarck;3-0;3-0

Legacy;3-0;3-0

Century;2-0;2-2

St. Mary's;2-2;2-3

Dickinson;1-3;2-3

Mandan;0-1;1-1

Watford City;0-2;1-2

Jamestown;0-2;1-2

Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2

Williston;0-3;0-3

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Bismarck 67, St. Mary's 53

Legacy 81, Dickinson 56

Minot 110, Watford City 45

Jamestown 95, Valley City 58

Turtle Mountain at Williston, ppd

Thursday, Dec. 22

Mandan at Century, ppd

Minot at Jamestown, ppd

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-3-0-0

Minot;3-0-1-0;11;4-0-1-0

Bismarck;2-3-0-0;9;2-5-0-0

Mandan;2-2-1-0;8;3-2-1-0

Legacy;2-0-0-2;8;3-1-0-4

Dickinson;2-2-0-2;8;4-2-0-2

Century;1-1-1-0;5;2-2-1-0

Williston;1-2-1-0;5;2-3-1-0

Bottineau-Rugby;1-2-0-0;3;1-4-0-0

Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Minot 4, Bismarck 2

Century 6, Legacy 5, OT

Williston 2, Bottineau-Rugby 1

Dickinson 6, Mandan 5

Thursday, Dec. 22

Williston at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.

Century at Mandan, ppd

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Mandan;5-1-0-0;15;5-1-0-0

Fargo North-South;3-1-1-0;14;3-1-1-0

West Fargo;3-1-0-0;12;4-3-0-0

Fargo Davies;3-1-1-0;11;3-1-1-0

Grand Forks;3-2-1-0;11;4-2-1-0

Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-1-0-1

Williston;3-1-0-0;9;4-1-0-0

Jamestown;2-3-0-0;6;3-3-0-0

Devils Lake;1-5-0-0;3;1-5-0-0

Century;0-3-0-2;2;0-3-0-2

Legacy-Bismarck;0-2-0-0;0;0-3-0-0

Dickinson;0-5-0-0;0;0-5-0-0

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Dickinson at Williston, ppd

Thursday, Dec. 16

Century-St. Mary's at Legacy-Bismarck, ppd

Fargo North-South at East Grand Forks, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;2-0;2-0

Century;2-0;5-1

Legacy;2-1;2-1

Williston;1-0;4-1

Mandan;1-2;1-2

St. Mary's;0-0;0-0

Jamestown;0-1;3-3

Dickinson;0-1;2-3

Minot;0-1;1-4

Turtle Mountain;0-1;1-5

Watford City;0-1;0-6

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Williston at Turtle Mountain, ppd

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, ppd

Thursday, Dec. 22

Turtle Mountain at Legacy, ppd

Bismarck at Mandan, ppd

St. Mary's at Watford City, ppd

Minot vs. St. Mary's in Watford City, ppd

Minot at Watford City, ppd

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;2-0;2-0

Minot;1-0;1-0

Bismarck;1-1;1-1

Century;1-1;1-1

Mandan;1-2;1-2

Dickinson;0-0;0-0

Jamestown;0-1;0-1

Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, ppd

Williston at Turtle Mountain, ppd

Thursday, Dec. 22

Turtle Mountain at Legacy, ppd

Bismarck at Mandan, ppd

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

DICKINSON 79, LEGACY 75

(Tuesday)

Legacy;33;42;--;75

Dickinson;33;46;--;79

LEGACY -- Chase Knoll 28, Lucas Kupfer 16, Parker Falcon 16, Brayden Weidner 10, Jedidah Derrick 3, Andrew Jablonski 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Falcon 4, Knoll 3, Weidner, Derrick, 16-24 FT, 9 Turnovers.

DICKINSON -- Alex Dvorak 33, Damon Glasser 13, Drew Biel 9, Tyrese Annace 9, Sebastian Hauck 5, Isaac Schulte 4, Dante Oyuji 4, Hubert Niyimbona 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Dvorak 4, Glasser 3, Annace 2, 18-35 FT, 11 Turnovers.

Records: Dickinson 1-3 West Region, 2-3 overall; Legacy 2-1, 3-1.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 55, KILLDEER 50

(Tuesday)

Washburn;4;15;26;55

Killdeer;16;24;34;50

WASHBURN -- Ashley Schmitz 27, Monica Goven 11, Chev Obering 10, Kari Patterson 2, Dara Beck 2. Three-pointers: Obering.

KILLDEER -- Gracie Doe 20, Lainey Kucera 10, Josey Anderson 6, Marnie Schmidt 5, Maddy Mills 4, Sadie Stahl 3, Abby Henderson 2. Three-pointers: Doe 3, Stahl.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 66, STANDING ROCK 24

(Tuesday)

Shiloh Christian;23;35;61;66

Standing Rock;0;8;19;24

SHILOH CHRISTIAN -- Hailey Quam 13, Payge Schock 9, Dedra Wood 9, Emma Duffy 9, Betsy Hatlestad 7.

STANDING ROCK -- O’Shea Elk 6, Heavynn Eagle 6, Kayleigh Thunder Hawk 5, Helen Baker 4, Egypt Painte 2.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;18;5;5;41

Aberdeen;15;9;3;33

North Iowa;13;12;2;28

Minot;13;13;2;28

St. Cloud;12;12;2;26

Bismarck;11;12;3;25

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;22;7;3;47

New Jersey;18;11;2;38

Northeast;17;10;3;37

Maine;14;10;2;30

Johnstown;12;14;2;26

Philadelphia;11;15;2;24

Danbury;2;24;5;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;18;10;3;39

Kenai River;18;12;1;37

Fairbanks;17;11;3;37

Chippewa;16;12;2;34

Janesville;13;10;7;33

Anchorage;13;11;6;32

Wisconsin;14;13;2;30

Springfield;13;15;0;26

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;21;2;4;46

Oklahoma;20;5;1;41

New Mexico;15;10;2;32

Shreveport;14;10;4;32

Amarillo;14;9;3;31

Odessa;12;14;1;25

El Paso;10;15;2;22

Corpus Christi;6;17;5;17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

Friday, Dec. 30

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Northeast Generals at Johnstown

Kenai River at Wisconsin

North Iowa at Austin

Anchorage at Janesville

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Amarillo

Saturday, Dec. 31

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Danbury at Maine

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Oklahoma at Lone Star

Anchorage at Janesville

Austin at North Iowa

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Amarillo

Sunday, Jan. 1

Austin at North Iowa

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

St. Thomas 78, North Dakota State 68

College women's basketball

College of Southern Idaho 84, Dawson Community College 43

North Dakota State 74, St. Thomas 56

High school boys basketball

Warwick 74, Hatton-Northwood 37

High school girls basketball

Hatton-Northwood 75, Warwick 40

