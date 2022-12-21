Area Scores: Dec. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
EARLY SIGNING DAY SIGNEES
NORTH DAKOTA
Quarterback: Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie, Wis., Sun Prairie East HS.
Running back: Sawyer Seidl, Hugo, Minn., Hill-Murray HS.
Wide receiver: Wesley Eliodor, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., University of South Dakota; Michael Gross, Eden Prairie, Minn., Eden Prairie HS; Adam Poncelet, Goodhue, Minn., Goodhue HS.
Tight end: Noah Gehin, De Pere, Wis., De Pere HS; Zack Schusted, Ham Lake, Minn., Blaine HS
Offensive line: Ben Buxa, Lake Mills, Wis., Lakeside Lutheran HS; Dolapo Egunjobi, Winnipeg, Manitoba, University of Manitoba; Isaac Folland, Halma, Minn., Kittson County Central HS; Jacob Lopau, St. Joseph, Minn., ROCORI HS; Matthew Schoenecker, New Prague, Minn., New Prague HS
Defensive line: Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood, Iowa, Glenwood HS; Braden Mohr, Farmington, Minn., Farmington HS; Adam Newel, Green Bay, Wis., Ashwaubenon HS; Jake Saltonstall, Morgan Hill, Calif., University of New Mexico; Kaden Vig, Hallock, Minn., Kittson County Central HS.
Linebacker: Ethan Boll, Crookston, Minn., Crookston HS; Jace Boswell, Holton, Kan., Holton HS; Kellen Kinzer, St. Cloud, Minn., St. Cloud Cathedral HS; Owen McCloud, Lakeville, Minn., Lakeville South HS; Lance Rucker, Omaha, Neb., Millard South HS
Cornerback: Marcus Wahl, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dakota Collegiate.
Safety: Tyler Erkman, Lake Zurich, Ill., Lake Zurich HS.
Specialists: Landon Docken, Fargo, Fargo South; Sam Klestinski, Madison, Wis., Madison Edgewood HS.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Quarterback: Trey Drake, Jamestown, N.Y., Jamestown HS.
Running back: CharMar Brown, Omaha, Neb., Creighton Prep HS.
Offensive line: Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park, Minn., Spring Lake Park HS; Jack Liwienski, Chanhassen, Minn., Minnetonka HS; Nate Schneckloth, Eldrige, Iowa, North Scott HS; Austin Schultz, Moorhead, Minn., Moorhead HS.
Defensive line: Victor Isele, Grand Island, Neb., Northwest HS; Abraham Myers, Sioux Falls, S.D., Washington HS; Brennan Palmer, Fargo, Fargo Davies; Keenan Wilson, Eagan, Minn., Eagan HS.
Linebacker: Josh Hendricks, Grimes, Iowa, Dallas Center-Grimes HS; Oliver Lucht, Fargo, Fargo Davies; Jaiden Pickett, Milwaukee, Wis., Riverside University HS.
Defensive back: Jaylin Crumby, Tampa, Fla., Armwood HS; Jailen Duffie, Vernon Hills, Ill., Warren Township HS; Najee Nelson, Lakeville, Minn., Lakeville North HS; Reese Sheldon, Cloquet, Minn., Cloquet HS; Noah Taylor, Lemont, Ill., Lemont Township HS.
Dual positions: Collin Knorr, TE/LB, Coleharbor, South Prairie HS; Josiah Azure, Football, Green Bay, Wis., Bay Port HS.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minot (13);5-0;77;1
2. Century (3);3-0;66;2
3. Fargo Davies;4-0;48;3
4. Grand Forks Red River;4-0;33;4
5. Mandan;3-0;9;RV
Also receiving votes: Legacy (3-1), Bismarck High (2-1), Fargo North (2-2).
GIRLS
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Minot (16);4-0;80;1
2. Century;2-2;61;2
3. Fargo Davies;3-0;43;3
4. Grand Forks Red River;4-0;28;4
5. West Fargo;5-1;19;5
Also receiving votes: Legacy (3-0).
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;4-0;5-0
Century;2-0;3-0
Mandan;1-0;2-0
Legacy;2-1;3-1
Bismarck;2-1;2-1
Jamestown;1-1;1-1
Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1
St. Mary's;1-3;1-4
Dickinson;1-3;2-3
Watford City;0-2;1-2
Williston;0-3;0-3
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Bismarck 89, St. Mary's 51
Dickinson 79, Legacy 75
Minot 103, Watford City 29
Jamestown 83, Valley City 55
Turtle Mountain at Williston, ppd
Thursday, Dec. 22
Mandan at Century, ppd
Jamestown at Minot, ppd
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;4-0;4-0
Bismarck;3-0;3-0
Legacy;3-0;3-0
Century;2-0;2-2
St. Mary's;2-2;2-3
Dickinson;1-3;2-3
Mandan;0-1;1-1
Watford City;0-2;1-2
Jamestown;0-2;1-2
Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2
Williston;0-3;0-3
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Bismarck 67, St. Mary's 53
Legacy 81, Dickinson 56
Minot 110, Watford City 45
Jamestown 95, Valley City 58
Turtle Mountain at Williston, ppd
Thursday, Dec. 22
Mandan at Century, ppd
Minot at Jamestown, ppd
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-3-0-0
Minot;3-0-1-0;11;4-0-1-0
Bismarck;2-3-0-0;9;2-5-0-0
Mandan;2-2-1-0;8;3-2-1-0
Legacy;2-0-0-2;8;3-1-0-4
Dickinson;2-2-0-2;8;4-2-0-2
Century;1-1-1-0;5;2-2-1-0
Williston;1-2-1-0;5;2-3-1-0
Bottineau-Rugby;1-2-0-0;3;1-4-0-0
Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Minot 4, Bismarck 2
Century 6, Legacy 5, OT
Williston 2, Bottineau-Rugby 1
Dickinson 6, Mandan 5
Thursday, Dec. 22
Williston at Hazen-Beulah, 7 p.m.
Century at Mandan, ppd
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Mandan;5-1-0-0;15;5-1-0-0
Fargo North-South;3-1-1-0;14;3-1-1-0
West Fargo;3-1-0-0;12;4-3-0-0
Fargo Davies;3-1-1-0;11;3-1-1-0
Grand Forks;3-2-1-0;11;4-2-1-0
Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-1-0-1
Williston;3-1-0-0;9;4-1-0-0
Jamestown;2-3-0-0;6;3-3-0-0
Devils Lake;1-5-0-0;3;1-5-0-0
Century;0-3-0-2;2;0-3-0-2
Legacy-Bismarck;0-2-0-0;0;0-3-0-0
Dickinson;0-5-0-0;0;0-5-0-0
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Dickinson at Williston, ppd
Thursday, Dec. 16
Century-St. Mary's at Legacy-Bismarck, ppd
Fargo North-South at East Grand Forks, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;2-0;2-0
Century;2-0;5-1
Legacy;2-1;2-1
Williston;1-0;4-1
Mandan;1-2;1-2
St. Mary's;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-1;3-3
Dickinson;0-1;2-3
Minot;0-1;1-4
Turtle Mountain;0-1;1-5
Watford City;0-1;0-6
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Williston at Turtle Mountain, ppd
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, ppd
Thursday, Dec. 22
Turtle Mountain at Legacy, ppd
Bismarck at Mandan, ppd
St. Mary's at Watford City, ppd
Minot vs. St. Mary's in Watford City, ppd
Minot at Watford City, ppd
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;2-0;2-0
Minot;1-0;1-0
Bismarck;1-1;1-1
Century;1-1;1-1
Mandan;1-2;1-2
Dickinson;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-1;0-1
Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, ppd
Williston at Turtle Mountain, ppd
Thursday, Dec. 22
Turtle Mountain at Legacy, ppd
Bismarck at Mandan, ppd
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
DICKINSON 79, LEGACY 75
(Tuesday)
Legacy;33;42;--;75
Dickinson;33;46;--;79
LEGACY -- Chase Knoll 28, Lucas Kupfer 16, Parker Falcon 16, Brayden Weidner 10, Jedidah Derrick 3, Andrew Jablonski 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Falcon 4, Knoll 3, Weidner, Derrick, 16-24 FT, 9 Turnovers.
DICKINSON -- Alex Dvorak 33, Damon Glasser 13, Drew Biel 9, Tyrese Annace 9, Sebastian Hauck 5, Isaac Schulte 4, Dante Oyuji 4, Hubert Niyimbona 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Dvorak 4, Glasser 3, Annace 2, 18-35 FT, 11 Turnovers.
Records: Dickinson 1-3 West Region, 2-3 overall; Legacy 2-1, 3-1.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WASHBURN 55, KILLDEER 50
(Tuesday)
Washburn;4;15;26;55
Killdeer;16;24;34;50
WASHBURN -- Ashley Schmitz 27, Monica Goven 11, Chev Obering 10, Kari Patterson 2, Dara Beck 2. Three-pointers: Obering.
KILLDEER -- Gracie Doe 20, Lainey Kucera 10, Josey Anderson 6, Marnie Schmidt 5, Maddy Mills 4, Sadie Stahl 3, Abby Henderson 2. Three-pointers: Doe 3, Stahl.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 66, STANDING ROCK 24
(Tuesday)
Shiloh Christian;23;35;61;66
Standing Rock;0;8;19;24
SHILOH CHRISTIAN -- Hailey Quam 13, Payge Schock 9, Dedra Wood 9, Emma Duffy 9, Betsy Hatlestad 7.
STANDING ROCK -- O’Shea Elk 6, Heavynn Eagle 6, Kayleigh Thunder Hawk 5, Helen Baker 4, Egypt Painte 2.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;18;5;5;41
Aberdeen;15;9;3;33
North Iowa;13;12;2;28
Minot;13;13;2;28
St. Cloud;12;12;2;26
Bismarck;11;12;3;25
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;22;7;3;47
New Jersey;18;11;2;38
Northeast;17;10;3;37
Maine;14;10;2;30
Johnstown;12;14;2;26
Philadelphia;11;15;2;24
Danbury;2;24;5;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;18;10;3;39
Kenai River;18;12;1;37
Fairbanks;17;11;3;37
Chippewa;16;12;2;34
Janesville;13;10;7;33
Anchorage;13;11;6;32
Wisconsin;14;13;2;30
Springfield;13;15;0;26
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;21;2;4;46
Oklahoma;20;5;1;41
New Mexico;15;10;2;32
Shreveport;14;10;4;32
Amarillo;14;9;3;31
Odessa;12;14;1;25
El Paso;10;15;2;22
Corpus Christi;6;17;5;17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
Friday, Dec. 30
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Northeast Generals at Johnstown
Kenai River at Wisconsin
North Iowa at Austin
Anchorage at Janesville
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Amarillo
Saturday, Dec. 31
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Danbury at Maine
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Oklahoma at Lone Star
Anchorage at Janesville
Austin at North Iowa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Amarillo
Sunday, Jan. 1
Austin at North Iowa
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
St. Thomas 78, North Dakota State 68
College women's basketball
College of Southern Idaho 84, Dawson Community College 43
North Dakota State 74, St. Thomas 56
High school boys basketball
Warwick 74, Hatton-Northwood 37
High school girls basketball
Hatton-Northwood 75, Warwick 40