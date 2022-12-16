Area Scores: Dec. 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Weber State 38, North Dakota 31
Delaware 56, St. Francis 17
Furman 31, Elon 6
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41
Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6
No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13
No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25
No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT
No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38
No. 2 Sacramento State 38, Richmond 31
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
No. 3 North Dakota State 27, No. 6 Samford 9
No. 4 Montana State 55, No. 5 William & Mary 7
No. 7 Incarnate Word 66, No. 2 Sacramento State 63
Saturday, Dec. 10
No. 1 South Dakota State 42, No. 8 Holy Cross 21
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 16
No. 2 North Dakota State 35, No. 7 Incarnate Word 32
Saturday, Dec. 17
No. 4 Montana State (12-1) at No. 1 South Dakota State (12-1), 3 p.m., ESPN2
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Austin 18 4 5 41
Aberdeen 14 9 3 31
North Iowa 13 11 2 28
Minot 13 12 2 28
St. Cloud 11 12 2 24
Bismarck 10 12 3 23
East Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Maryland 22 7 2 46
New Jersey 17 11 2 36
Northeast 16 10 3 35
Maine 13 10 2 28
Johnstown 12 13 2 26
Philadelphia 10 15 2 22
Danbury 2 23 4 8
Midwest Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Minnesota 18 9 3 39
Kenai River 18 12 1 37
Chippewa 16 12 2 34
Fairbanks 16 11 3 35
Janesville 13 10 6 32
Wisconsin 14 12 2 30
Anchorage 12 11 6 30
Springfield 12 15 0 24
South Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Lone Star 21 2 3 45
Oklahoma 19 5 1 39
New Mexico 14 10 2 30
Shreveport 13 10 4 30
Amarillo 12 9 3 27
Odessa 12 13 1 25
El Paso 10 14 1 21
Corpus Christi 6 16 5 17
Friday, Dec. 16
Bismarck at Minot, ppd.
Northeast 2, Danbury 1, OT
Maryland 5, Maine 4, SO
New Jersey 7, Johnstown 3
North Iowa at St. Cloud, ppd.
Wisconsin 5, Anchorage 2
Fairbanks 5, Janesville 2
Kenai River 5, Chippewa 1
Minnesota 3, Springfield 1
Shreveport 3, Corpus Christi 1
Austin 5, Aberdeen 3
Oklahoma 4, Odessa 3
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 1
Saturday, Dec. 17
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Johnstown
Maryland at Maine
Minnesota at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
El Paso at Amarillo
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 18
El Paso at Amarillo
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College football
North Dakota State 35, Incarnate Word 32
High school boys basketball
West Fargo 59, Fargo Shanley 55
High school girls basketball
West Fargo 76, Fargo Shanley 42