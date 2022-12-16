 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Weber State 38, North Dakota 31

Delaware 56, St. Francis 17

Furman 31, Elon 6

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41

Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6

No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13

No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14

No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25

No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT

No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38

No. 2 Sacramento State 38, Richmond 31

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

No. 3 North Dakota State 27, No. 6 Samford 9

No. 4 Montana State 55, No. 5 William & Mary 7

No. 7 Incarnate Word 66, No. 2 Sacramento State 63

Saturday, Dec. 10

No. 1 South Dakota State 42, No. 8 Holy Cross 21

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 16

No. 2 North Dakota State 35, No. 7 Incarnate Word 32

Saturday, Dec. 17

No. 4 Montana State (12-1) at No. 1 South Dakota State (12-1), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Championship

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Austin 18 4 5 41

Aberdeen 14 9 3 31

North Iowa 13 11 2 28

Minot 13 12 2 28

St. Cloud 11 12 2 24

Bismarck 10 12 3 23

East Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Maryland 22 7 2 46

New Jersey 17 11 2 36

Northeast 16 10 3 35

Maine 13 10 2 28

Johnstown 12 13 2 26

Philadelphia 10 15 2 22

Danbury 2 23 4 8

Midwest Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Minnesota 18 9 3 39

Kenai River 18 12 1 37

Chippewa 16 12 2 34

Fairbanks 16 11 3 35

Janesville 13 10 6 32

Wisconsin 14 12 2 30

Anchorage 12 11 6 30

Springfield 12 15 0 24

South Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Lone Star 21 2 3 45

Oklahoma 19 5 1 39

New Mexico 14 10 2 30

Shreveport 13 10 4 30

Amarillo 12 9 3 27

Odessa 12 13 1 25

El Paso 10 14 1 21

Corpus Christi 6 16 5 17

Friday, Dec. 16

Bismarck at Minot, ppd.

Northeast 2, Danbury 1, OT

Maryland 5, Maine 4, SO

New Jersey 7, Johnstown 3

North Iowa at St. Cloud, ppd.

Wisconsin 5, Anchorage 2

Fairbanks 5, Janesville 2

Kenai River 5, Chippewa 1

Minnesota 3, Springfield 1

Shreveport 3, Corpus Christi 1

Austin 5, Aberdeen 3

Oklahoma 4, Odessa 3

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 1

Saturday, Dec. 17

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Johnstown

Maryland at Maine

Minnesota at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

El Paso at Amarillo

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 18

El Paso at Amarillo

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College football

North Dakota State 35, Incarnate Word 32

High school boys basketball

West Fargo 59, Fargo Shanley 55

High school girls basketball

West Fargo 76, Fargo Shanley 42

