Area Scores: Dec. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSC;6-1;12-2
Dawson;6-1;10-4
Dakota College-Bottineau;5-2;10-4
United Tribes;5-2;8-4
Bismarck State;2-5;4-5
Miles;2-5;3-11
Williston State;1-6;2-11
Lake Region State;1-6;2-12
Thursday, Dec. 15
Dawson at Northwest College
Friday, Dec. 16
Williston State at South Mountain CC
Miles at Northwest College
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC
Sunday, Dec. 18
Bismarck State at Rochester
Williston State at Chandler-Gilbert CC
WOMEN
Team;Mon-DakOverall
NDSCS;6-1;11-2
Dawson;6-1;7-4
Lake Region State;5-2;11-3
Bismarck State;4-3;6-3
Williston State;4-3;7-6
Miles;2-5;4-10
United Tribes;1-6;3-8
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-7;4-10
Thursday, Dec. 15
Dawson at Northwest College
Friday, Dec. 16
Jamestown JV at NDSCS
Miles at Northwest College
Williston State at South Mountain CC
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC
Sunday, Dec. 18
Bismarck State at Rochester
Williston State at Chandler-Gilbert CC
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;5-0;9-2
MSU-Moorhead;4-1;9-2
Northern State;4-1;8-3
University of Mary;2-3;6-3
Minot State;2-3;5-4
St. Cloud State;2-3;5-5
Bemidji State;1-4;5-5
Minnesota-Crookston;0-5;1-10
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Upper Iowa;4-1;7-4
Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;10-1
Sioux Falls;3-2;8-3
Wayne State;3-2;8-3
Southwest Minn. St.;2-3;5-4
Augustana;2-3;6-5
Winona State;1-4;6-4
Concordia-St. Paul;1-4;3-7
Friday, Dec. 16
University of Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Saturday, Dec. 17
University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30 p.m.
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Winona State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Bemidji State
Upper Iowa at Augustana
Sunday, Dec. 18
Upper Iowa at Wayne State
Winona State at Augustana
WOMEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota Duluth;5-0;8-2
St. Cloud State;4-1;7-2
MSU Moorhead;3-2;6-3
University of Mary;3-2;4-4
Northern State;2-3;7-4
Minnesota-Crookston;2-3;3-8
Minot State;1-4;5-6
Bemidji State;0-5;3-6
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota Mankato;5-0;9-0
Southwest Minn. St.;4-1;7-3
Augustana;3-2;8-2
Wayne State;3-2;7-2
Winona State;2-3;8-3
Concordia-St. Paul;2-3;5-4
Sioux Falls;1-4;4-7
Upper Iowa;0-5;4-6
Friday, Dec. 16
University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Dec. 17
University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3:30 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Bemidji State
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Upper Iowa at Augustana
Sunday, Dec. 18
Winona State at Augustana
Upper Iowa at Wayne State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC
Team;Pts;NCHC;Overall
Denver;23;8-2-0;14-4-0
St. Cloud State;20;7-3-0;14-4-0
Colorado College;17;5-4-1;8-9-1
Nebraska-Omaha;15;4-5-1;8-8-2
Western Michigan;13;4-5-1;10-9-1
Minnesota-Duluth;13;4-6-0;8-10-0
North Dakota;12;3-5-2;7-8-4
Miami;7;2-7-1;6-10-2
Friday, Dec. 16
Lindenwood at Denver
Saturday, Dec, 17
Lindenwood at Denver
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;4-0
Century;2-0;3-0
Legacy;2-0;3-0
Mandan;1-0;2-0
Jamestown;1-1;1-1
Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1
Bismarck;1-1;1-1
St. Mary's;1-2;1-3
Watford City;0-1;1-1
Dickinson;0-3;1-3
Williston;0-3;0-3
Monday, Dec. 12
Minot High 91, St. Mary's 61
Century 103, Turtle Mountain 64
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Legacy at Jamestown, Ppd
Watford City at Dickinson, Ppd
Friday, Dec. 16
St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Century at Williston, 1:45 p.m.
Bismarck at Watford City, 3 p.m.
Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;3-0;3-0
Bismarck;2-0;2-0
Legacy;2-0;2-0
Century;2-0;2-2
St. Mary's;2-1;2-2
Dickinson;1-2;2-2
Watford City;0-1;1-1
Mandan;0-1;1-1
Jamestown;0-2;0-2
Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2
Williston;0-3;0-3
Monday, Dec. 12
Century 98, Turtle Mountain 47
Minot 89, St. Mary's 58
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m., Ppd
Watford City at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m., Ppd
Friday, Dec. 16
Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
St. Mary's at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;17;4;5;39
Aberdeen;14;8;3;31
North Iowa;13;11;2;28
Minot;13;12;2;28
St. Cloud;11;12;2;24
Bismarck;10;12;3;23
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;21;7;2;44
New Jersey;16;11;2;34
Northeast;15;10;3;33
Maine;13;10;1;27
Johnstown;12;12;2;26
Philadelphia;10;15;2;22
Danbury;2;23;3;7
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;17;9;3;37
Chippewa;16;10;2;34
Kenai River;16;12;1;33
Fairbanks;15;11;3;33
Janesville;13;9;6;32
Anchorage;12;10;6;30
Wisconsin;13;12;2;28
Springfield;12;14;0;24
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;20;2;3;43
Oklahoma;18;5;1;37
New Mexico;14;9;2;30
Shreveport;12;10;4;28
Amarillo;12;9;3;27
Odessa;12;12;1;25
El Paso;10;14;1;21
Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Thursday, Dec. 15
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Kenai River at Chippewa
Friday, Dec. 16
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maryland at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
Minnesota at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 17
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Johnstown
Maryland at Maine
Minnesota at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
El Paso at Amarillo
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 18
El Paso at Amarillo
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school boys basketball
Grafton 56, Cavalier 53
Grand Forks Red River 61, Grand Forks Central 45
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56,Westhope-Newburg 49
High school girls basketball
Cavalier 74, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 16
Grand Forks Red River 84, Grand Forks Central 48
Westhope-Newburg 60, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26