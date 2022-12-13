 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 14

  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MON-DAK CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSC;6-1;12-2

Dawson;6-1;10-4

Dakota College-Bottineau;5-2;10-4

United Tribes;5-2;8-4

Bismarck State;2-5;4-5

Miles;2-5;3-11

Williston State;1-6;2-11

Lake Region State;1-6;2-12

Thursday, Dec. 15

Dawson at Northwest College

Friday, Dec. 16

Williston State at South Mountain CC

People are also reading…

Miles at Northwest College

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC

Sunday, Dec. 18

Bismarck State at Rochester

Williston State at Chandler-Gilbert CC

WOMEN

Team;Mon-DakOverall

NDSCS;6-1;11-2

Dawson;6-1;7-4

Lake Region State;5-2;11-3

Bismarck State;4-3;6-3

Williston State;4-3;7-6

Miles;2-5;4-10

United Tribes;1-6;3-8

Dakota College-Bottineau;0-7;4-10

Thursday, Dec. 15

Dawson at Northwest College

Friday, Dec. 16

Jamestown JV at NDSCS

Miles at Northwest College

Williston State at South Mountain CC

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bismarck State at Anoka-Ramsey CC

Sunday, Dec. 18

Bismarck State at Rochester

Williston State at Chandler-Gilbert CC

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;5-0;9-2

MSU-Moorhead;4-1;9-2

Northern State;4-1;8-3

University of Mary;2-3;6-3

Minot State;2-3;5-4

St. Cloud State;2-3;5-5

Bemidji State;1-4;5-5

Minnesota-Crookston;0-5;1-10

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Upper Iowa;4-1;7-4

Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;10-1

Sioux Falls;3-2;8-3

Wayne State;3-2;8-3

Southwest Minn. St.;2-3;5-4

Augustana;2-3;6-5

Winona State;1-4;6-4

Concordia-St. Paul;1-4;3-7

Friday, Dec. 16

University of Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State

MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Saturday, Dec. 17

University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30 p.m.

Northern State at St. Cloud State

Winona State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls

MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Bemidji State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Sunday, Dec. 18

Upper Iowa at Wayne State

Winona State at Augustana

WOMEN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota Duluth;5-0;8-2

St. Cloud State;4-1;7-2

MSU Moorhead;3-2;6-3

University of Mary;3-2;4-4

Northern State;2-3;7-4

Minnesota-Crookston;2-3;3-8

Minot State;1-4;5-6

Bemidji State;0-5;3-6

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota Mankato;5-0;9-0

Southwest Minn. St.;4-1;7-3

Augustana;3-2;8-2

Wayne State;3-2;7-2

Winona State;2-3;8-3

Concordia-St. Paul;2-3;5-4

Sioux Falls;1-4;4-7

Upper Iowa;0-5;4-6

Friday, Dec. 16

University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State

MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Dec. 17

University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3:30 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls

MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Bemidji State

Northern State at St. Cloud State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Sunday, Dec. 18

Winona State at Augustana

Upper Iowa at Wayne State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC

Team;Pts;NCHC;Overall

Denver;23;8-2-0;14-4-0

St. Cloud State;20;7-3-0;14-4-0

Colorado College;17;5-4-1;8-9-1

Nebraska-Omaha;15;4-5-1;8-8-2

Western Michigan;13;4-5-1;10-9-1

Minnesota-Duluth;13;4-6-0;8-10-0

North Dakota;12;3-5-2;7-8-4

Miami;7;2-7-1;6-10-2

Friday, Dec. 16

Lindenwood at Denver

Saturday, Dec, 17

Lindenwood at Denver

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;3-0;4-0

Century;2-0;3-0

Legacy;2-0;3-0

Mandan;1-0;2-0

Jamestown;1-1;1-1

Turtle Mountain;1-1;1-1

Bismarck;1-1;1-1

St. Mary's;1-2;1-3

Watford City;0-1;1-1

Dickinson;0-3;1-3

Williston;0-3;0-3

Monday, Dec. 12

Minot High 91, St. Mary's 61

Century 103, Turtle Mountain 64

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Legacy at Jamestown, Ppd

Watford City at Dickinson, Ppd

Friday, Dec. 16

St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Century at Williston, 1:45 p.m.

Bismarck at Watford City, 3 p.m.

Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;3-0;3-0

Bismarck;2-0;2-0

Legacy;2-0;2-0

Century;2-0;2-2

St. Mary's;2-1;2-2

Dickinson;1-2;2-2

Watford City;0-1;1-1

Mandan;0-1;1-1

Jamestown;0-2;0-2

Turtle Mountain;0-2;0-2

Williston;0-3;0-3

Monday, Dec. 12

Century 98, Turtle Mountain 47

Minot 89, St. Mary's 58

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m., Ppd

Watford City at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m., Ppd

Friday, Dec. 16

Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

St. Mary's at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;17;4;5;39

Aberdeen;14;8;3;31

North Iowa;13;11;2;28

Minot;13;12;2;28

St. Cloud;11;12;2;24

Bismarck;10;12;3;23

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;21;7;2;44

New Jersey;16;11;2;34

Northeast;15;10;3;33

Maine;13;10;1;27

Johnstown;12;12;2;26

Philadelphia;10;15;2;22

Danbury;2;23;3;7

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;17;9;3;37

Chippewa;16;10;2;34

Kenai River;16;12;1;33

Fairbanks;15;11;3;33

Janesville;13;9;6;32

Anchorage;12;10;6;30

Wisconsin;13;12;2;28

Springfield;12;14;0;24

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;20;2;3;43

Oklahoma;18;5;1;37

New Mexico;14;9;2;30

Shreveport;12;10;4;28

Amarillo;12;9;3;27

Odessa;12;12;1;25

El Paso;10;14;1;21

Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Thursday, Dec. 15

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Kenai River at Chippewa

Friday, Dec. 16

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maryland at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

Minnesota at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 17

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Johnstown

Maryland at Maine

Minnesota at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

El Paso at Amarillo

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 18

El Paso at Amarillo

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball

Grafton 56, Cavalier 53

Grand Forks Red River 61, Grand Forks Central 45

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56,Westhope-Newburg 49

High school girls basketball

Cavalier 74, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 16

Grand Forks Red River 84, Grand Forks Central 48

Westhope-Newburg 60, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News