Area Scores: Dec. 12

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 100, BISMARCK STATE 96, OVERTIME

DCB;43;50;7;--;100

BSC;51;42;3;--;96

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Brendan Redhead 41, Mikah Nelson 22, Shandon Judd-Danne Anderson 12, Max Groom 10, Jacob Smith 8, Woodson Baptiste 4, Jon Rey Taylor 3. Totals: 32-68 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (Redhead 9, Rey Taylor, Nelson), 25-30 FT, 44 Rebounds (Nelson 11), 25 Fouls (Smith, Baptiste), 12 Assists (Rey Taylor 3, Nelson 3), 16 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Anderson 2).

BISMARCK STATE: Jaden Hamilton 26, Anthony Bertucci 18, Deonte’ Martinez 17, Davion McCarthy 14, Jayden Bernard 8, Garrett Bader 5, Evan Gross 4, Damion Pearce 2, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 35-74 FG, Three-pointers: 11-30 (Hamilton 4, Bertucci 3, Bader, Bernard, Gross, McCarthy), 15-26 FT, 36 Rebounds (Bertucci 7), 24 Fouls, 16 Assists (Martinez 6), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Hamilton 2), 12 Steals (Martinez 6).

Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 10-4 overall, 5-2 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 4-5 overall, 2-5 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 76, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 42

DCB;6;15;24;42

BSC;22;42;58;76

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Jacie Hall 21, Alexa St. Pierre 8, Koylynn Gulliford 8, Alyssa St. Pierre 5. Totals: 11-64 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Alexa St. Pierre 2, Gulliford), 17-24 FT, 33 Rebounds (Gulliford 14, Hall 10), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (Hall 3), 20 Turnovers, 1 Block (Hall), 8 Steals (Alexa St. Pierre 3).

BISMARCK STATE: Rozalind Strong 22, Sydney Gustavsson 19, Jordan Derby 14, Ashton Kinnebrew 9, Haley Gereau 4, Katherine Fox 4, Piper Harris 2, Hadley Pihl 2. Totals: 32-82 FG, Three-pointers: 8-35 (Strong 4, Gustavsson 3, Kinnebrew), 4-6 FT, 55 Rebounds (Derby 13), 16 Fouls, 18 Assists (Kinnebrew 4), 17 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Kinnebrew 2, Derby 2), 11 Steals (Gustavsson 4).

Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 4-10 overall, 0-7 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 6-3 overall, 4-3 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 25, MINOT STATE 6

165: Braydon Huber, Mary, won dec. over Brendan Barnes 8-2. 174: Max Bruss, Mary, won dec. over Cannon Potts 6-2. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, Mary, won dec. over Cayden White 8-3. 197: Matt Kaylor, Mary, won dec. over Dustin Swisher 5-2. 285: Jake Swirple, Minot State, won tiebreaker over Luke Tweeton 2-1.

125: Jaden Verhagen, Mary, won sudden victory dec. over Oscar Nellis 7-5. 133: Reece Barnhardt, Mary, won dec. over James Davis 11-9. 141: Laken Boese, Mary, won major dec. over Ethan Wonser 12-2. 149: Kelby Armstrong, Minot State, won dec. over Leo Mushinsky 4-3. 157: Anthony Velazquez, Mary, won dec. over Ryan Hrcka 6-0.

Records: Minot State 3-1; University of Mary 4-0.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;5-0;9-2

MSU-Moorhead;4-1;9-2

Northern State;4-1;8-3

University of Mary;2-3;6-3

Minot State;2-3;5-4

St. Cloud State;2-3;5-5

Bemidji State;1-4;5-5

Minnesota-Crookston;0-5;1-10

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Upper Iowa;4-1;7-4

Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;10-1

Sioux Falls;3-2;8-3

Wayne State;3-2;8-3

Southwest Minn. St.;2-3;5-4

Augustana;2-3;6-5

Winona State;1-4;6-4

Concordia-St. Paul;1-4;3-7

Friday, Dec. 16

University of Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State

MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Saturday, Dec. 17

University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30 p.m.

Northern State at St. Cloud State

Winona State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls

MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Bemidji State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Sunday, Dec. 18

Upper Iowa at Wayne State

Winona State at Augustana

WOMEN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota Duluth;5-0;8-2

St. Cloud State;4-1;7-2

MSU Moorhead;3-2;6-3

University of Mary;3-2;4-4

Northern State;2-3;7-4

Minnesota-Crookston;2-3;3-8

Minot State;1-4;5-6

Bemidji State;0-5;3-6

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota Mankato;5-0;9-0

Southwest Minn. St.;4-1;7-3

Augustana;3-2;8-2

Wayne State;3-2;7-2

Winona State;2-3;8-3

Concordia-St. Paul;2-3;5-4

Sioux Falls;1-4;4-7

Upper Iowa;0-5;4-6

Friday, Dec. 16

University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State

MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Dec. 17

University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3:30 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls

MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Bemidji State

Northern State at St. Cloud State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Sunday, Dec. 18

Winona State at Augustana

Upper Iowa at Wayne State

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;2-0;3-0

Legacy;2-0;3-0

Mandan;1-0;2-0

Century;1-0;2-0

Turtle Mountain;1-0;1-0

Jamestown;1-1;1-1

St. Mary's;1-1;1-2

Bismarck;1-1;1-1

Watford City;0-1;1-1

Dickinson;0-3;1-3

Williston;0-3;0-3

Monday, Dec. 12

Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.

Minot at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.

Watford City at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Century at Williston, 1:45 p.m.

Bismarck at Watford City, 3 p.m.

Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;2-0;2-0

Minot;2-0;2-0

Legacy;2-0;2-0

St. Mary's;2-0;2-1

Century;1-0;1-2

Dickinson;1-2;2-2

Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1

Watford City;0-1;1-1

Mandan;0-1;1-1

Jamestown;0-2;0-2

Williston;0-3;0-3

Monday, Dec. 12

Turtle Mountain at Century, 5:30 p.m.

Minot at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.

Watford City at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

St. Mary's at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-2-0-0

Bismarck;2-2-0-0;9;2-4-0-0

Mandan;2-1-1-0;8;3-1-1-0

Minot;2-0-1-0;8;3-0-1-0

Legacy;2-0-0-1;7;3-1-0-3

Dickinson;1-2-0-2;5;3-2-0-2

Century;1-1-0-0;3;2-2-0-0

Bottineau-Rugby;1-1-0-0;3;1-2-0-0

Williston;0-2-1-0;2;1-3-1-0

Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Williston at Hazen-Beulah, 6 p.m.

Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Hazen-Beulah at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Grafton-Park River at Bottineau-Rugby, 1 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Mandan;4-1-0-0;12;4-1-0-0

Fargo Davies;3-0-1-0;11;3-0-1-0

Grand Forks;3-1-1-0;11;3-1-1-0

Fargo North-South;2-1-1-0;11;2-1-1-0

Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-1-0-1

Williston;3-1-0-0;9;4-1-0-0

West Fargo;2-1-0-0;9;3-2-0-0

Jamestown;1-3-0-0;3;2-3-0-0

Devils Lake;1-4-0-0;3;1-4-0-0

Century;0-2-0-2;2;0-2-0-2

Legacy-Bismarck;0-2-0-0;0;0-3-0-0

Dickinson;0-5-0-0;0;0-5-0-0

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.

Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.

Devils Lake at Fargo Davies, 5:15 p.m.

Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

West Fargo at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

East Grand Forks (Minn.) at Grand Forks

Friday, Dec. 16

Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Fargo North-South at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Williston at Century, 2 p.m.

Jamestown at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Weber State 38, North Dakota 31

Delaware 56, St. Francis 17

Furman 31, Elon 6

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41

Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6

No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13

No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14

No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25

No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT

No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38

No. 2 Sacramento State 38, Richmond 31

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

No. 3 North Dakota State 27, No. 6 Samford 9

No. 4 Montana State 55, No. 5 William & Mary 7

No. 7 Incarnate Word 66, No. 2 Sacramento State 63

Saturday, Dec. 10

No. 1 South Dakota State 42, No. 8 Holy Cross 21

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 16

No. 7 Incarnate Word (12-1) at No. 3 North Dakota State (11-2), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 17

No. 4 Montana State (12-1) at No. 1 South Dakota State (12-1), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Championship

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

SERTOMA DUALS TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Central HS

Saturday

Semifinals

Century 36, Jamestown 32

152: Eric Chea, Jam, won dec. over Zach Stair 9-7. 160: Jax Gums, Cen, won dec. over Ayden Eckart 8-1. 170: Colton Mewes, Jam, won dec. over Cole Radenz 10-7. 182: Jackson Walters, Jam, pinned Darion Bitz, 1:51. 195: Grant Carlson, Cen, pinned Merek Elton, 2:38. 220: Olav Taylor, Cen, pinned Ethan Gall, 1:10. 285: Dalton Darby, Jam, pinned Jacob Burckhard, 3:53.

106: Jack Schauer, Jam, won by tech fall over Tristan Martin 15-0. 113: Grady Iverson, Cen, won by forfeit. 120: Cole Bohne, Cen, pinned AJ Matzke, 2:39. 126: Pete Rasmussen, Jam, pinned Ethan Kuntz, 1:38. 132: Brody Ferderer, Cen, won by tech fall over Lucas Schlepuetz 16-0. 138: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, won major dec. over Sam Schlepuetz 13-0. 145: Grady Anderson, Jam, won dec. over Brayden Morris 6-3.

Championship match

LPGE-Browerville, Minn. 37, Century 33

195: O. Taylor, Cen, pinned Andre Recknor, 3:02. 220: Alex Line, LPGEB, pinned Isaiah Kwandt, 0:44. 285: J. Burckhard, Cen, won dec. over Ethan Meyer 5-1. 106: Brodie Pachan, LPGEB, pinned T. Martin, 4:51. 113: Logan Thom, LPGEB, won by forfeit. 120: C. Bohne, Cen, won dec. over Colby Twardowski 2-0. 126: Gavin Albers, LPGEB, won major dec. over E. Kuntz 16-6.

132: Connor Flan, LPGEB, pinned B. Ferderer, 1:13. 138: K. DeCoteau, Cen, pinned Justin Houdek, 0:19. 145: B. Morris, Cen, pinned Nathan Browen, 1:04. 152: Braxtyn Fisher, Cen, won dec. over Nathan Bitz 4-1. 160: Tucker Zigan, LPGEB, won dec. over J. Gums 8-4. 170: C. Radenz, Cen, pinned Paul Stacey, 0:51. 182: Tate Twardowski, LPGEB, pinned D. Bitz, 4:00.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

SERTOMA TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks Central HS

Saturday

Team results

1. Legacy 189. 2. Central Cass 164.5. 3. Minot 162.5. 4. Grand Forks 98.5. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 93. 6. Century 82. 7. Jamestown 72. 8. Des Lacs-Burlingon 69. 9. Turtle Mountain 64. 10. Valley City 45.

Individual results

LEGACY (189 points, 1st): Emily Youboty (100 pounds), 12 points, 2nd place. Alicia Kenfack (105), 25 points, 1st. Elizabeth Youboty (110), 26 points, 1st. Megan Zins (115), 13 points, 4th. Sophia Johnson (115), 14 points, 5th. Kulah Barjuah (115), 10 points, 6th. Adrian Steidler (120), 11 points, 4th. McKenna Zietz (125), 11 points, 4th. Aleiya Cullinan (135), 19 points, 3rd. Keeley Schiermeister (140), 15 points, 3rd. Hanna Ryberg (145), 20 points, 2nd. Phoenix Lindseth (190), 26 points, 1st. Jacey Lindseth (250), 10 points, 5th.

CENTURY (82 points, 6th): Sydney Narloch (105), 11 points, 3rd. Vivian Backer (110), 4 points. Ella Wald (115), 6 points. Rei Ogden (125), 26 points, 1st. Cadence Cook (135), 6 points. Jaylee Jetty (170), 13 points, 4th. Paige Spomer (170), 12 points, 5th. Belinda Perry (250), 20 points, 2nd. Mekayla Stordalen (250), 11 points, 4th.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;17;4;5;39

Aberdeen;14;8;3;31

North Iowa;13;11;2;28

Minot;13;12;2;28

St. Cloud;11;12;2;24

Bismarck;10;12;3;23

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;21;7;2;44

New Jersey;16;11;2;34

Northeast;15;10;3;33

Maine;13;10;1;27

Johnstown;12;12;2;26

Philadelphia;10;15;2;22

Danbury;2;23;3;7

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;17;9;3;37

Chippewa;16;10;2;34

Kenai River;16;12;1;33

Fairbanks;15;11;3;33

Janesville;13;9;6;32

Anchorage;12;10;6;30

Wisconsin;13;12;2;28

Springfield;12;14;0;24

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;20;2;3;43

Oklahoma;18;5;1;37

New Mexico;14;9;2;30

Shreveport;12;10;4;28

Amarillo;12;9;3;27

Odessa;12;12;1;25

El Paso;10;14;1;21

Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17

Friday, Dec. 9

Lone Star 1, El Paso 0, OT

Kenai River 5, Anchorage 4, OT

Saturday, Dec. 10

Johnstown 5, Maine 2

New Jersey 6, Northeast 4

Maryland 5, Philaelphia 4, OT

St. Cloud 5, Minot 1

Wisconsin 4, Springfield 1

Minnesota 4, Janesville 0

Odessa 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT

Aberdeen 3, Austin 0

Amarillo 5, Shreveport 4

Lone Star 4, El Paso 1

Anchorage 11, Kenai River 3

Sunday, Dec. 11

El Paso 3, New Mexico 2

Janesville 7, Minnesota 3

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Thursday, Dec. 15

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Kenai River at Chippewa

Friday, Dec. 16

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maryland at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

Minnesota at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 17

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Johnstown

Maryland at Maine

Minnesota at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

El Paso at Amarillo

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 18

El Paso at Amarillo

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 100, Bismarck State 96

Mayville State 133, St. Boniface 43

North Dakota State 99, Waldorf 54

Williston State 76, Dickinson State JV 65

College women's basketball

Bismarck State 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 42

Williston State 74, Dickinson State JV 60

College wrestling

University of Mary 25, Minot State 6

North Dakota State 30, Buffalo 6