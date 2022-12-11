Area Scores: Dec. 12

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 100, BISMARCK STATE 96, OVERTIME
DCB;43;50;7;--;100
BSC;51;42;3;--;96
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Brendan Redhead 41, Mikah Nelson 22, Shandon Judd-Danne Anderson 12, Max Groom 10, Jacob Smith 8, Woodson Baptiste 4, Jon Rey Taylor 3. Totals: 32-68 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (Redhead 9, Rey Taylor, Nelson), 25-30 FT, 44 Rebounds (Nelson 11), 25 Fouls (Smith, Baptiste), 12 Assists (Rey Taylor 3, Nelson 3), 16 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Anderson 2).
BISMARCK STATE: Jaden Hamilton 26, Anthony Bertucci 18, Deonte’ Martinez 17, Davion McCarthy 14, Jayden Bernard 8, Garrett Bader 5, Evan Gross 4, Damion Pearce 2, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 35-74 FG, Three-pointers: 11-30 (Hamilton 4, Bertucci 3, Bader, Bernard, Gross, McCarthy), 15-26 FT, 36 Rebounds (Bertucci 7), 24 Fouls, 16 Assists (Martinez 6), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Hamilton 2), 12 Steals (Martinez 6).
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 10-4 overall, 5-2 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 4-5 overall, 2-5 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 76, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 42
DCB;6;15;24;42
BSC;22;42;58;76
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Jacie Hall 21, Alexa St. Pierre 8, Koylynn Gulliford 8, Alyssa St. Pierre 5. Totals: 11-64 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Alexa St. Pierre 2, Gulliford), 17-24 FT, 33 Rebounds (Gulliford 14, Hall 10), 8 Fouls, 4 Assists (Hall 3), 20 Turnovers, 1 Block (Hall), 8 Steals (Alexa St. Pierre 3).
BISMARCK STATE: Rozalind Strong 22, Sydney Gustavsson 19, Jordan Derby 14, Ashton Kinnebrew 9, Haley Gereau 4, Katherine Fox 4, Piper Harris 2, Hadley Pihl 2. Totals: 32-82 FG, Three-pointers: 8-35 (Strong 4, Gustavsson 3, Kinnebrew), 4-6 FT, 55 Rebounds (Derby 13), 16 Fouls, 18 Assists (Kinnebrew 4), 17 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Kinnebrew 2, Derby 2), 11 Steals (Gustavsson 4).
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 4-10 overall, 0-7 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 6-3 overall, 4-3 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 25, MINOT STATE 6
165: Braydon Huber, Mary, won dec. over Brendan Barnes 8-2. 174: Max Bruss, Mary, won dec. over Cannon Potts 6-2. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, Mary, won dec. over Cayden White 8-3. 197: Matt Kaylor, Mary, won dec. over Dustin Swisher 5-2. 285: Jake Swirple, Minot State, won tiebreaker over Luke Tweeton 2-1.
125: Jaden Verhagen, Mary, won sudden victory dec. over Oscar Nellis 7-5. 133: Reece Barnhardt, Mary, won dec. over James Davis 11-9. 141: Laken Boese, Mary, won major dec. over Ethan Wonser 12-2. 149: Kelby Armstrong, Minot State, won dec. over Leo Mushinsky 4-3. 157: Anthony Velazquez, Mary, won dec. over Ryan Hrcka 6-0.
Records: Minot State 3-1; University of Mary 4-0.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;5-0;9-2
MSU-Moorhead;4-1;9-2
Northern State;4-1;8-3
University of Mary;2-3;6-3
Minot State;2-3;5-4
St. Cloud State;2-3;5-5
Bemidji State;1-4;5-5
Minnesota-Crookston;0-5;1-10
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Upper Iowa;4-1;7-4
Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;10-1
Sioux Falls;3-2;8-3
Wayne State;3-2;8-3
Southwest Minn. St.;2-3;5-4
Augustana;2-3;6-5
Winona State;1-4;6-4
Concordia-St. Paul;1-4;3-7
Friday, Dec. 16
University of Mary at Bemidji State, 7:30 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Saturday, Dec. 17
University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30 p.m.
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Winona State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Bemidji State
Upper Iowa at Augustana
Sunday, Dec. 18
Upper Iowa at Wayne State
Winona State at Augustana
WOMEN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota Duluth;5-0;8-2
St. Cloud State;4-1;7-2
MSU Moorhead;3-2;6-3
University of Mary;3-2;4-4
Northern State;2-3;7-4
Minnesota-Crookston;2-3;3-8
Minot State;1-4;5-6
Bemidji State;0-5;3-6
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota Mankato;5-0;9-0
Southwest Minn. St.;4-1;7-3
Augustana;3-2;8-2
Wayne State;3-2;7-2
Winona State;2-3;8-3
Concordia-St. Paul;2-3;5-4
Sioux Falls;1-4;4-7
Upper Iowa;0-5;4-6
Friday, Dec. 16
University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Dec. 17
University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 3:30 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Bemidji State
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Upper Iowa at Augustana
Sunday, Dec. 18
Winona State at Augustana
Upper Iowa at Wayne State
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;2-0;3-0
Legacy;2-0;3-0
Mandan;1-0;2-0
Century;1-0;2-0
Turtle Mountain;1-0;1-0
Jamestown;1-1;1-1
St. Mary's;1-1;1-2
Bismarck;1-1;1-1
Watford City;0-1;1-1
Dickinson;0-3;1-3
Williston;0-3;0-3
Monday, Dec. 12
Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.
Minot at St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.
Watford City at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Century at Williston, 1:45 p.m.
Bismarck at Watford City, 3 p.m.
Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;2-0;2-0
Minot;2-0;2-0
Legacy;2-0;2-0
St. Mary's;2-0;2-1
Century;1-0;1-2
Dickinson;1-2;2-2
Turtle Mountain;0-1;0-1
Watford City;0-1;1-1
Mandan;0-1;1-1
Jamestown;0-2;0-2
Williston;0-3;0-3
Monday, Dec. 12
Turtle Mountain at Century, 5:30 p.m.
Minot at St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Legacy at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.
Watford City at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.
St. Mary's at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 6 p.m.
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Jamestown;3-2-0-0;12;3-2-0-0
Bismarck;2-2-0-0;9;2-4-0-0
Mandan;2-1-1-0;8;3-1-1-0
Minot;2-0-1-0;8;3-0-1-0
Legacy;2-0-0-1;7;3-1-0-3
Dickinson;1-2-0-2;5;3-2-0-2
Century;1-1-0-0;3;2-2-0-0
Bottineau-Rugby;1-1-0-0;3;1-2-0-0
Williston;0-2-1-0;2;1-3-1-0
Hazen-Beulah;0-3-0-0;0;0-6-0-0
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Williston at Hazen-Beulah, 6 p.m.
Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Hazen-Beulah at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Grafton-Park River at Bottineau-Rugby, 1 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Mandan;4-1-0-0;12;4-1-0-0
Fargo Davies;3-0-1-0;11;3-0-1-0
Grand Forks;3-1-1-0;11;3-1-1-0
Fargo North-South;2-1-1-0;11;2-1-1-0
Minot;3-1-0-1;10;3-1-0-1
Williston;3-1-0-0;9;4-1-0-0
West Fargo;2-1-0-0;9;3-2-0-0
Jamestown;1-3-0-0;3;2-3-0-0
Devils Lake;1-4-0-0;3;1-4-0-0
Century;0-2-0-2;2;0-2-0-2
Legacy-Bismarck;0-2-0-0;0;0-3-0-0
Dickinson;0-5-0-0;0;0-5-0-0
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 5 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
Devils Lake at Fargo Davies, 5:15 p.m.
Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
West Fargo at Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
East Grand Forks (Minn.) at Grand Forks
Friday, Dec. 16
Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Fargo North-South at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Williston at Century, 2 p.m.
Jamestown at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Weber State 38, North Dakota 31
Delaware 56, St. Francis 17
Furman 31, Elon 6
New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41
Montana 34, Southeastern Missouri State 24
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6
No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 13
No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25
No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42, OT
No. 7 Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38
No. 2 Sacramento State 38, Richmond 31
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
No. 3 North Dakota State 27, No. 6 Samford 9
No. 4 Montana State 55, No. 5 William & Mary 7
No. 7 Incarnate Word 66, No. 2 Sacramento State 63
Saturday, Dec. 10
No. 1 South Dakota State 42, No. 8 Holy Cross 21
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 16
No. 7 Incarnate Word (12-1) at No. 3 North Dakota State (11-2), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, Dec. 17
No. 4 Montana State (12-1) at No. 1 South Dakota State (12-1), 3 p.m., ESPN2
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING
SERTOMA DUALS TOURNAMENT
At Grand Forks Central HS
Saturday
Semifinals
Century 36, Jamestown 32
152: Eric Chea, Jam, won dec. over Zach Stair 9-7. 160: Jax Gums, Cen, won dec. over Ayden Eckart 8-1. 170: Colton Mewes, Jam, won dec. over Cole Radenz 10-7. 182: Jackson Walters, Jam, pinned Darion Bitz, 1:51. 195: Grant Carlson, Cen, pinned Merek Elton, 2:38. 220: Olav Taylor, Cen, pinned Ethan Gall, 1:10. 285: Dalton Darby, Jam, pinned Jacob Burckhard, 3:53.
106: Jack Schauer, Jam, won by tech fall over Tristan Martin 15-0. 113: Grady Iverson, Cen, won by forfeit. 120: Cole Bohne, Cen, pinned AJ Matzke, 2:39. 126: Pete Rasmussen, Jam, pinned Ethan Kuntz, 1:38. 132: Brody Ferderer, Cen, won by tech fall over Lucas Schlepuetz 16-0. 138: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, won major dec. over Sam Schlepuetz 13-0. 145: Grady Anderson, Jam, won dec. over Brayden Morris 6-3.
Championship match
LPGE-Browerville, Minn. 37, Century 33
195: O. Taylor, Cen, pinned Andre Recknor, 3:02. 220: Alex Line, LPGEB, pinned Isaiah Kwandt, 0:44. 285: J. Burckhard, Cen, won dec. over Ethan Meyer 5-1. 106: Brodie Pachan, LPGEB, pinned T. Martin, 4:51. 113: Logan Thom, LPGEB, won by forfeit. 120: C. Bohne, Cen, won dec. over Colby Twardowski 2-0. 126: Gavin Albers, LPGEB, won major dec. over E. Kuntz 16-6.
132: Connor Flan, LPGEB, pinned B. Ferderer, 1:13. 138: K. DeCoteau, Cen, pinned Justin Houdek, 0:19. 145: B. Morris, Cen, pinned Nathan Browen, 1:04. 152: Braxtyn Fisher, Cen, won dec. over Nathan Bitz 4-1. 160: Tucker Zigan, LPGEB, won dec. over J. Gums 8-4. 170: C. Radenz, Cen, pinned Paul Stacey, 0:51. 182: Tate Twardowski, LPGEB, pinned D. Bitz, 4:00.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
SERTOMA TOURNAMENT
At Grand Forks Central HS
Saturday
Team results
1. Legacy 189. 2. Central Cass 164.5. 3. Minot 162.5. 4. Grand Forks 98.5. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 93. 6. Century 82. 7. Jamestown 72. 8. Des Lacs-Burlingon 69. 9. Turtle Mountain 64. 10. Valley City 45.
Individual results
LEGACY (189 points, 1st): Emily Youboty (100 pounds), 12 points, 2nd place. Alicia Kenfack (105), 25 points, 1st. Elizabeth Youboty (110), 26 points, 1st. Megan Zins (115), 13 points, 4th. Sophia Johnson (115), 14 points, 5th. Kulah Barjuah (115), 10 points, 6th. Adrian Steidler (120), 11 points, 4th. McKenna Zietz (125), 11 points, 4th. Aleiya Cullinan (135), 19 points, 3rd. Keeley Schiermeister (140), 15 points, 3rd. Hanna Ryberg (145), 20 points, 2nd. Phoenix Lindseth (190), 26 points, 1st. Jacey Lindseth (250), 10 points, 5th.
CENTURY (82 points, 6th): Sydney Narloch (105), 11 points, 3rd. Vivian Backer (110), 4 points. Ella Wald (115), 6 points. Rei Ogden (125), 26 points, 1st. Cadence Cook (135), 6 points. Jaylee Jetty (170), 13 points, 4th. Paige Spomer (170), 12 points, 5th. Belinda Perry (250), 20 points, 2nd. Mekayla Stordalen (250), 11 points, 4th.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;17;4;5;39
Aberdeen;14;8;3;31
North Iowa;13;11;2;28
Minot;13;12;2;28
St. Cloud;11;12;2;24
Bismarck;10;12;3;23
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;21;7;2;44
New Jersey;16;11;2;34
Northeast;15;10;3;33
Maine;13;10;1;27
Johnstown;12;12;2;26
Philadelphia;10;15;2;22
Danbury;2;23;3;7
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;17;9;3;37
Chippewa;16;10;2;34
Kenai River;16;12;1;33
Fairbanks;15;11;3;33
Janesville;13;9;6;32
Anchorage;12;10;6;30
Wisconsin;13;12;2;28
Springfield;12;14;0;24
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;20;2;3;43
Oklahoma;18;5;1;37
New Mexico;14;9;2;30
Shreveport;12;10;4;28
Amarillo;12;9;3;27
Odessa;12;12;1;25
El Paso;10;14;1;21
Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17
Friday, Dec. 9
Lone Star 1, El Paso 0, OT
Kenai River 5, Anchorage 4, OT
Saturday, Dec. 10
Johnstown 5, Maine 2
New Jersey 6, Northeast 4
Maryland 5, Philaelphia 4, OT
St. Cloud 5, Minot 1
Wisconsin 4, Springfield 1
Minnesota 4, Janesville 0
Odessa 3, Corpus Christi 2, OT
Aberdeen 3, Austin 0
Amarillo 5, Shreveport 4
Lone Star 4, El Paso 1
Anchorage 11, Kenai River 3
Sunday, Dec. 11
El Paso 3, New Mexico 2
Janesville 7, Minnesota 3
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Thursday, Dec. 15
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Kenai River at Chippewa
Friday, Dec. 16
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maryland at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
Minnesota at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 17
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Johnstown
Maryland at Maine
Minnesota at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
El Paso at Amarillo
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 18
El Paso at Amarillo
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 100, Bismarck State 96
Mayville State 133, St. Boniface 43
North Dakota State 99, Waldorf 54
Williston State 76, Dickinson State JV 65
College women's basketball
Bismarck State 76, Dakota College-Bottineau 42
Williston State 74, Dickinson State JV 60
College wrestling
University of Mary 25, Minot State 6
North Dakota State 30, Buffalo 6