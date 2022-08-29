Area Scores: Aug. 30

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, DICKINSON STATE JV 0
Dickinson State JV;22;15;22
BSC;25;25;25
DICKINSON STATE JV: Stats not available.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Kills – Breena Sand 10, Madelyn Jennings 7, Emily DeGree 4, Brooke Haas 4. Assists – Camaryn Beasley 17, Staci Kempenich 15. Digs – Laini Carr 9, Kiera Johnson 8, Eden Schlinger 7. Blocks – Paige McAllister 1. Aces – Kempenich 5, Beasley 2.
Notes: BSC has won 18 straight sets after dropping its first set of the season.
Records: Bismarck State College 5-0.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
People are also reading…
11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16);1-0;84;1
2. Mandan;1-0;61;3
3. Fargo Shanley;1-0;47;4
4. West Fargo (1);1-0;33;RV
5. Century;0-1;16;2
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (0-1), Minot 1-0).
11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Jamestown (15);1-0;83;1
2. Fargo North (2);2-0;68;2
3. Dickinson;1-0;48;3
4. Fargo South;1-0;37;5
5. Grand Forks Red River;1-1;10;4
Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (1-0).
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
11AA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;1-0;1-0
Mandan;0-0;1-0
Bismarck;0-0;0-1
Century;0-0;0-1
Legacy;0-0;0-1
Williston;0-0;0-2
St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck High at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Williston, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo Shanley;0-0;1-0
West Fargo;0-0;1-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0
Fargo Davies;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
West Fargo at Fargo Shanley
West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo Davies
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Legacy;4-1;12;5-1
Minot;3-1-1;10;5-1-1
Bismarck;3-1-1;10;3-3-1
Jamestown;3-1-1;10;3-1-1
Century;2-0-2;8;3-0-2
Mandan;1-3;3;2-3
Dickinson;0-4-1;1;0-5-1
Williston;0-5;0;0-5
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Minot High at Dickinson
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;1-0;7-1
Legacy;1-0;5-1
Century;1-0;2-4
Mandan;0-0;2-3
Bismarck;0-1;2-2
Williston;0-1;0-6
Jamestown;0-1;1-5
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Minot at Legacy 1 p.m. (nc)
Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m. (nc)
Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State College 3, Dickinson State JV 0
College women's soccer
Black Hills State 1, Minot State 1
High school boys soccer
Moorhead 3, Fargo South 0