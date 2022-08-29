 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 30

  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, DICKINSON STATE JV 0

Dickinson State JV;22;15;22

BSC;25;25;25

DICKINSON STATE JV: Stats not available.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Kills – Breena Sand 10, Madelyn Jennings 7, Emily DeGree 4, Brooke Haas 4. Assists – Camaryn Beasley 17, Staci Kempenich 15. Digs – Laini Carr 9, Kiera Johnson 8, Eden Schlinger 7. Blocks – Paige McAllister 1. Aces – Kempenich 5, Beasley 2.

Notes: BSC has won 18 straight sets after dropping its first set of the season.

Records: Bismarck State College 5-0.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

People are also reading…

11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (16);1-0;84;1

2. Mandan;1-0;61;3

3. Fargo Shanley;1-0;47;4

4. West Fargo (1);1-0;33;RV

5. Century;0-1;16;2

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (0-1), Minot 1-0).

11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Jamestown (15);1-0;83;1

2. Fargo North (2);2-0;68;2

3. Dickinson;1-0;48;3

4. Fargo South;1-0;37;5

5. Grand Forks Red River;1-1;10;4

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (1-0).

FOOTBALL STANDINGS

11AA

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;1-0;1-0

Mandan;0-0;1-0

Bismarck;0-0;0-1

Century;0-0;0-1

Legacy;0-0;0-1

Williston;0-0;0-2

St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Bismarck High at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Williston, 7 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo Shanley;0-0;1-0

West Fargo;0-0;1-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0

Fargo Davies;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

West Fargo at Fargo Shanley

West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo Davies

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Legacy;4-1;12;5-1

Minot;3-1-1;10;5-1-1

Bismarck;3-1-1;10;3-3-1

Jamestown;3-1-1;10;3-1-1

Century;2-0-2;8;3-0-2

Mandan;1-3;3;2-3

Dickinson;0-4-1;1;0-5-1

Williston;0-5;0;0-5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck High at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Minot High at Dickinson

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;1-0;7-1

Legacy;1-0;5-1

Century;1-0;2-4

Mandan;0-0;2-3

Bismarck;0-1;2-2

Williston;0-1;0-6

Jamestown;0-1;1-5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Minot at Legacy 1 p.m. (nc)

Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m. (nc)

Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, Dickinson State JV 0

College women's soccer 

Black Hills State 1, Minot State 1

High school boys soccer

Moorhead 3, Fargo South 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News