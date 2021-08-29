Area Scores: Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11AA
East Region
Team;Region;overall
Fargo Shanley;1-0;1-0
West Fargo;0-0;1-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0
Fargo Davies;0-1;0-1
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Century;1-0;1-0
Bismarck;1-0;1-0
Williston;0-0;1-0
Minot;0-0;0-1
Legacy;0-1;0-1
Mandan;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 3 schedule
Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Minot, 8 p.m.
11A
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;1-0
Wahpeton;1-0;1-0
Devils Lake;0-0;0-1
Fargo South;0-0;0-1
Grand Forks Central;0-0;0-1
Grand Forks Red River;0-1;0-1
Valley City;0-1;0-1
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;1-0;1-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;1-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1
Watford City;0-0;0-1
Dickinson;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 3 schedule
Wahpeton at Watford City, 6 p.m.
Devils Lake at Valley City, 7 p.m.
Grand Forks Central at Grand Forks Red River, 7 p.m.
Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Fargo North at Fargo South, 8 p.m.
ST. MARY’S 26, FARGO SOUTH 9
(Friday at Fargo)
SM;6;14;0;6;--;26
South;3;0;6;0;--9
First quarter
SM: Nate Fedorchak 80 yard pass from Nick Schumacher (kick failed)
FS: Landon Docken 24 field goal
Second quarter
SM: Landon Gerving 26 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher kick)
SM: Gerving 12 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher kick)
Third quarter
FS: Docken 38 field goal
FS: Docken 38 field goal
Fourth quarter
SM: Isaac Felchle 6 run (kick failed)
Highlights: SM -- Gerving 2 interceptions.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BOTTINEAU EARLY BIRD TOURNAMENT
(Saturday)
Pool A
Dunseith def. Bottineau, 25-19, 23-25
Harvey/WC def. Dunseith, 25-20, 25-13
Bottineau def. Harvey-Wells County, 25-20, 21-25
Pool B
Velva def. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 18-25, 25-16
M-L-S def. Newburg-Westhope, 25-17, 25-19
Velva def. Newburg-Westhope, 25-14, 25-17
Pool C
Surrey def. Towner-Granville-Upham, 25-17, 25-20
North Star def. , Surrey 25-10, 25-4
North Star def., TGU 25-7, 25-9
Pool D
Rugby def. St. John, 25-10, 25-7
St. John def. Rolette, 25-24, 25-6
Rugby def. Rolette, 25-14, 25-9
Tournament round
Bronze Division
Dunseith def. Rolette, 25-12, 20-25
Newburg-Westhope def. TGU, 24-25, 25-15
TGU def. Rolette 25-11, 25-24
Dunseith def. Newburg/Westhope 25-20, 25-19
First Round
Harvey-WC def. St. John, 25-11, 25-18
North Star def. M-L-S, 25-15, 25-9
Velva def. Surrey, 25-11, 25-12
Rugby def. Bottineau ,19-25, 25-14
Silver Division
M-L-S def. St. John, 25-20, 22-25
Surrey def. Bottineau, 22-25, 25-18
Surrey def. M-L-S, 25-11, 21-25
Gold Division
North Star def. Harvey-WC 25-12, 25-11
Rugby def. Velva 25-8, 23-25
Harvey-WC def. Velva 25-21, 23-25 (third place)
Rugby def. North Star 18-25, 25-15, 15-10 (championship)
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19
No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33
No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 1 Arizona 69, No. 8 Sioux Falls 42
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College women's soccer
Dixie State 3, North Dakota State 0