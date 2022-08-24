Area Scores: Aug. 25

CROSS COUNTRY POLLS
BOYS
CLASS A
Team: 1. Williston 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Legacy. Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individuals: 1. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 2. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 3. Ivan Askim, Williston. 4. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 6. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck. 7. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake. 8. Ethan Moe, Williston. 9. Parker Hintz, Bismarck. 10. Jonah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River.
CLASS B
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Rugby. Others receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.
Individuals: 1. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 2. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 3. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 4. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 5. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass. 6. Austin Dibble, Rugby. 7. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 8. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian. 9. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 10.
People are also reading…
GIRLS
CLASS A
Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Minot. 3. Williston. 4. Bismarck. 5. West Fargo. Others receiving votes: None.
Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 3. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River. 4. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 5. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 6. Joceyln Schiller, Grand Forks Red River. 7. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central. 8. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo. 9. Cierra Bornemann, Fargo Davies. 10. Reagan Berg, Valley City.
CLASS B
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Grafton. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Bowman County. Others receiving votes: May-Port-C-G.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 2. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 3. Jenna Soine (Hatton-Northwood-Larimore). 4. Mara Kempel, Lisbon. 5. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 6. Carissa Mueller, May-Port-C-G. 7. Eva Robinson, Pembina County North. 8. Hannah Senechal, Rugby. 9. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 10. Annika Stroh, Lisbon.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
11B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Kindred (11);1-0;66
2. Langdon Area-E-M (4);1-0;61
3. Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;40
4. Central Cass;1-0;35
5. Velva-Drake-Anamoose;1-0;8
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Dickinson Trinity (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Thompson (1-0).
9B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);1-0;75
2. Cavalier;1-0;54
3. New Salem-Almont;1-0;43
4. May-Port-C-G;1-0;30
5. North Border;1-0;8
Others receiving votes: North Prairie (1-0), South Border (1-0), North Star (1-0), Divide County (0-0), Nelson County (1-0).
COLLEGE GOLF
NSIC PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Team;Points
1. Winona State (5);77
2. Bemidji State (2);67
3. Concordia-St. Paul (2);61
4. Minnesota-Mankato;56
5. Minnesota-Crookston (1);45
6. Upper Iowa;44
7. Augustana;33
8. University of Mary;24
9. Sioux Falls;22
10. Minot State;21
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BLAST: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Century High School. Cost is $150 per team with three-game guarantee. Four players are recommended for each team. Divisions will be set up based on gender and age. Priority will be to have teams play their own grade level but some grade levels may have to play up or down depending on number of teams. Three-point contest for each grade level. Games will be officiated. Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students. Concessions will be available. Game times and rules will be e-mailed prior to the tournament. Tournament limited to first 80 teams or registration will close on Oct. 9. For more information contact Darin Mattern or Nate Welstad at darin_mattern@bismarckscholls.org or nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.