INDOOR TRACK
WILLISTON INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores
1. Legacy 156.5. 2. Bismarck 139.5. 3. Minot 113. 4. Mandan 44.5. 5. Watford City 30. 6. Dickinson 27.5. 7. Williston 18. 8. Hettinger County 10.
Individual results
60: 1. Talen Farland, Leg, 7.04. 2. Reece Snow, Leg, 7.09. 3. Jeran McNichols, Bis, 7.12. 4. Tyson Ruzicka, Min, 7.14. 5. Hudson Schroeder. Bis, 7.15. 6. Ethan Dennis, WC, 7.31.
200: 1. Reece Snow, Leg, 22.69. 2. Talen Farland, Leg, 22.8. 3. Hudson Schroeder Bis, 22.87. 4. Zayden Horne, Leg, 23.37. 5. Lucas McNichols, Bis, 23.99. 6. Blake Weller, Dick, 24.2.
400: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Leg, 51.36. 2. Cayden Kraft, Leg, 51.97. 3. Drew Henriksen, Bis, 52.61. 4. Dillan Heidt, Leg, 52.97. 5. Tavion Bobo, Min, 53.63. 6. Ethan Dennis, WC, 53.7.
800: 1. Parker Hintz, Bis, 1:57.94. 2. Dawson Balzer, Bis, 1:59.98. 3. Austin Wick, Bis, 2:04.35. 4. Ivar Martell, Leg, 2:04.43. 5. Morgan Brindley, Leg, 2:05.91. 6. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 2:08.03.
1600: 1. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 4:38.16. 2. Benjamin Harris, Min, 4:38.16. 3. Morgan Bindley, Leg, 4:40.59. 4. Djiby Diallo, Bis, 4:45.78. 5. Landon Herr, Leg, 4:51.07. 6. Peyton Sims, Bis, 4:51.1.
3200: 1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, 9:57.57. 2. Owen Hintz, Bis, 9:58.58. 3. Eric Hasby, Leg, 10:15.81. 4. Cooper Ames, Will, 10:41.04. 5. Owen Cowan, Will, 10:42.18. 6. Gabe Hanson, Bis, 10:45.85.
60 hurdles: 1. Anthony Brown, Min, 8.76. 2. Jeran McNichols, Bis, 8.85. 3. Aiden Sagaser, Leg, 9.06. 4. (tie) Dylan McGlothlin, Leg, 9.09 and Dominick Giggee, Man, 9.09. 6. Hudsen Sheldon, Man, 9.17.
800 relay: 1. WC (Aaron Cutshall, Parker Schuster, Levi Musser, Ethan Dennis), 1:36.49. 2. Leg, 1:37.79. 3. Bis, 1:38.25. 4. Min, 1:39.42. 5. Man, 1:41.43. 6. Will, 1:42.06.
1600 relay: 1. Leg (Chase Knoll, Zayden Horne, Dillan Heidt, Cayden Kraft), 3:37.41. 2. WC, 3:37.97. 3. Bis, 3:44.17. 4. Man, 3:45.32. 5. Min, 3:47.77. 6. Dick, 3:48.31.
3200 relay: 1. Min (Carson Wistisen, Josh Hegstad, Nathan Wistisen, Nolan Howey), 8:36.69. 2. Leg, 8:41.81. 3. HC, 9:16.15. 4. Will, 9:17.8. 5. Dick, 9:46.73.
Shot put: 1. Hunter Corbin, Man, 50-1. 2. Ethan Halverson, Dick, 49-8. 3. Derrick Arivett, Min 48-0. 4. Jobe Rystedt, Min, 46-0. 5. Dylan Smith, Dick, 44-10. 6. Kobe Irmen, Min, 44-0.
High jump: 1. Hudsen Sheldon, Man, 6-4. 2. Lucas Kupfer, Leg, 6-2. 3. Mason Marquart, Bis, 5-8.25. 4. (tie) Lincoln Brooks, Min, 5-8; Zayden Horne, Leg, 5-8 and Ty Allen, Bis, 5-8. 7. (tie) Holden Howard, Man, 5-6; Josh Salagan, Man, 5-6 and Sam Pierce, Man, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Hudson Schroeder, Bis, 22-0. 2. Ty Allen, Bis, 21-4. 3. Anthony Brown, Min, 21-2.5. 4. Zach Brown, Min, 20-9. 5. Grayson Schaeffer, Min, 20-7. 6. Lucas McNichols, Bis, 20-5.
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Brown, Min, 44-9.5. 2. Grayson Schaeffer, Min, 41-4.5. 3. John Williams III, Min, 41-4.5. 4. Aaron Cutshall, WC, 41-2. 5. Tristan Haider, Leg, 39-6. 6. Deegan Staudinger, Bis, 39-0.
Girls
Team scores
1. Minot 156. 2. Legacy 82.33. 3. Bismarck 81.33. 4. Dickinson 67. 5. Watford City 48. 6. Mandan 45.5. 7. Century 19.5. 8. Hettinger County 19.33. 9. Williston 4.
Individual results
60: 1. Faith Brown, Min, 7.85. 2. Jazmin Barry, Dick, 8.07. 3. Maicee Burke, Min, 8.12. 4. (tie) Jilian Quale, Bis, 8.15 and Rachel Nwankwo, Min, 8.15. 6. Makayla Whitfield, Min, 8.32.
200: 1. Faith Brown, Min, 26.6. 2. Emily Ash, Dick, 27.31. 3. Maicee Burke, Min, 37.57. 4. Jilian Quale, Bis, 28.22. 5. Alyssa Eckroth, Leg, 28.34. 6. Neveah Perez-Coleman, Min, 28.35.
400: 1. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 1:01.54. 2. Acey Elkins, Man, 1:02.49. 3. Emily Mattern, Min, 1:03.56. 4. Eve Knutson, Min, 1:04.221. 5. Whitney Welk, Leg, 1:05.12. 6. Hannah Geisel, Dick, 1:05.29.
800: 1. Taya Fettig, Bis, 2:25.81. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 2:27.35. 3. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 2:33.46. 4. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 2:34.09. 5. Lauren Woeste, Leg, 2:34.41. 6. Mandy Schmid, Min, 2:35.13.
1600: 1. Acey Elkins, Man, 5:34.33. 2. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 5:43.42. 3. Katie Olson, WC, 5:44.0. 4. Lexie Waldner, Leg, 5:47.05. 5. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 5:48.6. 6. Bre Axt, Leg, 5:49.26.
3200: 1. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 12:28.59. 2. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 12:29.9. 3. Sophie Lade, Min, 12:50.33.
60 hurdles: 1. Anna Lyles, Man, 9.92. 2. Haley Conklin, Min, 10.36. 3. Machaela Pochant, Leg, 10.5. 4. Mikkail Nehring, Min, 11.55. 5. Darbie Moberg, WC, 11.98. 6. Lyrik Olson, WC, 12.39.
800 relay: 1. Dick (Emily Ash, Kamora Phillips, Jayden Atkins, Jazmin Barry), 1:49.32. 2. Min, 1:49.76. 3. Man, 1:54.34. 4. Leg, 1:55.16. 5. Bis, 2:02.48. 6. HC, 2:09.43.
1600 relay: 1. WC (Fallon Sampsel, Darbie Moberg, Jaelyn Ogle, Savanna Olson), 4:24.09. 2. Dick, 4:26.3. 3. Leg, 4:29.89. 4. Bis, 4:31.95. 5. Man, 4:33.89. 6. Cen, 4:34.17.
3200 relay: 1. Cen (Addison Heck, Haven Fitterer, Lindsey Schroeder, Bailey Ferderer), 10:23.65. 2. Min, 10:24.61. 3. Leg, 10:45.37. 4. Bis, 10:45.46. 5. HC, 10:48.81.
Shot put: 1. Da’nijah Moore, Min, 35-1. 2. Jecelyn Arends, Dick, 34-7. 3. Kaiya Chell, Min, 34-3. 4. Maya Aguilar, Min, 34-1. 5. Maggie Kleinknecht, Man, 33-2. 6. KyaKamrowski, Min, 32.7.
High jump: 1. Jordyn Rood, Bis, 5-4. 2. (tie) Sierra Lacoe, Bis, 4-11; Macy Crane, Leg, 4-11; and Anna Nasset, HC, 4-11. 5. (tie) Alex Arnegard, Man, 4-9; Jenna Nelson, Dick, 4-9; Jewell Berg, Cen, 4-9 and Cecilia Homiston, Dick, 4-9.
Long jump: 1. Alyssa Eckroth, Leg, 17-2.5. 2. Cambree Volk, Leg, 17-0.5. 3. Ajaye Gill, Bis, 16-9.5. 4. Kendra King, Dick, 16.6.5. 5. (tie) Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 16-6 and Makayla Whitfield, Min, 16-6.
Triple jump: 1. Kendra King, Dick, 35-10. 2. Ajaye Gill, Bis, 35-8. 3. Rachel Nwankwo, Min, 35-6. 4. Kennedy Marcus, Bis, 34-9. 5. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 34-6. 6. Makayla Wiedenmeyer, Cen, 34-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;9-2;19-6
Minnesota-Crookston;10-3;20-11
Augustana;11-4;22-13
St. Cloud State;7-3;15-10
Concordia-St. Paul;7-4;11-13
Southwest Minnesota State;7-6;15-8
Minot State;7-6;16-9
Winona State;8-7;12-18
Upper Iowa;6-8;10-15
U-Mary;5-7;12-15
Wayne State;5-7;11-15
Sioux Falls;6-9;7-22
Minnesota-Duluth;5-9;12-15
Northern State;3-10;8-16
Bemidji State;2-13;3-27
Friday, April 7
U-Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Bemidji State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Saturday, April 8
U-Mary at Winona State, 12 p.m.
Minot State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana
Bemidji State at Wayne State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wednesday, April 12
Augustana at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Northern State at Bemidji State
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Bismarck State;0-0;9-1
Williston State;0-0;12-6
Miles;0-0;13-7
Lake Region State;0-0;8-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-0;2-6
NDSCS;0-0;0-2
Dawson;0-0;0-10
Friday, April 7
Bismarck State College at Miles, 4/7 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State
NDSCS vs. Dawson
Saturday, April 8
Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS, DH
Miles vs. Williston State, DH
Sunday, April 9
Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 9 a.m./12 p.m.
Williston State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, DH
Tuesday, April 11
University of Jamestown JV vs. Bismarck State College, TBD
Miles vs. Dawson
Wednesday, April 12
Lake Region State at University of Jamestown JV, DH
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;7-1;21-6
Winona State;5-1;22-9
Minnesota State-Moorhead;5-1;17-7
Augustana;5-1;18-9
St. Cloud State;4-2;19-12
Concordia-St. Paul;5-3;19-14
Minnesota State-Mankato;4-4;15-11
Minot State;3-3;16-12
Sioux Falls;3-3;12-13
Bemidji State;1-1;12-12
Upper Iowa;2-5;10-15
Wayne State;2-5;7-23
Minnesota-Crookston;1-3;13-16
Northern State;1-5;7-19
Southwest Minnesota State;1-5;6-19
U-Mary;0-6;5-20
Friday, April 7
Wayne State at U-Mary at Minot, 2:30/4:30 p.m.
Augustana at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Minnesota-Duluth at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa
Bemidji State at Winona State
Southwest Minnesota State vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
Saturday, April 8
Augustana at U-Mary at Minot, 12:30/2:30 p.m.
Wayne State at Minot State
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
Tuesday, April 11
Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
Sioux Falls at Augustana
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;0-0;13-2
Dawson;0-0;10-2
NDSCS;0-0;8-7
Bismarck State;0-0;2-9
Williston State;0-0;2-12
Lake Region State;0-0;2-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-0;0-0
Friday, April 7
Bismarck State College vs. Miles, 2:30/4:30 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at Lake Region State
NDSCS vs. Dawson
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck State College vs. NDSCS, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
Dawson vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Miles vs. Williston State
Sunday, April 9
Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
Williston State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Tuesday, April 11
Miles vs. Dawson
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Minot;28;26;2;58
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;22;3;65
Northeast;30;23;5;65
Johnstown;28;23;5;61
Philadelphia;24;29;3;51
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;37;17;3;77
x-Minnesota;32;18;7;71
Chippewa;30;22;4;64
Kenai River;30;23;3;63
Fairbanks;27;24;7;61
Anchorage;26;23;7;59
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Thursday, April 6
Philadelphia 2, Johnstown 1, OT
Wisconsin 1, Minnesota 0
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
High school softball
Watford City 13, Heart River 3
Watford City 7, Heart River 3