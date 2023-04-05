COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;9-2;19-6
Minnesota-Crookston;10-3;20-11
Augustana;11-4;22-13
St. Cloud State;7-3;15-10
Concordia-St. Paul;7-4;11-13
Southwest Minnesota State;7-6;15-8
Minot State;7-6;16-9
Winona State;8-7;12-18
Upper Iowa;6-8;10-15
University of Mary;5-7;12-15
Wayne State;5-7;11-15
Sioux Falls;6-9;7-22
Minnesota-Duluth;5-9;12-15
Northern State;3-10;8-16
Bemidji State;2-13;3-27
Wednesday, April 5
Winona State 5-1, Bemidji State 4-16
Friday, April 7
University of Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Bemidji State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Saturday, April 8
University of Mary at Winona State, 12 p.m.
Minot State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana
Bemidji State at Wayne State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wednesday, April 12
Augustana at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Northern State at Bemidji State
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Bismarck State;0-0;9-1
Williston State;0-0;12-6
Miles;0-0;13-7
Lake Region State;0-0;8-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-0;2-6
NDSCS;0-0;0-2
Dawson;0-0;0-10
Thursday, April 6
Dawson vs. Williston State
NDSCS vs. Lake Region State
Friday, April 7
Bismarck State College at Miles, 4/7 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State
NDSCS vs. Dawson
Saturday, April 8
Dakota College-Bottineau at NDSCS, DH
Miles vs. Williston State, DH
Sunday, April 9
Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 9 a.m./12 p.m.
Williston State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, DH
Tuesday, April 11
University of Jamestown JV vs. Bismarck State College, TBD
Miles vs. Dawson
Wednesday, April 12
Lake Region State at University of Jamestown JV, DH
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;7-1;21-6
Winona State;5-1;22-9
Minnesota State-Moorhead;5-1;17-7
Augustana;5-1;18-9
St. Cloud State;4-2;19-12
Concordia-St. Paul;5-3;19-14
Minnesota State-Mankato;4-4;15-11
Minot State;3-3;16-12
Sioux Falls;3-3;12-13
Bemidji State;1-1;12-12
Upper Iowa;2-5;10-15
Wayne State;2-5;7-23
Minnesota-Crookston;1-3;13-16
Northern State;1-5;7-19
Southwest Minnesota State;1-5;6-19
University of Mary;0-6;5-20
Wednesday, April 5
Minnesota State-Mankato 5-11, Southwest Minnesota State 0-3
Wayne State 15, Upper Iowa 9
Friday, April 7
Wayne State at University of Mary at Minot, 2:30/4:30 p.m.
Augustana at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Minnesota-Duluth at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota-Crookston at Upper Iowa
Bemidji State at Winona State
Southwest Minnesota State vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
Saturday, April 8
Augustana at University of Mary at Minot, 12:30/2:30 p.m.
Wayne State at Minot State
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota-Crookston at Winona State
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
Tuesday, April 11
Minnesota State-Moorhead at University of Mary, 1/3 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
Sioux Falls at Augustana
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;0-0;13-2
Dawson;0-0;10-2
NDSCS;0-0;8-7
Bismarck State;0-0;2-9
Williston State;0-0;2-12
Lake Region State;0-0;2-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-0;0-0
Thursday, April 6
Dawson vs. Williston State
Lake Region State vs. NDSCS
Friday, April 7
Bismarck State College vs. Miles, 2:30/4:30 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at Lake Region State
NDSCS vs. Dawson
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck State College vs. NDSCS, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
Dawson vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Miles vs. Williston State
Sunday, April 9
Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
Williston State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Tuesday, April 11
Miles vs. Dawson
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Minot;28;26;2;58
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;22;3;65
Northeast;30;23;5;65
Johnstown;28;23;4;60
Philadelphia;23;29;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75
x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71
Chippewa;30;22;4;64
Kenai River;30;23;3;63
Fairbanks;27;24;7;61
Anchorage;26;23;7;59
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-Clinched playoff berth
y-Clinched division title
z-Regular season champion
Thursday, April 6
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.