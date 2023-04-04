COLLEGE BASEBALL
SIOUX FALLS 7-3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 5-10
At Omaha, Neb.
Sioux Falls 7, University of Mary 5
U-Mary;200;120;0;--;5;7;0
Sioux Falls;000;025;x-;--;7;10;2
Jonathan Draheim, Joel McGrath (6), Mark Schommer (6) and Krece Papierski; Cole Wright, Andrew Duncan (6) and Noah Buss. W- Duncan. L – Schommer. HR--U-Mary, Derek Shoen 2. USF, David Swanson.
Highlights: U-Mary – Shoen 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Cal James 1-for-4, R; Papierski 1-for-4, RBI; Zach Cook 1-for-3, triple, R; Kalen Haney 2-for-2. USF – Tyler Cate 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Noah Christenson 1-for-3, RBI; Dane Small 1-for-3, R; Brady Klehr 3-for-3, 2 R; Swanson 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Isaac Bonner 1-for-2, RBI.
University of Mary 10, Sioux Falls 3
U-Mary;403;000;030;--;10;9;1
Sioux Falls;110;100;000;--;3;7;1
Paxton Miller, Carson Fagan (5) and Ben Prediger; Cole Schumacher, Logan Anderson (4), Derek Lundgren (6), Reese Gaber (7), Connor McGonigal (8), Jayden Dierenfeld (9) and Wil Fisher. W--Fagan. L--Schumacher. HR--U-Mary, Noah Hull. USF, Tyler Cate.
Highlights: U-Mary – Michael Polson 2-for-5, R; Cal James 2-for-5, double, 2 R; Derek Shoen R, 2 RBIs; Hull 1-for-2, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Daniel Martin 1-for-3, R, RBI; Ben Prediger 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kyle Jamison 1-for-2, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Kalen Haney RBI; Fagan 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks. USF – Cate 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI; Noah Christenson 2-for-5, double; Dane Small 1-for-3; David Swanson 2-for-4, R; Rhett Zelinsky 1-for-4.
Records: University of Mary 12-15, 5-7 NSIC; Sioux Falls 7-22, 6-9 NSIC.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Minot;28;26;2;58
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;22;3;65
Northeast;30;23;5;65
Johnstown;28;23;4;60
Philadelphia;23;29;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75
x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71
Chippewa;30;22;4;64
Kenai River;30;23;3;63
Fairbanks;27;24;7;61
Anchorage;26;23;7;59
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-Clinched playoff berth
y-Clinched division title
z-Regular season champion
Tuesday, April 4
Northeast 2, Maine 1
Thursday, April 6
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College baseball
