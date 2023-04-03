NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Minot;28;26;2;58
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;21;3;65
Northeast;29;23;5;63
Johnstown;28;23;4;60
Philadelphia;23;29;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75
x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71
Chippewa;30;22;4;64
Kenai River;30;23;3;63
Fairbanks;27;24;7;61
Anchorage;26;23;7;59
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-Clinched playoff berth
y-Clinched division title
z-Regular season champion
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa 6, Anchorage 2
Tuesday, April 4
Maine at Northeast
Thursday, April 6
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College baseball
Concordia-St. Paul 9, Minot State 4
Valley City State 2-6, Viterbo 7-4
College softball
Mayville State 2-0, Dakota State 0-5