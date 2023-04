North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Tight end Noah Gindorff (Seattle), guard Nash Jensen (Carolina) and defensive Spencer Waege (San Francisco) also signed as undrafted free agent. Cody Mauch, an offensive tackle, was selected in the second round of the draft by Tampa Bay on Friday. NDSU has had at least one player selected in each of the past five drafts.