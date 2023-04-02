COLLEGE BASEBALL

MINNESOTA-MANKATO 14, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 7

At Wayne, Neb.

Mankato;405;030;101;--;14;11;1

U-Mary;101;110;102;--;7;10;6

Chandler Fochs, Mitch Gutknecht (6), Jack Zigan (6), Ethan Stade (8), Tanner Shumski (9), Caden Carsen (9) and Nick Baker. Ryan Chamberlain, Logan Moser (3), Jaxon Zanolli (6), Shaye McTavish (9) and Ben Prediger. W--Fochs. L--Chamberlain. HR--U-Mary, Zach Cook.

Highlights: Mankato -- Ryan Wickman 1-4 2 R; Brock Johnson 1-4 3 R, RBI; Jackson Hauge 2-6 3B, R, 2 RBI; Nick Baker 2-5 2B, 2 R; Mikey Gottschalk 2-3 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Matt Fleischhacker 1-4 R, RBI; Fochs 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Zigan 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 R), 1 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Michael Polson 1-5 2B, R; Cal James 1-2 R, 2 BB; Derek Shoen 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Josh Walker 0-4 R, RBI; Krece Papierski 2-5 2B, R; Noah Hull 3-5 3 RBI; Cook 1-3 HR, R, RBI, BB; Chamberlain 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO; Zanolli 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.

Records: Minnesota-Mankato 9-2 NSIC, 19-6 overall; University of Mary 4-6 NSIC, 11-14 overall.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3-4, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0-2

At Minot State

Minnesota-Duluth 3, University of Mary 0

Duluth;100;110;0;--;3;2;1

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

Lauren Dixon and Sidney Zavoral. Nicole Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (4) and Brooke McClure. W--Dixon. L--Eckhardt.

Highlights: Duluth -- Corrie Weise 0-2 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Zavoral 1-2 RBI, BB; Kat Burkhardt 1-3 R, SB; Dixon 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 SO. U-Mary -- Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-2, BB; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-3; Brooke De Jonge 1-3; Eckhardt 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 SO; Ness 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.

Minnesota-Duluth 4, University of Mary 2

Duluth;000;103;0;--;4;7;1

U-Mary;020;000;0;--;2;3;1

Mady Stariha, Allison Luoma (4), Allyssa Williams (6) and Zavoral. Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (6), Ness (6) and Madison Wszolek. W--Luoma. L--Chambers. Save--Williams.

Highlights: Duluth -- Kiana Bender 0-2 R, RBI, SB; Weise 1-2 SB; Kendal Jenkins 1-3 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Burkhardt 1-3 RBI; Nicole Schmitt 1-2 R; Julia Gronholz 1-3 2B; Stariha 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB; Luoma 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. U-Mary -- Reinhardt 1-4; McClure 0-1 R, 2 BB; Wszolek 0-1 R; Francesca Villaneda 0-2 RBI; Kannegiesser 1-3 RBI; De Jonge 1-3; Devyn Ritz 0-1 BB, SB; Evans 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 1 SO; Ness 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 NSIC, 19-6 overall; University of Mary 0-6, 5-20.

COLLEGE TENNIS

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 5, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 2

At Grand Forks

Singles: No. 1: Madeline Schneider, UMC def. Chloe Chong, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2. No. 2: Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM def. Blaike Zander, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Ilona Freitag, UM def. Kavya Singh, 6-0, ret. No. 4: Hala Hossam Awad, UM def. Michelle Swyter, 6-0, 6-1. No. 5: Emily Needham, UM def. Sarah Velasquez, 6-1, 6-3. No. 6: Ashley Chomyn, UMC def. Samantha Purpura, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Chong/ Freitag, UM def. Zander/ Singh, 6-1. No. 2: Mohamed/ Awad, UM def. Velvasquez/Schneider, 6-4. No. 3: Needham/ Purpura, UM def. Gutierrez/Tasha Achermann, 6-4.

Records: University of Mary 7-2 NSIC, 8-5 overall; Minnesota-Crookston 2-7, 7-8.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-Austin;33;14;9;75

St. Cloud;28;20;8;64

North Iowa;29;24;3;61

Minot;28;26;2;58

Aberdeen;26;24;6;58

Bismarck;25;25;6;56

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Maryland;39;15;4;82

x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75

Maine;31;21;3;65

Northeast;29;23;5;63

Johnstown;28;23;4;60

Philadelphia;23;29;3;49

Danbury;3;46;7;13

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75

x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71

Chippewa;30;22;4;64

Kenai River;30;23;3;63

Fairbanks;27;24;7;61

Anchorage;26;23;7;59

Janesville;23;26;9;55

Springfield;24;29;3;51

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86

x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78

x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75

New Mexico;31;22;3;65

Amarillo;30;23;3;63

Odessa;28;25;3;59

El Paso;17;35;4;38

Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29

x-Clinched playoff berth

y-Clinched division title

z-Regular season champion

Saturday, April 1

Bismarck 4, North Iowa 2

New Jersey 4, Northeast 1

Johnstown 5, Maine 3

Maryland 4, Philadelphia 3

Wisconsin 3, Springfield 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Janesville 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, SO

Minot 2, Aberdeen 1

Odessa 2, Lone Star 1, OT

Shreveport 5, Oklahoma 2

New Mexico 1, El Paso 0

Anchorage 7, Chippewa 4

Fairbanks 4, Kenai River 3

Sunday, April 2

Chippewa 6, Anchorage 2

Tuesday, April 4

Maine at Northeast

Thursday, April 6

Johnstown at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Friday, April 7

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Maine

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Springfield at Janesville

Johnstown at Philadelphia

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Lone Star at Amarillo

El Paso at Oklahoma

Odessa at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Kenai River at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

Saturday, April 8

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Johnstown at Philadelphia

New Jersey at Maine

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Springfield at Janesville

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Lone Star at Amarillo

El Paso at Oklahoma

Odessa at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Kenai River at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Bellevue 21-11, Dickinson State 7-2

Jamestown 4, Briar Cliff 3

Minot State 2-3; Concordia-St. Paul 7-0

College softball

Bellevue 3-8, Valley City State 11-2

Dakota State 8, Mayville State 4

Minnesota-Duluth 3-4, University of Mary 0-2

Minot State 3-1, St, Cloud State 1-20

North Dakota 4, Omaha 2

North Dakota State 1-13, Western Illinois 0-4