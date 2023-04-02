COLLEGE BASEBALL
MINNESOTA-MANKATO 14, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 7
At Wayne, Neb.
Mankato;405;030;101;--;14;11;1
U-Mary;101;110;102;--;7;10;6
Chandler Fochs, Mitch Gutknecht (6), Jack Zigan (6), Ethan Stade (8), Tanner Shumski (9), Caden Carsen (9) and Nick Baker. Ryan Chamberlain, Logan Moser (3), Jaxon Zanolli (6), Shaye McTavish (9) and Ben Prediger. W--Fochs. L--Chamberlain. HR--U-Mary, Zach Cook.
Highlights: Mankato -- Ryan Wickman 1-4 2 R; Brock Johnson 1-4 3 R, RBI; Jackson Hauge 2-6 3B, R, 2 RBI; Nick Baker 2-5 2B, 2 R; Mikey Gottschalk 2-3 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Matt Fleischhacker 1-4 R, RBI; Fochs 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Zigan 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 R), 1 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Michael Polson 1-5 2B, R; Cal James 1-2 R, 2 BB; Derek Shoen 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Josh Walker 0-4 R, RBI; Krece Papierski 2-5 2B, R; Noah Hull 3-5 3 RBI; Cook 1-3 HR, R, RBI, BB; Chamberlain 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 1 SO; Zanolli 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Records: Minnesota-Mankato 9-2 NSIC, 19-6 overall; University of Mary 4-6 NSIC, 11-14 overall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3-4, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0-2
At Minot State
Minnesota-Duluth 3, University of Mary 0
Duluth;100;110;0;--;3;2;1
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
Lauren Dixon and Sidney Zavoral. Nicole Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (4) and Brooke McClure. W--Dixon. L--Eckhardt.
Highlights: Duluth -- Corrie Weise 0-2 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Zavoral 1-2 RBI, BB; Kat Burkhardt 1-3 R, SB; Dixon 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 SO. U-Mary -- Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-2, BB; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-3; Brooke De Jonge 1-3; Eckhardt 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 SO; Ness 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Minnesota-Duluth 4, University of Mary 2
Duluth;000;103;0;--;4;7;1
U-Mary;020;000;0;--;2;3;1
Mady Stariha, Allison Luoma (4), Allyssa Williams (6) and Zavoral. Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (6), Ness (6) and Madison Wszolek. W--Luoma. L--Chambers. Save--Williams.
Highlights: Duluth -- Kiana Bender 0-2 R, RBI, SB; Weise 1-2 SB; Kendal Jenkins 1-3 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Burkhardt 1-3 RBI; Nicole Schmitt 1-2 R; Julia Gronholz 1-3 2B; Stariha 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB; Luoma 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. U-Mary -- Reinhardt 1-4; McClure 0-1 R, 2 BB; Wszolek 0-1 R; Francesca Villaneda 0-2 RBI; Kannegiesser 1-3 RBI; De Jonge 1-3; Devyn Ritz 0-1 BB, SB; Evans 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 1 SO; Ness 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Records: Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 NSIC, 19-6 overall; University of Mary 0-6, 5-20.
COLLEGE TENNIS
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 5, MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 2
At Grand Forks
Singles: No. 1: Madeline Schneider, UMC def. Chloe Chong, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2. No. 2: Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM def. Blaike Zander, 6-2, 6-1. No. 3: Ilona Freitag, UM def. Kavya Singh, 6-0, ret. No. 4: Hala Hossam Awad, UM def. Michelle Swyter, 6-0, 6-1. No. 5: Emily Needham, UM def. Sarah Velasquez, 6-1, 6-3. No. 6: Ashley Chomyn, UMC def. Samantha Purpura, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Chong/ Freitag, UM def. Zander/ Singh, 6-1. No. 2: Mohamed/ Awad, UM def. Velvasquez/Schneider, 6-4. No. 3: Needham/ Purpura, UM def. Gutierrez/Tasha Achermann, 6-4.
Records: University of Mary 7-2 NSIC, 8-5 overall; Minnesota-Crookston 2-7, 7-8.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Minot;28;26;2;58
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;21;3;65
Northeast;29;23;5;63
Johnstown;28;23;4;60
Philadelphia;23;29;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75
x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71
Chippewa;30;22;4;64
Kenai River;30;23;3;63
Fairbanks;27;24;7;61
Anchorage;26;23;7;59
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-Clinched playoff berth
y-Clinched division title
z-Regular season champion
Saturday, April 1
Bismarck 4, North Iowa 2
New Jersey 4, Northeast 1
Johnstown 5, Maine 3
Maryland 4, Philadelphia 3
Wisconsin 3, Springfield 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Janesville 0
St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, SO
Minot 2, Aberdeen 1
Odessa 2, Lone Star 1, OT
Shreveport 5, Oklahoma 2
New Mexico 1, El Paso 0
Anchorage 7, Chippewa 4
Fairbanks 4, Kenai River 3
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa 6, Anchorage 2
Tuesday, April 4
Maine at Northeast
Thursday, April 6
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
