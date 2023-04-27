HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
CENTURY 4-1, MOORHEAD, MINN. 2-5
Century 4, Moorhead 2
Moorhead;002;000;0;--;2;2;2
Century;400;000;x;--;4;7;3
L. Hilbur and C. Asheim; Parker Sagsveen, Adam Vigness (5) and Maxon Vig. W -- Sagsveen. L -- Hilbur. S -- Vigness. HR: None.
Highlights: Moorhead -- C. Heinsch 1-for-3, R; A. Reierson 1-for-3, R; Hilbur 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. Century -- Gavin Lill 1-for-4, double, R; Sid Olmsted 1-for-3, R; Sagsveen 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Tate Erickson 2-for-3, triple; Zac Brackin 1-for-2, double; Sagsveen 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Vigness 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.
Moorhead 5, Century 1
Moorhead;200;201;0;--;5;11;4
Century;001;000;0;--;1;4;5
D. Kunz, E. Mack (7) and C. Asheim; Zac Brackin, Sid Olmsted (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Kunz. L – Brackin. Sv – Mack. HR – Moor, A. Reierson.
Highlights: Moor – Reierson 4-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Asheim 3-for-3, 2; Mack 2-for-3, RBI. Cen – TJ Olson 1-for-4; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-2; Carter Krueger 1-for-2; Hayden Ritter 1-for-3.
LEGACY 14-9, WATFORD CITY 0-0
Legacy 14, Watford City 0, 5 innings
Legacy;251;60;--;14;12;1
Watford City;000;00;--;0;2;1
Marcus Butts, Wyatt Kraft (4) and Aaron Urlacher; Hunter Cowan, Joshua Chavez (2), Landon Ledahl (5) and Paco Baldenegro. W – Butts. L – Cowan. HR – None.
Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 3-for-4l 4 R, RBI; Butts 2-for-3, triple, R, 3 RBIs, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Tommy Kuhn 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kraft 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Urlacher 1-for-2, R, RBI. WC – Jason Hogue 1-for-2; Judd Johnsrud 1-for-2.
Legacy 9, Watford City 0
Legacy;322;020;0;--;9;9;0
Watford City;000;000;0;--;0;4;4
Cooper Miller and Aaron Urlacher; Jason Hogue and Paco Beldenegro. W – Miller. L – Hogue. HR – None.
Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jameson Johnson 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Miller 1-for-1, double, R, 2 RBIs, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks. W – Tysen Kuchenbuch 1-for-3; Hogue 2-for-3; Nolan Dahl 1-for-3.
Records: Legacy 7-2, 7-1 West Region; Watford City 3-12, 0-8 West Region.
BEULAH 10-2, HAZEN 4-12
Beulah 10, Hazen 4
Beulah;131;010;4;--;10;13;0
Hazen;031;000;0;--;4;3;1
L.Weidner, C.Reigel (7) and T.Keller; T.Krause, G.Krause (1), R.Beyer (4) and B.Haack. W – Weidner. L – G.Krause. HR – None.
Highlights: Beu – J,Skalsky 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; M.Mellmer 4-for-4, 3 doubles, 3 R; Reigel 1-for-2, 2 R; A.Soine 1-for-4, RBI; B.Schirado 1-for-4, R, RBI; T.Brewster 2-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; G.Strommen 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Weidner 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. Haz – T.Wick 1-for-3, double, R; S.Bosch R, RBI; J.Brown 1-for-3, R; R.Beyer 1-for-3, double.
Hazen 12, Beulah 4, 3 innings
Beulah;110;--;2;2;3
Hazen;1(10)1;--:12;6;0
B.Schirado, J.Skalsky (2) and C.Hinker; B.Haack, C.Beyer (2) and G. Holen. W – Haack. L – Schirado. HR – None.
Highlights: Beu – C.Reigel 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; A.Soine 1-for-2. Haz – Haack 3 R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R, RBI; Holen 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; T.Krause R, RBI; C.Grimm 2-for-2, R, RBI; C.Beyer 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; R.Froelich 1-for-2, R, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
DICKINSON 13-15, LEGACY 3-1
Dickinson 13, Legacy 3, 5 innings
Legacy;100;11;--;3;4;6
Dickinson;050;53;--13;9;2
Abigail Funk, Avery Liudahl (5) and Ainsley Johnson; K. Peterson and M. Merry. W – Peterson. L – Funk. HR – None.
Highlights: Leg – Johnson 3-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI; Abbey Allard 1-for-2, R. Dick – Jenna Decker 1-for-2, 2 R; Ava Jahner 1-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI; Peterson 1-for-4, RBI, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Morgan Koffler 2-for-3, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Braelynn Farnsworth 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Merry 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; M. Wegleitner 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; G. Sobolik 1-for-3, R, RBI.
Dickinson 15, Legacy 1, 5 innings
Legacy;000;10;--;1;2;3
Dickinson;804;3x;--;15;13;0
Brynn Arnold, Katie Olson (2) and Hannah Hammes; G. Sobolik and M. Merry. W – Merry. L – Arnold. HR – Leg, M Weisbeck. Dick, Jennavieve Schutt.
Highlights: Leg – Olson 1-for-2, double; Megan Weisbeck 1-for-1, HR, R, RBI. Dick – Jenna Decker 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Baylee Berg 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Ava Jahner 3-for-3, R, RBI; Morgan Koffler 1-for-3, 2 R; M. Merry 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; G. Sobolik 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Schutt 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Records: Legacy 4-8, 3-5 West Region; Dickinson 11-2, 6-2 West Region.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
MINOT 7, MANDAN 2
Singles: 1. Sophia Felderman, Man, def. Halle Mattson 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kylie Fettig, Min, def. Audrey Duppong 6-0, 6-1. 3. Grace Olson, Min, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-4, 6-2. 4. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Allie Ereth 6-0, 6-2. 5. Lila Olson, min, def. Lauren Katzung 6-4, 6-1. 6. Sabryn Ronning, Min, def. Kenna Meschke 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Felderman-Katzung, Man, def. Fettig-G.Olson 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Mattson-Ressler, Min, def. DeRosier-Ereth 6-3, 6-0. 3. L.Olson-S.Ronning, Min, def. Meschke-Lilly Thomsen 6-1, 6-3.
Records: Minot 3-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Mandan 2-2, 2-3.
LEGACY 9, ST. MARY’S 0
Singles: 1. Aleah McPherson, Leg, def. Gabbi Mann 6-2, 6-3. 2. Anna Sorenson, Leg, def. Kennedy Mertz 6-3, 6-3. 3. Cambrya Kraft, Leg, def. Naomi Schuh 7-5, 6-0. 4. Halle Seversen, Leg, def. Clare Schaefbauer 6-3, 6-0. 5. Chelsa Krom, Leg, def, Abby Bohl 6-0, 6-0. 6. Brooklyn Sand, Leg, def. Demi Black 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. McPherson-Kraft, Leg, def. Mann-Schaefbauer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Krom-Severson, Leg, def. Mertz-Schuh 6-0, 6-4. 3. Sand-Sorensen, Leg, def. Bohl-Black 6-2, 7-5.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UND HOME SCHEDULE
Sept. 2: vs. Drake, 3 p.m.
Sept. 9: vs. Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.
Oct 7: vs. Wester Illinois, 1 p.m., homecoming
Oct. 14: vs. North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28: vs. Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Nov. 18: vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2
Maine 3, New Jersey 0
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT
Saturday, April 22
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT
Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)
Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland 3, Northeast 1 (Maryland wins series 3-0)
Thursday, April 27
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, April 28
New Jersey at Maine, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Lone Star at Shreveport
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Austin at Minot
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Saturday, April 29
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary
Austin at Minot, if necessary
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Sunday, April 30
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary
Monday, May 1
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Minot at Austin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State College 10, Dawson 3
Dawson 7, Bismarck State College 6
Minnesota-Crookston 2, Minot State 1
Minot State 13, Minnesota-Crookston 3
College softball
Dawson 19, Bismarck State 4
Dawson 21, Bismarck State 2
Dordt 5, Jamestown 2
Jamestown 6, Dordt 1
High school baseball
Bismarck Century 4, Moorhead 2
Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 2, 5 innings
Fargo Shanley 14, Fargo South 2, 5 innings
Hillsboro-Central Valley 13, Larimore 3
Kindred 21, Enderlin 4
Legacy 14, Watford City 0
Legacy 9, Watford City 0
Moorhead 5, Century 1
Surrey 13, Garrison 3
Velva 13, South Prairie-Max 0
Velva 14, Northern Cass 4
West Fargo 4, Grand Forks Central 2
High school softball
Bismarck 22, Mandan 21
Bismarck 11, Mandan 1
Central Cass 11, Hillsboro-Central Valley 3
Fargo Shanley 12, Devils Lake 8
Northern Cass 14, Divide County 2
Valley City 18, Fargo South 8, 5 innings
West Fargo Horace 7, Fargo Davies 6
West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Fargo North 3
West Fargo 11, Grand Forks Red River 6
West Fargo 12, Grand Forks Red River 8
High school girls tennis
Century 9, Jamestown 0
Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo North 1
Legacy 9, St. Mary's 0
Minot 7, Mandan 2
High school girls soccer
Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Fargo South 1, Grand Forks Red River 0
Fargo Shanley 5, Grand Forks Central 0
Fargo North 3, West Fargo 0