HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

CENTURY 4-1, MOORHEAD, MINN. 2-5

Century 4, Moorhead 2

Moorhead;002;000;0;--;2;2;2

Century;400;000;x;--;4;7;3

L. Hilbur and C. Asheim; Parker Sagsveen, Adam Vigness (5) and Maxon Vig. W -- Sagsveen. L -- Hilbur. S -- Vigness. HR: None.

Highlights: Moorhead -- C. Heinsch 1-for-3, R; A. Reierson 1-for-3, R; Hilbur 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K. Century -- Gavin Lill 1-for-4, double, R; Sid Olmsted 1-for-3, R; Sagsveen 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Tate Erickson 2-for-3, triple; Zac Brackin 1-for-2, double; Sagsveen 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Vigness 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.

Moorhead 5, Century 1

Moorhead;200;201;0;--;5;11;4

Century;001;000;0;--;1;4;5

D. Kunz, E. Mack (7) and C. Asheim; Zac Brackin, Sid Olmsted (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Kunz. L – Brackin. Sv – Mack. HR – Moor, A. Reierson.

Highlights: Moor – Reierson 4-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Asheim 3-for-3, 2; Mack 2-for-3, RBI. Cen – TJ Olson 1-for-4; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-2; Carter Krueger 1-for-2; Hayden Ritter 1-for-3.

LEGACY 14-9, WATFORD CITY 0-0

Legacy 14, Watford City 0, 5 innings

Legacy;251;60;--;14;12;1

Watford City;000;00;--;0;2;1

Marcus Butts, Wyatt Kraft (4) and Aaron Urlacher; Hunter Cowan, Joshua Chavez (2), Landon Ledahl (5) and Paco Baldenegro. W – Butts. L – Cowan. HR – None.

Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 3-for-4l 4 R, RBI; Butts 2-for-3, triple, R, 3 RBIs, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Tommy Kuhn 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kraft 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Urlacher 1-for-2, R, RBI. WC – Jason Hogue 1-for-2; Judd Johnsrud 1-for-2.

Legacy 9, Watford City 0

Legacy;322;020;0;--;9;9;0

Watford City;000;000;0;--;0;4;4

Cooper Miller and Aaron Urlacher; Jason Hogue and Paco Beldenegro. W – Miller. L – Hogue. HR – None.

Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jameson Johnson 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Miller 1-for-1, double, R, 2 RBIs, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks. W – Tysen Kuchenbuch 1-for-3; Hogue 2-for-3; Nolan Dahl 1-for-3.

Records: Legacy 7-2, 7-1 West Region; Watford City 3-12, 0-8 West Region.

BEULAH 10-2, HAZEN 4-12

Beulah 10, Hazen 4

Beulah;131;010;4;--;10;13;0

Hazen;031;000;0;--;4;3;1

L.Weidner, C.Reigel (7) and T.Keller; T.Krause, G.Krause (1), R.Beyer (4) and B.Haack. W – Weidner. L – G.Krause. HR – None.

Highlights: Beu – J,Skalsky 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; M.Mellmer 4-for-4, 3 doubles, 3 R; Reigel 1-for-2, 2 R; A.Soine 1-for-4, RBI; B.Schirado 1-for-4, R, RBI; T.Brewster 2-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; G.Strommen 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Weidner 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. Haz – T.Wick 1-for-3, double, R; S.Bosch R, RBI; J.Brown 1-for-3, R; R.Beyer 1-for-3, double.

Hazen 12, Beulah 4, 3 innings

Beulah;110;--;2;2;3

Hazen;1(10)1;--:12;6;0

B.Schirado, J.Skalsky (2) and C.Hinker; B.Haack, C.Beyer (2) and G. Holen. W – Haack. L – Schirado. HR – None.

Highlights: Beu – C.Reigel 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; A.Soine 1-for-2. Haz – Haack 3 R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R, RBI; Holen 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; T.Krause R, RBI; C.Grimm 2-for-2, R, RBI; C.Beyer 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; R.Froelich 1-for-2, R, RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

DICKINSON 13-15, LEGACY 3-1

Dickinson 13, Legacy 3, 5 innings

Legacy;100;11;--;3;4;6

Dickinson;050;53;--13;9;2

Abigail Funk, Avery Liudahl (5) and Ainsley Johnson; K. Peterson and M. Merry. W – Peterson. L – Funk. HR – None.

Highlights: Leg – Johnson 3-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI; Abbey Allard 1-for-2, R. Dick – Jenna Decker 1-for-2, 2 R; Ava Jahner 1-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI; Peterson 1-for-4, RBI, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Morgan Koffler 2-for-3, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Braelynn Farnsworth 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Merry 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; M. Wegleitner 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; G. Sobolik 1-for-3, R, RBI.

Dickinson 15, Legacy 1, 5 innings

Legacy;000;10;--;1;2;3

Dickinson;804;3x;--;15;13;0

Brynn Arnold, Katie Olson (2) and Hannah Hammes; G. Sobolik and M. Merry. W – Merry. L – Arnold. HR – Leg, M Weisbeck. Dick, Jennavieve Schutt.

Highlights: Leg – Olson 1-for-2, double; Megan Weisbeck 1-for-1, HR, R, RBI. Dick – Jenna Decker 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Baylee Berg 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Ava Jahner 3-for-3, R, RBI; Morgan Koffler 1-for-3, 2 R; M. Merry 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; G. Sobolik 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Schutt 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Records: Legacy 4-8, 3-5 West Region; Dickinson 11-2, 6-2 West Region.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

MINOT 7, MANDAN 2

Singles: 1. Sophia Felderman, Man, def. Halle Mattson 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kylie Fettig, Min, def. Audrey Duppong 6-0, 6-1. 3. Grace Olson, Min, def. Noelle DeRosier 6-4, 6-2. 4. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Allie Ereth 6-0, 6-2. 5. Lila Olson, min, def. Lauren Katzung 6-4, 6-1. 6. Sabryn Ronning, Min, def. Kenna Meschke 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Felderman-Katzung, Man, def. Fettig-G.Olson 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Mattson-Ressler, Min, def. DeRosier-Ereth 6-3, 6-0. 3. L.Olson-S.Ronning, Min, def. Meschke-Lilly Thomsen 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Minot 3-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Mandan 2-2, 2-3.

LEGACY 9, ST. MARY’S 0

Singles: 1. Aleah McPherson, Leg, def. Gabbi Mann 6-2, 6-3. 2. Anna Sorenson, Leg, def. Kennedy Mertz 6-3, 6-3. 3. Cambrya Kraft, Leg, def. Naomi Schuh 7-5, 6-0. 4. Halle Seversen, Leg, def. Clare Schaefbauer 6-3, 6-0. 5. Chelsa Krom, Leg, def, Abby Bohl 6-0, 6-0. 6. Brooklyn Sand, Leg, def. Demi Black 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. McPherson-Kraft, Leg, def. Mann-Schaefbauer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Krom-Severson, Leg, def. Mertz-Schuh 6-0, 6-4. 3. Sand-Sorensen, Leg, def. Bohl-Black 6-2, 7-5.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UND HOME SCHEDULE

Sept. 2: vs. Drake, 3 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oct 7: vs. Wester Illinois, 1 p.m., homecoming

Oct. 14: vs. North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18: vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Maryland 8, Northeast 2

Maine 3, New Jersey 0

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2

Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT

Saturday, April 22

Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT

Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)

Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)

Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)

Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland 3, Northeast 1 (Maryland wins series 3-0)

Thursday, April 27

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Maine, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State College 10, Dawson 3

Dawson 7, Bismarck State College 6

Minnesota-Crookston 2, Minot State 1

Minot State 13, Minnesota-Crookston 3

College softball

Dawson 19, Bismarck State 4

Dawson 21, Bismarck State 2

Dordt 5, Jamestown 2

Jamestown 6, Dordt 1

High school baseball

Bismarck Century 4, Moorhead 2

Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 2, 5 innings

Fargo Shanley 14, Fargo South 2, 5 innings

Hillsboro-Central Valley 13, Larimore 3

Kindred 21, Enderlin 4

Legacy 14, Watford City 0

Legacy 9, Watford City 0

Moorhead 5, Century 1

Surrey 13, Garrison 3

Velva 13, South Prairie-Max 0

Velva 14, Northern Cass 4

West Fargo 4, Grand Forks Central 2

High school softball

Bismarck 22, Mandan 21

Bismarck 11, Mandan 1

Central Cass 11, Hillsboro-Central Valley 3

Fargo Shanley 12, Devils Lake 8

Northern Cass 14, Divide County 2

Valley City 18, Fargo South 8, 5 innings

West Fargo Horace 7, Fargo Davies 6

West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Fargo North 3

West Fargo 11, Grand Forks Red River 6

West Fargo 12, Grand Forks Red River 8

High school girls tennis

Century 9, Jamestown 0

Grand Forks Red River 8, Fargo North 1

Legacy 9, St. Mary's 0

Minot 7, Mandan 2

High school girls soccer

Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Fargo South 1, Grand Forks Red River 0

Fargo Shanley 5, Grand Forks Central 0

Fargo North 3, West Fargo 0