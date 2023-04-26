COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 16-5, NORTHERN STATE 3-4
At Municipal Ballpark
University of Mary 16, Northern State 3
Mary;013;290;1;--;16;14;0
Northern State;001;001;1;--;3;7;2
Jonathan Draheim, Jared Arnold (7) and Krece Papierski, Cru Walker (7); Zach Carolin, Christian Mundt (5), Tyler Boyum (5), Taite Hensley (6) and Niko Pezonella. W -- Draheim. L -- Carolin. HR: Mary -- Noah Hull, Papierski, Josh Walker.
Highlights: Mary -- Kyle Jameson 1-for-3, Sac bunt, BB, 2 R; Cal James 3-for-4, 2B, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Hull 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Papierski 3-for-4, HR, 2B, Sac fly, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Walker 2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI; Kalem Haney 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Draheim 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Arnold 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Northern State -- Austin Portner 1-for-3, R; Mateo Tahsini 1-for-1, RBI; Karson Hesser 2-for-3, SB; Jack Paulson 1-for-3, 2B, R; Pezonella 1-for-3, RBI; Carolin 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Mundt 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Boyum 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Hensley 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K.
University of Mary 5, Northern State 4
Mary;000;000;302;--;5;11;3
Northern State;000;102;010;--;4;8;1
Paxton Miller, Jaxon Zanolli (6), Austin Wagner (8), Mark Schommer (9) and Walker, Will Brassil (9), and Ben Prediger (9); Cooper Tessendorf, Jake Helleloid (7), Jack Miller (7), Blake Ask (9), Mitchell Tolk (9) and Pezonella. W -- Wagner. L -- Ask. S -- Schommer. HR: Mary -- Derek Shoen, Haney.
Highlights: Mary -- James 2-for-4, 2 BB, R; Shoen 3-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Michael Polson 2-for-3, 3B; Brassil 1-for-1; Haney 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Miller 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; Zanolli 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Wagner 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Schommer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Northern State -- Hesser 2-for-5; Reece Ragatz 2-for-4, R; Pezonella 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Jackson Meyer 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Tessendorf 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K, 1 HBP; Helleloid 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Miller 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Ask 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Tolk 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Records: U-Mary 17-25 overall, 10-17 Northern Sun; Northern State 10-25, 5-19.
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;23-7;34-16
Minnesota State-Mankato;19-6;29-11
Minnesota-Crookston;19-7;29-15
St. Cloud State;14-7;22-14
Minot State;15-9;24-12
Winona State;16-10;20-21
Southwest Minnesota State;14-10;22-12
Concordia-St. Paul;12-11;16-21
Wayne State;14-13;20-21
Sioux Falls;11-17;12-30
Upper Iowa;11-18;15-26
U-Mary;10-17;17-25
Minnesota-Duluth;9-17;16-23
Northern State;5-19;10-25
Bemidji State;1-25;2-39
Wednesday, April 26
Augustana 4, Wayne State 0
Augustana 14, Wayne State 3, 7 innings
U-Mary 16, Northern State 3
U-Mary 5, Northern State 4
Minnesota-Duluth 18, Southwest Minnesota State 6
Minnesota State-Mankato 4, Winona State 3
St. Olaf 11, Concordia-St. Paul 10
Sioux Falls 12, Upper Iowa 2
Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 0, 7 innings
Southwest Minnesota State 18, Minnesota-Duluth 13
Winona State 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 3
Thursday, April 27
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Saturday, April 29
U-Mary at Minot State, 12/2:30 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Upper Iowa
Wayne State at Sioux Falls
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul
Sunday, April 30
U-Mary at Minot State, 12 p.m.
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Wayne State at Sioux Falls
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Upper Iowa
Tuesday, May 2
Bemidji State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul
Winona State at Augustana
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;15-3;29-10
Williston State;13-5;25-11
Bismarck State;10-4;23-5
Dawson;12-6;12-16
Lake Region State;6-12;14-29
NDSCS;4-14;4-16
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-16;2-24
Wednesday, April 26
Miles 10, Bismarck State 1
Bismarck State 9, Miles 8, 10 innings
Williston State 5, Lake Region State 1
Williston State 8, Lake Region State 1
Thursday, April 27
Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Dawson vs. Williston State
Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Lake Region State vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 29
Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/3 p.m.
Miles vs. Williston State
Sunday, April 30
Williston State vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
NDSCS vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Miles vs. Dawson
END OF REGULAR SEASON
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;20-4;34-9
Augustana;20-4;33-12
Winona State;16-6;33-14
Minnesota State-Moorhead;16-6;28-12
St. Cloud State;14-6;30-16
Minnesota State-Mankato;17-9;28-16
Minot State;14-10;27-19
Southwest Minnesota State;11-13;16-27
Sioux Falls;11-13;20-23
Concordia-St. Paul;10-14;24-25
Bemidji State;8-12;19-23
Northern State;8-16;14-30
Upper Iowa;7-16;15-26
Wayne State;7-18;12-36
Minnesota-Crookston;4-16;16-29
U-Mary;2-22;7-36
Wednesday, April 26
Augustana 2, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Minnesota-Duluth 6, Minnesota-Crookston 4
Minnesota-Duluth 6, Minnesota-Crookston 0
Southwest Minnesota State 2, Augustana 1
Thursday, April 27
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
Saturday, April 29
U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Augustana at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston
Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth
Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State
Sunday, April 30
U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul
Northern State at Winona State
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston
Augustana at Minnesota-Duluth
Sioux Falls at Bemidji State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Upper Iowa
Wayne State at St. Cloud State
END OF REGULAR SEASON
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Dawson;17-1;27-3
Miles;15-3;28-5
NDSCS;12-6;20-13
Williston State;8-10;10-22
Bismarck State;5-13;7-22
Lake Region State;5-15;7-29
Dakota College-Bottineau;2-16;2-16
Wednesday, April 26
Lake Region State 8, Williston State 0, 5 innings
Miles 11, Bismarck State 3, 6 innings
Miles 6, Bismarck State 1
Williston State 7, Lake Region State 5
Thursday, April 27
Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Dawson vs. Williston State
Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Lake Region State vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 29
Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. Williston State
Sunday, April 30
Williston State vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.
NDSCS vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Miles vs. Dawson
Tuesday, May 2
NDSCS vs. Minnesota North-Itasca
END OF REGULAR SEASON
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2
Maine 3, New Jersey 0
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT
Saturday, April 22
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT
Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)
Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland 3, Northeast 1 (Maryland wins series 3-0)
Thursday, April 27
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, April 28
New Jersey at Maine, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Lone Star at Shreveport
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Austin at Minot
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Saturday, April 29
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary
Austin at Minot, if necessary
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Sunday, April 30
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary
Monday, May 1
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Minot at Austin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College softball
Jamestown 9, Midland 5
Midland 4, Jamestown 0
High school girls tennis
Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo Shanley 3