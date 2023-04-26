COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 16-5, NORTHERN STATE 3-4

At Municipal Ballpark

University of Mary 16, Northern State 3

Mary;013;290;1;--;16;14;0

Northern State;001;001;1;--;3;7;2

Jonathan Draheim, Jared Arnold (7) and Krece Papierski, Cru Walker (7); Zach Carolin, Christian Mundt (5), Tyler Boyum (5), Taite Hensley (6) and Niko Pezonella. W -- Draheim. L -- Carolin. HR: Mary -- Noah Hull, Papierski, Josh Walker.

Highlights: Mary -- Kyle Jameson 1-for-3, Sac bunt, BB, 2 R; Cal James 3-for-4, 2B, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Hull 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Papierski 3-for-4, HR, 2B, Sac fly, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Walker 2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI; Kalem Haney 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Draheim 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Arnold 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Northern State -- Austin Portner 1-for-3, R; Mateo Tahsini 1-for-1, RBI; Karson Hesser 2-for-3, SB; Jack Paulson 1-for-3, 2B, R; Pezonella 1-for-3, RBI; Carolin 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Mundt 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Boyum 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Hensley 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K.

University of Mary 5, Northern State 4

Mary;000;000;302;--;5;11;3

Northern State;000;102;010;--;4;8;1

Paxton Miller, Jaxon Zanolli (6), Austin Wagner (8), Mark Schommer (9) and Walker, Will Brassil (9), and Ben Prediger (9); Cooper Tessendorf, Jake Helleloid (7), Jack Miller (7), Blake Ask (9), Mitchell Tolk (9) and Pezonella. W -- Wagner. L -- Ask. S -- Schommer. HR: Mary -- Derek Shoen, Haney.

Highlights: Mary -- James 2-for-4, 2 BB, R; Shoen 3-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Michael Polson 2-for-3, 3B; Brassil 1-for-1; Haney 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Miller 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; Zanolli 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Wagner 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Schommer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. Northern State -- Hesser 2-for-5; Reece Ragatz 2-for-4, R; Pezonella 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Jackson Meyer 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Tessendorf 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K, 1 HBP; Helleloid 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Miller 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Ask 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Tolk 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Records: U-Mary 17-25 overall, 10-17 Northern Sun; Northern State 10-25, 5-19.

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;23-7;34-16

Minnesota State-Mankato;19-6;29-11

Minnesota-Crookston;19-7;29-15

St. Cloud State;14-7;22-14

Minot State;15-9;24-12

Winona State;16-10;20-21

Southwest Minnesota State;14-10;22-12

Concordia-St. Paul;12-11;16-21

Wayne State;14-13;20-21

Sioux Falls;11-17;12-30

Upper Iowa;11-18;15-26

U-Mary;10-17;17-25

Minnesota-Duluth;9-17;16-23

Northern State;5-19;10-25

Bemidji State;1-25;2-39

Wednesday, April 26

Augustana 4, Wayne State 0

Augustana 14, Wayne State 3, 7 innings

U-Mary 16, Northern State 3

U-Mary 5, Northern State 4

Minnesota-Duluth 18, Southwest Minnesota State 6

Minnesota State-Mankato 4, Winona State 3

St. Olaf 11, Concordia-St. Paul 10

Sioux Falls 12, Upper Iowa 2

Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 0, 7 innings

Southwest Minnesota State 18, Minnesota-Duluth 13

Winona State 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 3

Thursday, April 27

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Saturday, April 29

U-Mary at Minot State, 12/2:30 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston

Winona State at Upper Iowa

Wayne State at Sioux Falls

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

Sunday, April 30

U-Mary at Minot State, 12 p.m.

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Wayne State at Sioux Falls

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston

Winona State at Upper Iowa

Tuesday, May 2

Bemidji State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Minot State

Sioux Falls at Concordia-St. Paul

Winona State at Augustana

Northern State at St. Cloud State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth

MON-DAK

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Miles;15-3;29-10

Williston State;13-5;25-11

Bismarck State;10-4;23-5

Dawson;12-6;12-16

Lake Region State;6-12;14-29

NDSCS;4-14;4-16

Dakota College-Bottineau;0-16;2-24

Wednesday, April 26

Miles 10, Bismarck State 1

Bismarck State 9, Miles 8, 10 innings

Williston State 5, Lake Region State 1

Williston State 8, Lake Region State 1

Thursday, April 27

Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Dawson vs. Williston State

Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

Lake Region State vs. NDSCS

Saturday, April 29

Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/3 p.m.

Miles vs. Williston State

Sunday, April 30

Williston State vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

NDSCS vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

Miles vs. Dawson

END OF REGULAR SEASON

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;20-4;34-9

Augustana;20-4;33-12

Winona State;16-6;33-14

Minnesota State-Moorhead;16-6;28-12

St. Cloud State;14-6;30-16

Minnesota State-Mankato;17-9;28-16

Minot State;14-10;27-19

Southwest Minnesota State;11-13;16-27

Sioux Falls;11-13;20-23

Concordia-St. Paul;10-14;24-25

Bemidji State;8-12;19-23

Northern State;8-16;14-30

Upper Iowa;7-16;15-26

Wayne State;7-18;12-36

Minnesota-Crookston;4-16;16-29

U-Mary;2-22;7-36

Wednesday, April 26

Augustana 2, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Minnesota-Duluth 6, Minnesota-Crookston 4

Minnesota-Duluth 6, Minnesota-Crookston 0

Southwest Minnesota State 2, Augustana 1

Thursday, April 27

Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls

Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State

Saturday, April 29

U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 12/2 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at St. Cloud State

Northern State at Upper Iowa

Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston

Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth

Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State

Sunday, April 30

U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 12/2 p.m.

Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul

Northern State at Winona State

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston

Augustana at Minnesota-Duluth

Sioux Falls at Bemidji State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Upper Iowa

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

END OF REGULAR SEASON

MON-DAK

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Dawson;17-1;27-3

Miles;15-3;28-5

NDSCS;12-6;20-13

Williston State;8-10;10-22

Bismarck State;5-13;7-22

Lake Region State;5-15;7-29

Dakota College-Bottineau;2-16;2-16

Wednesday, April 26

Lake Region State 8, Williston State 0, 5 innings

Miles 11, Bismarck State 3, 6 innings

Miles 6, Bismarck State 1

Williston State 7, Lake Region State 5

Thursday, April 27

Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Dawson vs. Williston State

Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

Lake Region State vs. NDSCS

Saturday, April 29

Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State

Miles vs. Williston State

Sunday, April 30

Williston State vs. Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m.

NDSCS vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

Miles vs. Dawson

Tuesday, May 2

NDSCS vs. Minnesota North-Itasca

END OF REGULAR SEASON

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Maryland 8, Northeast 2

Maine 3, New Jersey 0

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2

Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT

Saturday, April 22

Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT

Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)

Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)

Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)

Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland 3, Northeast 1 (Maryland wins series 3-0)

Thursday, April 27

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Maine, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College softball

Jamestown 9, Midland 5

Midland 4, Jamestown 0

High school girls tennis

Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo Shanley 3