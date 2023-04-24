COLLEGE BASEBALL

ST. CLOUD STATE 5, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

At St. Cloud, Minn.

U-Mary;000;000;000;--;0;6;0

SCSU;030;020;00x;--;5;7;1

Joseph Sinclair, Jayden Smith, Ryan Chamberlain (6), Parker Wakelyn (7) and Krece Papierski. Riley Ahern, David Van Ort (7), Cooper Avery (8), Ethan Lanthier (9) and Dre Bulson. W--Ahern. L--Sinclair. HR--SCSU, Noah Dehne.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Derek Shoen 1-5; Papierski 1-3 BB; Daniel Martin 1-3; Josh Walker 1-3; Michael Polson 1-3 SB; Kalem Haney 1-3, BB; Sinclair 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 3 SO; Smith 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Chamberlain 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Wakelyn 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. SCSU -- Bulson 2-4 RBI; Drew Beier 1-2 R, RBI; Dehne 1-3 HR, R, 3 RBI; Ahern 6 Ip, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO.

Records: St. Cloud State 14-7 NSIC, 22-14 overall; University of Mary 8-17, 15-25.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

MINOT 9, ST. MARY'S 0

Singles: No. 1: Halle Mattson, Minot def. Gabbi Mann, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2: Kyllie Fettig, Minot def. Kennedy Mertz, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3: Sienna Ronning, Minot def. Naomi Schuch, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4: Grace Olson, Minot def. Clare Schaefbauer, 6-3, 6-1. No. 5: Sidney Ressler, Minot def. Abby Bohl, 6-3, 6-0. No. 6: Lila Olson, Minot def. Demi Black, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1: Fettig-Olson, Minot def. Mann-Schuh, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2: Mattson-Ressler, Minot def. Mertz-Bohl, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3: Ronning-Olson, Minot def. Schaefbauer-Black, 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Minot 1-0 West Region, 2-0 overall; St. Mary's 0-2, 0-2.

REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.

THROWING

701 THROWS CAMP: June 21-23 at Century High School, Bismarck. June 21: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 23: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Shot, discus, javelin, hammer work each day. Cost $175. Deadline to register June 11. What to bring: shows, water bottle, notebook and pen, own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot and 1 javelin). Limited supplies are available at the camp. Lunch is not provided.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State College 27, Dakota College-Bottineau 13

Bismarck State College 12, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

Dakota State 19, Valley City State 9

Dakota State 13, Valley City State 0

Dickinson State 8, Waldorf 7

Jamestown 10, Northwestern 5

Miles 12, North Dakota State College of Science 2

Miles 9, North Dakota State College of Science 6

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Minot State 2

St. Cloud State 5, University of Mary 0

Northwestern 5, Jamestown 4

Waldorf 5, Dickinson State 1

College softball

Bismarck State College 9, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

Dakota College-Bottineau 13, Bismarck State College 6

Dawson 13, Lake Region State 7

Dawson 13, Lake Region State 4

Dickinson State 6, Dakota State 5

Dickinson State 11, Dakota State 0

Mayville State 9, Viterbo 7

Mayville State 4, Viterbo 1

North Dakota State 6, St. Thomas 2

North Dakota State College of Science 9, Miles 1

High school baseball

Surrey 8, Des Lacs-Burlington 5

Surrey 16, Des Lacs-Burlington 12

High school girls soccer

Minot 6, St. Mary's 2

High school girls softball

West Fargo Horace 27, Maple River, 3 innings

High school girls tennis

Minot 9, St. Mary's 0

Fargo Shanley 9, Fargo South 0

Valley City 9, West Fargo 0