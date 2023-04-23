COLLEGE BASEBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 13-6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2-5
At. St. Cloud, Minn.
St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 2, 7 Innings
U-Mary;000;200;0;--;2;4;1
SCSU;151;051;x;--;13;10;1
Austin Wagner, Jaxon Zanolli (3), Liam Sommer (5) and Krece Papierski. Luke Tupy, David Van Ort (6), Cooper Avery (7) and Drew Bulson, Kevin Butler (6). W--Tupy. L--Wagner. HR--SCSU, Sam Riola 2, Tyler Schiller, Ethan Navratil.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Cal James 1-3 R; Noah Hull 1-3 2B, R; Papierski 1-3 2 RBI; Daniel Martin 1-3; Wagner 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 BB; Zanolli 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Sommer 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. SCSU -- John Nett 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Riola 3-4 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Schiller 2-3 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Navratil 2-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Mitchell Gumbko 1-3 R, RBI; Tupy 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.
St. Cloud State 6, University of Mary 5
U-Mary;103;000;100;--;5;5;0
SCSU;210;110;10x;--;6;14;0
Halen Knoll, Jayden Smith (5), Jonathan Drahim (7), Mark Schommer (8) and Krece Papierski. Sam Riola, Grady Fuchs (7), Ethan Lanthier (8), David Van Ort (8), Jack Habeck (9) and Kevin Butler. W--Fuchs. L--Draheim. HR--U-Mary, Cal James 2, Kyle Jameson.
Highlights: U-Mary -- James 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Derek Shoen 1-3; Will Brassil 1-4 2B, R; Kyle Jameson 1-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Knoll 4 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Smith 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Draheim 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB; Schommer 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. SCSU -- John Nett 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Riola 3-4 2 R, 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 9 SO; Sawyer Smith 1-3 RBI; Tyler Schiller 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Kevin Butler 1-3 2B, R; Drew Beier 2-4; Garrett Bevacqua 2-2 R, RBI.
Records: St. Cloud State 13-7 NSIC, 21-14 overall; University of Mary 8-16, 15-24.
COLLEGE GOLF
NSIC MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
At Blue Springs, Mo.
Adams Points Golf Club
Team results
1. Bemidi State 296-295-289--880. 2T. Winona State, 300-294-287--881. 2T. Minnesota-Mankato 300-298-302--900. 2T. Concordia-St. Paul 300-295-309--904. 5. Sioux Falls 304-306-311--921. 6T. Upper Iowa 314-316-308--938. 7T. Minnesota-Crookston 314-313-316--943. 8T. University of Mary 312-324-312--948. 9. Augustana 332-316-305--953. 10. Minot State 319-318-336--973.
Individual results
Top 10
1. Gabe Goodman, Winona, 71.69-73--213. 2T. Jack Klimek, Mankato, 71-76-72--219. 2T. Rylin Petry, Bemidji, 74-74-71--219. 2T. Caden Lick, Bemidji, 74-73-72--219. 5. Logan Schoepp, Bemidji, 74-74-72--220. 6. Peyton Coahran, Winona, 76-74-71--221. 7. Ben Corbid, Bemidji, 74-74-74--222. 8. Kurt Lambert, CSP, 70-74-79--223. 9T. Brandon Sperling, CSP, 77-72-75--224. 9T. Hogan Ordal, Mankato, 75-81-70--224.
University of Mary results
14T. Cody Brunner 75-76-76--227. 29T. Gavin Argent 77-81-80--238. 37T. Tyce Halter, 81-83-78--242. 37T. Alex Wilson 80-84-78--242. 48. Logan Barrett 80-88-83--251.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WINONA STATE 10-19, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2-7
At Bismarck
Winona State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 Innings
Winona State;00(10);00;--;10;11;1
U-Mary;011;00;--;2;4;0
Abby Smith and Logan Anderson. Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (3), Nicole Eckhardt (3) and Madison Wszolek. W--Smith. L--Chambers. HR--Winona State, Caryl Engelhardt, Libby Neveau, Macy Brodin.
Highlights: Winona State -- Abbie Hlas 2-3 2B, 2 R, BB; Engelhardt 2-4 HR, 2 RBI; Mullen 1-4 R, RBI; Neveau 1-2 HR, 3 RBI, R, BB; Brodin 2-3 HR, R, 3 RBI; Smith 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 SO. U-Mary -- Janelle Bergmann 1-2 2B, RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-2 R; Sariah Perez 1-1 2B, RBI; Erin Murphy 1-2 R; Chambers 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Eckhardt 2 2/3 IP 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winona State 19, University of Mary 7, 5 Innings
Winona State;066;25;--;19;16;1
U-Mary;011;50;--;7;11;2
Skyler Calmes, Morgan Smetana (4) and Cammi Riemer. Jamison Ness, Nicole Eckhardt (2), Hannah Chambers (3), Emari Evans (5) and Madison Wszolek. W--Calmes. L--Ness. HR--Winona State, Abbie Hlas, Libby Neveau, Teaghen Amwoza.
Highlights: Winona State -- Hlas 4-4 HR, 4 R, 6 RBI; Zoe May 1-2 2B, RBI; Marissa Mullen 1-2 2 R, RBI; Neveau 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Amwoza 203 HR, R, RBI, BB; Riemer 1-3 2 R, RBI; Logan Anderson 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Savannah Serdynski 2-3 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB; Calmes 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Emily Schommer 1-2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-3 2 R; Janelle Bergmann 1-3 R, RBI; Devyn Ritz 3-3 2B, R, 3 RBO; Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-3 R; Brooke De Jonge 1-2 2B; Erin Murphy 1-3 2B, RBI; Ness 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R (0 ER), 4 BB.
Records: Winona State 14-4 NSIC, 33-12 overall; University of Mary 1-21, 6-35.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 12-3, LAKE REGION STATE 1-15
At Miles City, Mont.
Bismarck State College 12, Lake Region State College 1, 5 Innings
BSC;240;51;--;12;10;1
LRSC;001;00;--;1;6;2
Brooklyn Benno and Sydney Gustavsson. Darian Bender, Madison Dauphinais (3), Taylor Gehbhart (4) and Sierra Main. W--Benno. L--Bender. HR--BSC, Haley Gereau, Gustavsson.
Highlights: BSC -- Malee Wittenberg 0-2 2 BB, R; Logan Brown 0-2 BB, R; Cambrie Pretzer 2-2 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Gracie Gunderson 1-3 2B, R, BB; Gereau 3-4 HR, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dominque Baker 0-4 2 R; Gustavsson 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB; Benno 1-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 5 I, 5 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 3 SO. LRSC -- Breelyn Cloet 1-3 RBI; Lainee Miller 1-2 2B; Brynn Cullen 3-3; Taylor Gebhardt 1-1 R; Dauphinais 2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Lake Region State College 15, Bismarck State College 3
LRSC;132;003;6;--;15;17;1
BSC;000;300;0;--;3;7;2
Jaylin Joss and Ella Neider. Julie Dysart, Malee Wittenberg (5), Brooklyn Benno (7) and Sydney Gustavsson. W--Joss. L--Dysart. HR--LRSC, Sierra Main 2.
Highlights: LRSC -- Breelyn Cloet 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Lainee Miller 3-4 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Darian Bender 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Brynn Cullen 3-5 3 R; Main 3-4 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; Joss 3-5 2 R, RBI, 7 Ip, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 SO. BSC -- Cambrie Pretzer 0-1 BB, RBI; Kassie Pachak 1-3; Gracie Gunderson 0-1 R; Haley Gereau 1-1 2B, R; Dominque Baker 1-2 2B; Hannah Fischer 1-1 2 RBI; Gustavsson 3-4 R; Dysart 4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R (5 ER), 2 BB, Wittenberg 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB.
Records: Bismarck State College 4-10 Mon-Dak, 6-19 overall; Lake Region State College 4-12, 6-26.
LEGION BASEBALL
RAPID CITY POST 22 10-13, FARGO POST 400 9-0
(Saturday at Rapid City, S.D.)
Rapid City 10, Fargo Post 400 9
Fargo 400;020;601;0;--;9;13;2
Rapid City;222;300;1;--;10;13;1
Matthew Bryant, Ashton Rinas (5) and Malachi Werremeyer. Leighty, Kelley (4) and Infoger. W--Kelley. L--Rinas.
Highlights: Fargo Post 400 -- Colby Hanson 4-4; Caleb Christianson, 2 H, Rinas 2 H, Kane Mathiason 2 H.
Rapid City 13, Fargo Post 400 0, 4 Innings
Fargo 400;0;--;0;5;3
Rapid City;643;x;--;13;7;0
Gunnar Majerus, Cayden Neuharth (1) and Werremeyer. Neubauer and Bentz. W--Neubauer. L--Majerus.
Records: Fargo Post 400 9-5.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2
Maine 3, New Jersey 0
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT
Saturday, April 22
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT (Maryland leads series 2-0)
Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)
Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland at Northeast
Thursday, April 27
Maryland at Northeast, if necessary
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, April 28
New Jersey at Maine, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Lone Star at Shreveport
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Austin at Minot
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Saturday, April 29
Northeast at Maryland, if necessary
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary
Austin at Minot, if necessary
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Sunday, April 30
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary
Monday, May 1
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Minot at Austin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State College 11, Lake Region State College 1, 5 innings
Bismarck State College 14, Lake Region State College 4, 5 innings
Dakota State 7, Valley City State 1
Dawson Community College 3, North Dakota State College of Science 1
Jamestown 8, Mount Marty 5
Jamestown 5, Mount Marty 4
Minot State 4, Minnesota-Duluth 2
Minot State 12, Minnesota-Duluth 10, 11 innings
North Dakota State College of Science 5, Dawson Community College 3
Oral Roberts 8, North Dakota State 4, 13 innings
St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 2, 7 innings
St. Cloud State 6, University of Mary 5
Williston State College 12, Dakota College Bottineau 2, 6 innings
Williston State College 12, Dakota College Bottineau 2, 8 innings
College softball
Bismarck State College 12, Lake Region State College 1, 5 innings
Dawson Community College 6, North Dakota State College of Science 1
Dawson Community College 9, North Dakota State College of Science 5
Dickinson State 6, Dakota State 5
Dickinson State 11, Dakota State 7
Lake Region State College 15, Bismarck State College 3
Minot State 5, Upper Iowa 1
Minot State 4, Upper Iowa 3, 9 innings
North Dakota State 5, St. Thomas 0
North Dakota State 9, St. Thomas 0, 6 innings
South Dakota State 8, North Dakota 0, 6 innings
Viterbo 8, Mayville State 4
Williston State College 5, Dakota College Bottineau 2
Winona State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 innings
Winona State 19, University of Mary 7, 5 innings