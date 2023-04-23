COLLEGE BASEBALL

ST. CLOUD STATE 13-6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2-5

At. St. Cloud, Minn.

St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 2, 7 Innings

U-Mary;000;200;0;--;2;4;1

SCSU;151;051;x;--;13;10;1

Austin Wagner, Jaxon Zanolli (3), Liam Sommer (5) and Krece Papierski. Luke Tupy, David Van Ort (6), Cooper Avery (7) and Drew Bulson, Kevin Butler (6). W--Tupy. L--Wagner. HR--SCSU, Sam Riola 2, Tyler Schiller, Ethan Navratil.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Cal James 1-3 R; Noah Hull 1-3 2B, R; Papierski 1-3 2 RBI; Daniel Martin 1-3; Wagner 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 BB; Zanolli 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Sommer 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. SCSU -- John Nett 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Riola 3-4 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Schiller 2-3 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Navratil 2-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Mitchell Gumbko 1-3 R, RBI; Tupy 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

St. Cloud State 6, University of Mary 5

U-Mary;103;000;100;--;5;5;0

SCSU;210;110;10x;--;6;14;0

Halen Knoll, Jayden Smith (5), Jonathan Drahim (7), Mark Schommer (8) and Krece Papierski. Sam Riola, Grady Fuchs (7), Ethan Lanthier (8), David Van Ort (8), Jack Habeck (9) and Kevin Butler. W--Fuchs. L--Draheim. HR--U-Mary, Cal James 2, Kyle Jameson.

Highlights: U-Mary -- James 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Derek Shoen 1-3; Will Brassil 1-4 2B, R; Kyle Jameson 1-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Knoll 4 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Smith 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Draheim 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB; Schommer 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. SCSU -- John Nett 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Riola 3-4 2 R, 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 9 SO; Sawyer Smith 1-3 RBI; Tyler Schiller 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Kevin Butler 1-3 2B, R; Drew Beier 2-4; Garrett Bevacqua 2-2 R, RBI.

Records: St. Cloud State 13-7 NSIC, 21-14 overall; University of Mary 8-16, 15-24.

COLLEGE GOLF

NSIC MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

At Blue Springs, Mo.

Adams Points Golf Club

Team results

1. Bemidi State 296-295-289--880. 2T. Winona State, 300-294-287--881. 2T. Minnesota-Mankato 300-298-302--900. 2T. Concordia-St. Paul 300-295-309--904. 5. Sioux Falls 304-306-311--921. 6T. Upper Iowa 314-316-308--938. 7T. Minnesota-Crookston 314-313-316--943. 8T. University of Mary 312-324-312--948. 9. Augustana 332-316-305--953. 10. Minot State 319-318-336--973.

Individual results

Top 10

1. Gabe Goodman, Winona, 71.69-73--213. 2T. Jack Klimek, Mankato, 71-76-72--219. 2T. Rylin Petry, Bemidji, 74-74-71--219. 2T. Caden Lick, Bemidji, 74-73-72--219. 5. Logan Schoepp, Bemidji, 74-74-72--220. 6. Peyton Coahran, Winona, 76-74-71--221. 7. Ben Corbid, Bemidji, 74-74-74--222. 8. Kurt Lambert, CSP, 70-74-79--223. 9T. Brandon Sperling, CSP, 77-72-75--224. 9T. Hogan Ordal, Mankato, 75-81-70--224.

University of Mary results

14T. Cody Brunner 75-76-76--227. 29T. Gavin Argent 77-81-80--238. 37T. Tyce Halter, 81-83-78--242. 37T. Alex Wilson 80-84-78--242. 48. Logan Barrett 80-88-83--251.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

WINONA STATE 10-19, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2-7

At Bismarck

Winona State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 Innings

Winona State;00(10);00;--;10;11;1

U-Mary;011;00;--;2;4;0

Abby Smith and Logan Anderson. Hannah Chambers, Emari Evans (3), Nicole Eckhardt (3) and Madison Wszolek. W--Smith. L--Chambers. HR--Winona State, Caryl Engelhardt, Libby Neveau, Macy Brodin.

Highlights: Winona State -- Abbie Hlas 2-3 2B, 2 R, BB; Engelhardt 2-4 HR, 2 RBI; Mullen 1-4 R, RBI; Neveau 1-2 HR, 3 RBI, R, BB; Brodin 2-3 HR, R, 3 RBI; Smith 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 SO. U-Mary -- Janelle Bergmann 1-2 2B, RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-2 R; Sariah Perez 1-1 2B, RBI; Erin Murphy 1-2 R; Chambers 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Eckhardt 2 2/3 IP 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.

Winona State 19, University of Mary 7, 5 Innings

Winona State;066;25;--;19;16;1

U-Mary;011;50;--;7;11;2

Skyler Calmes, Morgan Smetana (4) and Cammi Riemer. Jamison Ness, Nicole Eckhardt (2), Hannah Chambers (3), Emari Evans (5) and Madison Wszolek. W--Calmes. L--Ness. HR--Winona State, Abbie Hlas, Libby Neveau, Teaghen Amwoza.

Highlights: Winona State -- Hlas 4-4 HR, 4 R, 6 RBI; Zoe May 1-2 2B, RBI; Marissa Mullen 1-2 2 R, RBI; Neveau 1-3 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Amwoza 203 HR, R, RBI, BB; Riemer 1-3 2 R, RBI; Logan Anderson 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Savannah Serdynski 2-3 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB; Calmes 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. U-Mary -- Emily Schommer 1-2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-3 2 R; Janelle Bergmann 1-3 R, RBI; Devyn Ritz 3-3 2B, R, 3 RBO; Mckenzie Reinhardt 2-3 R; Brooke De Jonge 1-2 2B; Erin Murphy 1-3 2B, RBI; Ness 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R (0 ER), 4 BB.

Records: Winona State 14-4 NSIC, 33-12 overall; University of Mary 1-21, 6-35.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 12-3, LAKE REGION STATE 1-15

At Miles City, Mont.

Bismarck State College 12, Lake Region State College 1, 5 Innings

BSC;240;51;--;12;10;1

LRSC;001;00;--;1;6;2

Brooklyn Benno and Sydney Gustavsson. Darian Bender, Madison Dauphinais (3), Taylor Gehbhart (4) and Sierra Main. W--Benno. L--Bender. HR--BSC, Haley Gereau, Gustavsson.

Highlights: BSC -- Malee Wittenberg 0-2 2 BB, R; Logan Brown 0-2 BB, R; Cambrie Pretzer 2-2 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Gracie Gunderson 1-3 2B, R, BB; Gereau 3-4 HR, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dominque Baker 0-4 2 R; Gustavsson 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB; Benno 1-2 2 R, 2 RBI, 5 I, 5 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 3 SO. LRSC -- Breelyn Cloet 1-3 RBI; Lainee Miller 1-2 2B; Brynn Cullen 3-3; Taylor Gebhardt 1-1 R; Dauphinais 2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 2 SO.

Lake Region State College 15, Bismarck State College 3

LRSC;132;003;6;--;15;17;1

BSC;000;300;0;--;3;7;2

Jaylin Joss and Ella Neider. Julie Dysart, Malee Wittenberg (5), Brooklyn Benno (7) and Sydney Gustavsson. W--Joss. L--Dysart. HR--LRSC, Sierra Main 2.

Highlights: LRSC -- Breelyn Cloet 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Lainee Miller 3-4 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Darian Bender 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Brynn Cullen 3-5 3 R; Main 3-4 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; Joss 3-5 2 R, RBI, 7 Ip, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 SO. BSC -- Cambrie Pretzer 0-1 BB, RBI; Kassie Pachak 1-3; Gracie Gunderson 0-1 R; Haley Gereau 1-1 2B, R; Dominque Baker 1-2 2B; Hannah Fischer 1-1 2 RBI; Gustavsson 3-4 R; Dysart 4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R (5 ER), 2 BB, Wittenberg 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB.

Records: Bismarck State College 4-10 Mon-Dak, 6-19 overall; Lake Region State College 4-12, 6-26.

LEGION BASEBALL

RAPID CITY POST 22 10-13, FARGO POST 400 9-0

(Saturday at Rapid City, S.D.)

Rapid City 10, Fargo Post 400 9

Fargo 400;020;601;0;--;9;13;2

Rapid City;222;300;1;--;10;13;1

Matthew Bryant, Ashton Rinas (5) and Malachi Werremeyer. Leighty, Kelley (4) and Infoger. W--Kelley. L--Rinas.

Highlights: Fargo Post 400 -- Colby Hanson 4-4; Caleb Christianson, 2 H, Rinas 2 H, Kane Mathiason 2 H.

Rapid City 13, Fargo Post 400 0, 4 Innings

Fargo 400;0;--;0;5;3

Rapid City;643;x;--;13;7;0

Gunnar Majerus, Cayden Neuharth (1) and Werremeyer. Neubauer and Bentz. W--Neubauer. L--Majerus.

Records: Fargo Post 400 9-5.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Maryland 8, Northeast 2

Maine 3, New Jersey 0

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2

Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT

Saturday, April 22

Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT (Maryland leads series 2-0)

Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)

Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)

Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)

Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland at Northeast

Thursday, April 27

Maryland at Northeast, if necessary

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Maine, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Northeast at Maryland, if necessary

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State College 11, Lake Region State College 1, 5 innings

Bismarck State College 14, Lake Region State College 4, 5 innings

Dakota State 7, Valley City State 1

Dawson Community College 3, North Dakota State College of Science 1

Jamestown 8, Mount Marty 5

Jamestown 5, Mount Marty 4

Minot State 4, Minnesota-Duluth 2

Minot State 12, Minnesota-Duluth 10, 11 innings

North Dakota State College of Science 5, Dawson Community College 3

Oral Roberts 8, North Dakota State 4, 13 innings

St. Cloud State 13, University of Mary 2, 7 innings

St. Cloud State 6, University of Mary 5

Williston State College 12, Dakota College Bottineau 2, 6 innings

Williston State College 12, Dakota College Bottineau 2, 8 innings

College softball

Bismarck State College 12, Lake Region State College 1, 5 innings

Dawson Community College 6, North Dakota State College of Science 1

Dawson Community College 9, North Dakota State College of Science 5

Dickinson State 6, Dakota State 5

Dickinson State 11, Dakota State 7

Lake Region State College 15, Bismarck State College 3

Minot State 5, Upper Iowa 1

Minot State 4, Upper Iowa 3, 9 innings

North Dakota State 5, St. Thomas 0

North Dakota State 9, St. Thomas 0, 6 innings

South Dakota State 8, North Dakota 0, 6 innings

Viterbo 8, Mayville State 4

Williston State College 5, Dakota College Bottineau 2

Winona State 10, University of Mary 2, 5 innings

Winona State 19, University of Mary 7, 5 innings