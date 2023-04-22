COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
NORTHERN SUN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Day 2
At Adams Pointe Golf Club, Blue Springs, Mo.
Team scores
1. Bemidji State 591. 2. Winona State 594. 3. Concordia-St. Paul 595. 4. Minnesota State-Mankato 598. 5. Sioux Falls 610. 6. Minnesota-Crookston 627. 7. Upper Iowa 630. 8. U-Mary 636. 9. Minot State 637. 10. Augustana 648.
Top-10 Individuals
1. Gabe Goodman, WS, 140. 2. Kurt Lambert, CSP, 144. T-3. Caden Lick, BS, and Jack Klimek, MSM, 147. T-5. Ben Corbid, Rylin Petry, and Logan Schoepp, BS, 148. T-8. Brandon Sperling, CSP, and Layton Bartley, MC, 149. T-10. Ben Laffen, MSM, Gavin Metz, SF, Jack Southard, BS, Joe Bigger, MSM, and Peyton Coahran, WS, 150.
U-Mary scores
T-15. Cody Brunner 151. T-28. Gavin Argent 158. T-39. Tyrce Halter and Alex Wilson, 164. 47. Logan Barrett 168.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 4, U-MARY 0
Semifinals
Singles
1. Lois Page vs. Chloe Chong, Unfinished. 2. Freia Lawrence, MSM, def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed 6-1, 6-4. 3. Chiara Carnelutti vs. Hala Hossam Awad, Unfinished. 4. Avery Stilwell vs. Freitag, Unfinished. 5. Dasha Podmogilnaia, MSM, def. Emily Needham 7-5, 6-4. 6. McKenna DeMarce, MSM, def. Samantha Purpura 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Page-Stilwell, MSM, def. Chong-Freitag 6-4. 2. Lawrence-Carnelutti vs. Farouk Mohamed-Hossam Awad, Unfinished. 3. DeMarce-Elizabeth Felderman, MSM, def. Needham-Purpura 6-2.
NSIC TOURNAMENT
April 21-23 at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday, April 21
Quarterfinals
#1 Augustana 4, #8 Minnesota-Duluth 0
#4 Sioux Falls 4, #5 St. Cloud State 1
#3 U-Mary 4, #6 Winona State 3
#2 Minnesota State-Mankato 4, #7 Southwest Minnesota State 0
Saturday, April 22
Semifinals
#1 Augustana 4, #4 Sioux Falls 0
#2 Minnesota State-Mankato 4, #3 U-Mary 0
Saturday, April 23
Championship
#1 Augustana (19-3) vs. #2 Minnesota State-Mankato (15-1), 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;20-6;31-15
Minnesota State-Mankato;15-5;25-10
Minnesota-Crookston;16-7;26-15
Winona State;15-9;19-20
Minot State;13-8;22-11
St. Cloud State;11-7;19-14
Concordia-St. Paul;12-9;16-18
Wayne State;12-11;18-19
Southwest Minnesota State;10-9;18-11
Upper Iowa;10-15;14-22
Sioux Falls;9-14;10-27
U-Mary;8-14;15-22
Minnesota-Duluth;7-14;14-20
Northern State;5-14;10-20
Bemidji State;1-22;2-36
Saturday, April 22
Concordia-St. Paul 4, Wayne State 1
Augustana 13, Upper Iowa 1, 8 inn.
Sunday, April 23
U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1/3 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Augustana
Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston
Monday, April 24
U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State
Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston
Tuesday, April 25
Upper Iowa at Iowa
Wednesday, April 26
Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Augustana at Wayne State
Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Thursday, April 27
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Olaf
Saturday, April 29
U-Mary at Minot State, 12/2:30 p.m.
Winona State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Wayne State at Sioux Falls
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;12-2;26-9
Bismarck State;9-3;18-4
Williston State;9-5;21-11
Dawson;9-5;9-15
Lake Region State;6-8;14-23
NDSCS;3-11;3-13
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-14;2-20
Saturday, April 22
Williston State 6, NDSCS 0
Williston State 14, NDSCS 0, 5 inn.
Dawson 13, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Dawson 12, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Lake Region State 10, Miles 6
Miles 7, Lake Region State 1
Sunday, April 23
Lake Region State vs. Bismarck State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
NDSCS vs. Dawson
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Williston State
Monday, April 24
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Bismarck State, 4/7 p.m.
NDSCS vs. Miles
Dawson vs. Lake Region State
Wednesday, April 26
Miles vs. Bismarck State, 2/5 p.m.
Lake Region State vs. Williston State
Thursday, April 27
Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Lake Region State vs. NDSCS
Dawson vs. Williston State
Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Saturday, April 29
Bismarck State vs. NDSCS
Miles vs. Williston State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UPPER IOWA 5-6, U-MARY 4-12
Upper Iowa 5, U-Mary 4, 8 inn.
Upper Iowa;000;400;01;--;5;5;1
Mary;031;000;00;--;4;10;1
Abby Buckman, Rylee McGonigle (2), Delaney Vetter (5) and Samantha Jessie; Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (4) and Madison Wszolek. W -- Vetter. L -- Eckhardt. HR: Mary -- Wszolek, Sariah Perez.
Highlights: Upper Iowa -- Ari Charles 1-for-3, BB, 2 SB, 2 RBIs; Rae VanMilligan 1-for-4, 2 R; Kylie Doty 2-for-3, Sac bunt, R; Reagan Church BB, R; Hannah Bridgewater 2 HBP, R, RBI; Serah Shafer 1-for-3, RBI; Buckman 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; McGonigle 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Vetter 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K. Mary -- Brooke McClure 2-for-4; Wszolek 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Francesca Villaneda 3-for-4, R; Perez 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Reinhardt Mckenzie 1-for-3, Sac bunt; Evans 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Eckhardt 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP.
U-Mary 12, Upper Iowa 6
Upper Iowa;230;010;0;--;6;16;3
Mary;013;152;x;--;12;13;1
Vetter, Buckman (3), Abby Breuer (4) and Jessie; Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (1), Evans (2) and Wszolek. W -- Evans. L -- Breuer. HR: Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds. Mary – Wszolek, Perez.
Highlights: Upper Iowa -- Charles 2-for-4, HBP, SB, 2 R, RBI; Jessie 2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI; Pelds 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; VanMilligan 3-for-4, RBI; Doty 2-for-4, SB; Bridgewater 2-for-4, 2B, R; Shafer 1-for-4, SB, R; Vetter 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Buckman 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Breuer 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 0 K. Mary -- McClure 1-for-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-3, 3B, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Wszolek 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; Perez 3-for-4, HR, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Mckenzie 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Erin Murphy 2-for-2, BB, Sac bunt, 2 SB, R; Eckhardt 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Ness 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP; Evans 5.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K.
Records: Upper Iowa 15-22 overall, 7-12 Northern Sun; U-Mary 6-33, 1-19.
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;15-3;29-8
Augustana;15-3;28-11
Winona State;14-4;31-12
Minnesota State-Moorhead;12-4;24-10
St. Cloud State;10-4;26-14
Minnesota State-Mankato;13-7;24-14
Minot State;11-9;24-18
Sioux Falls;9-9;18-19
Bemidji State;7-7;18-18
Southwest Minnesota State;7-11;12-25
Upper Iowa;7-12;15-22
Concordia-St. Paul;6-12;20-23
Northern State;6-12;12-26
Wayne State;6-15;11-33
Minnesota-Crookston;4-12;16-25
U-Mary;1-19;6-33
Saturday, April 22
U-Mary 12, Upper Iowa 6-
Minnesota-Crookston 14, Wayne State 7
Minot State 5, Winona State 3
Upper Iowa 5, U-Mary 4, 8 inn.
Wayne State 11, Minnesota-Crookston 8
Winona State 4, Minot State 3
Sunday, April 23
Winona State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Minot State
Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana
Bemidji State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls
St. Cloud State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State
Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead
Monday, April 24
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State
Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State
Bemidji State at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Tuesday, April 25
U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State
Sioux Falls at Wayne State
Concordia-St. Paul at Upper Iowa
Wednesday, April 26
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
Thursday, April 27
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemdiji State
Saturday, April 29
U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Augustana at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Upper Iowa
Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston
Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth
Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Winona State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Dawson;13-1;23-3
Miles;11-2;24-4
NDSCS;11-3;19-10
Williston State;5-9;7-21
Bismarck State;3-9;5-18
Lake Region State;3-10;5-24
Dakota College-Bottineau;1-13;1-13
Saturday, April 22
Dawson 10, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
Dawson 21, Dakota College-Bottineau 2, Game 2
Miles 13, Lake Region State 2, 5 inn.
Miles 15, Lake Region State 11, Game 2
NDSCS 22, Williston State 8, 5 inn.
NDSCS 3, Williston State 2, Game 2
Sunday, April 23
Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Williston State
Dawson vs. NDSCS
Monday, April 24
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Bismarck State, 2:30/4:30 p.m.
Dawson vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. NDSCS
Wednesday, April 26
Bismarck State vs. Miles, 1/3:30 p.m.
Williston State vs. Lake Region State
Thursday, April 27
Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles
Dawson vs. Williston State
Lake Region State vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 29
Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. Williston State
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2
Maine 3, New Jersey 0
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT (Lone Star leads series 1-0)
Saturday, April 22
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT (Maryland leads series 2-0)
Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)
Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)
Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)
Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland at Northeast
Thursday, April 27
Maryland at Northeast, if necessary
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, April 28
New Jersey at Mane, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Lone Star at Shreveport
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Austin at Minot
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Saturday, April 29
Northeast at Maryland, if necessary
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary
Austin at Minot, if necessary
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Sunday, April 30
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary
Monday, May 1
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Minot at Austin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Bellevue 6, Mayville State 3
Bellevue 9, Mayville State 1, Game 2
North Dakota State 4, Oral Roberts 2
College softball
Hastings 11, Jamestown 3, 6 inn.
Jamestown 16, Hastings 9
College women's tennis
Summit League Championship
Denver 4, North Dakota 0
High school baseball
Watford City 8, Sidney, Mont. 2
High school girls soccer
Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck Century 0
High school girls tennis
Dickinson 9, Jamestown 0