COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

NORTHERN SUN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 2

At Adams Pointe Golf Club, Blue Springs, Mo.

Team scores

1. Bemidji State 591. 2. Winona State 594. 3. Concordia-St. Paul 595. 4. Minnesota State-Mankato 598. 5. Sioux Falls 610. 6. Minnesota-Crookston 627. 7. Upper Iowa 630. 8. U-Mary 636. 9. Minot State 637. 10. Augustana 648.

Top-10 Individuals

1. Gabe Goodman, WS, 140. 2. Kurt Lambert, CSP, 144. T-3. Caden Lick, BS, and Jack Klimek, MSM, 147. T-5. Ben Corbid, Rylin Petry, and Logan Schoepp, BS, 148. T-8. Brandon Sperling, CSP, and Layton Bartley, MC, 149. T-10. Ben Laffen, MSM, Gavin Metz, SF, Jack Southard, BS, Joe Bigger, MSM, and Peyton Coahran, WS, 150.

U-Mary scores

T-15. Cody Brunner 151. T-28. Gavin Argent 158. T-39. Tyrce Halter and Alex Wilson, 164. 47. Logan Barrett 168.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 4, U-MARY 0

Semifinals

Singles

1. Lois Page vs. Chloe Chong, Unfinished. 2. Freia Lawrence, MSM, def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed 6-1, 6-4. 3. Chiara Carnelutti vs. Hala Hossam Awad, Unfinished. 4. Avery Stilwell vs. Freitag, Unfinished. 5. Dasha Podmogilnaia, MSM, def. Emily Needham 7-5, 6-4. 6. McKenna DeMarce, MSM, def. Samantha Purpura 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Page-Stilwell, MSM, def. Chong-Freitag 6-4. 2. Lawrence-Carnelutti vs. Farouk Mohamed-Hossam Awad, Unfinished. 3. DeMarce-Elizabeth Felderman, MSM, def. Needham-Purpura 6-2.

NSIC TOURNAMENT

April 21-23 at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday, April 21

Quarterfinals

#1 Augustana 4, #8 Minnesota-Duluth 0

#4 Sioux Falls 4, #5 St. Cloud State 1

#3 U-Mary 4, #6 Winona State 3

#2 Minnesota State-Mankato 4, #7 Southwest Minnesota State 0

Saturday, April 22

Semifinals

#1 Augustana 4, #4 Sioux Falls 0

#2 Minnesota State-Mankato 4, #3 U-Mary 0

Saturday, April 23

Championship

#1 Augustana (19-3) vs. #2 Minnesota State-Mankato (15-1), 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;20-6;31-15

Minnesota State-Mankato;15-5;25-10

Minnesota-Crookston;16-7;26-15

Winona State;15-9;19-20

Minot State;13-8;22-11

St. Cloud State;11-7;19-14

Concordia-St. Paul;12-9;16-18

Wayne State;12-11;18-19

Southwest Minnesota State;10-9;18-11

Upper Iowa;10-15;14-22

Sioux Falls;9-14;10-27

U-Mary;8-14;15-22

Minnesota-Duluth;7-14;14-20

Northern State;5-14;10-20

Bemidji State;1-22;2-36

Saturday, April 22

Concordia-St. Paul 4, Wayne State 1

Augustana 13, Upper Iowa 1, 8 inn.

Sunday, April 23

U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1/3 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston

Monday, April 24

U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State

Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston

Tuesday, April 25

Upper Iowa at Iowa

Wednesday, April 26

Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at Wayne State

Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Thursday, April 27

Concordia-St. Paul at St. Olaf

Saturday, April 29

U-Mary at Minot State, 12/2:30 p.m.

Winona State at Upper Iowa

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston

Wayne State at Sioux Falls

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

MON-DAK

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Miles;12-2;26-9

Bismarck State;9-3;18-4

Williston State;9-5;21-11

Dawson;9-5;9-15

Lake Region State;6-8;14-23

NDSCS;3-11;3-13

Dakota College-Bottineau;0-14;2-20

Saturday, April 22

Williston State 6, NDSCS 0

Williston State 14, NDSCS 0, 5 inn.

Dawson 13, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

Dawson 12, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

Lake Region State 10, Miles 6

Miles 7, Lake Region State 1

Sunday, April 23

Lake Region State vs. Bismarck State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.

NDSCS vs. Dawson

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Williston State

Monday, April 24

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Bismarck State, 4/7 p.m.

NDSCS vs. Miles

Dawson vs. Lake Region State

Wednesday, April 26

Miles vs. Bismarck State, 2/5 p.m.

Lake Region State vs. Williston State

Thursday, April 27

Dawson vs. Bismarck State, 1/4 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Lake Region State vs. NDSCS

Dawson vs. Williston State

Miles vs. Dakota College-Bottineau

Saturday, April 29

Bismarck State vs. NDSCS

Miles vs. Williston State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UPPER IOWA 5-6, U-MARY 4-12

Upper Iowa 5, U-Mary 4, 8 inn.

Upper Iowa;000;400;01;--;5;5;1

Mary;031;000;00;--;4;10;1

Abby Buckman, Rylee McGonigle (2), Delaney Vetter (5) and Samantha Jessie; Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (4) and Madison Wszolek. W -- Vetter. L -- Eckhardt. HR: Mary -- Wszolek, Sariah Perez.

Highlights: Upper Iowa -- Ari Charles 1-for-3, BB, 2 SB, 2 RBIs; Rae VanMilligan 1-for-4, 2 R; Kylie Doty 2-for-3, Sac bunt, R; Reagan Church BB, R; Hannah Bridgewater 2 HBP, R, RBI; Serah Shafer 1-for-3, RBI; Buckman 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; McGonigle 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Vetter 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K. Mary -- Brooke McClure 2-for-4; Wszolek 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI; Francesca Villaneda 3-for-4, R; Perez 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Reinhardt Mckenzie 1-for-3, Sac bunt; Evans 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Eckhardt 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP.

U-Mary 12, Upper Iowa 6

Upper Iowa;230;010;0;--;6;16;3

Mary;013;152;x;--;12;13;1

Vetter, Buckman (3), Abby Breuer (4) and Jessie; Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (1), Evans (2) and Wszolek. W -- Evans. L -- Breuer. HR: Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds. Mary – Wszolek, Perez.

Highlights: Upper Iowa -- Charles 2-for-4, HBP, SB, 2 R, RBI; Jessie 2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI; Pelds 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBIs; VanMilligan 3-for-4, RBI; Doty 2-for-4, SB; Bridgewater 2-for-4, 2B, R; Shafer 1-for-4, SB, R; Vetter 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Buckman 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Breuer 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 0 K. Mary -- McClure 1-for-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-3, 3B, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Wszolek 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI; Perez 3-for-4, HR, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Mckenzie 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Erin Murphy 2-for-2, BB, Sac bunt, 2 SB, R; Eckhardt 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Ness 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP; Evans 5.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K.

Records: Upper Iowa 15-22 overall, 7-12 Northern Sun; U-Mary 6-33, 1-19.

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;15-3;29-8

Augustana;15-3;28-11

Winona State;14-4;31-12

Minnesota State-Moorhead;12-4;24-10

St. Cloud State;10-4;26-14

Minnesota State-Mankato;13-7;24-14

Minot State;11-9;24-18

Sioux Falls;9-9;18-19

Bemidji State;7-7;18-18

Southwest Minnesota State;7-11;12-25

Upper Iowa;7-12;15-22

Concordia-St. Paul;6-12;20-23

Northern State;6-12;12-26

Wayne State;6-15;11-33

Minnesota-Crookston;4-12;16-25

U-Mary;1-19;6-33

Saturday, April 22

U-Mary 12, Upper Iowa 6-

Minnesota-Crookston 14, Wayne State 7

Minot State 5, Winona State 3

Upper Iowa 5, U-Mary 4, 8 inn.

Wayne State 11, Minnesota-Crookston 8

Winona State 4, Minot State 3

Sunday, April 23

Winona State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana

Bemidji State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls

St. Cloud State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State

Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead

Monday, April 24

St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls

Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State

Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State

Bemidji State at Augustana

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Tuesday, April 25

U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State

Sioux Falls at Wayne State

Concordia-St. Paul at Upper Iowa

Wednesday, April 26

Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

Thursday, April 27

Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls

Minnesota-Crookston at Bemdiji State

Saturday, April 29

U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 12/2 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at St. Cloud State

Northern State at Upper Iowa

Sioux Falls at Minnesota-Crookston

Wayne State at Minnesota-Duluth

Southwest Minnesota State at Bemidji State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Winona State

MON-DAK

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

Dawson;13-1;23-3

Miles;11-2;24-4

NDSCS;11-3;19-10

Williston State;5-9;7-21

Bismarck State;3-9;5-18

Lake Region State;3-10;5-24

Dakota College-Bottineau;1-13;1-13

Saturday, April 22

Dawson 10, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

Dawson 21, Dakota College-Bottineau 2, Game 2

Miles 13, Lake Region State 2, 5 inn.

Miles 15, Lake Region State 11, Game 2

NDSCS 22, Williston State 8, 5 inn.

NDSCS 3, Williston State 2, Game 2

Sunday, April 23

Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State, 10 a.m./1 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Williston State

Dawson vs. NDSCS

Monday, April 24

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Bismarck State, 2:30/4:30 p.m.

Dawson vs. Lake Region State

Miles vs. NDSCS

Wednesday, April 26

Bismarck State vs. Miles, 1/3:30 p.m.

Williston State vs. Lake Region State

Thursday, April 27

Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles

Dawson vs. Williston State

Lake Region State vs. NDSCS

Saturday, April 29

Bismarck State vs. NDSCS, 12/2 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Lake Region State

Miles vs. Williston State

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Maryland 8, Northeast 2

Maine 3, New Jersey 0

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2

Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, 4 OT (Lone Star leads series 1-0)

Saturday, April 22

Maryland 3, Northeast 2, OT (Maryland leads series 2-0)

Maine 6, New Jersey 5, OT (Maine leads series 2-0)

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 1, OT (Wisconsin leads series 2-0)

Austin 4, Minot 2 (Austin leads series 2-0)

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 0 (St. Cloud leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma 6, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)

Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)

Shreveport 3, Lone Star 2, OT (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland at Northeast

Thursday, April 27

Maryland at Northeast, if necessary

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Mane, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Northeast at Maryland, if necessary

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College baseball

Bellevue 6, Mayville State 3

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 1, Game 2

North Dakota State 4, Oral Roberts 2

College softball

Hastings 11, Jamestown 3, 6 inn.

Jamestown 16, Hastings 9

College women's tennis

Summit League Championship

Denver 4, North Dakota 0

High school baseball

Watford City 8, Sidney, Mont. 2

High school girls soccer

Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck Century 0

High school girls tennis

Dickinson 9, Jamestown 0